Lotte Kopecky eyeing three Olympic medals despite post-Giro d'Italia COVID-19

'If I get a medal on Saturday, that would be great. If I don't, I know that there will be days with slightly higher chances' says road world champion

Lotte Kopecky in the Belgian National Team jersey at the Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: SWPix)

Lotte Kopecky is still aiming to win three medals in the individual time trial, road race, and Omnium at the Paris Olympic Games, which will be held from July 27 to August 11 despite having to recover from a COVID-19 infection caught after the Giro d'Italia Women last week.

The Belgian all-rounder is the reigning World Champion in the road race and medallist in the Omnium and says her chances of securing gold medals are higher in those two events. However, she will also try her best in the individual time trial, which will kick off the cycling events on Saturday.

