Widmer and Firth extend TransRockies lead
Walters and Kindree keep winning in TR4
Stage 5: Little Elbow Campground - Moose Mountain
With stage five looming the riders woke to a fifth straight day of sunny skies. An overnight hailstorm pelted the camp but any evidence of wet weather was largely gone by start time. Today the field would be tested by some of the hardest climbs of the event with elevation gains of 2100 metres over 65 plus kilometers.
Men's Open TR7 leaders Jon Firth and Stefan Widmer built a solid lead through the first three stages with three victories. In stage 4, they were defeated by one second. Early on day 5, on the descent from Prairie Creek Trail, the boys were in the thick of things with the Rocky Mountain Factory Team. By day's end, the gap had opened up to 20:49, and Widmer and Firth took the win in four hours and 17 minutes.
Large gaps between first and second place would be the theme of the day with the Open Women's team of Jean Ann Berkenpas and Sandra Walter cruising in ahead of Alana Heise and Nicole Muzecheka by a margin of nearly 48 minutes.
The long climb up Moose Mountain continued to spread out the field with Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlet eventually crossing the line, for a win in the Men's 80+, in 4:35:34 over one hour and seven minutes ahead of stage 4 winners Milan Spolc and Jiri Benes.
Husband and wife team Eva and Marco Carrer continued to roll through the 80+ Mixed category with their fifth straight victory.
The closest finish of the day came in the Open Mixed category with the team of Normon Thibault and Wendy Simms improving on their second place finish of stage 4, winning by one minute and eight seconds.
Joe McCarthy and Randal Walker were able to outlast Darrell Jones and Tom Ebbern by a margin of 4:43 for victory in the 100+ Open.
40+ TR4 competitor Jeff Neilson seems to have hit his stride after his second place overall finish in the TR3. Two days and two stage wins into the TR4 he's leading the pack by almost 23 minutes over second place rider Geoff Clark.
TR4 Open Men's leader Neal Kindree of Team Specialized continued his winning ways with a three minute and 10 second win over Dougal Allan.
TR4 Open Women's winner Kristin Walters took her second straight stage in a time of 6:34:42.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes)
|4:17:39
|2
|Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)
|0:20:49
|3
|Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack)
|0:23:53
|4
|Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles)
|0:31:28
|5
|Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team)
|0:46:48
|6
|Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo)
|0:50:26
|7
|Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås
|1:02:03
|8
|Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express)
|1:08:30
|9
|Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos)
|1:16:58
|10
|Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths)
|1:19:13
|11
|Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory)
|1:51:26
|12
|David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders)
|1:52:39
|13
|Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson)
|3:24:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)
|5:13:06
|2
|Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing)
|0:48:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners)
|4:42:59
|2
|Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat)
|0:01:09
|3
|Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ)
|0:06:50
|4
|Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports)
|0:45:19
|5
|Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK)
|0:54:53
|6
|Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike)
|1:29:07
|7
|Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada)
|1:44:49
|8
|Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California)
|1:46:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe)
|4:35:34
|2
|Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point)
|1:07:03
|3
|Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing)
|1:17:37
|4
|Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD)
|1:23:34
|5
|Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks)
|1:53:04
|6
|David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us)
|5:24:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch)
|5:21:44
|2
|Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs)
|1:17:25
|3
|Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!)
|1:34:08
|4
|Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company)
|1:45:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers)
|5:34:50
|2
|Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com)
|0:04:44
|3
|Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif)
|0:10:55
|4
|Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes)
|5:25:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neal Kindree
|4:05:40
|2
|Dougal Allan
|0:03:10
|3
|Houston Peschl
|0:21:06
|4
|Travis Hauck
|0:29:14
|5
|Mark Shepherd
|0:37:05
|6
|Matthew Spurgin
|0:48:17
|7
|David Huntley
|0:51:57
|8
|Mario Keller
|0:55:44
|9
|Brent Rosvold
|0:55:45
|10
|Evan Olauson
|1:01:28
|11
|Eric Zilinski
|1:09:44
|12
|David van Lopik
|1:12:48
|13
|Michael McCutcheon
|1:14:06
|14
|Shane Cooke
|1:18:57
|15
|Michel Tessier
|1:21:33
|16
|Jeff Smith
|1:43:46
|17
|Liehann Loots
|1:52:03
|18
|Sean Germaine
|2:16:53
|19
|Gustavo Zermeno
|2:50:49
|20
|Chris Evans
|2:53:48
|21
|Viv Austin
|2:53:49
|22
|Jason Dawson
|2:58:28
|23
|Lennard Pretorius
|3:01:07
|24
|Erik Silden
|3:14:22
|25
|Wilson Edgar
|26
|Hans Dollerup
|3:14:54
|27
|Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen
|28
|Raj Bhogal
|3:25:02
|29
|Markus Jehl
|4:09:38
|30
|Gonzalo Moya Torres
|5:54:20
|31
|Russell Salonen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Neilson
|4:15:16
|2
|Geoff Clark
|0:20:15
|3
|Jon Gould
|0:38:33
|4
|Rhett Losey
|0:39:52
|5
|Mike Johnston
|0:43:14
|6
|Tom Brodzinski
|0:46:08
|7
|Ron Hewitson
|0:48:55
|8
|Albie Malan
|0:58:09
|9
|Bill Slater
|1:10:41
|10
|Kirk Chambers
|1:15:18
|11
|jody white
|1:17:05
|12
|ian cartwright
|1:19:35
|13
|Steven Phillips
|1:25:20
|14
|russell thornton
|1:51:47
|15
|Tom Hawks
|2:07:17
|16
|Ken Germaine
|17
|John Berendt
|2:11:43
|18
|Kevin Howlett
|2:20:13
|19
|Gord Trainor
|2:31:55
|20
|Steven Marsh
|2:42:51
|21
|Walter Pavlic
|2:50:11
|22
|Chris Johnston
|2:54:36
|23
|Tor Gunnar Aksland
|3:00:31
|24
|Jerry McClung
|25
|Erlend Kveinen
|3:00:33
|26
|Johan Askeland
|27
|Sturle Omdal
|3:00:34
|28
|David Verveda
|3:02:43
|29
|kerry richards
|3:14:46
|30
|Johan Henn
|3:29:55
|31
|Ross Balharry
|3:45:08
|32
|Robin Owens
|3:55:42
|33
|David Roe
|4:03:22
|34
|Rodrigo Zamora
|4:04:23
|35
|Jon Harrison
|4:06:37
|36
|Martin Zepler
|5:44:44
|37
|Steve Walsh
|6:44:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Walters
|6:35:42
|2
|Ene Underwood
|0:37:58
|3
|Riana Howlett
|0:44:49
|4
|Jaime Salonen
|3:24:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes)
|13:36:06
|2
|Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)
|0:33:23
|3
|Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack)
|1:58:12
|4
|Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles)
|2:34:08
|5
|Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo)
|3:06:28
|6
|Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team)
|3:37:09
|7
|Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås
|3:38:25
|8
|Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory)
|4:03:27
|9
|Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express)
|4:39:52
|10
|Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths)
|4:40:11
|11
|Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos)
|5:23:32
|12
|David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders)
|7:32:49
|13
|Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson)
|12:21:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)
|15:55:54
|2
|Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing)
|2:56:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners)
|15:14:17
|2
|Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ)
|0:19:21
|3
|Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat)
|0:26:44
|4
|Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports)
|1:48:40
|5
|Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK)
|3:02:18
|6
|Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California)
|3:56:52
|7
|Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike)
|4:29:46
|8
|Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada)
|5:32:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe)
|14:55:47
|2
|Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point)
|2:02:09
|3
|Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing)
|4:21:53
|4
|Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD)
|4:50:18
|5
|Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks)
|8:23:07
|6
|David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us)
|10:08:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch)
|17:30:26
|2
|Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs)
|5:32:53
|3
|Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!)
|5:39:46
|4
|Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company)
|6:32:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com)
|18:22:14
|2
|Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif)
|0:02:13
|3
|Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers)
|0:11:22
|4
|Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes)
|14:17:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neal Kindree
|6:29:59
|2
|Dougal Allan
|0:05:03
|3
|Houston Peschl
|0:31:20
|4
|Travis Hauck
|0:44:34
|5
|Mark Shepherd
|1:03:10
|6
|Matthew Spurgin
|1:08:47
|7
|Mario Keller
|1:16:15
|8
|Brent Rosvold
|1:16:56
|9
|David Huntley
|1:21:37
|10
|Evan Olauson
|1:26:51
|11
|Michel Tessier
|1:51:21
|12
|David van Lopik
|1:51:37
|13
|Eric Zilinski
|1:58:33
|14
|Michael McCutcheon
|2:06:07
|15
|Shane Cooke
|2:12:40
|16
|Jeff Smith
|2:39:29
|17
|Liehann Loots
|2:45:45
|18
|Gustavo Zermeno
|3:59:30
|19
|Sean Germaine
|4:02:52
|20
|Lennard Pretorius
|4:10:13
|21
|Chris Evans
|4:27:41
|22
|Erik Silden
|4:45:19
|23
|Wilson Edgar
|4:45:20
|24
|Viv Austin
|4:45:47
|25
|Hans Dollerup
|5:00:15
|26
|Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen
|5:00:16
|27
|Jason Dawson
|5:03:21
|28
|Raj Bhogal
|5:16:02
|29
|Markus Jehl
|5:48:42
|30
|Gonzalo Moya Torres
|8:02:47
|31
|Russell Salonen
|8:30:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Neilson
|6:56:10
|2
|Geoff Clark
|0:22:54
|3
|Jon Gould
|0:41:36
|4
|Mike Johnston
|0:59:39
|5
|Rhett Losey
|1:01:59
|6
|Tom Brodzinski
|1:03:09
|7
|Ron Hewitson
|1:06:42
|8
|Albie Malan
|1:23:45
|9
|jody white
|1:34:43
|10
|Bill Slater
|1:37:31
|11
|Kirk Chambers
|1:39:39
|12
|Steven Phillips
|1:51:22
|13
|ian cartwright
|2:03:30
|14
|russell thornton
|2:31:34
|15
|Tom Hawks
|3:04:11
|16
|John Berendt
|3:08:41
|17
|Kevin Howlett
|3:23:17
|18
|Ken Germaine
|3:36:41
|19
|Gord Trainor
|3:40:05
|20
|Steven Marsh
|3:53:50
|21
|Walter Pavlic
|3:55:24
|22
|Chris Johnston
|4:13:46
|23
|Tor Gunnar Aksland
|4:30:16
|24
|Erlend Kveinen
|4:30:19
|25
|Sturle Omdal
|4:30:22
|26
|Johan Askeland
|27
|David Verveda
|4:32:06
|28
|Johan Henn
|4:38:51
|29
|Jerry McClung
|4:45:18
|30
|kerry richards
|4:51:52
|31
|Ross Balharry
|4:59:48
|32
|Robin Owens
|5:16:29
|33
|David Roe
|5:24:09
|34
|Rodrigo Zamora
|5:43:58
|35
|Jon Harrison
|6:27:08
|36
|Steve Walsh
|7:00:26
|37
|Martin Zepler
|9:20:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Walters
|10:00:36
|2
|Ene Underwood
|1:06:17
|3
|Riana Howlett
|1:19:50
|4
|Jaime Salonen
|4:59:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy