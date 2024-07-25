Paris Olympics: Individual Time Trial start times

By
published

Remco Evenepoel closes out July 27, 2024 time trial start list

Remco Evenepoel is the UCI Individual Time Trial World Champion
Remco Evenepoel is the UCI Individual Time Trial World Champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Olympic Games cycling events start on Saturday, July 27, 2024 with the women's and men's Individual Time Trial in Paris. 

The route for both individual time trials are 32.4 kilometres long on a flat course from Invalides to the Alexander III bridge in Paris.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Individual Time Trial start times
Start orderRider (Nation)Start Time (CET)
1Urska Pintar (Slovenia)14:30:00
2Xin Tang (People's Republic of China)14:31:30
3Yulduz Hashimi (Afghanistan)14:33:00
4Hanna Tserakh (Individual Neutral Athlete)14:34:30
5Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)14:36:00
6Julia Kopecky (Czech Republic)14:37:30
7Marta Lach (Poland)14:39:00
8Taylor Knibb (United States Of America)14:40:30
9Yuliia Biriukova (Ukraine)14:42:00
10Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia)14:43:30
11Olivia Baril (Canada)14:45:00
12Diane Ingabire (Rwanda)14:46:30
13Tamara Dronova (Individual Neutral Athlete)14:48:00
14Mieke Kroeger (Germany)14:49:30
15Kim Cadzow (New Zealand)14:51:00
16Anniina Ahtosalo (Finland)14:52:30
17Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spain)14:54:00
18Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand)14:55:30
19Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)14:57:00
20Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Denmark)14:58:30
21Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)15:00:00
22Elena Hartmann (Switzerland)15:01:30
23Antonia Niedermaier (Germany)15:03:00
24Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)15:04:30
25Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria)15:06:00
26Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Poland)15:07:30
27Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)15:09:00
28Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)15:10:30
29Nora Jencusova (Slovakia)15:12:00
30Juliette Labous (France)15:13:30
31Demi Vollering (Netherlands)15:15:00
32Anna Henderson (Great Britain)15:16:30
33Christina Schweinberger (Austria)15:18:00
34Grace Brown (Australia)15:19:30
35Chloe Dygert (United States Of America)15:21:00
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Individual Time Trial start times
Start OrderRider (Nation)Start Time (CET)
1Amir Ansari (Olympic Refugee Team)16:32:00
2Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)16:33:30
3Gleb Syritsa (Individual Neutral Athlete)16:35:00
4Alberto Bettiol (Italy)16:36:30
5Laurence Pithie (New Zealand)16:38:00
6Achraf ed Doghmy (Morocco)16:39:30
7Rui Costa (Portugal)16:41:00
8Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spain)16:42:30
9Ryan Mullen (Ireland)16:44:00
10Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic)16:45:30
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)16:47:00
12Felix Grossschartner (Austria)16:48:30
13Attila Valter (Hungary)16:50:00
14Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mongolia)16:51:30
15Biniam Girmay (Eritrea)16:53:00
16Kevin Vauquelin (France)16:54:30
17Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark)16:56:00
18Soeren Waerenskjold (Norway)16:57:30
19Derek Gee (Canada)16:59:00
20Daan Hoole (Netherlands)17:00:30
21Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)17:02:00
22Magnus Sheffield (United States Of America)17:03:30
23Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)17:05:00
24Wout van Aert (Belgium)17:06:30
25Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)17:08:00
26Lucas Plapp (Australia)17:09:30
27Tobias Foss (Norway)17:11:00
28Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Denmark)17:12:30
29Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)17:14:00
30Josh Tarling (Great Britain)17:15:30
31Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)17:17:00
32Brandon McNulty (United States Of America)17:18:30
33Filippo Ganna (Italy)17:20:00
34Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)17:21:30

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.