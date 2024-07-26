'I thought it was all over' – Ellen van Dijk rebounds from fractured ankle to take on Olympic Games time trial

By
published

'Walking is more difficult than cycling, but it’s not about walking' says three time world champion

Ellen van Dijk riding with Lidl-Trek at La Vuelta Femenina's team time trial
Ellen van Dijk riding with Lidl-Trek at La Vuelta Femenina's team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch rider Ellen van Dijk may have been worried that it was the end of her Paris Olympic Games aspirations when she fractured her ankle at a training camp in Spain last month, but the master of the quick comeback will be lining up among the favourites at Saturday's time trial.

The three time world champion in the discipline will be chasing her first Olympic medal in 2024, after having come eighth in her first appearance in 2012 and fourth in Rio in 2016, though she had looked to be heading toward a medal before losing precious time when she made a mistake in the first half.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.