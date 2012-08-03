Image 1 of 4 TransRockies Staffer Kevin McDonald firing the start gun. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 2 of 4 Tandem rider Thomas Miller riding with wife Karen Libsch. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 3 of 4 TR4 rider Evan Olaufson on the trail. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 4 of 4 TR7 competitos Koos Pretorius and Willie Engelbrecht of South Africa. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)

Stage 6 would find the riders waking to a light sprinkle of rain and dense cloudd cover. The blue skies of the previous five days disappeared overnight and by 8:30 am, the sprinkle had turned into a steady downpour. The previous night the TransRockies organizers put their team on notice that an alternate route may be required in order to keep the riders off the higher passes, out of the cold and minimize the risk of accidents on the descents. When the 9 o'clock start rolled around, the call was made to shorten the course by approximately 17km and exclude two climbs on the day: Cox Hill and Jumpingpound Ridge.

In retrospect, the decision to re-route was the correct one as the conditions worsened throughout the morning. When the athletes began to trickle across the finish line, it was obvious that the day had turned into a mud bath.

TR3 champion and TR4 Men's Open leader Neal Kindree was first across the Rafter 6 line in 2:41:59 and was thoroughly coated. After a flat on the course, TR4 40+ overall leader Jeff Neilson was relegated to fifth place on the stage with John Gould taking the win.

Kristin Walters maintained her lead in the Women's Open with a three minute and 39 second win over Ene Underwood.

In the TR7 Open Men's category, the Rocky Mountain Factory team of Colin Kerr and Greg Day overcame mechanical problems on stage 5 and claimed a stage win ahead of overall leaders Jon Firth and Stefan Widmer.

Impressively, 80+ Mixed team Eva and Marco Carrer, along with Jean Ann Berkenpass and Sandra Walter in the Women's Open field, each clocked their sixth straight stage win.

The Open Mixed continued to show strong competition between the top 3 teams with less than 10 minutes separating them on a tough day. Wendy Simms and Normon Thibault came out on top for the second day in a row and maintained their overall lead.

After a one hour and 12 minute victory on stage 5, 80+ Men's team of Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlett took a slim one minute and 41 second win and their fourth stage win.

Undoubtedly the most competitive category at this year'ss event has been the 100+ Open. The six stages have produced three different winning teams with a time gap between first and second standing at a mere five minutes and four seconds. Darrell Johnson and Tom Ebbern notched their third stage win and will look to hold onto their overall lead heading into the finish in downtown Canmore.

Full Results

TR7 Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 2:45:19 2 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 0:02:45 3 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 0:21:21 4 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 0:24:38 5 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 0:35:45 6 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 0:37:40 7 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 0:40:00 8 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 0:46:22 9 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 0:57:01 10 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 1:01:09 11 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 1:08:06 12 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 1:23:13 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 2:26:24

TR7 Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 3:16:42 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 1:08:30

TR7 Open Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 3:06:19 2 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 0:03:37 3 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:09:49 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 0:23:30 5 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 0:34:50 6 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 0:47:26 7 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 0:49:41 8 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 1:10:38

TR7 80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 3:06:32 2 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 0:01:41 3 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 0:47:41 4 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 1:04:35 5 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 1:23:34 6 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 1:30:38

TR7 80+ Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 3:36:10 2 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 1:03:33 3 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 1:13:24 4 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 2:15:01

TR7 100+ Open Gender # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 3:43:40 2 Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif) 0:02:50 3 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 0:23:07 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 1:35:35

TR4 Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree 2:41:59 2 Dougal Allan 0:04:56 3 Travis Hauck 0:08:01 4 Houston Peschl 0:17:54 5 Mark Shepherd 0:23:57 6 Michel Tessier 0:25:59 7 Mario Keller 0:33:39 8 Eric Zilinski 0:34:17 9 David Huntley 0:35:42 10 Matthew Spurgin 0:35:52 11 Brent Rosvold 0:37:15 12 David van Lopik 0:41:42 13 Michael McCutcheon 0:49:01 14 Evan Olauson 1:00:11 15 Jeff Smith 1:03:47 16 Liehann Loots 1:03:52 17 Shane Cooke 1:10:39 18 Sean Germaine 1:11:13 19 Chris Evans 1:20:46 20 Gustavo Zermeno 1:47:21 21 Hans Dollerup 1:51:33 22 Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen 23 Viv Austin 2:02:16 24 Lennard Pretorius 2:09:13 25 Jason Dawson 2:09:46 26 Markus Jehl 2:13:40 27 Erik Silden 2:21:07 28 Wilson Edgar 2:21:08 29 Raj Bhogal 2:45:13 30 Gonzalo Moya Torres 8:18:01 31 Russell Salonen

TR4 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Gould 3:04:57 2 Mike Johnston 0:08:43 3 Rhett Losey 0:10:46 4 Jeff Neilson 0:11:12 5 Ron Hewitson 0:13:41 6 jody white 0:30:13 7 Albie Malan 0:30:37 8 ian cartwright 0:41:14 9 Bill Slater 0:43:00 10 Ken Germaine 0:48:16 11 russell thornton 0:51:28 12 Geoff Clark 0:54:11 13 Kevin Howlett 0:59:05 14 Steven Marsh 1:27:04 15 Chris Johnston 1:36:16 16 Robin Owens 1:39:51 17 Tor Gunnar Aksland 1:40:35 18 Erlend Kveinen 19 Johan Askeland 20 Sturle Omdal 1:40:36 20 Tom Hawks 1:40:50 22 Jerry McClung 1:45:10 23 Johan Henn 1:51:08 24 Ross Balharry 1:53:15 25 Walter Pavlic 1:56:03 26 Jon Harrison 2:22:05 27 kerry richards 3:12:25 28 Kirk Chambers 7:55:03 29 Rodrigo Zamora 30 Martin Zepler

TR4 Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Walters 4:42:08 2 Ene Underwood 0:03:39 3 Riana Howlett 0:35:28 4 Jaime Salonen 6:17:52

TR7 Open Men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 16:24:10 2 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 0:30:38 3 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 2:16:48 4 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 3:09:04 5 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 3:39:28 6 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 3:59:03 7 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 4:15:40 8 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 4:57:43 9 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 5:23:29 10 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 6:00:40 11 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 6:21:57 12 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 8:38:11 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 14:45:30

TR7 Open Women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 19:12:37 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 4:04:30

TR7 Open Mixed general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 18:20:37 2 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 0:22:58 3 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:36:32 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 2:12:10 5 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 3:37:07 6 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 4:44:17 7 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 5:40:23 8 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 6:22:31

TR7 80+ Men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 18:02:19 2 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 2:03:51 3 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 5:09:35 4 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 6:13:53 5 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 9:27:42 6 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 11:39:33

TR7 80+ Mixed general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 21:06:36 2 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 6:36:26 3 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 7:46:06 4 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 7:54:47

TR7 100+ Open Gender general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 22:05:54 2 Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif) 0:05:04 3 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 0:34:29 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 12:38:02

TR4 Open Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree 9:11:59 2 Dougal Allan 0:09:59 3 Houston Peschl 0:49:13 4 Travis Hauck 0:52:35 5 Mark Shepherd 1:27:07 6 Matthew Spurgin 1:44:39 7 Mario Keller 1:49:54 8 Brent Rosvold 1:54:11 9 David Huntley 1:57:18 10 Michel Tessier 2:17:20 11 Evan Olauson 2:27:01 12 Eric Zilinski 2:32:50 13 David van Lopik 2:33:18 14 Michael McCutcheon 2:55:08 15 Shane Cooke 3:23:19 16 Jeff Smith 3:43:16 17 Liehann Loots 3:49:36 18 Sean Germaine 5:14:05 19 Gustavo Zermeno 5:46:50 20 Chris Evans 5:48:26 21 Lennard Pretorius 6:19:26 22 Viv Austin 6:48:03 23 Hans Dollerup 6:51:48 24 Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen 6:51:49 25 Erik Silden 7:06:26 26 Wilson Edgar 7:06:27 27 Jason Dawson 7:13:06 28 Raj Bhogal 8:01:15 29 Markus Jehl 8:02:21 30 Gonzalo Moya Torres 16:20:47 31 Russell Salonen 16:48:33

TR4 40+ Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson 10:12:19 2 Jon Gould 0:30:25 3 Mike Johnston 0:57:11 4 Rhett Losey 1:01:33 5 Geoff Clark 1:05:54 6 Ron Hewitson 1:09:11 7 Albie Malan 1:43:11 8 jody white 1:53:44 9 Bill Slater 2:09:20 10 ian cartwright 2:33:33 11 russell thornton 3:11:50 12 Kevin Howlett 4:11:11 13 Ken Germaine 4:13:45 14 Tom Hawks 4:33:50 15 Steven Marsh 5:09:43 16 Chris Johnston 5:38:50 17 Walter Pavlic 5:40:15 18 Tor Gunnar Aksland 5:59:39 19 Erlend Kveinen 5:59:43 20 Johan Askeland 5:59:46 20 Sturle Omdal 22 Johan Henn 6:18:47 23 Jerry McClung 6:19:16 24 Ross Balharry 6:41:52 25 Robin Owens 6:45:08 26 kerry richards 7:53:05 27 Jon Harrison 8:38:01 28 Kirk Chambers 9:23:30 29 Rodrigo Zamora 13:27:49 30 Martin Zepler 17:04:10