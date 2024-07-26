'Getting sick was not part of the plan' – Tom Pidcock targets second Olympic gold after COVID-19 wrecked Tour de France

Yorkshireman focused on mountain bike race before turning to road race

Tom Pidcock leads Great Britain into the men's cross-country mountain bike at the Paris Olympic Games
Tom Pidcock leads Great Britain into the men's cross-country mountain bike at the Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock was positive for COVID-19 for six days after he left the Tour de France before stage 14 but the Briton believes he has recovered in time to target a second consecutive gold medal in the mountain bike event in Paris on Monday.

Pidcock will ride the mountain bike event in Elancourt to the southwest of Paris on Monday, July 29 and then lead Great Britain's men's squad in the Olympic Games road race on Saturday, August 3. The women's mountain bike event is on Sunday, July 28. 

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.