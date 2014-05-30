Oberman and Barclay win stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Bishop and Sornson defend yellow jerseys
Stage 5: R.B. Winter State Park: -
Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling) and Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) won stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic at R.B. Winter State Park on Thursday. Oberman became the second under 25 rider this week to claim a stage victory while Barclay logged her third stage victory of the week.
Related Articles
Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling) both defended their yellow leader's jerseys on the day.
Men
"If you do not succeed, try and try again" might have been the motto of stage winner Cole Oberman. The 23-year-old had launched a bold attack toward the end of yesterday's stage 4 which unsuccessful. However, that did not deter him from another late-race attack in today's stage 5.
From the gun, the Kona men were setting the pace again, as they have done other days. Kris Sneddon and Spencer Paxson did their best to apply pressure in the hopes of cracking race leader Bishop.
"You can't fault the Kona boys for putting on the pressure," said Bishop to Cyclingnews. "I did drop my chain at one point crossing a creek and had to chase back up to them. Luckily, there were rolling jeep trails I could catch back on and draft and recover."
All the top GC contenders were able to follow the duo and remained together for about 20 miles of the 31-mile stage.
Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) and Bishop put in some digs after the 16-mile checkpoint, but neither could get away.
With about 10 miles to go, Oberman saw his chance and went for it. Being 36 minutes down on the GC, Bishop and his rivals weren't too worried about the youngster being off the front. They looked at each other as Oberman rode away.
"It worked out this time. I was kind of dangling off the back all day and was having some brake issues which made it tricky to stay with the pack on the downhills," said Oberman to Cyclingnews. "I was still just barely hanging on out of the East Coast Rocks section, then I rolled to the front, rolled off and got a gap. They were all looking at each other, so I drilled it. I put my head down and tried to stay as small as possible in the wind."
Bishop said, "I knew Cole being off the front was good for me because if anyone else chased, I would get a free ride, and I didn't have to worry about him for GC."
Once Oberman was off the front, the race was for second place.
Waite initiated an attack among the chasers. "I attacked hard, but Jeremiah and Payson came up to me. Then I blew up and lost them," said Waite.
Coming off the third enduro segment of the day with five miles to go, each favorite was spaced slightly apart. Bishop surged and only McElveen could follow him. Behind them, Waite and Sneddon chased.
In the end, Oberman took the win with Bishop in second ahead of McElveen.
"I went a little earlier today so I got more of a leash," said Oberman. "I had better legs today too, but I had been without water since the checkpoint, where I missed my bottle hand-up. I kept waiting to hit the wall, but I just kept telling myself to keep breathe, breathe, breathe and I got it done."
Waite followed for fourth on the stage - or third in the men's category since McElveen is being scored as a U25 rider by virtue of having signed up as part of an Epic Team.
Bishop maintained his lead in the GC, actually gaining some time, and he now leads Paxson by 6:21. The real battle is for second as only one second separates Paxson from third placed Waite. Sneddon is only another minute and a half behind.
"It was a tough stage - another rainy day. I ended up gaining 32 seconds on Nick and another 65 seconds on Paxson, so I was pleased. I didn't expect to gain time although I wanted to," said Bishop. "Tomorrow I'll be more comfortable because once a stage is over three hours, it's more in my territory. I'm looking forward to laying the hammer down."
When asked if he would attack again tomorrow, Oberman said, "I'm a pretty good climber, so we'll see, but I'm not going to lay out all my cards right now."
Women
Vicki Barclay was feeling good today after a tough day yesterday. She, Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite) and Selene Yeager (Rare Disease Cycling) started off the first climb of the stage the fastest while GC leader Cheryl Sornson needed some time to warm up her legs on the chilly, 50-something-degree, drizzly day.
"It was like Scottish weather - that's probably why I won," joked Barclay. "After yesterday when I wasn't feeling good, I woke up this morning and felt good. I woke up early and was excited to race. I had pre-ridden the course once so I kind of knew where I was going, which helped."
Barclay excelled on the wet rocks, damp dirt and slippery roots and danced off the front. For a time, Kaufmann followed, but eventually Yeager passed Kaufmann and Sornson also got her motor fired up and running and was back in the mix.
"I took the start slow and felt like I needed to settle in. I knew I would catch and catch people," said race leader Sornson.
Unfortunately for Sornson, she flatted, slicing her sidewall just before the mid-race checkpoint. Her initial attempts to fix it were not working, then she spotted a photographer and realized she was near help at the aid station. When her team support staff struggled with the repair, her rival NoTubes team support staff jumped in and donated a wheel in an act of good sportsmanship.
"When I was within 45 seconds of Vicki, I went through some water and a rock hit my valve core and sliced my sidewall. I tried to fix it, but it was a bit of a debacle and I could feel the sealant coming out and hitting my cheek."
"I ran to the aid station, and my guy was trying to help me and I got the wheel out for him. He was trying to fill it, thinking it would seal, but I told him it wouldn't. The gifted wheel didn't mesh completely with the gears and my brake was rubbing a bit, but I could ride it and finish my day. I thought it would be at least five minutes I'd lose, maybe 10, but I was hoping not more."
Barclay got news of Sornson's flat and pushed the pace to make up some more time on the GC. Yeager chased in second place. Sornson regained significant time after her flat, chasing as hard as she could.
"About 10 miles from the end, some masters guys caught me and told me Cheryl had flatted, so I did my best to bury myself and make up some lost time from yesterday," said Barclay. "I hope I didn't go too deep for tomorrow, but here you have to sometimes go deep, even if you pay the next day.
In the end, Barclay took the stage, 1:22 ahead of Yeager. Sornson rode in for third at 4:30, minimizing damage to her lead and defending her yellow jersey. She now leads Barclay by a whopping 10:29 in the GC and Yeager by 18:55, heading into tomorrow's Queen Stage.
Yeager enjoyed the day's stage. "I think everyone was expecting it to be more primitive and difficult based on last year. I went into it worried, but it was fun. Many thought this was the most fun stage yet."
"The rocks here are different from our rocks - they're more slippery. I decided to settle down and ride my ride and people were telling me I wasn't too far behind Cheryl and Vicki, and I passed Cheryl with her sidewall problem," said Yeager. "I saw a pink dot ahead - Vicki - and did my best to try to get her."
Under 25 men and women
By virtue of winning the stage, Cole Oberman was also the fastest under 25 man of the day, ahead of Payson McElveen and Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems).
Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) won the Under 23 women's race by 2:48 over race leader Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) and 7:20 over Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
In the under 25 GC, Oberman and Shields continue to where the white best young rider jerseys.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)
|2:19:03
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|0:01:10
|3
|Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)
|0:02:05
|4
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|0:02:17
|5
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)
|0:02:40
|6
|Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)
|0:04:12
|7
|Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)
|0:07:57
|8
|Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)
|0:11:30
|9
|Cory Rimmer
|0:11:31
|10
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:15:00
|11
|Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)
|0:15:13
|12
|Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)
|0:15:46
|13
|Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:17:56
|14
|Matt Williams (Mtbracing.Com)
|0:20:19
|15
|Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)
|0:20:47
|16
|Andre Landry (Fitwork)
|0:20:48
|17
|Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx)
|0:21:57
|18
|Matt Acker (Redline)
|0:22:59
|19
|Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's Notubes)
|0:25:53
|20
|Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)
|0:27:57
|21
|Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)
|0:29:21
|22
|Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)
|0:32:08
|23
|Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)
|0:35:00
|24
|Barry Croker
|0:44:41
|25
|Colt Mcelwaine
|0:52:42
|26
|Matthew Kesecker (Cambo)
|0:53:20
|27
|Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)
|0:58:38
|28
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|1:02:34
|29
|Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)
|1:12:08
|30
|Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com/Notubes)
|1:20:46
|31
|Jorge Riba
|1:34:45
|32
|Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)
|1:55:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicki Barclay
|2:54:23
|2
|Selene Yeager
|0:01:22
|3
|Cheryl Sornson (Rdc)
|0:04:30
|4
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race)
|0:04:49
|5
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)
|0:06:50
|6
|Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt)
|0:07:37
|7
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|0:12:09
|8
|Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's Notubes)
|0:14:42
|9
|Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)
|0:28:14
|10
|Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)
|0:32:20
|11
|Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com)
|0:50:10
|12
|Cynthia Fowler
|0:58:31
|13
|Sue George
|1:05:14
|14
|Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling)
|1:18:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)
|2:19:03
|2
|Payson Mcelveen (Colt Training Systems)
|0:01:33
|3
|Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems)
|0:02:03
|4
|Cory Rimmer
|0:11:31
|5
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:15:00
|6
|Levi Kurlander (Colt Training Systems)
|0:21:56
|7
|Cody Phillips (Colt Training Systems)
|1:01:16
|8
|Miguel Torres (Orioles Mtb Team)
|1:40:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race)
|2:59:12
|2
|Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt)
|0:02:48
|3
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|0:07:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Ferrari
|2:49:11
|2
|Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis)
|0:03:14
|3
|John Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)
|0:05:37
|4
|Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)
|0:08:31
|5
|Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head)
|0:17:52
|6
|Chris Merriam
|0:34:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|800
|pts
|2
|Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com / No Tubes)
|620
|3
|Nick Shepherd
|550
|4
|Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx)
|500
|5
|Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)
|435
|6
|Colt Mcelwaine
|405
|7
|Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)
|370
|8
|Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head)
|315
|9
|Matthew Kesecker (Cambo)
|308
|10
|Barry Croker
|301
|11
|Mark Gedraitis
|293
|12
|Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)
|285
|13
|Jorge Riba
|274
|14
|Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)
|64
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carolyn Popovic
|760
|pts
|2
|Mary Mcconneloug
|660
|3
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tvb Race)
|580
|4
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|470
|5
|Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com)
|425
|5
|Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)
|425
|7
|Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)
|350
|7
|Cynthia Fowler
|350
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team)
|0:24:17
|2
|Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)
|0:02:13
|3
|Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)
|0:02:48
|4
|Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)
|0:05:07
|5
|Chris Kozanczyn (Evil Orange)
|0:05:54
|6
|Barry Croker
|0:07:31
|7
|Rob Campbell (Bike Line's Phine Wine)
|0:07:43
|8
|Joaquin Gil Del Real
|0:10:23
|9
|Adam Linstedt
|0:11:27
|10
|Erik Eiseman
|0:14:42
|11
|Joseph White (Cambo)
|0:14:43
|12
|Ron Tanswell
|0:15:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary Mcconneloug
|0:28:27
|2
|Carolyn Popovic
|0:01:01
|3
|Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)
|0:03:22
|4
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tvb Race)
|0:04:34
|5
|Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com)
|0:08:11
|6
|Sue George
|0:12:10
|7
|Cynthia Fowler
|0:13:09
|8
|Carlota Moncada
|0:25:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|10:07:27
|2
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)
|0:06:21
|3
|Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)
|0:06:22
|4
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|0:07:55
|5
|Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)
|0:16:08
|6
|Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)
|0:33:57
|7
|Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)
|0:34:57
|8
|Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)
|0:36:17
|9
|Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)
|0:46:06
|10
|Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:53:46
|11
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|1:04:14
|12
|Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)
|1:10:13
|13
|Cory Rimmer
|1:15:01
|14
|Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)
|1:15:16
|15
|Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's Notubes)
|1:17:18
|16
|Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx)
|1:20:25
|17
|Matt Williams (Mtbracing.Com)
|1:41:56
|18
|Andre Landry (Fitwork)
|1:53:33
|19
|Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)
|2:22:08
|20
|Matt Acker (Redline)
|2:26:07
|21
|Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)
|2:31:50
|22
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|2:33:51
|23
|Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)
|2:46:09
|24
|Barry Croker
|3:15:56
|25
|Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com/Notubes)
|3:35:38
|26
|Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)
|3:53:53
|27
|Matthew Kesecker (Cambo)
|4:19:22
|28
|Colt Mcelwaine
|5:46:57
|29
|Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)
|6:51:34
|30
|Jorge Riba
|6:53:47
|31
|Kenny Kocarek (Ksd Racing)
|2:59:43
|32
|Jorge Riba
|2:59:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cheryl Sornson (Rdc)
|12:13:07
|2
|Vicki Barclay
|0:10:29
|3
|Selene Yeager
|0:18:55
|4
|Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's Notubes)
|0:29:24
|5
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)
|0:45:15
|6
|Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt)
|1:22:37
|7
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race)
|1:30:20
|8
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|1:39:20
|9
|Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)
|1:57:39
|10
|Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling)
|2:36:31
|11
|Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)
|3:30:29
|12
|Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com)
|4:00:56
|13
|Cynthia Fowler
|4:26:36
|14
|Sue George
|5:21:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Payson Mcelveen (Colt Training Systems)
|10:13:05
|2
|Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems)
|0:17:44
|3
|Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)
|0:29:19
|4
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:58:36
|5
|Cory Rimmer
|1:09:23
|6
|Levi Kurlander (Colt Training Systems)
|1:18:28
|7
|Cody Phillips (Colt Training Systems)
|3:42:13
|8
|Miguel Torres (Orioles Mtb Team)
|7:24:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Shields
|13:35:44
|2
|Kaysee Armstrong
|0:07:43
|3
|Ellen Noble
|0:16:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Ferrari
|12:04:28
|2
|Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis)
|0:37:12
|3
|Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)
|1:19:53
|4
|Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head)
|1:32:49
|5
|Chris Merriam
|3:13:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|2785
|pts
|2
|Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com / No Tubes)
|2575
|3
|Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx)
|2175
|4
|Michael Broderick
|1775
|5
|Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)
|1600
|6
|Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)
|1398
|7
|Colt Mcelwaine
|1366
|8
|Nick Shepherd
|1254
|9
|Barry Croker
|1112
|10
|Jorge Riba
|1014
|11
|Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)
|981
|12
|Mark Gedraitis
|956
|13
|Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)
|873
|14
|Matthew Kesecker (Cambo)
|817
|15
|Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)
|787
|16
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|643
|17
|Daniel Sturm
|601
|18
|Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head)
|541
|19
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|513
|20
|Kevin Maldonado
|509
|21
|Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)
|458
|22
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)
|411
|23
|Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)
|397
|24
|Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)
|387
|25
|Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)
|333
|26
|Matt Williams (Mtbracing.Com)
|328
|26
|Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)
|328
|28
|Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)
|304
|29
|Cory Rimmer
|273
|30
|Jeremiah Bishop
|262
|31
|Nick Waite
|246
|32
|Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)
|244
|33
|Andre Landry (Fitwork)
|212
|34
|Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)
|200
|35
|Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)
|197
|36
|Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)
|179
|37
|Mike Johnson
|70
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carolyn Popovic
|2775
|pts
|2
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tvb Race)
|2510
|3
|Mary Mcconneloug
|2435
|4
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|1645
|5
|Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)
|1598
|6
|Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com)
|1491
|7
|Cynthia Fowler
|1342
|8
|Cheryl Sornson (Rdc)
|1285
|9
|Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)
|1217
|10
|Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)
|1037
|11
|Vicki Barclay
|785
|12
|Kaarin Tae (Bike Monkey Cycling)
|765
|13
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)
|660
|14
|Selene Yeager
|595
|15
|Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt)
|465
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy