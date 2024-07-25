US Gravel Nationals add enticement of 10 elite spots for UCI World Championships to hefty prize purse

By
published

Payouts for elite riders from $40,000 purse to go seven deep, rainbow jersey race qualification extended to top five

US Gravel National Champion Keegan Swenson at start of 2023 Big Sugar Gravel
US Gravel National Champion Keegan Swenson at start of 2023 Big Sugar Gravel (Image credit: Life Time)

The pairing of a cash purse totalling $40,000 along with the red, white and blue of the stars-and-stripes jerseys and a chance to represent the nation at the UCI Gravel World Championships are the highlights of the menu for elite riders at the 2024 USA Cycling Gravel National Championships

Now in its second edition, Gravel Nationals return to Gering, Nebraska on Sunday, September 8. While the prize money split equally among elite men and women is 33% less than last year, USA Cycling confirmed to Cyclingnews that the overall elite gravel winners will each receive $10,000 compared to $12,000 previously. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Start timeCategoriesDistance
6:30 a.m. MDTElite Men / Men Open 19+131.1 miles
6:45 a.m.Elite Women / Women Open 19+131.1 miles
7:00 a.m.Non-Binary, Men / Women singlespeed, 19-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49131.1 miles
7:30 a.m.Men / Women 15-16, 65-69, 70-74, 75+, Para C1-3, Para H3-556.9 miles
8:00 a.m.Men / Women 17-18, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, Para BV1, Para C4-588.2 miles
8:30 a.m.Men / Women 11-12, 13-14, Para H1-224.8 miles

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).