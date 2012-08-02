Image 1 of 11 Neal Kindree (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 2 of 11 Sometimes bikes go for swim breaks, too. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 3 of 11 A river crossing (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 4 of 11 A racer crosses a stream (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 5 of 11 Riana Howlett (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 6 of 11 Riding through a field of wildflowers (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 7 of 11 Anna Fortner (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 8 of 11 Gareth Jones (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 9 of 11 A rider during stage 4 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 10 of 11 Racers roll out for the start of stage 4 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 11 of 11 Watch out for bears! (Image credit: TransRockies)

On the fourth day of the TransRockies, racers say goodbye to Fernie as the TR7 contingent boarded buses bound for North Fork Recreation Area southwest of Calgary, Alberta. A spectacular three-hour drive north through cowboy country brought the riders to the start line. The final four stages harkens back to the early days of the TransRockies with a return to the festival atmosphere of camp life.

With three days down and four to go, this day would see the continuation of the TR7 battle and the start of the TR4. The North Folk to Little Elbow stage welcomes the athletes to the pleasures of "K Country" riding and delivers them to the finish line some 47km away. With the sun shining for a fourth day in a row, the riders hit the trail bound for Little Elbow.

TR3 overall champion Neal Kindree decided to stick around for some more fun lining up for a go at the TR4. Kindree continued his winning ways and burned through the course in 2:24:18, crossing the line to the sounds of Motley Crew's "Same Old Situation".

The TR4 Open Women kicked off the day in fine fashion and Kristin Walters was able to take the opening stage win in 3:24:54 over Ene Underwood. Fresh off a second place finish in the TR3, Jeff Neilson returned to his home turf and joined the TR4 crowd winning the opening stage for the 40+ Men.

As the day progressed, welcome cloud cover swept across the skies giving the TR7 contingent relief from the unrelenting sun of the previous three days. Fortunately, this year would not be a repeat of the 2011 stage 4 ending downpour. TR7 Men's Open had been dominated over the first three days by the Planetfoods/Honeystinger team of Stefan Widmer and Jon Firth.

Today would produce a sprint to the finish with Greg Day and Colin Kerr taking the stage win by a mere one second. Widmer and Firth would retain the overall lead.

Another close finish came in the Open Mixed Category with Kiwis Tristan Lawrence and Anja McDonald cruising in by a slim 57-second margin over TR7 leaders Normon Thibault and Wendy Simms. To this point, Simms and Thibault had secured three straight victories.

Many fear the bears in K-Country and riders will often carry spray with them in case of a rare encounter. After a near collision with a herd of cows, the ladies of Xprezo-Borsao, Jean Ann Berkenpas and Sandra Walter, are no longer so concerned about bears. Nonetheless, they captured a fourth straight stage victory in a time of 2:54:14.

Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlett have been overpowering in the Men’s 80+ building a lead of 55+ minutes after two consecutive victories. Today, team Cycling Point, Milan Spolc and Jiri Benes came storming back for a stage 4 victory while Eva and Marco Carrer continued their stranglehold on the 80+ mixed with win number 4. LiveOutThere.com teammates Darrell Jones and Tom Ebbern scored their first stage win of the event and became the 4th new stage winners in 4 days in the 100+ Open Mixed.

Full Results

TR7 Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 2:33:18 2 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 0:00:01 3 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 0:11:31 4 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 0:20:28 5 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 0:23:00 6 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 0:23:20 7 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 0:28:45 8 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 0:31:30 9 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 0:45:51 10 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 0:47:57 11 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 0:50:33 12 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 0:51:35 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 1:49:55

TR7 Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 2:54:14 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 0:30:12

TR7 Open Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 2:47:49 2 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 0:00:58 3 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:01:06 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 0:13:01 5 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 0:25:34 6 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 0:26:46 7 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 0:42:40 8 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 0:52:45 9 Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop) 6:12:11

TR7 80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 2:44:02 2 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 0:00:46 3 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 0:38:30 4 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 0:38:42 5 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 1:06:47 6 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 1:09:55 7 Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team) 6:15:58

TR7 80+ Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 3:06:58 2 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 0:44:48 3 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 0:53:18 4 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 1:07:03

TR7 100+ Open Gender # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 3:05:15 2 Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif) 0:11:26 3 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 0:12:51 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 1:39:42

TR4 Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree 2:24:18 2 Dougal Allan 0:01:54 3 Houston Peschl 0:10:14 4 Travis Hauck 0:15:21 5 Matthew Spurgin 0:20:30 6 Mario Keller 0:20:31 7 Brent Rosvold 0:21:12 8 Evan Olauson 0:25:24 9 Mark Shepherd 0:26:06 10 David Huntley 0:29:41 11 Michel Tessier 0:29:49 12 David van Lopik 0:38:50 13 Eric Zilinski 0:48:50 14 Michael McCutcheon 0:52:02 15 Liehann Loots 0:53:43 16 Shane Cooke 0:53:44 17 Jeff Smith 0:55:44 18 Gustavo Zermeno 1:08:41 19 Lennard Pretorius 1:09:07 20 Erik Silden 1:30:58 21 Wilson Edgar 1:30:59 22 Chris Evans 1:33:53 23 Markus Jehl 1:39:04 24 Hans Dollerup 1:45:22 25 Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen 1:45:23 26 Sean Germaine 1:45:59 27 Raj Bhogal 1:51:01 28 Viv Austin 1:51:59 29 Shai Shtub 1:58:32 30 Jason Dawson 2:04:54 31 Mark Carolan 2:04:57 32 Gonzalo Moya Torres 2:08:28 32 Russell Salonen 2:36:14

TR4 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson 2:40:53 2 Geoff Clark 0:02:40 3 Jon Gould 0:03:04 4 Steve Walsh 0:15:43 5 Mike Johnston 0:16:26 6 Tom Brodzinski 0:17:01 7 jody white 0:17:39 8 Ron Hewitson 0:17:47 9 Rhett Losey 0:22:07 10 Kirk Chambers 0:24:21 11 Albie Malan 0:25:37 12 Steven Phillips 0:26:03 13 Bill Slater 0:26:51 14 russell thornton 0:39:48 15 ian cartwright 0:43:56 16 Tom Hawks 0:56:54 17 John Berendt 0:56:58 18 Kevin Howlett 1:03:04 19 Walter Pavlic 1:05:14 20 Gord Trainor 1:08:11 21 Johan Henn 1:08:57 22 Steven Marsh 1:10:59 23 Ross Balharry 1:14:41 24 Chris Johnston 1:19:10 25 Robin Owens 1:20:47 26 David Roe 1:20:48 27 Ken Germaine 1:29:24 28 David Verveda 29 Tor Gunnar Aksland 1:29:45 30 Erlend Kveinen 1:29:47 31 Sturle Omdal 1:29:48 32 Johan Askeland 1:29:49 33 kerry richards 1:37:07 34 Rodrigo Zamora 1:39:36 35 Jerry McClung 1:44:48 36 Jon Harrison 2:20:31 37 Martin Zepler 3:35:36

TR4 Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Walters 3:24:54 2 Ene Underwood 0:28:19 3 Riana Howlett 0:35:01 4 Jaime Salonen 1:35:38

TR7 Open Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 9:18:25 2 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 0:12:34 3 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 1:34:19 4 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 2:02:41 5 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 2:12:02 6 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 2:16:02 7 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 2:36:22 8 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 2:50:21 9 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 3:20:58 10 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 3:31:23 11 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 4:06:35 12 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 5:40:11 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 8:57:30

TR7 Open Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 10:42:47 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 2:07:54

TR7 Open Mixed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 10:31:16 2 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 0:12:31 3 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:25:35 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 1:03:23 5 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 2:07:25 6 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 2:10:13 7 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 3:00:39 8 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 3:48:02 9 Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop) 7:33:48

TR7 80+ Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 10:20:10 2 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 0:55:07 3 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 3:04:18 4 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 3:26:46 5 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 6:30:04 6 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 4:44:29 7 Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team) 7:32:59

TR7 80+ Mixed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 12:08:41 2 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 4:15:27 3 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 4:05:37 4 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 4:47:05

TR7 100+ Open Gender general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 12:42:38 3 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 0:16:06 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 8:56:50

TR4 Open Men general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree 2:24:18 2 Dougal Allan 0:01:54 3 Houston Peschl 0:10:14 4 Travis Hauck 0:15:21 5 Matthew Spurgin 0:20:30 6 Mario Keller 0:20:31 7 Brent Rosvold 0:21:12 8 Evan Olauson 0:25:24 9 Mark Shepherd 0:26:06 10 David Huntley 0:29:41 11 Michel Tessier 0:29:49 12 David van Lopik 0:38:50 13 Eric Zilinski 0:48:50 14 Michael McCutcheon 0:52:02 15 Liehann Loots 0:53:43 16 Shane Cooke 0:53:44 17 Jeff Smith 0:55:44 18 Gustavo Zermeno 1:08:41 19 Lennard Pretorius 1:09:07 20 Erik Silden 1:30:58 21 Wilson Edgar 1:30:59 22 Chris Evans 1:33:53 23 Markus Jehl 1:39:04 24 Hans Dollerup 1:45:22 25 Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen 1:45:23 26 Sean Germaine 1:45:59 27 Raj Bhogal 1:51:01 28 Viv Austin 1:51:59 29 Shai Shtub 1:58:32 30 Jason Dawson 2:04:54 31 Mark Carolan 2:04:57 32 Gonzalo Moya Torres 2:08:28 32 Russell Salonen 2:36:14

TR4 40+ Men general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson 2:40:53 2 Geoff Clark 0:02:40 3 Jon Gould 0:03:04 4 Steve Walsh 0:15:43 5 Mike Johnston 0:16:26 6 Tom Brodzinski 0:17:01 7 jody white 0:17:39 8 Ron Hewitson 0:17:47 9 Rhett Losey 0:22:07 10 Kirk Chambers 0:24:21 11 Albie Malan 0:25:37 12 Steven Phillips 0:26:03 13 Bill Slater 0:26:51 14 russell thornton 0:39:48 15 ian cartwright 0:43:56 16 Tom Hawks 0:56:54 17 John Berendt 0:56:58 18 Kevin Howlett 1:03:04 19 Walter Pavlic 1:05:14 20 Gord Trainor 1:08:11 21 Johan Henn 1:08:57 22 Steven Marsh 1:10:59 23 Ross Balharry 1:14:41 24 Chris Johnston 1:19:10 25 Robin Owens 1:20:47 26 David Roe 1:20:48 27 Ken Germaine 1:29:24 28 David Verveda 29 Tor Gunnar Aksland 1:29:45 30 Erlend Kveinen 1:29:47 31 Sturle Omdal 1:29:48 32 Johan Askeland 1:29:49 33 kerry richards 1:37:07 34 Rodrigo Zamora 1:39:36 35 Jerry McClung 1:44:48 36 Jon Harrison 2:20:31 37 Martin Zepler 3:35:36