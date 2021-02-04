2021 Giro d’Italia to start in Turin

The 2021 Giro d’Italia will start in Turin, with Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) the favourite to win the opening nine-kilometre individual time trial just as he did in 2020 when the Grande Partenza was held in Palermo.

The Giro will take place from Saturday, May 8 to Sunday, May 30, with the full race route expected to be announced late this month. Egan Bernal and Vincenzo Nibali are amongst the overall contenders for the maglia rosa.

Race organiser RCS Sport confirmed Turin as the host of the start, with stage 2 to Novara offering the sprinters an early chance of victory. Stage 3 will also be held in the Piedmont region, starting in Biella and finishing in Canale, south of Turin.

The Giro will visit the region again late in the race, with stage 19 set to finish at altitude at Alpe di Mera, while the following day’s stage will start from Ganna’s hometown of Verbania. The final stage is expected to be a time trial to the centre of Milan, giving Ganna another chance of a stage victory.

After the early Piedmont stages, the route is expected to head south via the central Apennines and Emilia Romagna and then onto Puglia, before returning north via the Tuscan strade bianche and then east to climb the Zoncolan.

More to follow...