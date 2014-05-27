Image 1 of 29 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) defending his yellow jersey during stage 2 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 2 of 29 Open Women’s riders Vicki Barclay (Stan's No-Tub es Womens Team) and Cheryl Sornson (RDC) cool down after a close finish in today’s 41-mil e stage (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 3 of 29 Mike Festa and Craig Lebair hit the gravel betw een the singletrack sections of the Trans- Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 4 of 29 Riders face fierce competition from the locals. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 5 of 29 Junior rider Scott McGill Jr. crosses a stream. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 6 of 29 The rocky terrain resulted in numerous mechanicals throughout the day. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 7 of 29 Nick Waite leads Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannon dale) through the technical singletrack. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 8 of 29 NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic Experience rider Car lota Moncada smiles through the gorgeous Pennsylvania forests. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 9 of 29 NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic rider surrounded by green foliage. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 10 of 29 Pennsylvania forests provide a beautiful backdrop for riders as they explore Coopers Gap. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 11 of 29 Riders race through dusty gravel roads (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 12 of 29 A rider passes the fantastic views seen from Co opers Gap Road. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 13 of 29 Cole Oberman (raredieseasecycling.org) falls on t op of his bike after passing the finish line (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 14 of 29 Scott McGill Jr. gave everything to make it throug h a tough Stage 2 of the NoTubes Trans- Sylvania Epic. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 15 of 29 Emily Shields pedals up the steep inclines of St age 2 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 16 of 29 Cole Oberman blasts through a muddy section bef ore hitting a rock garden (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 17 of 29 Fred Baker and Nick Shepherd wait in the morning sun at the start of Stage (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 18 of 29 Barry Wicks relaxes before the beginning of Stage 2 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 19 of 29 The neutral rollout beginning Stage 2 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 20 of 29 The start of Stage 2 rolls out under the overpa ss of 322 in Central Pennsylvania (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 21 of 29 Payson McElveen rolls through an enduro segment o f Stage 2 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 22 of 29 Jeremiah Bishop in the green singletrack of the e nduro segment of Stage 2 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 23 of 29 Drew Edsall hits a muddy puddle before a log-und er on Stage 2 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 24 of 29 The Trans-Sylvania Epic A.E.Landes Photography – P.O. Box 465 - Occoquan, VA 2 2125 – 703.539.2049 May 26, 2014 - Stage 2 - Captions 1 - Fred Baker and Nick Shepherd wait in the morning sun at the start of Stage 2 2 - Barry Wicks relaxes before the beginning of Stage 2 3 - The neutral rollout beginning Stage 2 of the Tr ans-Sylvania Epic 4 - The start of Stage 2 rolls out under the overpa ss of 322 in Central Pennsylvania 5 - Payson McElveen rolls through an enduro segment o f Stage 2 6 - Jeremiah Bishop in the green singletrack of the e nduro segment of Stage 2 7 - Drew Edsall hits a muddy puddle before a log-und er on Stage 2 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 29 of 29 Top Under 25 rider Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater) (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) won a rocky stage 2 at the Trans-Sylvania Epic on Monday.

Bishop earned himself some more time on his rivals and retained his leader's jersey while Cheryl Sornson (Rare Diseases Cycling Team) also kept hers by finishing second, but at the same time as Barclay.

Men

Bishop beat Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) for the stage win. Under 25 rider Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater) was third, although his result did not count in the elite category, so Spencer Paxson (Kona) officially took the third spot on the day.

"I knew this would be a hard stage, but I didn't know how it would pan out with the addition of more trail," said Bishop.

A pack of all the favorites entered the singletrack together although Bishop was caught off guard upon its start and entered the trail in eighth place.

Kona's Kris Sneddon attacked off the front and quickly got a gap - he and his teammate Paxson had planned to string things out a bit.

Bishop was further stressed when he got a stick jammed in his back wheel, stopping the wheel and him immediately. After breaking the stick into pieces, he removed it and got back to chasing.

"I fell back to about 12th, then I put in a big dig on the road to catch back up to near the front," said Bishop. "The guys had let Kris get up the road a bit, and I knew it wasn't good to let him get too much time. We finally caught him on a long rocky climb up toward checkpoint #1 at about 15 miles."

Bishop then tried to get away, but couldn't do so; however, the effort helped him drop some of the others. He whittled the group down to Waite, Paxson and McElveen.

Finally, upon hitting a rocky ridge after a long road climb, Bishop and Waite applied more pressure and gapped Paxson and McElveen.

Waite said, "We were going pretty fast on the climbs. Jeremiah and I made a separation on multiple climbs, but Spencer and Payson were descending very well so those guys would come bombing back up to us. That happened a few times and finally it snapped with about 15 miles to go."

At the front, Bishop and Waite would work together for most of the rest of the race until the final long climb up toward the finish, when Bishop got away.

"Coming into the final climb, which I knew from previous races, Nick hit it hard, then he sat back down and coasted for a second," said Bishop. "I knew something weird was happening and I went hard up that to get every bit of time I can get. I need to build buffer on my lead because I could lose it fast with a flat."

"This race requires a lot of finesse. You need to ride well, but consistently, and I plan on focusing on that for the rest of the week."

Bishop finished nearly three minutes in front of Waite.

Paxson stayed with the two leaders the longest, after McElveen crashed and had to stop and deal with a crash-related mechanical. However, the Kona rider had to finally back off a bit.

"I had to mitigate my cramp situation," said Paxson on a day when staying hydrated was a challenge. "It was painful to watch the guys walk away. Payson caught up to me after I'd come off Jeremiah and Nick, and he and I rode together until the bottom of Stillhouse Hollow, which is when I said goodbye to him."

McElveen finished about three and a half minutes after Bishop but one minute up on Paxson. Sneddon rode in for the fifth spot on the day.

In the general classification, Bishop leads Waite and Paxson.

Women

Barclay finished the 41-mile stage in a time of 4:27:22, crossing the line with race leader Sornson. Selene Yeager (Rare Diseases Cycling) was third about 10 and a half minutes later.

"This is my first stage win at the Trans-Sylvania Epic. I never felt so good at the end of a stage," said Barclay, who lives nearby in State College, Pennsylvania. "I definitely had the home court advantage. I've ridden the exact loop minus the final climb, and I knew how much it would hurt and that I'd need a lot of water."

Barclay struggled to hang onto the group early in the race on the initial road section while Sornson rode comfortably in the front bunch and entered the singletrack as the first woman.

"It was a fast road ride out, and I just wanted to get that section over with," said Sornson. "I got a gap and got into the trail feeling good. I got to the first checkpoint and knew I had at least a minute advantage."

Mary McConneloug (Kenda/NoTubes) chased in second, ahead of Yeager in third. Barclay worked her way up to Yeager and then McConneloug.

At the front, Sornson decided she needed to dial it back a bit as her legs were hurting.

"Climbing the rocky trail after the first checkpoint at about 17 miles, I could see Cheryl," said Barclay. "I tried to stay smooth and felt good - only going into the red on the road. I caught Cheryl at the bottom of the Sassafrass enduro and then we rode together the rest of the day - we were cruising fast, but didn't try to attack each other. We took turns going hard to force the pace."

Sornson said, "We were both riding hard to get time on the others. We decided she'd cross the line first and get the stage win, and it'd be good for me to keep my jersey - we tried to be smart about it."

Behind them, McConneloug struggled and was eventually passed by Yeager.

"I had periods when I felt good and periods when I didn't," said Yeager. "I tried to be consistent. This day there is no break - the rocks are fun, but even the road sections you have to pay attention. I overcooked one turn and went over my bars and I crashed in a stream."

In the general classification, Sornson now leads Barclay, who moved up into second. Yeager is in third.

Under 25 men and women

McElveen took the top honors in the under 25 category, ahead of Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy/Scott Elite) in second and last year's overall winner Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) in third.

"Today was a good day. I'm enjoying racing the elite guys even though I don't get scored with them," said McElveen, who kept his overall lead.

In the under 25 women's race, Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) won the stage ahead of Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) and Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team).

"I felt rough on the climbs and Emily dropped me, but then she got a flat with about six miles to go and I passed her," said Armstrong, who also took over the race lead from Noble. "I was disappointed to see a big climb at the end, but I was excited to finish first after I had figured all day that Emily had got it."

Race notes

In an unusual occurrence, a small fire broke out next to the course during the race. Some racers flew past the flames, which extended to right next to the trail, but one rider turned back to tell a photographer who he'd just passed. That photographer, Devon Balet, ran toward the fire and singlehandedly beat it out with sticks. Though he called for help from a nearby videographer a bit further up the trail, no one could hear him. By the time the fire department and forest service had responded, Balet had extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire is undetermined although the rangers speculated that perhaps it was caused by a spark from a rider's pedal hitting a rock.

Results

Men stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 3:39:15 2 Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear) 0:02:51 3 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 0:06:14 4 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 0:07:10 5 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 0:14:30 6 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 0:18:15 7 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 0:22:01 8 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:24:05 9 Michael Broderick 0:28:56 10 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:32:52 11 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 0:33:26 12 michael wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 0:34:57 13 daniel sturm 0:37:54 14 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 0:42:40 15 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 0:46:26 16 Matt Williams (mtbracing.com) 0:47:16 17 Cory Rimmer 0:49:02 18 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 0:49:49 19 Aaron Snyder 1:00:24 20 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 1:01:29 21 Andre Landry (Fitwork) 1:05:16 22 benjamin sawyer (Riverside Racing) 1:16:01 23 Barry Croker 1:25:34 24 matt acker (Redline) 1:35:06 25 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 1:36:52 26 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 1:39:06 27 Matthew Kesecker (cambo) 1:40:10 28 Kenny Kocarek (KSD Racing) 2:30:09 29 Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle) 2:36:48 30 Eric DeJong (Team Sandbag) 2:40:07 31 Jorge Riba 2:46:17 32 Barry Croker 2:49:25

Women stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Women's Elite) 4:27:22 2 Cheryl Sornson (RDC) 0:00:02 3 Selene Yeager (Rare Diseases) 0:10:35 4 Mary McConneloug (Kenda/NoTubes) 0:17:05 5 Kaarin Tae (Bike Monkey Cycling) 0:17:13 6 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 0:24:49 7 Carolyn Popovic (Rare Diseases) 0:26:38 8 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports) 0:41:45 9 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 0:43:49 10 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 0:47:11 11 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:51:06 12 Vanessa McCaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 1:21:09 13 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com) 1:33:17 14 Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing) 1:40:22 15 Sue George 1:52:21

U25 men stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater) 3:42:59 2 Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott Elite Team) 0:09:40 3 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:29:08 4 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 0:29:42 5 Levi Kurlander (Team Colt) 0:33:42 6 Cory Rimmer 0:45:18 7 Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team) 1:47:15 8 Miguel Torres 3:02:56

U25 women stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 5:11:11 2 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 0:03:22 3 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:07:17

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 1002820:42:28 2 Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear) 0:04:37 3 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 0:08:01 4 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 0:09:57 5 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 0:16:01 6 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 0:27:50 7 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 0:28:01 8 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:30:36 9 Michael Broderick (Kenda/NoTubes) 0:35:48 10 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 0:37:14 11 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:42:39 12 daniel sturm 0:45:21 13 michael wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 0:46:06 14 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 0:51:27 15 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 0:52:06 16 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 0:52:47 17 Cory Rimmer 0:54:50 18 Matt Williams (mtbracing.com) 1:01:18 19 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com/NoTubes) 1:06:02 20 Andre Landry (Fitwork) 1:15:58 21 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 1:16:34 22 benjamin sawyer (Riverside Racing) 1:31:28 23 matt acker (Redline) 1:42:32 24 Barry Croker 1:44:50 25 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 1:49:48 26 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 1:59:48 27 Matthew Kesecker (cambo) 2:02:38 28 Kenny Kocarek (KSD Racing) 2:57:42 29 Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle) 3:07:48 30 Jorge Riba 3:18:42 31 Colt McElwaine 3:42:29

Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (RDC) 1002821:43:22 2 Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Women's Elite) 0:04:14 3 Selene Yeager (Rare Diseases) 0:14:29 4 Mary McConneloug (Kenda/NoTubes) 0:18:16 5 Kaarin Tae (Bike Monkey Cycling) 0:21:32 6 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 0:28:42 7 Carolyn Popovic 0:37:35 8 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 0:49:56 9 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports) 0:53:30 10 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 0:53:48 11 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:56:38 12 Vanessa McCaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 1:43:25 13 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com) 1:59:09 14 Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing) 2:04:41 15 Sue George 2:21:20

U25 men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Payson McElveen 1002820:49:52 2 Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott Elite Team) 0:11:04 3 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 0:29:50 4 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:35:15 5 Levi Kurlander (Team Colt) 0:41:03 6 Cory Rimmer 0:47:26 7 Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team) 2:00:18 8 Miguel Torres 3:33:14

U25 women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 1002822:33:18 2 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 0:03:52 3 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:06:42

Men enduro classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 640 pts 1 Michael Broderick 640 3 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 605 4 Aaron Snyder 570 5 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 400 6 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 390 7 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 380 8 Colt McElwaine 305 9 daniel sturm 295 10 Nick Shepherd 294 11 Barry Croker 268 12 Mark Gedraitis 260 13 Jorge Riba 257 14 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 196 15 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 155 16 Matthew Kesecker (cambo) 136 17 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 85 18 michael wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 70 19 Eric DeJong (Team Sandbag) 60