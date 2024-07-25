Paris Olympics: Individual Time Trial start times
Remco Evenepoel closes out July 27, 2024 time trial start list
The Olympic Games cycling events start on Saturday, July 27, 2024 with the women's and men's Individual Time Trial in Paris.
The route for both individual time trials are 32.4 kilometres long on a flat course from Invalides to the Alexander III bridge in Paris.
The first rider down the ramp will be Urska Pintar (Slovenia) at 2:30 p.m. local time, with outside hopeful, triathlete Taylor Knibb (USA) the eighth rider to start.
There is a 90-second gap between each starter, with 35 women competing and 34 men.
The final woman down the ramp will be UCI World Champion Chloé Dygert (USA), who starts at 3:21 p.m. (9:21 EDT).
Syrian Amir Ansari (Olympic Refugee Team) begins the men's competition at 4:32 p.m. leading an elite field that culminates with World Champion Remco Evenepoel's start at 5:21 p.m.
Find out how to watch the time trial of the Olympic Games.
|Start order
|Rider (Nation)
|Start Time (CET)
|1
|Urska Pintar (Slovenia)
|14:30:00
|2
|Xin Tang (People's Republic of China)
|14:31:30
|3
|Yulduz Hashimi (Afghanistan)
|14:33:00
|4
|Hanna Tserakh (Individual Neutral Athlete)
|14:34:30
|5
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
|14:36:00
|6
|Julia Kopecky (Czech Republic)
|14:37:30
|7
|Marta Lach (Poland)
|14:39:00
|8
|Taylor Knibb (United States Of America)
|14:40:30
|9
|Yuliia Biriukova (Ukraine)
|14:42:00
|10
|Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia)
|14:43:30
|11
|Olivia Baril (Canada)
|14:45:00
|12
|Diane Ingabire (Rwanda)
|14:46:30
|13
|Tamara Dronova (Individual Neutral Athlete)
|14:48:00
|14
|Mieke Kroeger (Germany)
|14:49:30
|15
|Kim Cadzow (New Zealand)
|14:51:00
|16
|Anniina Ahtosalo (Finland)
|14:52:30
|17
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spain)
|14:54:00
|18
|Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand)
|14:55:30
|19
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)
|14:57:00
|20
|Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Denmark)
|14:58:30
|21
|Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|15:00:00
|22
|Elena Hartmann (Switzerland)
|15:01:30
|23
|Antonia Niedermaier (Germany)
|15:03:00
|24
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)
|15:04:30
|25
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria)
|15:06:00
|26
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Poland)
|15:07:30
|27
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|15:09:00
|28
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
|15:10:30
|29
|Nora Jencusova (Slovakia)
|15:12:00
|30
|Juliette Labous (France)
|15:13:30
|31
|Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
|15:15:00
|32
|Anna Henderson (Great Britain)
|15:16:30
|33
|Christina Schweinberger (Austria)
|15:18:00
|34
|Grace Brown (Australia)
|15:19:30
|35
|Chloe Dygert (United States Of America)
|15:21:00
|Start Order
|Rider (Nation)
|Start Time (CET)
|1
|Amir Ansari (Olympic Refugee Team)
|16:32:00
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)
|16:33:30
|3
|Gleb Syritsa (Individual Neutral Athlete)
|16:35:00
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Italy)
|16:36:30
|5
|Laurence Pithie (New Zealand)
|16:38:00
|6
|Achraf ed Doghmy (Morocco)
|16:39:30
|7
|Rui Costa (Portugal)
|16:41:00
|8
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spain)
|16:42:30
|9
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|16:44:00
|10
|Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic)
|16:45:30
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
|16:47:00
|12
|Felix Grossschartner (Austria)
|16:48:30
|13
|Attila Valter (Hungary)
|16:50:00
|14
|Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mongolia)
|16:51:30
|15
|Biniam Girmay (Eritrea)
|16:53:00
|16
|Kevin Vauquelin (France)
|16:54:30
|17
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark)
|16:56:00
|18
|Soeren Waerenskjold (Norway)
|16:57:30
|19
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|16:59:00
|20
|Daan Hoole (Netherlands)
|17:00:30
|21
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|17:02:00
|22
|Magnus Sheffield (United States Of America)
|17:03:30
|23
|Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
|17:05:00
|24
|Wout van Aert (Belgium)
|17:06:30
|25
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)
|17:08:00
|26
|Lucas Plapp (Australia)
|17:09:30
|27
|Tobias Foss (Norway)
|17:11:00
|28
|Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Denmark)
|17:12:30
|29
|Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
|17:14:00
|30
|Josh Tarling (Great Britain)
|17:15:30
|31
|Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
|17:17:00
|32
|Brandon McNulty (United States Of America)
|17:18:30
|33
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|17:20:00
|34
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
|17:21:30
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.