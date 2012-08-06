Image 1 of 15 TR7 competitors Anja McDonald and Tristan Rawlence of New Zealand. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 2 of 15 Robin Dutton (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 3 of 15 Wendy Simms and Norm Thibault (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 4 of 15 Mario Keller and Michel Tessier sprint to the finish (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 5 of 15 Travis Hauck counts off the number of stages (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 6 of 15 TransRockies finisher's medals (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 7 of 15 TR7 Men's Open overall winners Stefan Widmer and Jon Firth. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 8 of 15 TR7 Men's Open overall winners Stefan Widmer and Jon Firth. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 9 of 15 (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 10 of 15 Greg Day (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 11 of 15 TransRockies racers are warned of local dangers (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 12 of 15 A rider zips past (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 13 of 15 Singletrack on the final day (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 14 of 15 Matthew Spurgin (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 15 of 15 The start of stage 7 of the TransRockies (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)

Riders were delivered to Rafter 6 Ranch wet and battle weary at the end of the penultimate stage. As the evening approached, the clouds gave way to blue skies and the hope that the final day of racing would once again be bathed in sunlight. Overnight, however, the clouds returned along with the rain. By morning on the final day of racing the downpour had begun again. An 8:30 am start sent the field off from Rafter 6 for the last stretch to main street Canmore.

This stage would be one of more enjoyable of the week with just over 45km of riding and 1200 metres of elevation gain. Early on, TR4 Open Men's leader Neal Kindree would suffer a flat tire and be forced to work his way through roughly 80 riders in an effort to catch the leaders. By the time he made the turn for home, he had passed all but two: Greg Day and Colin Kerr of Rocky Mountain Factory team. Day and Kerr would take the stage win for the TR7 Open Men and seal a second place overall finish behind Planetfoods/Honeystinger riders Jon Firth and Stef Widmer.

Kindree took his fourth straight stage win and the overall Open Men's TR4 crown to go with his TR3 win earlier in the week.

Fortunately for the rest of the field, the weather began to quickly improve as the morning progressed. By noon the sun was out and temperatures were rising into the teens from an overnight low of five degrees Celsius. Jeff Neilson, TR4 40+ Men's overall leader, finished his seventh TransRockies atop the podium in his class.

The Open Women's leader, Kristin Walters, continued her winning ways with her fourth stage win capturing the overall title.

There's nothing quite like the feeling of finishing on Main Street Canmore after seven days of the TransRockies Challenge. The smiles were ear to ear as the field continued to work its way across the line after a stop on the trails of the Canmore Nordic Centre.

TR7 Open Women`s team of Jean Ann Berkenpas and Sandra Walter hit Main Street with their seventh straight stage victory thus securing their overall title.

Just as dominant, Marco and Eva Carrer of Switzerland, matched the Open Women's ladies stage win count to take home the 80+ Mixed overall.

The 80+ Open Men's team composed of Craig Bartlett and Pat Doyle were able to take five of seven stage wins and finished in Canmore the overall winners.

On only one occasion in the 2012 edition of the TransRockies Challenge did Normon Thibault and Wendy Simms not reach the top of the podium. Today they claimed their sixth win of the week and the Open Mixed crown.

100+ Open leaders Darell Jones and Tom Ebbern picked up where they left off on stage 6. By taking their fifth win, they secured their first place overall position.

As always, The 2012 TransRockies Challenge lived up to its name. Early on, the Fernie route tested riders with heat, long climbs and technical descents. Leaving the relative comfort of hotel living for Kananaskis camp life brought a change in the weather and the opportunity for riders to test themselves under less than ideal conditions. A little bit of everything from North America's original, epic, singletrack adventure.

Full Results

TR7 Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 2:21:05 2 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 0:04:22 3 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 0:16:55 4 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 0:21:20 5 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 0:30:27 6 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 0:32:34 7 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 0:43:14 8 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 0:44:34 9 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 0:47:56 10 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 0:48:34 11 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 0:54:01 12 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 1:10:02 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 1:50:31

TR7 Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 2:55:27 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 0:26:15

TR7 Open Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 2:40:54 2 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:01:08 3 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 0:03:08 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 0:18:22 5 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 0:25:48 6 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 0:28:38 7 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 0:34:06 8 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 0:36:07

TR7 80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 2:39:38 2 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 0:10:55 3 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 0:30:33 4 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 0:38:11 5 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 0:49:27 6 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 1:11:33

TR7 80+ Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 3:01:07 2 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 0:58:45 3 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 1:03:45 4 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 1:17:06

TR7 100+ Open Gender # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 3:09:59 2 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 0:14:59 3 Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif) 0:15:00 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 1:21:32

TR4 Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree 2:21:06 2 Dougal Allan 0:05:44 3 Houston Peschl 0:11:57 4 Travis Hauck 0:12:34 5 Mario Keller 0:16:14 6 Matthew Spurgin 0:17:08 7 Brent Rosvold 0:17:24 8 Eric Zilinski 0:19:08 9 David Huntley 0:19:59 11 Evan Olauson 0:23:56 12 Mark Shepherd 0:25:52 13 Michael McCutcheon 0:36:38 14 David van Lopik 0:37:32 15 Liehann Loots 0:44:43 16 Sean Germaine 0:50:26 17 Jeff Smith 0:56:04 18 Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen 1:04:27 19 Chris Evans 1:06:31 20 Shane Cooke 1:15:17 21 Lennard Pretorius 1:22:57 22 Erik Silden 1:27:32 23 Wilson Edgar 24 Hans Dollerup 1:29:22 25 Viv Austin 1:35:58 26 Gustavo Zermeno 1:37:37 27 Raj Bhogal 1:38:50 28 Jason Dawson 1:43:54 29 Markus Jehl 2:02:58 30 Russell Salonen 2:06:04

TR4 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Clark 2:34:11 2 Jeff Neilson 0:00:02 3 Michel Tessier 0:03:08 4 Jon Gould 0:06:03 5 Rhett Losey 0:07:52 6 Mike Johnston 0:17:58 7 Ron Hewitson 0:23:26 8 Albie Malan 0:26:23 9 jody white 0:29:37 10 Bill Slater 0:29:48 11 ian cartwright 0:34:20 12 Ken Germaine 0:37:21 13 russell thornton 0:39:14 14 Kevin Howlett 0:45:18 15 Tom Hawks 1:02:39 16 Chris Johnston 1:11:35 17 Ross Balharry 1:13:46 18 kerry richards 1:24:39 19 Walter Pavlic 1:30:48 20 Tor Gunnar Aksland 1:34:38 21 Erlend Kveinen 22 Johan Askeland 23 Sturle Omdal 1:34:39 24 Steven Marsh 1:40:04 25 Jerry McClung 1:40:21 26 Robin Owens 1:51:49 27 Johan Henn 1:52:58 28 Jon Harrison 1:55:01 29 Rodrigo Zamora 2:05:41 30 Martin Zepler 2:28:03

TR4 Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Walters 3:29:22 2 Ene Underwood 0:22:07 3 Riana Howlett 0:46:04 4 Jaime Salonen 0:57:46

TR7 Open Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 18:49:37 2 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 0:26:17 3 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 2:29:21 4 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 3:26:03 5 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 4:07:41 6 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 4:25:09 7 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 4:59:14 8 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 5:37:55 9 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 6:02:21 10 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 6:44:52 11 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 7:11:36 12 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 9:43:52 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 16:31:40

TR7 Open Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 22:08:04 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 4:30:46

TR7 Open Mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 21:01:31 2 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 0:26:06 3 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:37:41 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 2:30:32 5 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 4:05:46 6 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 5:18:24 7 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 6:06:12 8 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 6:58:39

TR7 80+ Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 20:41:58 2 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 2:14:45 3 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 5:40:07 4 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 6:52:03 5 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 10:17:09 6 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 12:51:06

TR7 80+ Mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 24:07:44 2 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 7:35:10 3 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 8:58:32 4 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 9:03:12

TR7 100+ Open Gender final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 25:10:53 2 Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif) 0:25:05 3 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 0:54:29 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 14:04:35

TR4 Open Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree 11:33:05 2 Dougal Allan 0:15:43 3 Houston Peschl 1:01:11 4 Travis Hauck 1:05:10 5 Mark Shepherd 1:52:59 6 Matthew Spurgin 2:01:47 7 Mario Keller 2:06:08 8 Brent Rosvold 2:11:35 9 David Huntley 2:17:17 11 Evan Olauson 2:50:58 12 Eric Zilinski 2:51:59 13 David van Lopik 3:10:50 14 Michael McCutcheon 3:31:47 15 Liehann Loots 4:34:20 16 Shane Cooke 4:38:36 17 Jeff Smith 4:39:20 18 Sean Germaine 6:04:31 19 Chris Evans 6:54:58 20 Gustavo Zermeno 7:24:28 21 Lennard Pretorius 7:42:23 22 Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen 7:56:16 23 Hans Dollerup 8:21:11 24 Viv Austin 8:24:01 25 Erik Silden 8:33:58 26 Wilson Edgar 8:34:00 27 Jason Dawson 8:57:00 28 Raj Bhogal 9:40:06 29 Markus Jehl 10:05:20 30 Russell Salonen 18:54:37

TR4 40+ Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson 12:46:32 2 Jon Gould 0:36:26 3 Geoff Clark 1:05:52 4 Rhett Losey 1:09:23 5 Mike Johnston 1:15:08 6 Michel Tessier 1:20:07 7 Ron Hewitson 1:32:35 8 Albie Malan 2:09:33 9 jody white 2:23:20 10 Bill Slater 2:39:06 11 ian cartwright 3:07:51 12 russell thornton 3:51:03 13 Ken Germaine 4:51:04 14 Kevin Howlett 4:56:28 15 Tom Hawks 5:36:27 16 Steven Marsh 6:49:45 17 Chris Johnston 6:50:23 18 Walter Pavlic 7:11:02 19 Tor Gunnar Aksland 7:34:15 20 Erlend Kveinen 7:34:19 21 Johan Askeland 7:34:22 22 Sturle Omdal 7:34:23 23 Ross Balharry 7:55:36 24 Jerry McClung 7:59:35 25 Johan Henn 8:11:43 26 Robin Owens 8:36:55 27 kerry richards 9:17:43 28 Jon Harrison 10:33:00 29 Rodrigo Zamora 15:33:28 30 Martin Zepler 19:32:11