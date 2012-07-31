Image 1 of 3 TR3 winner and Team Specialized rider Neal Kindree. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 2 of 3 TransRockies Trail Ambassador on Mt. Baldy. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 3 of 3 Start of TransRockies stage 3 at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)

Day three of the 2012 TransRockies Challenge began in a similar fashion to the previous two. Exceptional weather blessed the field again, and the riders enjoyed a quick spin up from Fernie proper to the starting at line at Fernie Alpine Resort. Stage 3 would take the masses 31km from the renowned mountain bike playground to the finish at luxurious Island Lake Lodge. Today would be another day of epic climbs with high alpine views offering a reward that riders would never forget.

The starter pistol sounded and the usual suspects sped quickly to the front. By midpoint the boys from Team Specialized, Neal Kindree and Evan McNeely along with Chris Sheppard of Rocky Mountain Factory Team, built a solid five-minute lead on the rest of the field. Sheppard started the day down 5:21 to Kindree in the TR3 category and dropped the hammer on the final climb in an effort to close the gap. Unfortunately the lead built by Kindree over the first two days was too much to overcome and, while Sheppard took the stage win by 1:46, Kindree would hang onto the TR3 Open Men's title.

Mical Dyck continued her domination of the Women's Open field and captured the overall with a third straight stage win.

The 40+ TR3 field podium and overall remained unchanged as Ian Auld, Jeff Neilson and John O'Shannassy retained the same one, two, three positions of the previous two stages.

With two days down and five to go, the TR7 field was just starting to warm up. The effort of 1800 metres of climbing would pale in comparison to the reward of unending views. Women's Open team of Jean Ann Berkenpas and Sandra Walter continued to widen the gap over their second place competitors. Today Berkenpas and Walter would clock in at 2:47:45, over 35 minutes ahead Alana Heise and Nicole Muzechka of Terrascape Racing.

The Men's Open offered up a similar story as team Planetfoods/Honeystinger stretched their lead to 12:35 with a 4:37 victory over Greg Day and Colin Kerr.

Normon Thibault and Wendy Simms continued to lead the Open Mixed category with a 3rd straight win pulling in 56 seconds ahead of Kiwis Tristan Rawlence and Anja McDonald.

After a shake up in the standings on stage two, the team of Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlett, captured a second straight win and padded their overall lead in the 80+ Men's. The duo now leads second place team Milan Spolc and Jiri Benes by nearly 56 minutes.

Swiss husband and wife duo Marco and Eva Carrer came screaming down Mt. Baldy to stretch their 80+ lead to a substantial 3:20.

Harry Johnson and Andrew Seessel were able to retain the lead they picked up on Stage 2 in the 100+ Open category with a 2nd victory in a row.

Stage 4 will offer the first, and only, transfer to North Fork Recreation Area and the beginning of some of the best riding in Kananaskis Country.

Full Results

TR7 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 2:23:14 2 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 0:04:37 3 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 0:29:03 4 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 0:29:53 5 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 0:35:27 6 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 0:36:04 7 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 0:43:36 8 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 0:44:53 9 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 0:50:19 10 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 0:57:22 11 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 1:10:30 12 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 1:32:13 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 2:33:38

TR7 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 2:47:45 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 0:35:29

TR7 Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 2:45:02 2 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 0:00:56 3 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:08:51 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 0:15:18 5 Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop) 0:24:52 6 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 0:33:30 7 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 0:35:54 8 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 0:41:43 9 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 1:03:02 10 Simon Ablett & Eleanor Ablett (Live2Flow) 3:41:13

TR7 Men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 2:42:30 2 Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team) 0:24:15 3 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 0:40:39 4 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 0:45:50 5 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 0:57:10 6 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 1:09:41 7 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 2:32:05

TR7 Mixed 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 3:09:31 2 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 1:03:02 3 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 1:23:56 4 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 1:24:51

TR7 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 3:20:37 2 Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif) 0:00:21 3 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 0:03:43 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 3:58:33

TR3 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Sheppard 2:05:42 2 Neal Kindree 0:01:46 3 Evan Mcneely 0:03:34 4 David Gonda 0:11:13 5 Sébastien Cadieux-Duval 0:12:10 6 Graham Torrie 0:12:57 7 Marc-André Daigle 0:14:12 8 Dougal Allan 0:14:39 9 Antoine Caron 0:14:54 10 Peter Watson 0:17:58 11 Michael Robinson 0:20:25 12 Travis Hauck 0:20:58 13 Shawn Bunnin 0:24:13 14 Luke Way 0:24:45 15 Kristopher Holden 0:29:06 16 Pascal Wehr 0:30:00 17 Erik Bakke 0:32:08 18 Ian Crosthwaite 0:33:51 19 Gabor Csonka 0:35:01 20 Brian Carson 0:36:02 21 Matt Ewonus 0:37:21 22 Mario Keller 0:38:22 23 Mark Shepherd 0:38:41 24 Pete Neff 0:40:01 25 Bryan Anderson 0:46:43 26 Jay Bachman 0:46:51 27 David Huntley 0:52:14 28 James Waddock 1:01:24 29 David Kennedy 1:06:02 30 David Van Lopik 1:08:35 31 Scott Harrhy 1:10:22 32 Ben Schiermeyer 1:12:54 33 Peter Sutherland 1:16:56 34 Chris Evans 1:38:05 35 Mark Cliffe-Phillips 1:51:12 36 Aric Hartley 2:00:11 37 Viv Austin 2:25:55 38 Shai Shtub 2:29:39 39 Davi Millsaps 2:52:52 40 Martin Davalos 41 Ezra Lusk 2:52:53 42 Jeff Kelly 2:56:55 43 Drew Vanderhoff 3:00:11 44 Scarff, Ryan Scarff 4:06:16

TR3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mical Dyck 2:50:11 2 Melanie Bernier 0:01:48 3 Jennifer Schulz 0:05:05 4 Krista Turcasso 0:17:49 5 Angie Krasnay 0:26:52 6 Shannon Holden 0:39:20 7 Ange Ethridge 0:51:59 8 Amy Woodward 1:02:26 9 Arlene Cliffe-Phillips 1:04:31 10 Pam Pearson 1:14:37 11 Lisa Kalischuk-Tymensen 1:20:05 12 Carthy Chan 1:23:01 13 Linda Green

TR3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Auld 2:25:45 2 Jeff Neilson 0:02:09 3 John O'shannassy 0:09:51 4 Stephen Ushy 0:10:46 5 Rob Hewitt 0:12:05 6 Tony Routley 0:17:37 7 Lonn Bate 0:18:41 8 Mike Johnston 0:30:35 9 Jesse Mong 0:31:04 10 Ron Hewitson 0:31:59 11 Steve Walsh 0:32:48 12 Cal Zaryski 0:33:21 13 Jody White 0:35:58 14 David Nelson 0:37:15 15 Chris Mckillican 0:46:37 16 Ed Garvin 0:50:10 17 Ian Cartwright 0:50:23 18 Dan Janzen 0:57:32 19 Steven Phillips 0:58:10 20 Mark Butschler 1:00:09 21 Pablo Toribio 1:03:09 22 Doug Burland 1:07:15 23 Brad Fuller 1:08:42 24 Tom Ryan 1:16:23 25 Russell Thornton 1:16:56 26 Gilles Longval 1:24:51 27 Scott Allan 1:28:12 28 Joseph Krznaric 1:37:07 29 Steven Marsh 1:41:23 30 Wilco Tymensen 1:43:32 31 Kelly Krake 1:44:55 32 Craig Spurn 1:48:36 33 Gerry Mccuaig 1:49:49 34 Steve Thompson 1:56:53 35 Gordon Bogden 2:16:23 36 Brad Johns 2:21:37 37 Kerry Richards 2:27:01 38 Wesley Arthur 2:27:50 39 Jerry Mcclung 2:41:07 40 Len Pedersen 2:41:50 41 Lyle Sutherland 2:45:30 42 Del Vanderhoff 2:53:36 43 Mario Macia 3:03:07 44 Martin Zepler 4:01:43 45 David Lapp 4:08:39 46 Dan Lewark 4:15:25 47 Dean Shwed 8:34:15

TR7 Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathon Firth & Stefan Widmer (Honey stinger/ Rocky Mountain Bikes) 6:45:07 2 Greg Day & Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 0:12:35 3 Gareth Jones & Andrew Royle (Redwood Singletrack) 1:22:49 4 Robin Dutton & Jay Latiff (Cowichan Cycles) 1:33:57 5 Chris Hooper & Jared Green (Speed Theory) 1:51:34 6 Rhys Bowen & Philip Johnson (The Spencer Chapman Duo) 1:53:03 7 Morten Hofstad & Roar Øverås 2:13:02 8 Raul Perez Iratxeta & Jose Antonio Arenzana Padilla (Euskadi Extreme Team) 2:18:52 9 Steven Furtado & Matt Ezrin (TPH Blacksmiths) 2:35:07 10 Stepan Svacina & Michal Skoch (Rumovy Express) 2:40:50 11 Sam Ervin & Mark Grzanka (Los Juan Rambos) 3:18:38 12 David Sloog & Wouter Sloog (Sloogriders) 4:48:37 13 Marco Aberson & Dennis Aberson (Simson) 7:07:36

TR7 Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter & Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 7:48:34 2 Alana Heise & Nicole Muzechka (Terrascape Racing) 1:37:42

TR7 Mixed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms & Normon Thibault (Kona-Frontrunners) 7:42:30 2 Tristan Rawlence & Anja Mcdonald (Hyperformance Santa Cruz NZ) 0:13:29 3 Juan Garcia & Trish Grajczyk (JCT Racing / Deadgoat) 0:25:27 4 Margie Smith & Dirk Dorenbos (Wilson Mountain Sports) 0:51:19 5 Cristina Daehler & Moesle, Niklaus (Zaboo / Sputnik-Bikeshop) 1:22:34 6 Robin Bråtveit & Kari Bråtveit (Trondheim VK) 1:42:49 7 Fortner, Anna Fortner & Ray Fortner (Hammer Nutrition California) 1:44:25 8 Meghan Smith & Jeffrey Underhill (C-Dale Bike) 2:18:57 9 Amy Gagnon & Marc Gagnon (Team Mito Canada) 2:56:15 10 Simon Ablett & Eleanor Ablett (Live2Flow) 9:06:15

TR7 Men 80+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pat Doyle & Craig Bartlett (Deadgoat/Cafe) 7:35:23 2 Milan Spolc & Jiri Benes (Cycling point) 0:55:53 3 Michel Juhasz & Markus Koller (Transalpes.com Swiss Bike Manufacturer Racing Team) 1:17:47 4 Brig Seidl & John Minerich (Alere Wellbeing) 2:26:33 5 Mathias Bolter & Freddy Bau (TBD) 2:48:49 6 David Hersey & Tiago Reis (Excuses R Us) 3:38:29 7 Andrew Haliburton & Ted Lamb (On the Rocks) 5:20:55

TR7 Mixed 80+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer & Eva Carrer (Kraftwerk rockthisbike.ch) 9:01:43 2 Brenda Fletcher & Robert Fletcher (Two Much Fun!) 3:20:50 3 Bill Benson & Jenna Benson (West Hawk Ymirs) 3:22:09 4 Thomas Miller & Karen Libsch (Misery and Company) 3:40:03

TR7 100+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Johnson & Andrew Seessel (Team Rockford/Clif) 9:22:01 2 Darrell Jones & Tom Ebbern (LiveOutThere.com) 0:15:23 3 Joe Mccarthy & Randal Walker (Mountaincruzers) 0:18:37 4 Koos Pretorius & Willie Engelbrecht (Cape Town Coyotes) 7:32:30

TR3 Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree 6:02:00 2 Chris Sheppard 0:06:34 3 Evan Mcneely 0:10:37 4 Antoine Caron 0:25:35 5 Graham Torrie 0:28:28 6 Dougal Allan 0:35:51 7 David Gonda 0:41:33 8 Michael Robinson 0:46:17 9 Shawn Bunnin 0:50:06 10 Sébastien Cadieux-Duval 0:50:40 11 Peter Watson 0:52:47 12 Travis Hauck 0:53:59 13 Luke Way 0:55:30 14 Kristopher Holden 1:17:02 15 Gabor Csonka 1:22:06 16 Pascal Wehr 1:23:05 17 Erik Bakke 1:24:02 18 Ian Crosthwaite 1:28:11 19 Pete Neff 1:36:03 20 Brian Carson 1:39:55 21 Mark Shepherd 1:41:01 22 Matt Ewonus 1:54:43 23 Bryan Anderson 1:56:48 24 Mario Keller 2:05:39 25 Jay Bachman 2:08:21 26 David Huntley 2:21:14 27 David Kennedy 3:06:04 28 David Van Lopik 3:09:44 29 James Waddock 3:10:27 30 Scott Harrhy 3:14:57 31 Ben Schiermeyer 3:22:48 32 Peter Sutherland 3:26:55 33 Chris Evans 5:02:26 34 Mark Cliffe-Phillips 5:33:41 35 Marc-André Daigle 5:35:52 36 Aric Hartley 5:37:39 37 Jeff Kelly 5:56:38 38 Davi Millsaps 6:13:16 39 Ezra Lusk 6:13:18 40 Martin Davalos 6:15:59 41 Viv Austin 6:21:02 42 Shai Shtub 6:29:15 43 Drew Vanderhoff 9:07:30 44 Scarff, Ryan Scarff 10:30:32

TR3 Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mical Dyck 7:51:58 2 Melanie Bernier 0:16:30 3 Jennifer Schulz 0:33:51 4 Krista Turcasso 0:39:35 5 Angie Krasnay 1:17:29 6 Shannon Holden 1:51:28 7 Ange Ethridge 2:13:41 8 Amy Woodward 3:09:10 9 Linda Green 3:32:56 10 Carthy Chan 3:32:57 11 Lisa Kalischuk-Tymensen 3:41:09 12 Pam Pearson 3:50:12 13 Arlene Cliffe-Phillips 4:28:42