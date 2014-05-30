Image 1 of 24 Cole Oberman catches air crossing a road gap jump en route to winning stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 2 of 24 Cody Philips hits the gap over the road for the crowd of photographers (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 3 of 24 Cody Philips jumps the gap at the end of the enduro (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 4 of 24 Kurt Gensheimer hits the road gap on his singlespeed on the enduro segment (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 5 of 24 Payson McElveen jumps the road gap at the bottom of the last enduro section (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 6 of 24 John Merriam rolls through a water crossing at the end of the second enduro segment (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 7 of 24 Rolf Rimrott crests the foggy hilltop and starts the enduro segment (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 8 of 24 Mike Hebe crests the final climb of Stage 5 to start the enduro segment (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 9 of 24 Benjamin Sawyer leads a pack through a pine stand at the end of White Deer Creek Trail (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 10 of 24 Levi Kurlander rides through the dark forest section of R.B.Winter State Park (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 11 of 24 Nick Shepherd hits the enduro segment through the pines (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 12 of 24 Drew Edsall pulls a wheelie on the bottom of the enduro segment of Stage 5 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 13 of 24 Vicki Barclay works hard to stay out front of the women’s field of Stage 5 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 14 of 24 Mike Hebe rides through the green background under the precipitation of Stage 5 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 15 of 24 Mike Hebe rides through the green background under the precipitation of Stage 5 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 16 of 24 Spensor Paxson hits a rock garden on the enduro segment followed by several riders (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 17 of 24 John Merriam rolls through a taped off section of singletrack in Stage 5 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 18 of 24 Cheryl Sornson rides the lower section of the enduro segment leading the women (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 19 of 24 Daniel Sturm hits a wet section of singletrack during the enduro segment of Stage 5 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 20 of 24 Carlos Rodriguez rides through taped singletrack sections of R.B.Winter State Park (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 21 of 24 Riders experience rustic cabin and farm sites throughout Stage 5 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 22 of 24 Chris Merriam stretches out before the start of the R.B.Winter Stage (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 23 of 24 Racers prepare for the R.B. Winter Stage in the parking lot (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 24 of 24 Justin Lindine and Matt Acker prepare for the Stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)

Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling) and Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) won stage 5 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic at R.B. Winter State Park on Thursday. Oberman became the second under 25 rider this week to claim a stage victory while Barclay logged her third stage victory of the week.

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling) both defended their yellow leader's jerseys on the day.

Men

"If you do not succeed, try and try again" might have been the motto of stage winner Cole Oberman. The 23-year-old had launched a bold attack toward the end of yesterday's stage 4 which unsuccessful. However, that did not deter him from another late-race attack in today's stage 5.

From the gun, the Kona men were setting the pace again, as they have done other days. Kris Sneddon and Spencer Paxson did their best to apply pressure in the hopes of cracking race leader Bishop.

"You can't fault the Kona boys for putting on the pressure," said Bishop to Cyclingnews. "I did drop my chain at one point crossing a creek and had to chase back up to them. Luckily, there were rolling jeep trails I could catch back on and draft and recover."

All the top GC contenders were able to follow the duo and remained together for about 20 miles of the 31-mile stage.

Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) and Bishop put in some digs after the 16-mile checkpoint, but neither could get away.

With about 10 miles to go, Oberman saw his chance and went for it. Being 36 minutes down on the GC, Bishop and his rivals weren't too worried about the youngster being off the front. They looked at each other as Oberman rode away.

"It worked out this time. I was kind of dangling off the back all day and was having some brake issues which made it tricky to stay with the pack on the downhills," said Oberman to Cyclingnews. "I was still just barely hanging on out of the East Coast Rocks section, then I rolled to the front, rolled off and got a gap. They were all looking at each other, so I drilled it. I put my head down and tried to stay as small as possible in the wind."

Bishop said, "I knew Cole being off the front was good for me because if anyone else chased, I would get a free ride, and I didn't have to worry about him for GC."

Once Oberman was off the front, the race was for second place.

Waite initiated an attack among the chasers. "I attacked hard, but Jeremiah and Payson came up to me. Then I blew up and lost them," said Waite.

Coming off the third enduro segment of the day with five miles to go, each favorite was spaced slightly apart. Bishop surged and only McElveen could follow him. Behind them, Waite and Sneddon chased.

In the end, Oberman took the win with Bishop in second ahead of McElveen.

"I went a little earlier today so I got more of a leash," said Oberman. "I had better legs today too, but I had been without water since the checkpoint, where I missed my bottle hand-up. I kept waiting to hit the wall, but I just kept telling myself to keep breathe, breathe, breathe and I got it done."

Waite followed for fourth on the stage - or third in the men's category since McElveen is being scored as a U25 rider by virtue of having signed up as part of an Epic Team.

Bishop maintained his lead in the GC, actually gaining some time, and he now leads Paxson by 6:21. The real battle is for second as only one second separates Paxson from third placed Waite. Sneddon is only another minute and a half behind.

"It was a tough stage - another rainy day. I ended up gaining 32 seconds on Nick and another 65 seconds on Paxson, so I was pleased. I didn't expect to gain time although I wanted to," said Bishop. "Tomorrow I'll be more comfortable because once a stage is over three hours, it's more in my territory. I'm looking forward to laying the hammer down."

When asked if he would attack again tomorrow, Oberman said, "I'm a pretty good climber, so we'll see, but I'm not going to lay out all my cards right now."

Women

Vicki Barclay was feeling good today after a tough day yesterday. She, Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite) and Selene Yeager (Rare Disease Cycling) started off the first climb of the stage the fastest while GC leader Cheryl Sornson needed some time to warm up her legs on the chilly, 50-something-degree, drizzly day.

"It was like Scottish weather - that's probably why I won," joked Barclay. "After yesterday when I wasn't feeling good, I woke up this morning and felt good. I woke up early and was excited to race. I had pre-ridden the course once so I kind of knew where I was going, which helped."

Barclay excelled on the wet rocks, damp dirt and slippery roots and danced off the front. For a time, Kaufmann followed, but eventually Yeager passed Kaufmann and Sornson also got her motor fired up and running and was back in the mix.

"I took the start slow and felt like I needed to settle in. I knew I would catch and catch people," said race leader Sornson.

Unfortunately for Sornson, she flatted, slicing her sidewall just before the mid-race checkpoint. Her initial attempts to fix it were not working, then she spotted a photographer and realized she was near help at the aid station. When her team support staff struggled with the repair, her rival NoTubes team support staff jumped in and donated a wheel in an act of good sportsmanship.

"When I was within 45 seconds of Vicki, I went through some water and a rock hit my valve core and sliced my sidewall. I tried to fix it, but it was a bit of a debacle and I could feel the sealant coming out and hitting my cheek."

"I ran to the aid station, and my guy was trying to help me and I got the wheel out for him. He was trying to fill it, thinking it would seal, but I told him it wouldn't. The gifted wheel didn't mesh completely with the gears and my brake was rubbing a bit, but I could ride it and finish my day. I thought it would be at least five minutes I'd lose, maybe 10, but I was hoping not more."

Barclay got news of Sornson's flat and pushed the pace to make up some more time on the GC. Yeager chased in second place. Sornson regained significant time after her flat, chasing as hard as she could.

"About 10 miles from the end, some masters guys caught me and told me Cheryl had flatted, so I did my best to bury myself and make up some lost time from yesterday," said Barclay. "I hope I didn't go too deep for tomorrow, but here you have to sometimes go deep, even if you pay the next day.

In the end, Barclay took the stage, 1:22 ahead of Yeager. Sornson rode in for third at 4:30, minimizing damage to her lead and defending her yellow jersey. She now leads Barclay by a whopping 10:29 in the GC and Yeager by 18:55, heading into tomorrow's Queen Stage.

Yeager enjoyed the day's stage. "I think everyone was expecting it to be more primitive and difficult based on last year. I went into it worried, but it was fun. Many thought this was the most fun stage yet."

"The rocks here are different from our rocks - they're more slippery. I decided to settle down and ride my ride and people were telling me I wasn't too far behind Cheryl and Vicki, and I passed Cheryl with her sidewall problem," said Yeager. "I saw a pink dot ahead - Vicki - and did my best to try to get her."

Under 25 men and women

By virtue of winning the stage, Cole Oberman was also the fastest under 25 man of the day, ahead of Payson McElveen and Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems).

Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) won the Under 23 women's race by 2:48 over race leader Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) and 7:20 over Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)

In the under 25 GC, Oberman and Shields continue to where the white best young rider jerseys.

Results

Elite men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org) 2:19:03 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 0:01:10 3 Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear) 0:02:05 4 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 0:02:17 5 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 0:02:40 6 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 0:04:12 7 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 0:07:57 8 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 0:11:30 9 Cory Rimmer 0:11:31 10 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:15:00 11 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 0:15:13 12 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 0:15:46 13 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:17:56 14 Matt Williams (Mtbracing.Com) 0:20:19 15 Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 0:20:47 16 Andre Landry (Fitwork) 0:20:48 17 Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx) 0:21:57 18 Matt Acker (Redline) 0:22:59 19 Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's Notubes) 0:25:53 20 Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 0:27:57 21 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 0:29:21 22 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 0:32:08 23 Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports) 0:35:00 24 Barry Croker 0:44:41 25 Colt Mcelwaine 0:52:42 26 Matthew Kesecker (Cambo) 0:53:20 27 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 0:58:38 28 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 1:02:34 29 Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag) 1:12:08 30 Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com/Notubes) 1:20:46 31 Jorge Riba 1:34:45 32 Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle) 1:55:49

Elite women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vicki Barclay 2:54:23 2 Selene Yeager 0:01:22 3 Cheryl Sornson (Rdc) 0:04:30 4 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race) 0:04:49 5 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 0:06:50 6 Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt) 0:07:37 7 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:12:09 8 Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's Notubes) 0:14:42 9 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports) 0:28:14 10 Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 0:32:20 11 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com) 0:50:10 12 Cynthia Fowler 0:58:31 13 Sue George 1:05:14 14 Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling) 1:18:17

U25 men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org) 2:19:03 2 Payson Mcelveen (Colt Training Systems) 0:01:33 3 Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems) 0:02:03 4 Cory Rimmer 0:11:31 5 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:15:00 6 Levi Kurlander (Colt Training Systems) 0:21:56 7 Cody Phillips (Colt Training Systems) 1:01:16 8 Miguel Torres (Orioles Mtb Team) 1:40:39

U25 women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race) 2:59:12 2 Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt) 0:02:48 3 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:07:20

Singlespeed men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Ferrari 2:49:11 2 Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis) 0:03:14 3 John Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:05:37 4 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 0:08:31 5 Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head) 0:17:52 6 Chris Merriam 0:34:48

Enduro men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 800 pts 2 Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com / No Tubes) 620 3 Nick Shepherd 550 4 Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx) 500 5 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 435 6 Colt Mcelwaine 405 7 Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 370 8 Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head) 315 9 Matthew Kesecker (Cambo) 308 10 Barry Croker 301 11 Mark Gedraitis 293 12 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 285 13 Jorge Riba 274 14 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 64

Enduro women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Popovic 760 pts 2 Mary Mcconneloug 660 3 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tvb Race) 580 4 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 470 5 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com) 425 5 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports) 425 7 Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 350 7 Cynthia Fowler 350

East coast rocks men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team) 0:24:17 2 Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org) 0:02:13 3 Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 0:02:48 4 Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 0:05:07 5 Chris Kozanczyn (Evil Orange) 0:05:54 6 Barry Croker 0:07:31 7 Rob Campbell (Bike Line's Phine Wine) 0:07:43 8 Joaquin Gil Del Real 0:10:23 9 Adam Linstedt 0:11:27 10 Erik Eiseman 0:14:42 11 Joseph White (Cambo) 0:14:43 12 Ron Tanswell 0:15:15

East coast Rocks women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Mcconneloug 0:28:27 2 Carolyn Popovic 0:01:01 3 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports) 0:03:22 4 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tvb Race) 0:04:34 5 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com) 0:08:11 6 Sue George 0:12:10 7 Cynthia Fowler 0:13:09 8 Carlota Moncada 0:25:24

Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 10:07:27 2 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 0:06:21 3 Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear) 0:06:22 4 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 0:07:55 5 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 0:16:08 6 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 0:33:57 7 Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org) 0:34:57 8 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 0:36:17 9 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 0:46:06 10 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:53:46 11 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 1:04:14 12 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 1:10:13 13 Cory Rimmer 1:15:01 14 Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 1:15:16 15 Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's Notubes) 1:17:18 16 Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx) 1:20:25 17 Matt Williams (Mtbracing.Com) 1:41:56 18 Andre Landry (Fitwork) 1:53:33 19 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 2:22:08 20 Matt Acker (Redline) 2:26:07 21 Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 2:31:50 22 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 2:33:51 23 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 2:46:09 24 Barry Croker 3:15:56 25 Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com/Notubes) 3:35:38 26 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 3:53:53 27 Matthew Kesecker (Cambo) 4:19:22 28 Colt Mcelwaine 5:46:57 29 Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle) 6:51:34 30 Jorge Riba 6:53:47 31 Kenny Kocarek (Ksd Racing) 2:59:43 32 Jorge Riba 2:59:59

Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (Rdc) 12:13:07 2 Vicki Barclay 0:10:29 3 Selene Yeager 0:18:55 4 Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's Notubes) 0:29:24 5 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 0:45:15 6 Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt) 1:22:37 7 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race) 1:30:20 8 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 1:39:20 9 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports) 1:57:39 10 Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling) 2:36:31 11 Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 3:30:29 12 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com) 4:00:56 13 Cynthia Fowler 4:26:36 14 Sue George 5:21:12

Under 25 men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Payson Mcelveen (Colt Training Systems) 10:13:05 2 Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems) 0:17:44 3 Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org) 0:29:19 4 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:58:36 5 Cory Rimmer 1:09:23 6 Levi Kurlander (Colt Training Systems) 1:18:28 7 Cody Phillips (Colt Training Systems) 3:42:13 8 Miguel Torres (Orioles Mtb Team) 7:24:26

Under 25 women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Shields 13:35:44 2 Kaysee Armstrong 0:07:43 3 Ellen Noble 0:16:43

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Ferrari 12:04:28 2 Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis) 0:37:12 3 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 1:19:53 4 Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head) 1:32:49 5 Chris Merriam 3:13:51

Enduro men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 2785 pts 2 Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com / No Tubes) 2575 3 Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx) 2175 4 Michael Broderick 1775 5 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 1600 6 Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 1398 7 Colt Mcelwaine 1366 8 Nick Shepherd 1254 9 Barry Croker 1112 10 Jorge Riba 1014 11 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 981 12 Mark Gedraitis 956 13 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 873 14 Matthew Kesecker (Cambo) 817 15 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 787 16 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 643 17 Daniel Sturm 601 18 Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head) 541 19 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 513 20 Kevin Maldonado 509 21 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 458 22 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 411 23 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 397 24 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 387 25 Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 333 26 Matt Williams (Mtbracing.Com) 328 26 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 328 28 Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org) 304 29 Cory Rimmer 273 30 Jeremiah Bishop 262 31 Nick Waite 246 32 Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag) 244 33 Andre Landry (Fitwork) 212 34 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 200 35 Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports) 197 36 Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle) 179 37 Mike Johnson 70