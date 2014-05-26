Image 1 of 21 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) rides toward a win in the stage 1 time trial at the Trans-Sylvania Epic. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 2 of 21 Aaron Snyder shows his exhaustion after a strong time trial performance (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 3 of 21 Matt Williams (mtbracing.com) rolls smoothly ove r a mound of tires (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 4 of 21 Peter Glassford (Trek – Canada) blazes through the Pennsylvania ferns (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 5 of 21 U25 race leader Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) displa ys his technical prowess on the rocks. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 6 of 21 A rider pushes hard through Stage 1’s SRAM End uro segment. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 7 of 21 Sandy Marshall keeps an upbeat image during a to ugh time trial (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 8 of 21 Robert Souter enters the trail along the creek b ed. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 9 of 21 Jeff Lenosky smiles as he swings through the campsi te as a part of the TSEpic time trial course (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 10 of 21 Greg Whitney rolls away from the check point halfw ay through the 30 mile stage 1 course (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 11 of 21 Riders from Panama join the competition in Cent ral Pennsylvania for the TSEpic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 12 of 21 Two riders descend through the Enduro section (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 13 of 21 Barry Wicks riding through the camp on his way to win stage 1 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 14 of 21 The Three-Day class of the riders wait for the mass-start (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 15 of 21 Alexander Donoghue waiting at the start line for stage 1 in the singlespeed class (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 16 of 21 Tracy Michuad racing the Time Trial through a tunnel of green (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 17 of 21 Rich Dillen rubbing by a tree as he races in the singlespeed field (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 18 of 21 Chris Mattingly rolling the singletrack trail on a descent (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 19 of 21 Barry Wicks waiting to start stage 1 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 20 of 21 Rider Joanne Abbruzzesi takes the hike-a-bike line up (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 21 of 21 Starting line announcements by the Trans-Sylvania Epic Promotion team (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Cheryl Sornson (Rare Diseases Cycling Team) kicked off the Trans-Sylvania Epic with a stage 1 time trial victory on Sunday afternoon in central Pennsylvania.

Men

Bishop set a blazing fast 1:03:13 time over the approximately 15-mile course, gaining about a minute and a half on his nearest rival Ben Sonntag (Stan's NoTubes Elite) and third place finisher Nick Waite (ProTested Gear).

"I'm fired up to come here and put my stamp on the race from the beginning," said Bishop to Cyclingnews. "You never know in a time trial how you're going, but it's a great win for Sho-Air/Cannondale after a dry spell. Whatever happens the rest of the week, I'm going for it."

"I'm going to try and ride smart this week. There are a lot of other talented riders here to push me, like former La Ruta de los Conquistadores winner Ben Sonntag," said Bishop. "He only gets better day to day. I'm going to take it day by day and try to sink my teeth into it."

Sonntag was content with finish. "It was good to start this off with a second place. This time trial gave us a good idea of what's coming up," he said to Cyclingnews. "It was a mix of dirt roads and rough singletrack. My first 10 minutes weren't too good, but once I opened up, I had a smooth run. Toward the end, I clipped a tree and it maybe cost me 20 seconds, but overall the results were not shocking. It's not surprising that Jeremiah put time on us. If this were LeTour, they would give him five stars and the rest of us maybe three stars."

"It's a long week and a lot can happen. Consistency is key here," said Sonntag.

Former road pro Waite joked to Cyclingnews, "I've been on the beet juice so my heart rate was a little lower than normal. I've been beet juice doping a lot. I tried to ride fast but stay safe. The trails were super twisty - I feel optimistic after today."

Another pre-race favorite, Justin Lindine (Redline/NBX), who won last year's race, finished 17th after flatting during the time trial. He finished over nine minutes behind Bishop.

Women

Sornson was elated with her win, having met her goal of winning a stage in this year's race.

"It was a long, gnarly, technical, epic time trial. I didn't know what to expect, and you never know what your fitness is like," said Sornson to Cyclingnews. "I definitely wanted to win a stage, and I'm excited. I'd like to keep the leader's jersey, but it's a long week, and the competition is super high this week."

"I pre-rode the course yesterday and it was muddy - it rained on me and the course was slow, and I thought, it was more like a proper stage than a time trial. But today, it was dry and running fast. The 30-second intervals were enough to help me catch people and stay motivated. I had lots of carrots to chase and push me. I knew I was doing well when I caught some of my competition."

Sornson finished her time trial in a time of 1:15:59, and she gained an advantage of more than a minute on her nearest competition, Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes).

"I know it's a long week, so I went into today pretty calm," said McConneloug to Cyclingnews. "I wasn't ready to turn it inside out. If you do that this early, you pay for it the rest of the week. Cheryl caught me 20 minutes into the race, but I didn't worry about it. I tried to maintain and ride strong and swift."

"Cheryl is an amazing rider and I'm excited for the week. I'm looking forward to making up some time out there somewhere this week."

Behind them, Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Women's Elite Team) was third. With third through fifth places separated by just 22 seconds, the women's race is shaping up to be a tight one.

"I had the benefit of starting last which is nice cause I got to chase everyone. I didn't have to worry about getting demoralized when people went by me," said Kaufmann to Cyclingnews. "It was nice to be around others, and I could use them to gage."

Under 25 men and women

Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) and Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater) were the fastest female and male U25 riders on the day and became the best young rider leaders.

Noble said, "It was a hard race to do because you want to go all out to catch the person in front of you and to stay with the person who's passing you. It's a hard mental game not to overdo it. I'm loving the technical conditions - being from Maine, it's nice to have a technical race for once."

"I'll see what I can do for the rest of the week. The goal is to finish and if I can win the U25 overall, that would be great, but I don't want to blow myself up trying to do it."

McElveen was pleased with his time trial and said, "I didn't know what to expect, but I found a pretty good groove out there on the climbs. It worked out well."

"I'm happy to have the jersey, but I can tell it will be tight racing with Cole Oberman in second and three to five other guys with a shot. I'm going to have be on my game and be my best every day."

Stage 1 and General classification after stage 1 results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 1:03:13 2 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 0:01:31 3 Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear) 0:01:45 4 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 0:01:47 5 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 0:02:46 6 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 0:02:58 7 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 0:03:19 8 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 0:03:48 9 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 0:05:01 10 Aaron Snyder 0:05:38 11 Cory Rimmer 0:05:47 12 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 0:06:00 13 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:06:31 14 Michael Broderick 0:06:52 15 matt acker (Redline) 0:07:25 16 daniel sturm 0:07:26 17 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 0:09:26 18 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 0:09:35 19 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:09:47 20 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 0:10:42 21 michael wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 0:11:09 22 Matt Williams (mtbracing.com) 0:14:03 23 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 0:15:05 24 benjamin sawyer (Riverside Racing) 0:15:27 25 Barry Croker 0:19:16 26 Matthew Kesecker (cambo) 0:22:28 27 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 0:22:56 28 Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports) 0:25:00 29 Kevin VanWert 0:30:37 30 Jorge Riba 0:32:25 31 Colt McElwaine 0:36:08

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (RDC) 1:15:59 2 Mary McConneloug 0:01:11 3 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 0:03:53 4 Selene Yeager 0:03:54 5 Vicki Barclay 0:04:15 6 Kaarin Tae (Bike Monkey Cycling) 0:04:20 7 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:05:33 8 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 0:06:08 9 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 0:06:38 10 Carolyn Popovic 0:10:58 11 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports) 0:11:46 12 Vanessa McCaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 0:22:17 13 Cynthia Fowler 0:24:04 14 Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing) 0:24:21 15 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com) 0:25:53 16 Sue George 0:29:00

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Ferrari 1:14:39 2 John Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:04:20 3 Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis) 0:04:49 4 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 0:05:50 5 Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head) 0:09:42 6 Chris Merriam 0:10:55 7 Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag) 0:13:51

U25 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Payson McElveen 1:06:53 2 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 0:00:08 3 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 0:01:21 4 Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott Elite Team) 0:01:23 5 Cory Rimmer 0:02:07 6 Michael Sampson (Adigga Racing) 0:02:35 7 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:06:07 8 Levi Kurlander (Team Colt) 0:07:21 9 Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team) 0:13:03 10 Miguel Torres 0:30:18

U25 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 1:21:32 2 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 0:00:35 3 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 0:01:05

Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Thompson 1:15:39 2 Mike Hebe (Team Novo Nordisk) 0:01:03 3 Javier Lopez (Rock Mountain Bike Life) 0:02:01 4 Nathan Ruch (Pure Energy Scott Elite Team) 0:02:05 5 Steve Mee 0:02:30 6 Chris Cyr (Bikeman.com) 0:02:37 7 Todd Branham 0:03:54 8 Lawrence Plug (Java Blend) 0:04:28 9 nathan goates 0:05:42 10 Rolf Rimrott 0:07:07 11 Terry Lawhead 0:08:04 12 Nick Sampogna 0:10:38 13 Erik Eiseman 0:12:20 14 David Cook 0:12:31 15 marque allen 0:15:59 16 Ron Tanswell 0:22:01 17 Joseph White (Cambo) 0:23:56 18 Alan Avis 0:24:49 19 Mike Yarnall 0:38:41 20 Jon Timmons 0:39:48

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 alex hawkins 1:16:50 2 Jim Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:00:38 3 Rick Landry (speedriver.com) 0:02:21 4 Adam Linstedt 0:08:52 5 Joe McCarthy 0:13:02 6 Joaquin Gil del Real 0:15:45 7 Russ Deveau (Bicycle Plus) 0:18:28 8 Robert Eiserman (Cambo Racing) 0:24:03 9 Michael Gilbeault 0:24:28 10 Steve Schenke 0:30:24 11 Kevin Maldonado 0:31:55

Men enduro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Snyder 200 pts 2 Tristan Uhl 160 3 Drew Edsall 140 4 Thomas Turner 125 5 Nick Shepherd 110 6 Colt McElwaine 95 7 Barry Croker 90 8 Jorge Riba 85 9 Gary Hoehne 80 10 Mike Johnson 75 11 Simon Tremblay 20 12 Kevin VanWert 20 13 Michael Broderick 20 14 Kevin Maldonado 20

Women enduro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary McConneloug 200 pts 2 Cheryl Sornson 160 3 Kaysee Armstrong 140 4 Kaarin Tae 125 5 Selene Yeager 110 6 Carolyn Popovic 95 7 Elizabeth Allen 90 8 Emily Shields 85 9 Cynthia Fowler 80 10 Rachel Brown 75

Everyone else enduro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cody Phillips 200 pts 2 Payson McElveen 160 3 Michael Sampson 140 4 David Cook 125 5 Rick Landry 110 6 Erik Eiseman 95 7 Greg Jakubek 90 8 Eric McKeegan 85 9 Javier Lopez 80 10 Joaquin Gil del Real 75 11 Chris Merriam 70 12 Adam Linstedt 68 13 David Swift 66 14 Rob Campbell 64 15 Kenny Kocarek 62 16 Daniel Gordon 60 17 Sue George 58 18 Mark Deaton 56 19 Ron Tanswell 54 20 Joseph White 52 21 Andres Correa 50 22 Miguel Torres 49 23 Sandy Marshall 48 24 Jose Torres 47 25 Carlota Moncada 46 26 Robert Souter 45 27 Kathleen Riddell 44 28 Rolf Rimrott 43 29 Chris Kozanczyn 42 30 Russ Deveau 41 31 Peggy Ortiz 20 32 Michael Gilbeault 20 33 Fred Baker 20 34 Juan Ernesto Champsaur 20

King of the rocks # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Payson McElveen 0:07:24 1 Cody Phillips 2 Michael Broderick 0:00:13 3 Cole Oberman 0:00:16 4 Greg Jancaitis 0:00:19 5 Michael Wissell 0:00:51 6 Javier Lopez 0:00:58 7 Chris Kozanczyn 0:01:11 8 Barry Croker 0:01:16 9 Rob Campbell 0:01:33 10 Greg Jakubek 0:01:59 11 Kenny Kocarek 0:02:00 12 Erik Eiseman 0:02:03 13 Chris Merriam 0:02:06 14 Miguel Torres 0:02:08 15 Joaquin Gil del Real 0:02:10 16 Mark Deaton 0:02:21 17 Kevin VanWert 0:02:23 18 Colt McElwaine 0:02:29 19 Ron Tanswell 0:02:39 20 David Cook 0:02:42 21 Jorge Riba 0:02:57 22 Joseph White 0:03:14 23 Adam Linstedt 0:03:27 24 Sue George 0:03:33 25 Daniel Gordon 0:04:28 26 Rolf Rimrott 0:14:04 27 Kevin Maldonado 0:16:39