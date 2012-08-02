Trending

Widmer and Firth continue to lead TransRockies

Kindree kicks off four-day version of the race with stage win

Image 1 of 11

Neal Kindree

Neal Kindree
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 2 of 11

Sometimes bikes go for swim breaks, too.

Sometimes bikes go for swim breaks, too.
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 3 of 11

A river crossing

A river crossing
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 4 of 11

A racer crosses a stream

A racer crosses a stream
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 5 of 11

Riana Howlett

Riana Howlett
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 6 of 11

Riding through a field of wildflowers

Riding through a field of wildflowers
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 7 of 11

Anna Fortner

Anna Fortner
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 8 of 11

Gareth Jones

Gareth Jones
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 9 of 11

A rider during stage 4

A rider during stage 4
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 10 of 11

Racers roll out for the start of stage 4

Racers roll out for the start of stage 4
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 11 of 11

Watch out for bears!

Watch out for bears!
(Image credit: TransRockies)

On the fourth day of the TransRockies, racers say goodbye to Fernie as the TR7 contingent boarded buses bound for North Fork Recreation Area southwest of Calgary, Alberta. A spectacular three-hour drive north through cowboy country brought the riders to the start line. The final four stages harkens back to the early days of the TransRockies with a return to the festival atmosphere of camp life.

With three days down and four to go, this day would see the continuation of the TR7 battle and the start of the TR4. The North Folk to Little Elbow stage welcomes the athletes to the pleasures of "K Country" riding and delivers them to the finish line some 47km away. With the sun shining for a fourth day in a row, the riders hit the trail bound for Little Elbow.

TR3 overall champion Neal Kindree decided to stick around for some more fun lining up for a go at the TR4. Kindree continued his winning ways and burned through the course in 2:24:18, crossing the line to the sounds of Motley Crew's "Same Old Situation".

The TR4 Open Women kicked off the day in fine fashion and Kristin Walters was able to take the opening stage win in 3:24:54 over Ene Underwood. Fresh off a second place finish in the TR3, Jeff Neilson returned to his home turf and joined the TR4 crowd winning the opening stage for the 40+ Men.

As the day progressed, welcome cloud cover swept across the skies giving the TR7 contingent relief from the unrelenting sun of the previous three days. Fortunately, this year would not be a repeat of the 2011 stage 4 ending downpour. TR7 Men's Open had been dominated over the first three days by the Planetfoods/Honeystinger team of Stefan Widmer and Jon Firth.

Today would produce a sprint to the finish with Greg Day and Colin Kerr taking the stage win by a mere one second. Widmer and Firth would retain the overall lead.

Another close finish came in the Open Mixed Category with Kiwis Tristan Lawrence and Anja McDonald cruising in by a slim 57-second margin over TR7 leaders Normon Thibault and Wendy Simms. To this point, Simms and Thibault had secured three straight victories.

Many fear the bears in K-Country and riders will often carry spray with them in case of a rare encounter. After a near collision with a herd of cows, the ladies of Xprezo-Borsao, Jean Ann Berkenpas and Sandra Walter, are no longer so concerned about bears. Nonetheless, they captured a fourth straight stage victory in a time of 2:54:14.

Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlett have been overpowering in the Men’s 80+ building a lead of 55+ minutes after two consecutive victories. Today, team Cycling Point, Milan Spolc and Jiri Benes came storming back for a stage 4 victory while Eva and Marco Carrer continued their stranglehold on the 80+ mixed with win number 4. LiveOutThere.com teammates Darrell Jones and Tom Ebbern scored their first stage win of the event and became the 4th new stage winners in 4 days in the 100+ Open Mixed.

Full Results

TR7 Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)2:33:18
2Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes)0:00:01
3Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack)0:11:31
4Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory)0:20:28
5Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo)0:23:00
6Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås0:23:20
7Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles)0:28:45
8Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team)0:31:30
9Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths)0:45:51
10Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos)0:47:57
11Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express)0:50:33
12David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders)0:51:35
13Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson)1:49:55

TR7 Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)2:54:14
2Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing)0:30:12

TR7 Open Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ)2:47:49
2Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners)0:00:58
3Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat)0:01:06
4Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports)0:13:01
5Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK)0:25:34
6Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California)0:26:46
7Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike)0:42:40
8Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada)0:52:45
9Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop)6:12:11

TR7 80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point)2:44:02
2Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe)0:00:46
3Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing)0:38:30
4Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD)0:38:42
5David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us)1:06:47
6Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks)1:09:55
7Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team)6:15:58

TR7 80+ Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch)3:06:58
2Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!)0:44:48
3Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs)0:53:18
4Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company)1:07:03

TR7 100+ Open Gender
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com)3:05:15
2Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif)0:11:26
3Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers)0:12:51
4Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes)1:39:42

TR4 Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Kindree2:24:18
2Dougal Allan0:01:54
3Houston Peschl0:10:14
4Travis Hauck0:15:21
5Matthew Spurgin0:20:30
6Mario Keller0:20:31
7Brent Rosvold0:21:12
8Evan Olauson0:25:24
9Mark Shepherd0:26:06
10David Huntley0:29:41
11Michel Tessier0:29:49
12David van Lopik0:38:50
13Eric Zilinski0:48:50
14Michael McCutcheon0:52:02
15Liehann Loots0:53:43
16Shane Cooke0:53:44
17Jeff Smith0:55:44
18Gustavo Zermeno1:08:41
19Lennard Pretorius1:09:07
20Erik Silden1:30:58
21Wilson Edgar1:30:59
22Chris Evans1:33:53
23Markus Jehl1:39:04
24Hans Dollerup1:45:22
25Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen1:45:23
26Sean Germaine1:45:59
27Raj Bhogal1:51:01
28Viv Austin1:51:59
29Shai Shtub1:58:32
30Jason Dawson2:04:54
31Mark Carolan2:04:57
32Gonzalo Moya Torres2:08:28
32Russell Salonen2:36:14

TR4 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson2:40:53
2Geoff Clark0:02:40
3Jon Gould0:03:04
4Steve Walsh0:15:43
5Mike Johnston0:16:26
6Tom Brodzinski0:17:01
7jody white0:17:39
8Ron Hewitson0:17:47
9Rhett Losey0:22:07
10Kirk Chambers0:24:21
11Albie Malan0:25:37
12Steven Phillips0:26:03
13Bill Slater0:26:51
14russell thornton0:39:48
15ian cartwright0:43:56
16Tom Hawks0:56:54
17John Berendt0:56:58
18Kevin Howlett1:03:04
19Walter Pavlic1:05:14
20Gord Trainor1:08:11
21Johan Henn1:08:57
22Steven Marsh1:10:59
23Ross Balharry1:14:41
24Chris Johnston1:19:10
25Robin Owens1:20:47
26David Roe1:20:48
27Ken Germaine1:29:24
28David Verveda
29Tor Gunnar Aksland1:29:45
30Erlend Kveinen1:29:47
31Sturle Omdal1:29:48
32Johan Askeland1:29:49
33kerry richards1:37:07
34Rodrigo Zamora1:39:36
35Jerry McClung1:44:48
36Jon Harrison2:20:31
37Martin Zepler3:35:36

TR4 Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Walters3:24:54
2Ene Underwood0:28:19
3Riana Howlett0:35:01
4Jaime Salonen1:35:38

TR7 Open Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes)9:18:25
2Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)0:12:34
3Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack)1:34:19
4Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles)2:02:41
5Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory)2:12:02
6Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo)2:16:02
7Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås2:36:22
8Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team)2:50:21
9Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths)3:20:58
10Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express)3:31:23
11Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos)4:06:35
12David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders)5:40:11
13Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson)8:57:30

TR7 Open Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)10:42:47
2Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing)2:07:54

TR7 Open Mixed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners)10:31:16
2Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ)0:12:31
3Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat)0:25:35
4Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports)1:03:23
5Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK)2:07:25
6Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California)2:10:13
7Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike)3:00:39
8Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada)3:48:02
9Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop)7:33:48

TR7 80+ Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe)10:20:10
2Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point)0:55:07
3Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing)3:04:18
4Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD)3:26:46
5Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks)6:30:04
6David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us)4:44:29
7Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team)7:32:59

TR7 80+ Mixed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch)12:08:41
2Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs)4:15:27
3Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!)4:05:37
4Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company)4:47:05

TR7 100+ Open Gender general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com)12:42:38
3Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers)0:16:06
4Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes)8:56:50

TR4 Open Men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Kindree2:24:18
2Dougal Allan0:01:54
3Houston Peschl0:10:14
4Travis Hauck0:15:21
5Matthew Spurgin0:20:30
6Mario Keller0:20:31
7Brent Rosvold0:21:12
8Evan Olauson0:25:24
9Mark Shepherd0:26:06
10David Huntley0:29:41
11Michel Tessier0:29:49
12David van Lopik0:38:50
13Eric Zilinski0:48:50
14Michael McCutcheon0:52:02
15Liehann Loots0:53:43
16Shane Cooke0:53:44
17Jeff Smith0:55:44
18Gustavo Zermeno1:08:41
19Lennard Pretorius1:09:07
20Erik Silden1:30:58
21Wilson Edgar1:30:59
22Chris Evans1:33:53
23Markus Jehl1:39:04
24Hans Dollerup1:45:22
25Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen1:45:23
26Sean Germaine1:45:59
27Raj Bhogal1:51:01
28Viv Austin1:51:59
29Shai Shtub1:58:32
30Jason Dawson2:04:54
31Mark Carolan2:04:57
32Gonzalo Moya Torres2:08:28
32Russell Salonen2:36:14

TR4 40+ Men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson2:40:53
2Geoff Clark0:02:40
3Jon Gould0:03:04
4Steve Walsh0:15:43
5Mike Johnston0:16:26
6Tom Brodzinski0:17:01
7jody white0:17:39
8Ron Hewitson0:17:47
9Rhett Losey0:22:07
10Kirk Chambers0:24:21
11Albie Malan0:25:37
12Steven Phillips0:26:03
13Bill Slater0:26:51
14russell thornton0:39:48
15ian cartwright0:43:56
16Tom Hawks0:56:54
17John Berendt0:56:58
18Kevin Howlett1:03:04
19Walter Pavlic1:05:14
20Gord Trainor1:08:11
21Johan Henn1:08:57
22Steven Marsh1:10:59
23Ross Balharry1:14:41
24Chris Johnston1:19:10
25Robin Owens1:20:47
26David Roe1:20:48
27Ken Germaine1:29:24
28David Verveda
29Tor Gunnar Aksland1:29:45
30Erlend Kveinen1:29:47
31Sturle Omdal1:29:48
32Johan Askeland1:29:49
33kerry richards1:37:07
34Rodrigo Zamora1:39:36
35Jerry McClung1:44:48
36Jon Harrison2:20:31
37Martin Zepler3:35:36

TR4 Open Women general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Walters3:24:54
2Ene Underwood0:28:19
3Riana Howlett0:35:01
4Jaime Salonen1:35:38

Latest on Cyclingnews