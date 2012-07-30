Trending

Kindree wins second straight TR3 stage

Dyck takes commanding lead in women's TR3

Day two at the 2012 TransRockies Challenge was a carbon copy of the first with never-ending blue skies and warm temperatures. Riders were keen for a mass start and ready to traverse the 30km and 1,700 metres of climbing from downtown Fernie to Fernie Alpine Resort. The course designers worked hard to create a stage that challenged the riders with climbs and rewarded them with spectacular descents. The feedback at the finish line seemed to indicate that the TransRockies Crew was successful in their quest. As one racer put it, "Yesterday I worked as hard on the downhills as the uphills. Today I could just relax and enjoy the ride down."

Early on it was evident the adrenaline was pumping as the leaders jockeyed for position on the singletrack. As riders pushed the pace several were claimed by the course, sustaining injuries that would lead to an unexpected end to the day. Ultimately, the lead group made quick work of the route and, once again, TR3 leader Neal Kindree claimed the stage win to retain his overall Open Men's lead. On this day, Kindree paired up with fellow Specialized rider Evan McNeely and worked together to conquer the climbs. Alternating the lead allowed these two to save valuable energy resulting in a tandem finish, with Kindree winning in 2:06:41 followed four seconds later by McNeely in the plaza at Fernie Alpine Resort.

The Ladies TR3 standings remained unchanged as Mical Dyck took her second stage win and widened her overall lead to a whopping 14:42.

Ian Auld, the TR3 40+ leader, was able to hold off Jeff Neilson and managed to increase his lead in the overall with a victory under the 'Legendary Fernie' arch.

The storyline for the TR7 wasn't quite so cut and dry. While three of the five category leaders remained unchanged there was a shake-up in two of the standings possibly due, in part, to injury. The team of Harry Johnson and Andrew Seessel rode strong to improve on a 4th place stage one finish to take the TR7 100+ lead with a victory in 3:23:55. Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlett, second in yesterday's stage by a mere 21 seconds, took top honors today and moved into the overall lead in the Men's 80+.

Open Men's leaders Jon Firth and Stefan Widmer added a second consecutive stage win on the, according to Firth, "sweet, sweet singletrack", and lengthened their overall lead over Greg Day and Colin Kerr of Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team.

Normon Thibault and Wendy Simms continued to lead the Open Mixed with a stage 2 victory and displayed a touch of class, stopping for an injured rider until medics were able to respond.

The duo of Sandra Walter and Jean Ann Berkenpas continued their domination of the Open Women extending their overall lead to over one hour.

Tomorrow the TransRockies Challenge re-starts on the Plaza at Fernie Alpine Resort and will test the riders with 1,800m of climbing over 31km before descending into beautiful Island Lake Lodge.

Full Results

TR7 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes)2:19:17
2Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)0:01:35
3Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack)0:21:13
4Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles)0:35:13
5Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo)0:37:43
6Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory)0:44:12
7Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team)0:46:53
8Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås0:54:27
9Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express)0:56:18
10Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths)1:07:45
11Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos)1:09:30
12David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders)1:36:10
13Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson)2:35:31

TR7 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)2:38:33
2Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing)0:34:11

TR7 Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners)2:39:18
2Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ)0:05:20
3Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat)0:06:49
4Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports)0:22:55
5Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop)0:30:24
6Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California)0:38:03
7Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK)0:38:20
8Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike)0:59:21
9Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada)1:09:41
10Simon Ablett & Eleanor Ablett (Live2Flow)3:10:17

TR7 Men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe)2:37:37
2Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point)0:10:33
3Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team)0:26:38
4Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing)0:50:23
5Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD)0:58:53
6David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us)1:12:37
7Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks)1:31:54
8Geoff Clark & Devin Erfle (Deadgoat Racing)8:22:23

TR7 Mixed 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch)3:09:31
2Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs)1:12:08
3Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company)1:12:47
4Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!)1:14:11

TR7 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif)3:13:55
2Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers)0:15:59
3Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com)0:19:25
4Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes)2:02:53

TR3 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Kindree2:06:41
2Evan Mcneely0:00:05
3Chris Sheppard0:02:38
4Antoine Caron0:04:41
5Graham Torrie0:07:05
6Dougal Allan0:11:04
7Marc-André Daigle0:11:16
8Michael Robinson0:11:19
9Shawn Bunnin0:14:08
10David Gonda0:14:33
11Luke Way0:15:37
12Travis Hauck0:15:44
13Peter Watson0:17:16
14Sébastien Cadieux-Duval0:23:51
15Kristopher Holden0:25:31
16Erik Bakke0:26:29
17Gabor Csonka0:26:31
18Ian Crosthwaite0:28:05
19Pascal Wehr0:29:01
20Pete Neff0:29:32
21Mark Shepherd0:34:56
22Brian Carson0:36:12
23Bryan Anderson0:36:31
24Matt Ewonus0:37:57
25Mario Keller0:40:37
26Jay Bachman0:44:42
27David Huntley0:47:45
28Scott Harrhy0:59:29
29James Waddock1:02:50
30David Van Lopik1:02:57
31David Kennedy1:03:36
32Peter Sutherland1:10:21
33Ben Schiermeyer1:15:02
34Chris Evans1:28:28
35Jeff Kelly1:35:59
36Colin Mckinlay1:36:34
37Aric Hartley1:45:32
38Mark Cliffe-Phillips1:53:23
39Martin Davalos1:55:29
40Davi Millsaps1:55:38
41Ezra Lusk
42Viv Austin1:59:14
43Shai Shtub2:03:53
44Drew Vanderhoff3:11:48
45Scarff, Ryan Scarff3:48:14
46Evan Guthrie8:53:19
47Felix Wilberg

TR3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mical Dyck2:44:35
2Melanie Bernier0:02:42
3Krista Turcasso0:10:48
4Jennifer Schulz0:14:40
5Angie Krasnay0:24:26
6Shannon Holden0:36:54
7Ange Ethridge0:37:52
8Amy Woodward1:00:13
9Linda Green1:07:32
10Carthy Chan
11Lisa Kalischuk-Tymensen1:13:20
12Arlene Cliffe-Phillips1:28:15
13Pam Pearson1:29:50

TR3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Auld2:23:05
2Jeff Neilson0:01:12
3John O'shannassy0:06:50
4Stephen Ushy0:07:30
5Cal Zaryski0:13:49
6Rob Hewitt0:13:50
7Tony Routley0:15:27
8Lonn Bate0:27:00
9Mike Johnston0:31:11
10Steve Walsh0:34:29
11Chris Mckillican0:35:43
12Ron Hewitson0:35:59
13Jesse Mong0:36:10
14David Nelson0:37:24
15Jody White0:38:03
16Ed Garvin0:43:47
17Steven Phillips0:46:17
18Ian Cartwright0:46:24
19Brad Fuller0:48:36
20Doug Burland0:52:26
21Dan Janzen0:52:43
22Mark Butschler0:57:13
23Tom Ryan1:00:55
24Scott Allan1:18:35
25Joseph Krznaric1:19:03
26Russell Thornton1:19:06
27Gilles Longval1:23:54
28Gerry Mccuaig1:29:04
29Steven Marsh1:33:09
30Len Pedersen1:33:46
31Wilco Tymensen1:34:43
32Pablo Toribio1:39:05
33Jerry Mcclung1:40:28
34Kelly Krake1:48:18
35Craig Spurn1:50:02
36Kerry Richards1:54:46
37Steve Thompson2:07:17
38Lyle Sutherland2:14:00
39Brad Johns2:14:37
40Wesley Arthur2:15:49
41Gordon Bogden2:17:04
42Del Vanderhoff2:55:26
43Mario Macia3:31:16
44David Lapp3:36:57
45Dan Lewark4:11:52
46Martin Zepler4:15:20
47Dean Shwed8:36:55

TR7 Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes)4:21:52
2Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)0:07:58
3Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack)0:52:56
4Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles)1:04:54
5Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory)1:15:31
6Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo)1:17:36
7Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås1:29:27
8Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team)1:33:59
9Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express)1:43:29
10Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths)1:44:49
11Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos)2:08:09
12David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders)3:16:24
13Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson)4:33:58

TR7 Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)5:00:48
2Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing)1:02:13

TR7 Mixed general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners)4:57:27
2Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ)0:12:33
3Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat)0:16:36
4Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports)0:36:02
5Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop)0:57:43
6Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California)1:08:31
7Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK)1:09:19
8Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike)1:37:14
9Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada)1:53:13
10Simon Ablett & Eleanor Ablett (Live2Flow)5:25:03

TR7 Men 80+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe)4:52:52
2Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point)0:15:14
3Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team)0:53:32
4Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing)1:40:44
5Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD)1:51:40
6David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us)2:28:47
7Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks)2:48:50
8Geoff Clark & Devin Erfle (Deadgoat Racing)8:22:02

TR7 Mixed 80+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch)5:52:43
2Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs)1:56:47
3Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company)2:15:35
4Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!)2:17:16

TR7 100+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif)6:01:02
2Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers)0:15:16
3Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com)0:15:44
4Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes)3:34:19

TR3 Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Kindree3:54:31
2Chris Sheppard0:08:20
3Evan Mcneely0:08:50
4Antoine Caron0:12:26
5Graham Torrie0:17:17
6Dougal Allan0:22:57
7Michael Robinson0:27:39
8Shawn Bunnin
9David Gonda0:32:06
10Luke Way0:32:31
11Travis Hauck0:34:47
12Peter Watson0:36:35
13Sébastien Cadieux-Duval0:40:16
14Gabor Csonka0:48:51
15Kristopher Holden0:49:42
16Erik Bakke0:53:40
17Pascal Wehr0:54:52
18Ian Crosthwaite0:56:06
19Pete Neff0:57:48
20Mark Shepherd1:04:06
21Brian Carson1:05:38
22Bryan Anderson1:11:52
23Matt Ewonus1:19:08
24Jay Bachman1:23:16
25Mario Keller1:29:03
26David Huntley1:30:46
27David Kennedy2:01:48
28David Van Lopik2:02:56
29Scott Harrhy2:06:21
30James Waddock2:10:49
31Ben Schiermeyer2:11:40
32Peter Sutherland2:11:45
33Colin Mckinlay2:48:36
34Jeff Kelly3:01:29
35Davi Millsaps3:22:10
36Ezra Lusk
37Martin Davalos3:24:53
38Chris Evans3:26:07
39Aric Hartley3:39:13
40Mark Cliffe-Phillips3:44:15
41Viv Austin3:56:53
42Shai Shtub4:01:23
43Marc-André Daigle5:23:26
44Drew Vanderhoff6:09:06
45Scarff, Ryan Scarff6:26:02
46Evan Guthrie9:05:52
47Felix Wilberg9:13:09

TR3 Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mical Dyck5:01:46
2Melanie Bernier0:14:42
3Krista Turcasso0:21:46
4Jennifer Schulz0:28:46
5Angie Krasnay0:50:38
6Shannon Holden1:12:08
7Ange Ethridge1:21:42
8Amy Woodward2:06:44
9Linda Green2:09:55
10Carthy Chan2:09:56
11Lisa Kalischuk-Tymensen2:21:04
12Pam Pearson2:35:35
13Arlene Cliffe-Phillips3:24:11

TR3 Men 40+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Auld4:26:54
2Jeff Neilson0:03:43
3John O'shannassy0:14:49
4Stephen Ushy0:19:19
5Cal Zaryski0:21:56
6Rob Hewitt0:24:04
7Tony Routley0:25:04
8Jesse Mong0:55:47
9Mike Johnston0:55:56
10Steve Walsh0:59:02
11Lonn Bate1:00:07
12Jody White1:05:54
13Chris Mckillican1:09:38
14Ron Hewitson1:10:23
15David Nelson1:11:08
16Ed Garvin1:25:59
17Ian Cartwright1:28:43
18Brad Fuller1:30:51
19Steven Phillips1:34:43
20Dan Janzen1:36:32
21Mark Butschler1:39:02
22Doug Burland1:40:19
23Tom Ryan1:49:11
24Scott Allan2:26:12
25Joseph Krznaric2:30:04
26Russell Thornton2:33:06
27Gilles Longval2:35:49
28Gerry Mccuaig2:40:21
29Pablo Toribio2:49:34
30Wilco Tymensen2:54:43
31Len Pedersen2:55:32
32Steven Marsh3:01:15
33Jerry Mcclung3:03:10
34Kelly Krake3:17:47
35Craig Spurn3:36:59
36Lyle Sutherland3:47:07
37Steve Thompson3:47:45
38Kerry Richards3:56:39
39Brad Johns3:59:41
40Wesley Arthur4:03:51
41Gordon Bogden4:23:13
42Del Vanderhoff5:36:43
43Mario Macia6:07:11
44David Lapp6:41:17
45Martin Zepler7:28:16
46Dan Lewark8:24:18
47Dean Shwed12:33:05

