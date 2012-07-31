Trending

Sheppard wins stage 3 as Kindree takes overall victory

Dyck continues domination of women's field

Image 1 of 3

TR3 winner and Team Specialized rider Neal Kindree.

TR3 winner and Team Specialized rider Neal Kindree.
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 2 of 3

TransRockies Trail Ambassador on Mt. Baldy.

TransRockies Trail Ambassador on Mt. Baldy.
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 3 of 3

Start of TransRockies stage 3 at Fernie Alpine Resort.

Start of TransRockies stage 3 at Fernie Alpine Resort.
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)

Day three of the 2012 TransRockies Challenge began in a similar fashion to the previous two. Exceptional weather blessed the field again, and the riders enjoyed a quick spin up from Fernie proper to the starting at line at Fernie Alpine Resort. Stage 3 would take the masses 31km from the renowned mountain bike playground to the finish at luxurious Island Lake Lodge. Today would be another day of epic climbs with high alpine views offering a reward that riders would never forget.

The starter pistol sounded and the usual suspects sped quickly to the front. By midpoint the boys from Team Specialized, Neal Kindree and Evan McNeely along with Chris Sheppard of Rocky Mountain Factory Team, built a solid five-minute lead on the rest of the field. Sheppard started the day down 5:21 to Kindree in the TR3 category and dropped the hammer on the final climb in an effort to close the gap. Unfortunately the lead built by Kindree over the first two days was too much to overcome and, while Sheppard took the stage win by 1:46, Kindree would hang onto the TR3 Open Men's title.

Mical Dyck continued her domination of the Women's Open field and captured the overall with a third straight stage win.

The 40+ TR3 field podium and overall remained unchanged as Ian Auld, Jeff Neilson and John O'Shannassy retained the same one, two, three positions of the previous two stages.

With two days down and five to go, the TR7 field was just starting to warm up. The effort of 1800 metres of climbing would pale in comparison to the reward of unending views. Women's Open team of Jean Ann Berkenpas and Sandra Walter continued to widen the gap over their second place competitors. Today Berkenpas and Walter would clock in at 2:47:45, over 35 minutes ahead Alana Heise and Nicole Muzechka of Terrascape Racing.

The Men's Open offered up a similar story as team Planetfoods/Honeystinger stretched their lead to 12:35 with a 4:37 victory over Greg Day and Colin Kerr.

Normon Thibault and Wendy Simms continued to lead the Open Mixed category with a 3rd straight win pulling in 56 seconds ahead of Kiwis Tristan Rawlence and Anja McDonald.

After a shake up in the standings on stage two, the team of Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlett, captured a second straight win and padded their overall lead in the 80+ Men's. The duo now leads second place team Milan Spolc and Jiri Benes by nearly 56 minutes.

Swiss husband and wife duo Marco and Eva Carrer came screaming down Mt. Baldy to stretch their 80+ lead to a substantial 3:20.

Harry Johnson and Andrew Seessel were able to retain the lead they picked up on Stage 2 in the 100+ Open category with a 2nd victory in a row.

Stage 4 will offer the first, and only, transfer to North Fork Recreation Area and the beginning of some of the best riding in Kananaskis Country.

Full Results

TR7 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes)2:23:14
2Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)0:04:37
3Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles)0:29:03
4Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack)0:29:53
5Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo)0:35:27
6Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory)0:36:04
7Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås0:43:36
8Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team)0:44:53
9Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths)0:50:19
10Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express)0:57:22
11Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos)1:10:30
12David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders)1:32:13
13Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson)2:33:38

TR7 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)2:47:45
2Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing)0:35:29

TR7 Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners)2:45:02
2Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ)0:00:56
3Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat)0:08:51
4Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports)0:15:18
5Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop)0:24:52
6Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK)0:33:30
7Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California)0:35:54
8Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike)0:41:43
9Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada)1:03:02
10Simon Ablett & Eleanor Ablett (Live2Flow)3:41:13

TR7 Men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe)2:42:30
2Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team)0:24:15
3Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point)0:40:39
4Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing)0:45:50
5Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD)0:57:10
6David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us)1:09:41
7Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks)2:32:05

TR7 Mixed 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch)3:09:31
2Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!)1:03:02
3Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company)1:23:56
4Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs)1:24:51

TR7 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com)3:20:37
2Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif)0:00:21
3Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers)0:03:43
4Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes)3:58:33

TR3 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Sheppard2:05:42
2Neal Kindree0:01:46
3Evan Mcneely0:03:34
4David Gonda0:11:13
5Sébastien Cadieux-Duval0:12:10
6Graham Torrie0:12:57
7Marc-André Daigle0:14:12
8Dougal Allan0:14:39
9Antoine Caron0:14:54
10Peter Watson0:17:58
11Michael Robinson0:20:25
12Travis Hauck0:20:58
13Shawn Bunnin0:24:13
14Luke Way0:24:45
15Kristopher Holden0:29:06
16Pascal Wehr0:30:00
17Erik Bakke0:32:08
18Ian Crosthwaite0:33:51
19Gabor Csonka0:35:01
20Brian Carson0:36:02
21Matt Ewonus0:37:21
22Mario Keller0:38:22
23Mark Shepherd0:38:41
24Pete Neff0:40:01
25Bryan Anderson0:46:43
26Jay Bachman0:46:51
27David Huntley0:52:14
28James Waddock1:01:24
29David Kennedy1:06:02
30David Van Lopik1:08:35
31Scott Harrhy1:10:22
32Ben Schiermeyer1:12:54
33Peter Sutherland1:16:56
34Chris Evans1:38:05
35Mark Cliffe-Phillips1:51:12
36Aric Hartley2:00:11
37Viv Austin2:25:55
38Shai Shtub2:29:39
39Davi Millsaps2:52:52
40Martin Davalos
41Ezra Lusk2:52:53
42Jeff Kelly2:56:55
43Drew Vanderhoff3:00:11
44Scarff, Ryan Scarff4:06:16

TR3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mical Dyck2:50:11
2Melanie Bernier0:01:48
3Jennifer Schulz0:05:05
4Krista Turcasso0:17:49
5Angie Krasnay0:26:52
6Shannon Holden0:39:20
7Ange Ethridge0:51:59
8Amy Woodward1:02:26
9Arlene Cliffe-Phillips1:04:31
10Pam Pearson1:14:37
11Lisa Kalischuk-Tymensen1:20:05
12Carthy Chan1:23:01
13Linda Green

TR3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Auld2:25:45
2Jeff Neilson0:02:09
3John O'shannassy0:09:51
4Stephen Ushy0:10:46
5Rob Hewitt0:12:05
6Tony Routley0:17:37
7Lonn Bate0:18:41
8Mike Johnston0:30:35
9Jesse Mong0:31:04
10Ron Hewitson0:31:59
11Steve Walsh0:32:48
12Cal Zaryski0:33:21
13Jody White0:35:58
14David Nelson0:37:15
15Chris Mckillican0:46:37
16Ed Garvin0:50:10
17Ian Cartwright0:50:23
18Dan Janzen0:57:32
19Steven Phillips0:58:10
20Mark Butschler1:00:09
21Pablo Toribio1:03:09
22Doug Burland1:07:15
23Brad Fuller1:08:42
24Tom Ryan1:16:23
25Russell Thornton1:16:56
26Gilles Longval1:24:51
27Scott Allan1:28:12
28Joseph Krznaric1:37:07
29Steven Marsh1:41:23
30Wilco Tymensen1:43:32
31Kelly Krake1:44:55
32Craig Spurn1:48:36
33Gerry Mccuaig1:49:49
34Steve Thompson1:56:53
35Gordon Bogden2:16:23
36Brad Johns2:21:37
37Kerry Richards2:27:01
38Wesley Arthur2:27:50
39Jerry Mcclung2:41:07
40Len Pedersen2:41:50
41Lyle Sutherland2:45:30
42Del Vanderhoff2:53:36
43Mario Macia3:03:07
44Martin Zepler4:01:43
45David Lapp4:08:39
46Dan Lewark4:15:25
47Dean Shwed8:34:15

TR7 Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes)6:45:07
2Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)0:12:35
3Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack)1:22:49
4Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles)1:33:57
5Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory)1:51:34
6Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo)1:53:03
7Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås2:13:02
8Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team)2:18:52
9Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths)2:35:07
10Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express)2:40:50
11Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos)3:18:38
12David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders)4:48:37
13Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson)7:07:36

TR7 Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)7:48:34
2Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing)1:37:42

TR7 Mixed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners)7:42:30
2Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ)0:13:29
3Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat)0:25:27
4Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports)0:51:19
5Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop)1:22:34
6Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK)1:42:49
7Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California)1:44:25
8Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike)2:18:57
9Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada)2:56:15
10Simon Ablett & Eleanor Ablett (Live2Flow)9:06:15

TR7 Men 80+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe)7:35:23
2Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point)0:55:53
3Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team)1:17:47
4Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing)2:26:33
5Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD)2:48:49
6David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us)3:38:29
7Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks)5:20:55

TR7 Mixed 80+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch)9:01:43
2Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!)3:20:50
3Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs)3:22:09
4Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company)3:40:03

TR7 100+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif)9:22:01
2Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com)0:15:23
3Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers)0:18:37
4Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes)7:32:30

TR3 Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Kindree6:02:00
2Chris Sheppard0:06:34
3Evan Mcneely0:10:37
4Antoine Caron0:25:35
5Graham Torrie0:28:28
6Dougal Allan0:35:51
7David Gonda0:41:33
8Michael Robinson0:46:17
9Shawn Bunnin0:50:06
10Sébastien Cadieux-Duval0:50:40
11Peter Watson0:52:47
12Travis Hauck0:53:59
13Luke Way0:55:30
14Kristopher Holden1:17:02
15Gabor Csonka1:22:06
16Pascal Wehr1:23:05
17Erik Bakke1:24:02
18Ian Crosthwaite1:28:11
19Pete Neff1:36:03
20Brian Carson1:39:55
21Mark Shepherd1:41:01
22Matt Ewonus1:54:43
23Bryan Anderson1:56:48
24Mario Keller2:05:39
25Jay Bachman2:08:21
26David Huntley2:21:14
27David Kennedy3:06:04
28David Van Lopik3:09:44
29James Waddock3:10:27
30Scott Harrhy3:14:57
31Ben Schiermeyer3:22:48
32Peter Sutherland3:26:55
33Chris Evans5:02:26
34Mark Cliffe-Phillips5:33:41
35Marc-André Daigle5:35:52
36Aric Hartley5:37:39
37Jeff Kelly5:56:38
38Davi Millsaps6:13:16
39Ezra Lusk6:13:18
40Martin Davalos6:15:59
41Viv Austin6:21:02
42Shai Shtub6:29:15
43Drew Vanderhoff9:07:30
44Scarff, Ryan Scarff10:30:32

TR3 Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mical Dyck7:51:58
2Melanie Bernier0:16:30
3Jennifer Schulz0:33:51
4Krista Turcasso0:39:35
5Angie Krasnay1:17:29
6Shannon Holden1:51:28
7Ange Ethridge2:13:41
8Amy Woodward3:09:10
9Linda Green3:32:56
10Carthy Chan3:32:57
11Lisa Kalischuk-Tymensen3:41:09
12Pam Pearson3:50:12
13Arlene Cliffe-Phillips4:28:42

TR3 Men 40+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Auld6:52:39
2Jeff Neilson0:05:53
3John O'shannassy0:24:41
4Stephen Ushy0:30:06
5Rob Hewitt0:36:10
6Tony Routley0:42:42
7Cal Zaryski0:55:18
8Lonn Bate1:18:49
9Mike Johnston1:26:31
10Jesse Mong1:26:52
11Steve Walsh1:31:50
12Jody White1:41:52
13Ron Hewitson1:42:22
14David Nelson1:48:24
15Chris Mckillican1:56:15
16Ed Garvin2:16:10
17Ian Cartwright2:19:07
18Steven Phillips2:32:54
19Dan Janzen2:34:05
20Mark Butschler2:39:12
21Brad Fuller2:39:34
22Doug Burland2:47:35
23Tom Ryan3:05:35
24Russell Thornton3:50:03
25Pablo Toribio3:52:44
26Scott Allan3:54:25
27Gilles Longval4:00:41
28Joseph Krznaric4:07:12
29Gerry Mccuaig4:30:10
30Wilco Tymensen4:38:16
31Steven Marsh4:42:39
32Kelly Krake5:02:43
33Craig Spurn5:25:36
34Len Pedersen5:37:23
35Jerry Mcclung5:44:18
36Steve Thompson5:44:39
37Brad Johns6:21:18
38Kerry Richards6:23:41
39Wesley Arthur6:31:42
40Lyle Sutherland6:32:38
41Gordon Bogden6:39:37
42Del Vanderhoff8:30:20
43Mario Macia9:10:18
44David Lapp10:49:58
45Martin Zepler11:29:59
46Dan Lewark12:39:44
47Dean Shwed21:07:20

