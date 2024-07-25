Paris Olympics: Individual Time Trial start times

The Olympic Games cycling events start on Saturday, July 27, 2024 with the women's and men's Individual Time Trial in Paris.

The route for both individual time trials are 32.4 kilometres long on a flat course from Invalides to the Alexander III bridge in Paris.

The first rider down the ramp will be Urska Pintar (Slovenia) at 2:30 p.m. local time, with outside hopeful, triathlete Taylor Knibb (USA) the eighth rider to start.

There is a 90-second gap between each starter, with 35 women competing and 34 men.

The final woman down the ramp will be UCI World Champion Chloé Dygert (USA), who starts at 3:21 p.m. (9:21 EDT).

Syrian Amir Ansari (Olympic Refugee Team) begins the men's competition at 4:32 p.m. leading an elite field that culminates with World Champion Remco Evenepoel's start at 5:21 p.m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Individual Time Trial start times Start order Rider (Nation) Start Time (CET) 1 Urska Pintar (Slovenia) 14:30:00 2 Xin Tang (People's Republic of China) 14:31:30 3 Yulduz Hashimi (Afghanistan) 14:33:00 4 Hanna Tserakh (Individual Neutral Athlete) 14:34:30 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) 14:36:00 6 Julia Kopecky (Czech Republic) 14:37:30 7 Marta Lach (Poland) 14:39:00 8 Taylor Knibb (United States Of America) 14:40:30 9 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukraine) 14:42:00 10 Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia) 14:43:30 11 Olivia Baril (Canada) 14:45:00 12 Diane Ingabire (Rwanda) 14:46:30 13 Tamara Dronova (Individual Neutral Athlete) 14:48:00 14 Mieke Kroeger (Germany) 14:49:30 15 Kim Cadzow (New Zealand) 14:51:00 16 Anniina Ahtosalo (Finland) 14:52:30 17 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spain) 14:54:00 18 Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand) 14:55:30 19 Audrey Cordon Ragot (France) 14:57:00 20 Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Denmark) 14:58:30 21 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 15:00:00 22 Elena Hartmann (Switzerland) 15:01:30 23 Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) 15:03:00 24 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 15:04:30 25 Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria) 15:06:00 26 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Poland) 15:07:30 27 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 15:09:00 28 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) 15:10:30 29 Nora Jencusova (Slovakia) 15:12:00 30 Juliette Labous (France) 15:13:30 31 Demi Vollering (Netherlands) 15:15:00 32 Anna Henderson (Great Britain) 15:16:30 33 Christina Schweinberger (Austria) 15:18:00 34 Grace Brown (Australia) 15:19:30 35 Chloe Dygert (United States Of America) 15:21:00