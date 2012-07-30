Image 1 of 3 Norm Thibault and Wendy Simms lead the open mixed category (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 2 of 3 A racer on stage 2 of the TransRockies (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 3 of 3 A racer on stage 2 of the TransRockies (Image credit: TransRockies)

Day two at the 2012 TransRockies Challenge was a carbon copy of the first with never-ending blue skies and warm temperatures. Riders were keen for a mass start and ready to traverse the 30km and 1,700 metres of climbing from downtown Fernie to Fernie Alpine Resort. The course designers worked hard to create a stage that challenged the riders with climbs and rewarded them with spectacular descents. The feedback at the finish line seemed to indicate that the TransRockies Crew was successful in their quest. As one racer put it, "Yesterday I worked as hard on the downhills as the uphills. Today I could just relax and enjoy the ride down."

Early on it was evident the adrenaline was pumping as the leaders jockeyed for position on the singletrack. As riders pushed the pace several were claimed by the course, sustaining injuries that would lead to an unexpected end to the day. Ultimately, the lead group made quick work of the route and, once again, TR3 leader Neal Kindree claimed the stage win to retain his overall Open Men's lead. On this day, Kindree paired up with fellow Specialized rider Evan McNeely and worked together to conquer the climbs. Alternating the lead allowed these two to save valuable energy resulting in a tandem finish, with Kindree winning in 2:06:41 followed four seconds later by McNeely in the plaza at Fernie Alpine Resort.

The Ladies TR3 standings remained unchanged as Mical Dyck took her second stage win and widened her overall lead to a whopping 14:42.

Ian Auld, the TR3 40+ leader, was able to hold off Jeff Neilson and managed to increase his lead in the overall with a victory under the 'Legendary Fernie' arch.

The storyline for the TR7 wasn't quite so cut and dry. While three of the five category leaders remained unchanged there was a shake-up in two of the standings possibly due, in part, to injury. The team of Harry Johnson and Andrew Seessel rode strong to improve on a 4th place stage one finish to take the TR7 100+ lead with a victory in 3:23:55. Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlett, second in yesterday's stage by a mere 21 seconds, took top honors today and moved into the overall lead in the Men's 80+.

Open Men's leaders Jon Firth and Stefan Widmer added a second consecutive stage win on the, according to Firth, "sweet, sweet singletrack", and lengthened their overall lead over Greg Day and Colin Kerr of Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team.

Normon Thibault and Wendy Simms continued to lead the Open Mixed with a stage 2 victory and displayed a touch of class, stopping for an injured rider until medics were able to respond.

The duo of Sandra Walter and Jean Ann Berkenpas continued their domination of the Open Women extending their overall lead to over one hour.

Tomorrow the TransRockies Challenge re-starts on the Plaza at Fernie Alpine Resort and will test the riders with 1,800m of climbing over 31km before descending into beautiful Island Lake Lodge.

Full Results

TR7 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 2:19:17 2 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 0:01:35 3 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 0:21:13 4 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 0:35:13 5 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 0:37:43 6 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 0:44:12 7 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 0:46:53 8 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 0:54:27 9 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 0:56:18 10 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 1:07:45 11 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 1:09:30 12 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 1:36:10 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 2:35:31

TR7 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 2:38:33 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 0:34:11

TR7 Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 2:39:18 2 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 0:05:20 3 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:06:49 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 0:22:55 5 Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop) 0:30:24 6 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 0:38:03 7 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 0:38:20 8 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 0:59:21 9 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 1:09:41 10 Simon Ablett & Eleanor Ablett (Live2Flow) 3:10:17

TR7 Men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 2:37:37 2 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 0:10:33 3 Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team) 0:26:38 4 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 0:50:23 5 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 0:58:53 6 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 1:12:37 7 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 1:31:54 8 Geoff Clark & Devin Erfle (Deadgoat Racing) 8:22:23

TR7 Mixed 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 3:09:31 2 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 1:12:08 3 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 1:12:47 4 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 1:14:11

TR7 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif) 3:13:55 2 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 0:15:59 3 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 0:19:25 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 2:02:53

TR3 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree 2:06:41 2 Evan Mcneely 0:00:05 3 Chris Sheppard 0:02:38 4 Antoine Caron 0:04:41 5 Graham Torrie 0:07:05 6 Dougal Allan 0:11:04 7 Marc-André Daigle 0:11:16 8 Michael Robinson 0:11:19 9 Shawn Bunnin 0:14:08 10 David Gonda 0:14:33 11 Luke Way 0:15:37 12 Travis Hauck 0:15:44 13 Peter Watson 0:17:16 14 Sébastien Cadieux-Duval 0:23:51 15 Kristopher Holden 0:25:31 16 Erik Bakke 0:26:29 17 Gabor Csonka 0:26:31 18 Ian Crosthwaite 0:28:05 19 Pascal Wehr 0:29:01 20 Pete Neff 0:29:32 21 Mark Shepherd 0:34:56 22 Brian Carson 0:36:12 23 Bryan Anderson 0:36:31 24 Matt Ewonus 0:37:57 25 Mario Keller 0:40:37 26 Jay Bachman 0:44:42 27 David Huntley 0:47:45 28 Scott Harrhy 0:59:29 29 James Waddock 1:02:50 30 David Van Lopik 1:02:57 31 David Kennedy 1:03:36 32 Peter Sutherland 1:10:21 33 Ben Schiermeyer 1:15:02 34 Chris Evans 1:28:28 35 Jeff Kelly 1:35:59 36 Colin Mckinlay 1:36:34 37 Aric Hartley 1:45:32 38 Mark Cliffe-Phillips 1:53:23 39 Martin Davalos 1:55:29 40 Davi Millsaps 1:55:38 41 Ezra Lusk 42 Viv Austin 1:59:14 43 Shai Shtub 2:03:53 44 Drew Vanderhoff 3:11:48 45 Scarff, Ryan Scarff 3:48:14 46 Evan Guthrie 8:53:19 47 Felix Wilberg

TR3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mical Dyck 2:44:35 2 Melanie Bernier 0:02:42 3 Krista Turcasso 0:10:48 4 Jennifer Schulz 0:14:40 5 Angie Krasnay 0:24:26 6 Shannon Holden 0:36:54 7 Ange Ethridge 0:37:52 8 Amy Woodward 1:00:13 9 Linda Green 1:07:32 10 Carthy Chan 11 Lisa Kalischuk-Tymensen 1:13:20 12 Arlene Cliffe-Phillips 1:28:15 13 Pam Pearson 1:29:50

TR3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Auld 2:23:05 2 Jeff Neilson 0:01:12 3 John O'shannassy 0:06:50 4 Stephen Ushy 0:07:30 5 Cal Zaryski 0:13:49 6 Rob Hewitt 0:13:50 7 Tony Routley 0:15:27 8 Lonn Bate 0:27:00 9 Mike Johnston 0:31:11 10 Steve Walsh 0:34:29 11 Chris Mckillican 0:35:43 12 Ron Hewitson 0:35:59 13 Jesse Mong 0:36:10 14 David Nelson 0:37:24 15 Jody White 0:38:03 16 Ed Garvin 0:43:47 17 Steven Phillips 0:46:17 18 Ian Cartwright 0:46:24 19 Brad Fuller 0:48:36 20 Doug Burland 0:52:26 21 Dan Janzen 0:52:43 22 Mark Butschler 0:57:13 23 Tom Ryan 1:00:55 24 Scott Allan 1:18:35 25 Joseph Krznaric 1:19:03 26 Russell Thornton 1:19:06 27 Gilles Longval 1:23:54 28 Gerry Mccuaig 1:29:04 29 Steven Marsh 1:33:09 30 Len Pedersen 1:33:46 31 Wilco Tymensen 1:34:43 32 Pablo Toribio 1:39:05 33 Jerry Mcclung 1:40:28 34 Kelly Krake 1:48:18 35 Craig Spurn 1:50:02 36 Kerry Richards 1:54:46 37 Steve Thompson 2:07:17 38 Lyle Sutherland 2:14:00 39 Brad Johns 2:14:37 40 Wesley Arthur 2:15:49 41 Gordon Bogden 2:17:04 42 Del Vanderhoff 2:55:26 43 Mario Macia 3:31:16 44 David Lapp 3:36:57 45 Dan Lewark 4:11:52 46 Martin Zepler 4:15:20 47 Dean Shwed 8:36:55

TR7 Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 4:21:52 2 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 0:07:58 3 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 0:52:56 4 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 1:04:54 5 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 1:15:31 6 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 1:17:36 7 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 1:29:27 8 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 1:33:59 9 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 1:43:29 10 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 1:44:49 11 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 2:08:09 12 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 3:16:24 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 4:33:58

TR7 Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 5:00:48 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 1:02:13

TR7 Mixed general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 4:57:27 2 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 0:12:33 3 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:16:36 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 0:36:02 5 Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop) 0:57:43 6 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 1:08:31 7 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 1:09:19 8 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 1:37:14 9 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 1:53:13 10 Simon Ablett & Eleanor Ablett (Live2Flow) 5:25:03

TR7 Men 80+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 4:52:52 2 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 0:15:14 3 Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team) 0:53:32 4 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 1:40:44 5 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 1:51:40 6 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 2:28:47 7 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 2:48:50 8 Geoff Clark & Devin Erfle (Deadgoat Racing) 8:22:02

TR7 Mixed 80+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 5:52:43 2 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 1:56:47 3 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 2:15:35 4 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 2:17:16

TR7 100+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif) 6:01:02 2 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 0:15:16 3 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 0:15:44 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 3:34:19

TR3 Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree 3:54:31 2 Chris Sheppard 0:08:20 3 Evan Mcneely 0:08:50 4 Antoine Caron 0:12:26 5 Graham Torrie 0:17:17 6 Dougal Allan 0:22:57 7 Michael Robinson 0:27:39 8 Shawn Bunnin 9 David Gonda 0:32:06 10 Luke Way 0:32:31 11 Travis Hauck 0:34:47 12 Peter Watson 0:36:35 13 Sébastien Cadieux-Duval 0:40:16 14 Gabor Csonka 0:48:51 15 Kristopher Holden 0:49:42 16 Erik Bakke 0:53:40 17 Pascal Wehr 0:54:52 18 Ian Crosthwaite 0:56:06 19 Pete Neff 0:57:48 20 Mark Shepherd 1:04:06 21 Brian Carson 1:05:38 22 Bryan Anderson 1:11:52 23 Matt Ewonus 1:19:08 24 Jay Bachman 1:23:16 25 Mario Keller 1:29:03 26 David Huntley 1:30:46 27 David Kennedy 2:01:48 28 David Van Lopik 2:02:56 29 Scott Harrhy 2:06:21 30 James Waddock 2:10:49 31 Ben Schiermeyer 2:11:40 32 Peter Sutherland 2:11:45 33 Colin Mckinlay 2:48:36 34 Jeff Kelly 3:01:29 35 Davi Millsaps 3:22:10 36 Ezra Lusk 37 Martin Davalos 3:24:53 38 Chris Evans 3:26:07 39 Aric Hartley 3:39:13 40 Mark Cliffe-Phillips 3:44:15 41 Viv Austin 3:56:53 42 Shai Shtub 4:01:23 43 Marc-André Daigle 5:23:26 44 Drew Vanderhoff 6:09:06 45 Scarff, Ryan Scarff 6:26:02 46 Evan Guthrie 9:05:52 47 Felix Wilberg 9:13:09

TR3 Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mical Dyck 5:01:46 2 Melanie Bernier 0:14:42 3 Krista Turcasso 0:21:46 4 Jennifer Schulz 0:28:46 5 Angie Krasnay 0:50:38 6 Shannon Holden 1:12:08 7 Ange Ethridge 1:21:42 8 Amy Woodward 2:06:44 9 Linda Green 2:09:55 10 Carthy Chan 2:09:56 11 Lisa Kalischuk-Tymensen 2:21:04 12 Pam Pearson 2:35:35 13 Arlene Cliffe-Phillips 3:24:11