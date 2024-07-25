‘I spent most of Monday in bed’ - Tour de France fatigue hits Remco Evenepoel’s Olympic time trial hopes

By
published

Belgian not impressed with ‘shit roads’ of central Paris after recon ride with Wout van Aert

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/07/2024 - Paris 2024 Olympics - Cycling Road - ITT Familiarsation/Training - Paris, France - Remco Evenepoel of Belgium
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) takes a training ride on July 24 in Paris to prepare for the men's ITT on the weekend (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Remco Evenepoel has revealed he may not be ‘100 percent’ for Saturday’s Olympic Games time trial after his gruelling battle for a place on the podium at the Tour de France left him fatigued and pessimistic.

The 24-year-old Belgian stayed in the South of France after Sunday’s final time trial stage and the evening podium ceremony alongside Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard. However, he struggled to train before travelling to Paris on Wednesday to do vital reconnaissance of the 32.4km course.

