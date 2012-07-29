Image 1 of 4 Eventual Stage 1 winner and TR3 leader Neal Kindree. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 2 of 4 Team Planet Foods/Honeystinger Stefan Widmer (left) and riders check out the start list. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 3 of 4 GC TR7 rider Raul Perez Iratxeta of Vitoria, Spain (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 4 of 4 Ben Schiermeyer, mechanic for pro motocross rider Davi Milsaps, of team Pablo Fitness. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)

The 2012 TransRockies Challenge kicked off year 11 under glorious blue skies, warm temperatures and crisp clean mountain air. Stage 1 featured the start of two separate events under the TransRockies Challenge banner: the TR3 with its three days of Fernie solo riding, and the TR7 teams.

The Fernie to Fernie time trial tackles 32km and 1400m climbing over classic Fernie trails including Hyperventilation, Sidewinder, and Coal Discovery Trails. At 68 percent, stage 1 boasts the highest percentage of singletrack riding during the TransRockies. Two-time Canadian National Champion Neal Kindree was first to line up and set off at 9:00 am to test the trail. As the competitors made their way through the starting chute, and the leaders began to finish, it quickly became evident that this would be a day of dominant performances.

Kindree set the tone for the TR3 Open Men's contingent, crushing the course with a blistering 1:47:50, a robust 5:42 ahead of Chris Sheppard and a full minute ahead of last year's winner Max Plaxton.

The Open Women's story was much the same with Mical Dyck over taking her next closest competitor, Krista Turcasso, by 10 minutes plus. With temperatures starting to climb, these early riders were happy to be out on the trail ahead of the pack.

On the Open Men's TR7 side the Planet Foods/ Honeystinger contingent of Jon Firth and Stefan Widmer continued the theme of domination with a substantial gap of 6:22 over Greg Day and Colin Kerr of team Rocky Mountain. Firth and Widmer clocked in at a stellar 2:02:35. Firth has been on a tear at TransRockies Events this year with a victory at The North Face Rundle's Revenge and king of the mountains crowning at Gran Fondo Highwood Pass.

TR7 Open Women's team Jean Ann Berkenpas and Sandra Walter (Xprezo-Borsao Factory Team) crushed the competition by a margin of 28:01, crossing the line in 2:22:15. Wendy Simms and husband Normon Thibault, 2010 podium finishers, took the stage victory in Mixed Open. As Normon and Wendy were hitting the trails, the Saturday issue of the Globe and Mail was hitting the streets with a stellar profile of the couple.

The tightest battle of the day came in the Men's 80+ with Geoff Clark & Devin Erfle who ended their day a mere 21 seconds ahead of past TR7 champions Pat Doyle and partner Craig Bartlett. Marco and Eva Carrer, straight from Switzerland and back for their second crack at the TR7, rolled in for a stage victory in the 80+ Mixed. TR7 veterans, and past champions, Stan Magee and John Gould wrapped up first in the 100+ Open with a strong 2:21:06.

Overall reception of the route seemed positive as riders got what they expected: challenging, twisty, Fernie singletrack with some beautiful climbs and fun descents.

The quote of the day goes to Jon from North Carolina. "I fell all over that damn mountain. It was excellent!"

The next stage will take racers from Fernie to Fernie Alpine Resort.

Full Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1

TR7 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 2:02:35 2 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 0:06:23 3 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 0:29:41 4 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 0:31:19 5 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 0:31:43 6 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 0:35:00 7 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 0:37:04 8 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 0:39:53 9 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 0:47:06 10 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 0:47:11 11 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 0:58:39 12 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 1:40:14 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 1:58:27

TR7 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 2:22:15 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 0:28:02

TR7 Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 2:18:09 2 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 0:07:13 3 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:09:47 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 0:13:07 5 Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop) 0:27:19 6 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 0:30:28 7 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 0:30:59 8 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 0:37:53 9 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 0:43:32 10 Simon Ablett & Eleanor Ablett (Live2Flow) 2:14:46

TR7 Men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Clark & Devin Erfle (Deadgoat Racing) 2:14:54 2 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 0:00:21 3 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 0:05:02 4 Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team) 0:27:15 5 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 0:50:42 6 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 0:53:08 7 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 1:16:31 8 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 1:17:17

TR7 Mixed 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 2:43:12 3 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 3:27:51 4 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 3:46:00 2 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 0:00:17

TR7 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 2:43:26 2 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 0:02:58 3 Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif) 0:03:41 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 1:35:07

TR3 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree 1:47:50 2 Chris Sheppard 0:05:42 3 Antoine Caron 0:07:45 4 Evan Mcneely 0:08:45 5 Graham Torrie 0:10:12 6 Dougal Allan 0:11:53 7 Evan Guthrie 0:12:33 8 Shawn Bunnin 0:13:31 9 Michael Robinson 0:16:20 10 Sébastien Cadieux-Duval 0:16:25 11 Luke Way 0:16:54 12 David Gonda 0:17:33 13 Travis Hauck 0:19:03 14 Peter Watson 0:19:19 15 Felix Wilberg 0:19:50 16 Gabor Csonka 0:22:20 17 Kristopher Holden 0:24:11 18 Pascal Wehr 0:25:51 19 Erik Bakke 0:27:11 20 Ian Crosthwaite 0:28:01 21 Pete Neff 0:28:16 22 Mark Shepherd 0:29:10 23 Brian Carson 0:29:26 24 Bryan Anderson 0:35:21 25 Jay Bachman 0:38:34 26 Matt Ewonus 0:41:11 27 David Huntley 0:43:01 28 Mario Keller 0:48:26 29 Ben Schiermeyer 0:56:38 30 David Kennedy 0:58:12 31 David Van Lopik 0:59:59 32 Peter Sutherland 1:01:24 33 Scott Harrhy 1:06:52 34 James Waddock 1:07:59 35 Colin Mckinlay 1:12:02 36 Jeff Kelly 1:25:30 37 Davi Millsaps 1:26:32 38 Ezra Lusk 39 Martin Davalos 1:29:24 40 Mark Cliffe-Phillips 1:50:52 41 Aric Hartley 1:53:41 42 Shai Shtub 1:57:30 43 Chris Evans 1:57:39 44 Viv Austin 45 Scarff, Ryan Scarff 2:37:48 45 Drew Vanderhoff 2:57:18 45 Marc-André Daigle 5:12:10

TR3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mical Dyck 2:17:11 2 Krista Turcasso 0:10:58 3 Melanie Bernier 0:12:00 4 Jennifer Schulz 0:14:06 5 Angie Krasnay 0:26:12 6 Shannon Holden 0:35:14 7 Ange Ethridge 0:43:50 8 Linda Green 1:02:23 9 Carthy Chan 1:02:24 10 Pam Pearson 1:05:45 11 Amy Woodward 1:06:31 12 Lisa Kalischuk-Tymensen 1:07:44 13 Arlene Cliffe-Phillips 1:55:56