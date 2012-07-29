Trending

Dyck and Kindree open TR3 with victories

Seven and three-day events kick off with time trial

Image 1 of 4

Eventual Stage 1 winner and TR3 leader Neal Kindree.

Eventual Stage 1 winner and TR3 leader Neal Kindree.
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 2 of 4

Team Planet Foods/Honeystinger Stefan Widmer (left) and riders check out the start list.

Team Planet Foods/Honeystinger Stefan Widmer (left) and riders check out the start list.
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 3 of 4

GC TR7 rider Raul Perez Iratxeta of Vitoria, Spain

GC TR7 rider Raul Perez Iratxeta of Vitoria, Spain
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 4 of 4

Ben Schiermeyer, mechanic for pro motocross rider Davi Milsaps, of team Pablo Fitness.

Ben Schiermeyer, mechanic for pro motocross rider Davi Milsaps, of team Pablo Fitness.
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)

The 2012 TransRockies Challenge kicked off year 11 under glorious blue skies, warm temperatures and crisp clean mountain air. Stage 1 featured the start of two separate events under the TransRockies Challenge banner: the TR3 with its three days of Fernie solo riding, and the TR7 teams.

The Fernie to Fernie time trial tackles 32km and 1400m climbing over classic Fernie trails including Hyperventilation, Sidewinder, and Coal Discovery Trails. At 68 percent, stage 1 boasts the highest percentage of singletrack riding during the TransRockies. Two-time Canadian National Champion Neal Kindree was first to line up and set off at 9:00 am to test the trail. As the competitors made their way through the starting chute, and the leaders began to finish, it quickly became evident that this would be a day of dominant performances.

Kindree set the tone for the TR3 Open Men's contingent, crushing the course with a blistering 1:47:50, a robust 5:42 ahead of Chris Sheppard and a full minute ahead of last year's winner Max Plaxton.

The Open Women's story was much the same with Mical Dyck over taking her next closest competitor, Krista Turcasso, by 10 minutes plus. With temperatures starting to climb, these early riders were happy to be out on the trail ahead of the pack.

On the Open Men's TR7 side the Planet Foods/ Honeystinger contingent of Jon Firth and Stefan Widmer continued the theme of domination with a substantial gap of 6:22 over Greg Day and Colin Kerr of team Rocky Mountain. Firth and Widmer clocked in at a stellar 2:02:35. Firth has been on a tear at TransRockies Events this year with a victory at The North Face Rundle's Revenge and king of the mountains crowning at Gran Fondo Highwood Pass.

TR7 Open Women's team Jean Ann Berkenpas and Sandra Walter (Xprezo-Borsao Factory Team) crushed the competition by a margin of 28:01, crossing the line in 2:22:15. Wendy Simms and husband Normon Thibault, 2010 podium finishers, took the stage victory in Mixed Open. As Normon and Wendy were hitting the trails, the Saturday issue of the Globe and Mail was hitting the streets with a stellar profile of the couple.

The tightest battle of the day came in the Men's 80+ with Geoff Clark & Devin Erfle who ended their day a mere 21 seconds ahead of past TR7 champions Pat Doyle and partner Craig Bartlett. Marco and Eva Carrer, straight from Switzerland and back for their second crack at the TR7, rolled in for a stage victory in the 80+ Mixed. TR7 veterans, and past champions, Stan Magee and John Gould wrapped up first in the 100+ Open with a strong 2:21:06.

Overall reception of the route seemed positive as riders got what they expected: challenging, twisty, Fernie singletrack with some beautiful climbs and fun descents.

The quote of the day goes to Jon from North Carolina. "I fell all over that damn mountain. It was excellent!"

The next stage will take racers from Fernie to Fernie Alpine Resort.

Full Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1

TR7 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes)2:02:35
2Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)0:06:23
3Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles)0:29:41
4Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory)0:31:19
5Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack)0:31:43
6Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås0:35:00
7Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths)0:37:04
8Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo)0:39:53
9Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team)0:47:06
10Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express)0:47:11
11Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos)0:58:39
12David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders)1:40:14
13Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson)1:58:27

TR7 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)2:22:15
2Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing)0:28:02

TR7 Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners)2:18:09
2Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ)0:07:13
3Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat)0:09:47
4Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports)0:13:07
5Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop)0:27:19
6Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California)0:30:28
7Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK)0:30:59
8Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike)0:37:53
9Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada)0:43:32
10Simon Ablett & Eleanor Ablett (Live2Flow)2:14:46

TR7 Men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Clark & Devin Erfle (Deadgoat Racing)2:14:54
2Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe)0:00:21
3Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point)0:05:02
4Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team)0:27:15
5Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing)0:50:42
6Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD)0:53:08
7David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us)1:16:31
8Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks)1:17:17

TR7 Mixed 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch)2:43:12
3Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs)3:27:51
4Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company)3:46:00
2Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!)0:00:17

TR7 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com)2:43:26
2Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers)0:02:58
3Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif)0:03:41
4Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes)1:35:07

TR3 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Kindree1:47:50
2Chris Sheppard0:05:42
3Antoine Caron0:07:45
4Evan Mcneely0:08:45
5Graham Torrie0:10:12
6Dougal Allan0:11:53
7Evan Guthrie0:12:33
8Shawn Bunnin0:13:31
9Michael Robinson0:16:20
10Sébastien Cadieux-Duval0:16:25
11Luke Way0:16:54
12David Gonda0:17:33
13Travis Hauck0:19:03
14Peter Watson0:19:19
15Felix Wilberg0:19:50
16Gabor Csonka0:22:20
17Kristopher Holden0:24:11
18Pascal Wehr0:25:51
19Erik Bakke0:27:11
20Ian Crosthwaite0:28:01
21Pete Neff0:28:16
22Mark Shepherd0:29:10
23Brian Carson0:29:26
24Bryan Anderson0:35:21
25Jay Bachman0:38:34
26Matt Ewonus0:41:11
27David Huntley0:43:01
28Mario Keller0:48:26
29Ben Schiermeyer0:56:38
30David Kennedy0:58:12
31David Van Lopik0:59:59
32Peter Sutherland1:01:24
33Scott Harrhy1:06:52
34James Waddock1:07:59
35Colin Mckinlay1:12:02
36Jeff Kelly1:25:30
37Davi Millsaps1:26:32
38Ezra Lusk
39Martin Davalos1:29:24
40Mark Cliffe-Phillips1:50:52
41Aric Hartley1:53:41
42Shai Shtub1:57:30
43Chris Evans1:57:39
44Viv Austin
45Scarff, Ryan Scarff2:37:48
45Drew Vanderhoff2:57:18
45Marc-André Daigle5:12:10

TR3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mical Dyck2:17:11
2Krista Turcasso0:10:58
3Melanie Bernier0:12:00
4Jennifer Schulz0:14:06
5Angie Krasnay0:26:12
6Shannon Holden0:35:14
7Ange Ethridge0:43:50
8Linda Green1:02:23
9Carthy Chan1:02:24
10Pam Pearson1:05:45
11Amy Woodward1:06:31
12Lisa Kalischuk-Tymensen1:07:44
13Arlene Cliffe-Phillips1:55:56

TR3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Auld2:03:49
2Jeff Neilson0:02:31
3John O'shannassy0:07:59
4Cal Zaryski0:08:07
5Tony Routley0:09:37
6Rob Hewitt0:10:14
7Stephen Ushy0:11:49
8Jesse Mong0:19:37
9Steve Walsh0:24:33
10Mike Johnston0:24:45
11Jody White0:27:51
12Lonn Bate0:33:07
13David Nelson0:33:44
14Chris Mckillican0:33:55
15Ron Hewitson0:34:24
16Mark Butschler0:41:49
17Ed Garvin0:42:12
18Brad Fuller0:42:15
19Ian Cartwright0:42:19
20Dan Janzen0:43:49
21Doug Burland0:47:53
22Tom Ryan0:48:16
23Steven Phillips0:48:26
24Scott Allan1:07:37
25Pablo Toribio1:10:29
26Joseph Krznaric1:11:01
27Gerry Mccuaig1:11:17
28Gilles Longval1:11:55
29Russell Thornton1:14:00
30Wilco Tymensen1:20:00
31Len Pedersen1:21:46
32Jerry Mcclung1:22:42
33Steven Marsh1:28:06
34Kelly Krake1:29:29
35Lyle Sutherland1:33:07
36Steve Thompson1:40:28
37Brad Johns1:45:04
38Craig Spurn1:46:57
39Wesley Arthur1:48:02
40Kerry Richards2:01:53
41Gordon Bogden2:06:09
42Mario Macia2:35:55
43Del Vanderhoff2:41:17
44David Lapp3:04:20
45Martin Zepler3:12:56
46Dean Shwed3:56:10
47Dan Lewark4:12:26

