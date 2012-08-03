Trending

Kindree first on cold, wet TransRockies stage

Kerr and Day win stage while Firth and Widmer retain overall lead

Image 1 of 4

TransRockies Staffer Kevin McDonald firing the start gun.

TransRockies Staffer Kevin McDonald firing the start gun.
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 2 of 4

Tandem rider Thomas Miller riding with wife Karen Libsch.

Tandem rider Thomas Miller riding with wife Karen Libsch.
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 3 of 4

TR4 rider Evan Olaufson on the trail.

TR4 rider Evan Olaufson on the trail.
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 4 of 4

TR7 competitos Koos Pretorius and Willie Engelbrecht of South Africa.

TR7 competitos Koos Pretorius and Willie Engelbrecht of South Africa.
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)

Stage 6 would find the riders waking to a light sprinkle of rain and dense cloudd cover. The blue skies of the previous five days disappeared overnight and by 8:30 am, the sprinkle had turned into a steady downpour. The previous night the TransRockies organizers put their team on notice that an alternate route may be required in order to keep the riders off the higher passes, out of the cold and minimize the risk of accidents on the descents. When the 9 o'clock start rolled around, the call was made to shorten the course by approximately 17km and exclude two climbs on the day: Cox Hill and Jumpingpound Ridge.

In retrospect, the decision to re-route was the correct one as the conditions worsened throughout the morning. When the athletes began to trickle across the finish line, it was obvious that the day had turned into a mud bath.

TR3 champion and TR4 Men's Open leader Neal Kindree was first across the Rafter 6 line in 2:41:59 and was thoroughly coated. After a flat on the course, TR4 40+ overall leader Jeff Neilson was relegated to fifth place on the stage with John Gould taking the win.

Kristin Walters maintained her lead in the Women's Open with a three minute and 39 second win over Ene Underwood.

In the TR7 Open Men's category, the Rocky Mountain Factory team of Colin Kerr and Greg Day overcame mechanical problems on stage 5 and claimed a stage win ahead of overall leaders Jon Firth and Stefan Widmer.

Impressively, 80+ Mixed team Eva and Marco Carrer, along with Jean Ann Berkenpass and Sandra Walter in the Women's Open field, each clocked their sixth straight stage win.

The Open Mixed continued to show strong competition between the top 3 teams with less than 10 minutes separating them on a tough day. Wendy Simms and Normon Thibault came out on top for the second day in a row and maintained their overall lead.

After a one hour and 12 minute victory on stage 5, 80+ Men's team of Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlett took a slim one minute and 41 second win and their fourth stage win.

Undoubtedly the most competitive category at this year'ss event has been the 100+ Open. The six stages have produced three different winning teams with a time gap between first and second standing at a mere five minutes and four seconds. Darrell Johnson and Tom Ebbern notched their third stage win and will look to hold onto their overall lead heading into the finish in downtown Canmore.

Full Results

TR7 Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)2:45:19
2Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes)0:02:45
3Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack)0:21:21
4Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team)0:24:38
5Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo)0:35:45
6Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles)0:37:40
7Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås0:40:00
8Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express)0:46:22
9Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory)0:57:01
10Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos)1:01:09
11David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders)1:08:06
12Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths)1:23:13
13Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson)2:26:24

TR7 Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)3:16:42
2Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing)1:08:30

TR7 Open Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners)3:06:19
2Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ)0:03:37
3Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat)0:09:49
4Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports)0:23:30
5Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK)0:34:50
6Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California)0:47:26
7Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada)0:49:41
8Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike)1:10:38

TR7 80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe)3:06:32
2Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point)0:01:41
3Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing)0:47:41
4Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks)1:04:35
5Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD)1:23:34
6David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us)1:30:38

TR7 80+ Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch)3:36:10
2Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs)1:03:33
3Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company)1:13:24
4Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!)2:15:01

TR7 100+ Open Gender
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com)3:43:40
2Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif)0:02:50
3Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers)0:23:07
4Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes)1:35:35

TR4 Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Kindree2:41:59
2Dougal Allan0:04:56
3Travis Hauck0:08:01
4Houston Peschl0:17:54
5Mark Shepherd0:23:57
6Michel Tessier0:25:59
7Mario Keller0:33:39
8Eric Zilinski0:34:17
9David Huntley0:35:42
10Matthew Spurgin0:35:52
11Brent Rosvold0:37:15
12David van Lopik0:41:42
13Michael McCutcheon0:49:01
14Evan Olauson1:00:11
15Jeff Smith1:03:47
16Liehann Loots1:03:52
17Shane Cooke1:10:39
18Sean Germaine1:11:13
19Chris Evans1:20:46
20Gustavo Zermeno1:47:21
21Hans Dollerup1:51:33
22Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen
23Viv Austin2:02:16
24Lennard Pretorius2:09:13
25Jason Dawson2:09:46
26Markus Jehl2:13:40
27Erik Silden2:21:07
28Wilson Edgar2:21:08
29Raj Bhogal2:45:13
30Gonzalo Moya Torres8:18:01
31Russell Salonen

TR4 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Gould3:04:57
2Mike Johnston0:08:43
3Rhett Losey0:10:46
4Jeff Neilson0:11:12
5Ron Hewitson0:13:41
6jody white0:30:13
7Albie Malan0:30:37
8ian cartwright0:41:14
9Bill Slater0:43:00
10Ken Germaine0:48:16
11russell thornton0:51:28
12Geoff Clark0:54:11
13Kevin Howlett0:59:05
14Steven Marsh1:27:04
15Chris Johnston1:36:16
16Robin Owens1:39:51
17Tor Gunnar Aksland1:40:35
18Erlend Kveinen
19Johan Askeland
20Sturle Omdal1:40:36
20Tom Hawks1:40:50
22Jerry McClung1:45:10
23Johan Henn1:51:08
24Ross Balharry1:53:15
25Walter Pavlic1:56:03
26Jon Harrison2:22:05
27kerry richards3:12:25
28Kirk Chambers7:55:03
29Rodrigo Zamora
30Martin Zepler

TR4 Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Walters4:42:08
2Ene Underwood0:03:39
3Riana Howlett0:35:28
4Jaime Salonen6:17:52

TR7 Open Men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes)16:24:10
2Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)0:30:38
3Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack)2:16:48
4Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles)3:09:04
5Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo)3:39:28
6Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team)3:59:03
7Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås4:15:40
8Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory)4:57:43
9Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express)5:23:29
10Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths)6:00:40
11Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos)6:21:57
12David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders)8:38:11
13Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson)14:45:30

TR7 Open Women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)19:12:37
2Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing)4:04:30

TR7 Open Mixed general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners)18:20:37
2Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ)0:22:58
3Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat)0:36:32
4Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports)2:12:10
5Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK)3:37:07
6Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California)4:44:17
7Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike)5:40:23
8Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada)6:22:31

TR7 80+ Men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe)18:02:19
2Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point)2:03:51
3Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing)5:09:35
4Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD)6:13:53
5Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks)9:27:42
6David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us)11:39:33

TR7 80+ Mixed general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch)21:06:36
2Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs)6:36:26
3Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company)7:46:06
4Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!)7:54:47

TR7 100+ Open Gender general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com)22:05:54
2Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif)0:05:04
3Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers)0:34:29
4Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes)12:38:02

TR4 Open Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Kindree9:11:59
2Dougal Allan0:09:59
3Houston Peschl0:49:13
4Travis Hauck0:52:35
5Mark Shepherd1:27:07
6Matthew Spurgin1:44:39
7Mario Keller1:49:54
8Brent Rosvold1:54:11
9David Huntley1:57:18
10Michel Tessier2:17:20
11Evan Olauson2:27:01
12Eric Zilinski2:32:50
13David van Lopik2:33:18
14Michael McCutcheon2:55:08
15Shane Cooke3:23:19
16Jeff Smith3:43:16
17Liehann Loots3:49:36
18Sean Germaine5:14:05
19Gustavo Zermeno5:46:50
20Chris Evans5:48:26
21Lennard Pretorius6:19:26
22Viv Austin6:48:03
23Hans Dollerup6:51:48
24Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen6:51:49
25Erik Silden7:06:26
26Wilson Edgar7:06:27
27Jason Dawson7:13:06
28Raj Bhogal8:01:15
29Markus Jehl8:02:21
30Gonzalo Moya Torres16:20:47
31Russell Salonen16:48:33

TR4 40+ Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson10:12:19
2Jon Gould0:30:25
3Mike Johnston0:57:11
4Rhett Losey1:01:33
5Geoff Clark1:05:54
6Ron Hewitson1:09:11
7Albie Malan1:43:11
8jody white1:53:44
9Bill Slater2:09:20
10ian cartwright2:33:33
11russell thornton3:11:50
12Kevin Howlett4:11:11
13Ken Germaine4:13:45
14Tom Hawks4:33:50
15Steven Marsh5:09:43
16Chris Johnston5:38:50
17Walter Pavlic5:40:15
18Tor Gunnar Aksland5:59:39
19Erlend Kveinen5:59:43
20Johan Askeland5:59:46
20Sturle Omdal
22Johan Henn6:18:47
23Jerry McClung6:19:16
24Ross Balharry6:41:52
25Robin Owens6:45:08
26kerry richards7:53:05
27Jon Harrison8:38:01
28Kirk Chambers9:23:30
29Rodrigo Zamora13:27:49
30Martin Zepler17:04:10

TR4 Open Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Walters14:42:44
2Ene Underwood1:09:57
3Riana Howlett1:55:19
4Jaime Salonen11:17:48

