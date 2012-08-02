Image 1 of 12 Jeff Neilson (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 2 of 12 A bright and sunny day for racers on stage 5 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 3 of 12 TransRockies stage 5 scenery (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 4 of 12 Joe Mccarthy (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 5 of 12 Morten Hofstad (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 6 of 12 A little party in the woods (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 7 of 12 TransRockies racers roll out for stage 5 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 8 of 12 All lined up and ready to go (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 9 of 12 Things didn't go according to plan for this racer and his cassette (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 10 of 12 Chilling around the campfire (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 11 of 12 The start of stage 5 was right next to tent city (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 12 of 12 A racer heads into some singletrack (Image credit: TransRockies)

With stage five looming the riders woke to a fifth straight day of sunny skies. An overnight hailstorm pelted the camp but any evidence of wet weather was largely gone by start time. Today the field would be tested by some of the hardest climbs of the event with elevation gains of 2100 metres over 65 plus kilometers.

Men's Open TR7 leaders Jon Firth and Stefan Widmer built a solid lead through the first three stages with three victories. In stage 4, they were defeated by one second. Early on day 5, on the descent from Prairie Creek Trail, the boys were in the thick of things with the Rocky Mountain Factory Team. By day's end, the gap had opened up to 20:49, and Widmer and Firth took the win in four hours and 17 minutes.

Large gaps between first and second place would be the theme of the day with the Open Women's team of Jean Ann Berkenpas and Sandra Walter cruising in ahead of Alana Heise and Nicole Muzecheka by a margin of nearly 48 minutes.

The long climb up Moose Mountain continued to spread out the field with Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlet eventually crossing the line, for a win in the Men's 80+, in 4:35:34 over one hour and seven minutes ahead of stage 4 winners Milan Spolc and Jiri Benes.

Husband and wife team Eva and Marco Carrer continued to roll through the 80+ Mixed category with their fifth straight victory.

The closest finish of the day came in the Open Mixed category with the team of Normon Thibault and Wendy Simms improving on their second place finish of stage 4, winning by one minute and eight seconds.

Joe McCarthy and Randal Walker were able to outlast Darrell Jones and Tom Ebbern by a margin of 4:43 for victory in the 100+ Open.

40+ TR4 competitor Jeff Neilson seems to have hit his stride after his second place overall finish in the TR3. Two days and two stage wins into the TR4 he's leading the pack by almost 23 minutes over second place rider Geoff Clark.

TR4 Open Men's leader Neal Kindree of Team Specialized continued his winning ways with a three minute and 10 second win over Dougal Allan.

TR4 Open Women's winner Kristin Walters took her second straight stage in a time of 6:34:42.

Full Results

TR7 Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 4:17:39 2 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 0:20:49 3 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 0:23:53 4 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 0:31:28 5 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 0:46:48 6 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 0:50:26 7 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 1:02:03 8 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 1:08:30 9 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 1:16:58 10 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 1:19:13 11 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 1:51:26 12 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 1:52:39 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 3:24:21

TR7 Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 5:13:06 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 0:48:06

TR7 Open Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 4:42:59 2 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:01:09 3 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 0:06:50 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 0:45:19 5 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 0:54:53 6 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 1:29:07 7 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 1:44:49 8 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 1:46:39

TR7 80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 4:35:34 2 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 1:07:03 3 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 1:17:37 4 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 1:23:34 5 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 1:53:04 6 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 5:24:26

TR7 80+ Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 5:21:44 2 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 1:17:25 3 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 1:34:08 4 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 1:45:35

TR7 100+ Open Gender # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 5:34:50 2 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 0:04:44 3 Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif) 0:10:55 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 5:25:10

TR4 Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree 4:05:40 2 Dougal Allan 0:03:10 3 Houston Peschl 0:21:06 4 Travis Hauck 0:29:14 5 Mark Shepherd 0:37:05 6 Matthew Spurgin 0:48:17 7 David Huntley 0:51:57 8 Mario Keller 0:55:44 9 Brent Rosvold 0:55:45 10 Evan Olauson 1:01:28 11 Eric Zilinski 1:09:44 12 David van Lopik 1:12:48 13 Michael McCutcheon 1:14:06 14 Shane Cooke 1:18:57 15 Michel Tessier 1:21:33 16 Jeff Smith 1:43:46 17 Liehann Loots 1:52:03 18 Sean Germaine 2:16:53 19 Gustavo Zermeno 2:50:49 20 Chris Evans 2:53:48 21 Viv Austin 2:53:49 22 Jason Dawson 2:58:28 23 Lennard Pretorius 3:01:07 24 Erik Silden 3:14:22 25 Wilson Edgar 26 Hans Dollerup 3:14:54 27 Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen 28 Raj Bhogal 3:25:02 29 Markus Jehl 4:09:38 30 Gonzalo Moya Torres 5:54:20 31 Russell Salonen

TR4 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson 4:15:16 2 Geoff Clark 0:20:15 3 Jon Gould 0:38:33 4 Rhett Losey 0:39:52 5 Mike Johnston 0:43:14 6 Tom Brodzinski 0:46:08 7 Ron Hewitson 0:48:55 8 Albie Malan 0:58:09 9 Bill Slater 1:10:41 10 Kirk Chambers 1:15:18 11 jody white 1:17:05 12 ian cartwright 1:19:35 13 Steven Phillips 1:25:20 14 russell thornton 1:51:47 15 Tom Hawks 2:07:17 16 Ken Germaine 17 John Berendt 2:11:43 18 Kevin Howlett 2:20:13 19 Gord Trainor 2:31:55 20 Steven Marsh 2:42:51 21 Walter Pavlic 2:50:11 22 Chris Johnston 2:54:36 23 Tor Gunnar Aksland 3:00:31 24 Jerry McClung 25 Erlend Kveinen 3:00:33 26 Johan Askeland 27 Sturle Omdal 3:00:34 28 David Verveda 3:02:43 29 kerry richards 3:14:46 30 Johan Henn 3:29:55 31 Ross Balharry 3:45:08 32 Robin Owens 3:55:42 33 David Roe 4:03:22 34 Rodrigo Zamora 4:04:23 35 Jon Harrison 4:06:37 36 Martin Zepler 5:44:44 37 Steve Walsh 6:44:44

TR4 Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Walters 6:35:42 2 Ene Underwood 0:37:58 3 Riana Howlett 0:44:49 4 Jaime Salonen 3:24:18

TR7 Open Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 13:36:06 2 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 0:33:23 3 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 1:58:12 4 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 2:34:08 5 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 3:06:28 6 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 3:37:09 7 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 3:38:25 8 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 4:03:27 9 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 4:39:52 10 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 4:40:11 11 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 5:23:32 12 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 7:32:49 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 12:21:51

TR7 Open Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 15:55:54 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 2:56:01

TR7 Open Mixed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 15:14:17 2 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 0:19:21 3 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:26:44 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 1:48:40 5 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 3:02:18 6 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 3:56:52 7 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 4:29:46 8 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 5:32:51

TR7 80+ Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 14:55:47 2 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 2:02:09 3 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 4:21:53 4 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 4:50:18 5 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 8:23:07 6 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 10:08:54

TR7 80+ Mixed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 17:30:26 2 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 5:32:53 3 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 5:39:46 4 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 6:32:41

TR7 100+ Open Gender general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 18:22:14 2 Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif) 0:02:13 3 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 0:11:22 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 14:17:15

TR4 Open Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree 6:29:59 2 Dougal Allan 0:05:03 3 Houston Peschl 0:31:20 4 Travis Hauck 0:44:34 5 Mark Shepherd 1:03:10 6 Matthew Spurgin 1:08:47 7 Mario Keller 1:16:15 8 Brent Rosvold 1:16:56 9 David Huntley 1:21:37 10 Evan Olauson 1:26:51 11 Michel Tessier 1:51:21 12 David van Lopik 1:51:37 13 Eric Zilinski 1:58:33 14 Michael McCutcheon 2:06:07 15 Shane Cooke 2:12:40 16 Jeff Smith 2:39:29 17 Liehann Loots 2:45:45 18 Gustavo Zermeno 3:59:30 19 Sean Germaine 4:02:52 20 Lennard Pretorius 4:10:13 21 Chris Evans 4:27:41 22 Erik Silden 4:45:19 23 Wilson Edgar 4:45:20 24 Viv Austin 4:45:47 25 Hans Dollerup 5:00:15 26 Kenneth Bjerg-Nielsen 5:00:16 27 Jason Dawson 5:03:21 28 Raj Bhogal 5:16:02 29 Markus Jehl 5:48:42 30 Gonzalo Moya Torres 8:02:47 31 Russell Salonen 8:30:33

TR4 40+ Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson 6:56:10 2 Geoff Clark 0:22:54 3 Jon Gould 0:41:36 4 Mike Johnston 0:59:39 5 Rhett Losey 1:01:59 6 Tom Brodzinski 1:03:09 7 Ron Hewitson 1:06:42 8 Albie Malan 1:23:45 9 jody white 1:34:43 10 Bill Slater 1:37:31 11 Kirk Chambers 1:39:39 12 Steven Phillips 1:51:22 13 ian cartwright 2:03:30 14 russell thornton 2:31:34 15 Tom Hawks 3:04:11 16 John Berendt 3:08:41 17 Kevin Howlett 3:23:17 18 Ken Germaine 3:36:41 19 Gord Trainor 3:40:05 20 Steven Marsh 3:53:50 21 Walter Pavlic 3:55:24 22 Chris Johnston 4:13:46 23 Tor Gunnar Aksland 4:30:16 24 Erlend Kveinen 4:30:19 25 Sturle Omdal 4:30:22 26 Johan Askeland 27 David Verveda 4:32:06 28 Johan Henn 4:38:51 29 Jerry McClung 4:45:18 30 kerry richards 4:51:52 31 Ross Balharry 4:59:48 32 Robin Owens 5:16:29 33 David Roe 5:24:09 34 Rodrigo Zamora 5:43:58 35 Jon Harrison 6:27:08 36 Steve Walsh 7:00:26 37 Martin Zepler 9:20:19