Antonio Tiberi out of UAE Tour as team investigate 'bizarre crash'

Antonio Tiberi (Trek-Segafredo) has been forced to abandon the UAE Tour after suffering several injuries in a late crash on stage 2 of the UAE Tour.

The 19-year-old, who was making his WorldTour debut for the American team, was on course for an incredible time trial when he crashed as he approached the finish line of the 13km test.

Tiberi didn’t appear to have a mechanical and was traveling in a perfectly straight line when he suddenly lost control of his bike on the flat but fast-finishing stretch. In an attempt to wrestle control he deviated heavily to the left before crashing and skidding along the road. Despite being clearly dazed and in pain the 2019 junior world champion was able to stand before receiving medical attention.

He still managed a highly creditable 19th on the stage that was won by world time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) but was taken to hospital for examinations.

Shortly after the accident, the team took to social media to provide an update on Tiberi’s injuries.

“Tiberi is being taken to the hospital where he will receive stitches to a deep wound on his right knee and evaluated for other injuries,” the team wrote.

In a message posted later on Twitter the team confirmed that the young Italian would not continue in the race.

“Antonio has suffered multiple abrasions across both sides of the body at multiple points. The most severe was the right knee which required cleaning and stitches at hospital.

“Antonio is otherwise fine and now back at the team hotel. However, in agreement with the team, he will not continue in the race due to his injuries."

The reasons for the crash remain unclear but the team confirmed to Cyclingnews that while they have no current explanation, they are looking into the matter.

“It was a bizarre crash,” a spokesperson for the team confirmed, "and we are looking into it to determine what could have caused it.”

The UAE Tour continues on Tuesday with the first summit finish on stage 3. Cyclingnews will have live coverage as Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) looks to defend his overall lead.