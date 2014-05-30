Trending

Oberman and Barclay win stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

,

Bishop and Sornson defend yellow jerseys

Image 1 of 24

Cole Oberman catches air crossing a road gap jump en route to winning stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic.

Cole Oberman catches air crossing a road gap jump en route to winning stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 2 of 24

Cody Philips hits the gap over the road for the crowd of photographers

Cody Philips hits the gap over the road for the crowd of photographers
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 3 of 24

Cody Philips jumps the gap at the end of the enduro

Cody Philips jumps the gap at the end of the enduro
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 4 of 24

Kurt Gensheimer hits the road gap on his singlespeed on the enduro segment

Kurt Gensheimer hits the road gap on his singlespeed on the enduro segment
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 5 of 24

Payson McElveen jumps the road gap at the bottom of the last enduro section

Payson McElveen jumps the road gap at the bottom of the last enduro section
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 6 of 24

John Merriam rolls through a water crossing at the end of the second enduro segment

John Merriam rolls through a water crossing at the end of the second enduro segment
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 7 of 24

Rolf Rimrott crests the foggy hilltop and starts the enduro segment

Rolf Rimrott crests the foggy hilltop and starts the enduro segment
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 8 of 24

Mike Hebe crests the final climb of Stage 5 to start the enduro segment

Mike Hebe crests the final climb of Stage 5 to start the enduro segment
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 9 of 24

Benjamin Sawyer leads a pack through a pine stand at the end of White Deer Creek Trail

Benjamin Sawyer leads a pack through a pine stand at the end of White Deer Creek Trail
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 10 of 24

Levi Kurlander rides through the dark forest section of R.B.Winter State Park

Levi Kurlander rides through the dark forest section of R.B.Winter State Park
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 11 of 24

Nick Shepherd hits the enduro segment through the pines

Nick Shepherd hits the enduro segment through the pines
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 12 of 24

Drew Edsall pulls a wheelie on the bottom of the enduro segment of Stage 5

Drew Edsall pulls a wheelie on the bottom of the enduro segment of Stage 5
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 13 of 24

Vicki Barclay works hard to stay out front of the women’s field of Stage 5

Vicki Barclay works hard to stay out front of the women’s field of Stage 5
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 14 of 24

Mike Hebe rides through the green background under the precipitation of Stage 5

Mike Hebe rides through the green background under the precipitation of Stage 5
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 15 of 24

Mike Hebe rides through the green background under the precipitation of Stage 5

Mike Hebe rides through the green background under the precipitation of Stage 5
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 16 of 24

Spensor Paxson hits a rock garden on the enduro segment followed by several riders

Spensor Paxson hits a rock garden on the enduro segment followed by several riders
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 17 of 24

John Merriam rolls through a taped off section of singletrack in Stage 5

John Merriam rolls through a taped off section of singletrack in Stage 5
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 18 of 24

Cheryl Sornson rides the lower section of the enduro segment leading the women

Cheryl Sornson rides the lower section of the enduro segment leading the women
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 19 of 24

Daniel Sturm hits a wet section of singletrack during the enduro segment of Stage 5

Daniel Sturm hits a wet section of singletrack during the enduro segment of Stage 5
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 20 of 24

Carlos Rodriguez rides through taped singletrack sections of R.B.Winter State Park

Carlos Rodriguez rides through taped singletrack sections of R.B.Winter State Park
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 21 of 24

Riders experience rustic cabin and farm sites throughout Stage 5

Riders experience rustic cabin and farm sites throughout Stage 5
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 22 of 24

Chris Merriam stretches out before the start of the R.B.Winter Stage

Chris Merriam stretches out before the start of the R.B.Winter Stage
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 23 of 24

Racers prepare for the R.B. Winter Stage in the parking lot

Racers prepare for the R.B. Winter Stage in the parking lot
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 24 of 24

Justin Lindine and Matt Acker prepare for the Stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

Justin Lindine and Matt Acker prepare for the Stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)

Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling) and Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) won stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic at R.B. Winter State Park on Thursday. Oberman became the second under 25 rider this week to claim a stage victory while Barclay logged her third stage victory of the week.

Related Articles

Rising star Oberman celebrates Trans-Sylvania Epic success

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling) both defended their yellow leader's jerseys on the day.

Men

"If you do not succeed, try and try again" might have been the motto of stage winner Cole Oberman. The 23-year-old had launched a bold attack toward the end of yesterday's stage 4 which unsuccessful. However, that did not deter him from another late-race attack in today's stage 5.

From the gun, the Kona men were setting the pace again, as they have done other days. Kris Sneddon and Spencer Paxson did their best to apply pressure in the hopes of cracking race leader Bishop.

"You can't fault the Kona boys for putting on the pressure," said Bishop to Cyclingnews. "I did drop my chain at one point crossing a creek and had to chase back up to them. Luckily, there were rolling jeep trails I could catch back on and draft and recover."

All the top GC contenders were able to follow the duo and remained together for about 20 miles of the 31-mile stage.

Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) and Bishop put in some digs after the 16-mile checkpoint, but neither could get away.

With about 10 miles to go, Oberman saw his chance and went for it. Being 36 minutes down on the GC, Bishop and his rivals weren't too worried about the youngster being off the front. They looked at each other as Oberman rode away.

"It worked out this time. I was kind of dangling off the back all day and was having some brake issues which made it tricky to stay with the pack on the downhills," said Oberman to Cyclingnews. "I was still just barely hanging on out of the East Coast Rocks section, then I rolled to the front, rolled off and got a gap. They were all looking at each other, so I drilled it. I put my head down and tried to stay as small as possible in the wind."

Bishop said, "I knew Cole being off the front was good for me because if anyone else chased, I would get a free ride, and I didn't have to worry about him for GC."

Once Oberman was off the front, the race was for second place.

Waite initiated an attack among the chasers. "I attacked hard, but Jeremiah and Payson came up to me. Then I blew up and lost them," said Waite.

Coming off the third enduro segment of the day with five miles to go, each favorite was spaced slightly apart. Bishop surged and only McElveen could follow him. Behind them, Waite and Sneddon chased.

In the end, Oberman took the win with Bishop in second ahead of McElveen.

"I went a little earlier today so I got more of a leash," said Oberman. "I had better legs today too, but I had been without water since the checkpoint, where I missed my bottle hand-up. I kept waiting to hit the wall, but I just kept telling myself to keep breathe, breathe, breathe and I got it done."

Waite followed for fourth on the stage - or third in the men's category since McElveen is being scored as a U25 rider by virtue of having signed up as part of an Epic Team.

Bishop maintained his lead in the GC, actually gaining some time, and he now leads Paxson by 6:21. The real battle is for second as only one second separates Paxson from third placed Waite. Sneddon is only another minute and a half behind.

"It was a tough stage - another rainy day. I ended up gaining 32 seconds on Nick and another 65 seconds on Paxson, so I was pleased. I didn't expect to gain time although I wanted to," said Bishop. "Tomorrow I'll be more comfortable because once a stage is over three hours, it's more in my territory. I'm looking forward to laying the hammer down."

When asked if he would attack again tomorrow, Oberman said, "I'm a pretty good climber, so we'll see, but I'm not going to lay out all my cards right now."

Women

Vicki Barclay was feeling good today after a tough day yesterday. She, Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite) and Selene Yeager (Rare Disease Cycling) started off the first climb of the stage the fastest while GC leader Cheryl Sornson needed some time to warm up her legs on the chilly, 50-something-degree, drizzly day.

"It was like Scottish weather - that's probably why I won," joked Barclay. "After yesterday when I wasn't feeling good, I woke up this morning and felt good. I woke up early and was excited to race. I had pre-ridden the course once so I kind of knew where I was going, which helped."

Barclay excelled on the wet rocks, damp dirt and slippery roots and danced off the front. For a time, Kaufmann followed, but eventually Yeager passed Kaufmann and Sornson also got her motor fired up and running and was back in the mix.

"I took the start slow and felt like I needed to settle in. I knew I would catch and catch people," said race leader Sornson.

Unfortunately for Sornson, she flatted, slicing her sidewall just before the mid-race checkpoint. Her initial attempts to fix it were not working, then she spotted a photographer and realized she was near help at the aid station. When her team support staff struggled with the repair, her rival NoTubes team support staff jumped in and donated a wheel in an act of good sportsmanship.

"When I was within 45 seconds of Vicki, I went through some water and a rock hit my valve core and sliced my sidewall. I tried to fix it, but it was a bit of a debacle and I could feel the sealant coming out and hitting my cheek."

"I ran to the aid station, and my guy was trying to help me and I got the wheel out for him. He was trying to fill it, thinking it would seal, but I told him it wouldn't. The gifted wheel didn't mesh completely with the gears and my brake was rubbing a bit, but I could ride it and finish my day. I thought it would be at least five minutes I'd lose, maybe 10, but I was hoping not more."

Barclay got news of Sornson's flat and pushed the pace to make up some more time on the GC. Yeager chased in second place. Sornson regained significant time after her flat, chasing as hard as she could.

"About 10 miles from the end, some masters guys caught me and told me Cheryl had flatted, so I did my best to bury myself and make up some lost time from yesterday," said Barclay. "I hope I didn't go too deep for tomorrow, but here you have to sometimes go deep, even if you pay the next day.

In the end, Barclay took the stage, 1:22 ahead of Yeager. Sornson rode in for third at 4:30, minimizing damage to her lead and defending her yellow jersey. She now leads Barclay by a whopping 10:29 in the GC and Yeager by 18:55, heading into tomorrow's Queen Stage.

Yeager enjoyed the day's stage. "I think everyone was expecting it to be more primitive and difficult based on last year. I went into it worried, but it was fun. Many thought this was the most fun stage yet."

"The rocks here are different from our rocks - they're more slippery. I decided to settle down and ride my ride and people were telling me I wasn't too far behind Cheryl and Vicki, and I passed Cheryl with her sidewall problem," said Yeager. "I saw a pink dot ahead - Vicki - and did my best to try to get her."

Under 25 men and women

By virtue of winning the stage, Cole Oberman was also the fastest under 25 man of the day, ahead of Payson McElveen and Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems).

Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) won the Under 23 women's race by 2:48 over race leader Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) and 7:20 over Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)

In the under 25 GC, Oberman and Shields continue to where the white best young rider jerseys.

Results

Elite men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)2:19:03
2Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:01:10
3Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)0:02:05
4Kris Sneddon (Kona)0:02:17
5Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)0:02:40
6Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)0:04:12
7Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)0:07:57
8Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)0:11:30
9Cory Rimmer0:11:31
10Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)0:15:00
11Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)0:15:13
12Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)0:15:46
13Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)0:17:56
14Matt Williams (Mtbracing.Com)0:20:19
15Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)0:20:47
16Andre Landry (Fitwork)0:20:48
17Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx)0:21:57
18Matt Acker (Redline)0:22:59
19Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's Notubes)0:25:53
20Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)0:27:57
21Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)0:29:21
22Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)0:32:08
23Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)0:35:00
24Barry Croker0:44:41
25Colt Mcelwaine0:52:42
26Matthew Kesecker (Cambo)0:53:20
27Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)0:58:38
28Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)1:02:34
29Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)1:12:08
30Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com/Notubes)1:20:46
31Jorge Riba1:34:45
32Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)1:55:49

Elite women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicki Barclay2:54:23
2Selene Yeager0:01:22
3Cheryl Sornson (Rdc)0:04:30
4Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race)0:04:49
5Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)0:06:50
6Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt)0:07:37
7Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:12:09
8Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's Notubes)0:14:42
9Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)0:28:14
10Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)0:32:20
11Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com)0:50:10
12Cynthia Fowler0:58:31
13Sue George1:05:14
14Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling)1:18:17

U25 men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)2:19:03
2Payson Mcelveen (Colt Training Systems)0:01:33
3Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems)0:02:03
4Cory Rimmer0:11:31
5Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)0:15:00
6Levi Kurlander (Colt Training Systems)0:21:56
7Cody Phillips (Colt Training Systems)1:01:16
8Miguel Torres (Orioles Mtb Team)1:40:39

U25 women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race)2:59:12
2Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt)0:02:48
3Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:07:20

Singlespeed men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Ferrari2:49:11
2Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis)0:03:14
3John Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)0:05:37
4Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)0:08:31
5Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head)0:17:52
6Chris Merriam0:34:48

Enduro men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)800pts
2Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com / No Tubes)620
3Nick Shepherd550
4Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx)500
5Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)435
6Colt Mcelwaine405
7Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)370
8Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head)315
9Matthew Kesecker (Cambo)308
10Barry Croker301
11Mark Gedraitis293
12Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)285
13Jorge Riba274
14Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)64

Enduro women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Popovic760pts
2Mary Mcconneloug660
3Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tvb Race)580
4Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)470
5Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com)425
5Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)425
7Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)350
7Cynthia Fowler350

East coast rocks men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team)0:24:17
2Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)0:02:13
3Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)0:02:48
4Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)0:05:07
5Chris Kozanczyn (Evil Orange)0:05:54
6Barry Croker0:07:31
7Rob Campbell (Bike Line's Phine Wine)0:07:43
8Joaquin Gil Del Real0:10:23
9Adam Linstedt0:11:27
10Erik Eiseman0:14:42
11Joseph White (Cambo)0:14:43
12Ron Tanswell0:15:15

East coast Rocks women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Mcconneloug0:28:27
2Carolyn Popovic0:01:01
3Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)0:03:22
4Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tvb Race)0:04:34
5Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com)0:08:11
6Sue George0:12:10
7Cynthia Fowler0:13:09
8Carlota Moncada0:25:24

Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)10:07:27
2Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)0:06:21
3Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)0:06:22
4Kris Sneddon (Kona)0:07:55
5Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)0:16:08
6Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)0:33:57
7Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)0:34:57
8Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)0:36:17
9Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)0:46:06
10Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)0:53:46
11Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)1:04:14
12Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)1:10:13
13Cory Rimmer1:15:01
14Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)1:15:16
15Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's Notubes)1:17:18
16Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx)1:20:25
17Matt Williams (Mtbracing.Com)1:41:56
18Andre Landry (Fitwork)1:53:33
19Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)2:22:08
20Matt Acker (Redline)2:26:07
21Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)2:31:50
22Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)2:33:51
23Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)2:46:09
24Barry Croker3:15:56
25Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com/Notubes)3:35:38
26Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)3:53:53
27Matthew Kesecker (Cambo)4:19:22
28Colt Mcelwaine5:46:57
29Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)6:51:34
30Jorge Riba6:53:47
31Kenny Kocarek (Ksd Racing)2:59:43
32Jorge Riba2:59:59

Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (Rdc)12:13:07
2Vicki Barclay0:10:29
3Selene Yeager0:18:55
4Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's Notubes)0:29:24
5Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)0:45:15
6Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt)1:22:37
7Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race)1:30:20
8Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)1:39:20
9Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)1:57:39
10Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling)2:36:31
11Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)3:30:29
12Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com)4:00:56
13Cynthia Fowler4:26:36
14Sue George5:21:12

Under 25 men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Payson Mcelveen (Colt Training Systems)10:13:05
2Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems)0:17:44
3Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)0:29:19
4Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)0:58:36
5Cory Rimmer1:09:23
6Levi Kurlander (Colt Training Systems)1:18:28
7Cody Phillips (Colt Training Systems)3:42:13
8Miguel Torres (Orioles Mtb Team)7:24:26

Under 25 women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Shields13:35:44
2Kaysee Armstrong0:07:43
3Ellen Noble0:16:43

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Ferrari12:04:28
2Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis)0:37:12
3Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)1:19:53
4Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head)1:32:49
5Chris Merriam3:13:51

Enduro men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)2785pts
2Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com / No Tubes)2575
3Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx)2175
4Michael Broderick1775
5Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)1600
6Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)1398
7Colt Mcelwaine1366
8Nick Shepherd1254
9Barry Croker1112
10Jorge Riba1014
11Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)981
12Mark Gedraitis956
13Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)873
14Matthew Kesecker (Cambo)817
15Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)787
16Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)643
17Daniel Sturm601
18Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head)541
19Kris Sneddon (Kona)513
20Kevin Maldonado509
21Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)458
22Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)411
23Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)397
24Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)387
25Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)333
26Matt Williams (Mtbracing.Com)328
26Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)328
28Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)304
29Cory Rimmer273
30Jeremiah Bishop262
31Nick Waite246
32Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)244
33Andre Landry (Fitwork)212
34Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)200
35Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)197
36Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)179
37Mike Johnson70

Enduro women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Popovic2775pts
2Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tvb Race)2510
3Mary Mcconneloug2435
4Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)1645
5Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)1598
6Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com)1491
7Cynthia Fowler1342
8Cheryl Sornson (Rdc)1285
9Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)1217
10Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)1037
11Vicki Barclay785
12Kaarin Tae (Bike Monkey Cycling)765
13Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)660
14Selene Yeager595
15Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt)465

 

Latest on Cyclingnews