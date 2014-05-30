Trending

Bishop and McConneloug win queen stage of Trans-Sylvania Epic

Bishop and Sornson in yellow with one stage remaining

Mary McConneloug (Kenda/NoTubes) en route to winning stage 6 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Cole Oberman rides along the scenic Tussey Ridge

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Benjamin Sonntag rolls through rock garden on to p of Tussey Ridge Trail

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Michael Broderick pedals through the grown in to p of the Tussey Ridge Trail

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Kurt Gensheimer rides against the beautiful skyl ine of the Tussey Ridge

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Emily Shields in a wide open part of the Tussey Ridgeline Trails

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Peter Glassford on the descent through the tree s off of the ridge line trail

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Thomas Turner pedals through the ferns on the downhill trail off of the ridge

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Greg Jancitis rolls down the enduro segment off of the Tussey Ridge

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Mike Hebe hits the final enduro descent off of t he Tussey Ridge Trail

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Todd Branham rides through the fern lined desce nt

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
A rider follows the gravel road out to the end of Stage 6

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Ellen Noble gets an eye wash after a fast descen t with airborne mud and pollen

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Cheryl Sornson leads a group under a gate and i nto a rocky Wert Path of Stage 6

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Rich Dillen rides a muddy trail to the Stage 6 s inglespeed win

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Emily Shields descends the newly reopened trail of the first enduro segment of Stage 6

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Steve Mee rallies down the first enduro segment of the Tussey Stage

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Mike Hebe descends a loamy trail in the beginning of the Tussey Stage

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Kevin Maldonado rides down a descent on a trail new to the Trans-Sylvania Epic

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Colt McElwaine corners in a new loamy section of tr ail of Stage 6

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Aaron Snyder rides for the enduro competition in the first segment

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Drew Edsall hits a muddy section along Wert Path in Stage 6

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Kristin Walters rides across one of the Three Bri dges near Tussey Mountain

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Madison Matthews accelerates through a muddy sectio n on Wert Path

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Jeremy Powers rides under a gate and through the mud of Stage 6

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
A group of riders pedal out the gravel road to wards the end of Stage 6

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) en route to winning stage 6 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda/NoTubes) won stage 6 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic on a sunny Friday afternoon. Both riders claimed victory in the race's queen stage.

With one stage remaining, Bishop and Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling) lead the overall standings.

Men

Jeremiah Bishop's number one goal for the queen stage was to defend his yellow jersey, but he was also interested in taking the stage win.

"I was focused on trying to win the stage. I could have won the race by taking third today, but that's not my style," said Bishop to Cyclingnews. "I like to put a hard ride in and ride my best. I felt like I had recovered well and was climbing well."

The pace was high from the start, thanks at first to Jeremy Powers, and while the favorites would sometimes get split up on the rougher singletrack sections, they'd come back together on the subsequent smoother dirt road sections.

The biggest climb was about 10 miles into the race, up a gradual sort of singletrack, sort of doubletrack grassy section. Bishop decided the pace wasn't hard enough and the group was too big, so he attacked near the top.

"We hit the big climb where people sort of rotated, but some were taking soft pulls," said Bishop. "I knew we needed to pick it up to do some more damage. Cole Oberman put in some good digs, then I did one,"

However, the group of leaders would again converge on the next descent and the 19-mile aid station, just before a super technical rocky trail known as the John Wert trail.

"On the first technical section, I drove it hard," said Bishop. "I got a good separation - maybe 30 seconds to Payson McElveen and everyone else. I knew the group would have trouble getting through it together."

That split was decisive with Bishop, Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) and Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater) forming the lead trio.

The three stayed together for a bit, but Waite then realized his chance. He was separated from Spencer Paxson (Kona) by just one second for second and third places in the GC.

"I was feeling fresh and was concerned because Paxson was just one second behind me on GC," said Waite, who attacked up the Bear Meadows Road ahead of the famous Tussey Ridge section of the course.

Bishop saw his opportunity and went for it going into the Tussey Mountain trail.

"That was the perfect springboard for me to attack on Tussey. I just gave it everything I had," said Bishop. "Payson came back to me a little - he was yo-yoing and I kept the pressure at max until finally he was redlined long enough."

"Jeremiah drilled it on the ridge and I fought and fought and fought, but he got a gap," said McElveen to Cyclingnews. "First it was three seconds, then five seconds, then 10 seconds. I think he had 20 seconds by the last feed zone."

From then on out, it was an individual time trial for both Bishop and McElveen for first and second places.

Behind them, Waite ended up riding with Kris Sneddon (Kona).

"I didn't feel like I had enough to pull off a late race attack, so I opted to go steady with Sneddon," said Waite. "He sat on because his teammate, Spencer, was behind - it was cool - I understood completely."

Sneddon said, "I was trying to help out Spencer, but things didn't go according to plan. Spencer didn't have as good of a ride as he was hoping to have. There are no radios or anything so I didn't know what was going on behind. Spencer had a bad day, which sucks, so I moved up in the GC ahead of him."

Ben Sonntag (Stan's) and yesterday's stage winner Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling) rounded out the top five of the elite men since McElveen is being scored only in the under 25 category.

Bishop leads Waite by a comfortable 9:24 going into the final stage, but Sneddon is only about 1.5 minutes behind Waite.

Sneddon, who has attacked often all week implied that there would be some more fireworks tomorrow. "We'll see what happens tomorrow. It's everything I got tomorrow - it's the last day. Shoot all the bullets you have and maybe you'll hit something."

Women

In the women's race, Mary McConneloug won her first stage of the week. She had a rough start and had to chase back up to the top women.

At the front, Rare Disease Cycling teammates Cheryl Sornson and Selene Yeager rode together. NoTubes teammates Vicki Barclay and Sarah Kaufmann chased them, with McConneloug behind them

On the big climb at 10 miles, Barclay and McConneloug rode away from Kaufmann. Then on the John Wert Trail, the two caught up to Sornson and Yeager, but Yeager could not hang with them.

That left Sornson, Barclay and McConneloug, who was sort of on and off with them as she kept stopping to swipe in and out of the enduro and East Coast Rocks segments while Barclay and Sornson were not.

Going up the Bear Meadows climb toward the Tussey Ridge, Sornson and Barclay, the top two in the GC were marking each other closely.

Barclay, who is second overall, said to Cyclingnews, "As we were coming up to the ridge, I thought I'd have to make a move. I got onto the ridge first, but there was a lot of bobbling going on with me and Cheryl. I wasn't going to get any time on Cheryl and she wasn't going to let me get any time on her."

McConneloug was still on and off with the lead duo as she went through another East Coast Rocks segment. She elected to stay back just a bit to accommodate the fact she was riding a hardtail instead of a full suspension.

"The three of us rode Tussey Ridge together. It was amazing," said McConneloug to Cyclingnews. "They were flying and I was flying right behind them. I let them go a little bit because of my style of riding - I was on a hardtail and I needed to ramp up some sections while they were steadier. I did sort of peek at the view for a moment through my peripheal vision."

Coming off Tussey was another enduro section and McConneloug again had to close the gap after swiping out. With about seven miles to go, she went into full chase mode, then caught Sornson and Barclay on a climb near the end.

"I attacked and they let me around when I asked," said McConneloug. "I rode away and got some time, then I put my head down, locked out my fork and gave everything I could to go get that stage win.

Sornson said, "When Mary went for it, with about two miles to go, we just let her go. Neither of us had much left. There's only so much fire in the engine and I wasn't to stay safe on GC."

Barclay said, "I could have maybe gone with her, but Cheryl wouldn't let me. We let Mary ride away. We rode together to the line so the GC is the same as it was yesterday."

Going into the final stage, Sornson leads Barclay by a large 10:30 gap. Yeager and McConneloug are separated by just four minutes in a battle for third.

Race leader Sornson said, "Hopefully, it will be another good day tomorrow. I think Selene and Mary will want to race, so I'll probably have to hang onto their wheels."

U25 men and women

Second place overall finisher Payson McElveen also claimed the under 25 men's stage win. He finished ahead of Cole Oberman and Cory Rimmer. McElveen continues to lead the GC.

"I put a few more minutes on Cole. I think my lead's pretty safe going into tomorrow, but it's sure not going to be easy," said McElveen to Cyclingnews.

Emily Shields (Project Dirt/BMC) was the top under 25 woman.

"I felt much better than yesterday. I had a good start, unlike the other days," said Shields to Cyclingnews. "I was with the two women's leaders Cheryl and Selene for a bit. I stayed with them as long as I could, then Mary and Vicki caught me and I stayed with them for a bit. It was cool to ride with them. I got about eight more minutes today in the GC."

Singlespeed

Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) claimed the men's singlespeed stage win today ahead of John Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) and Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head).

Unfortunately, race leader Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw Cycles) crashed on a high speed descent and fractured his hip. Forced to withdraw from the stage and the race, Kurt Gensheimer also known as "The Angry Singlespeeder" took over as the new singlespeed men's leader.

Results

Elite men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)3:00:41
2Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)0:03:01
3Kris Sneddon (Kona)0:03:02
4Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)0:03:50
5Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)0:04:21
6Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)0:09:48
7Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)0:11:37
8Cory Rimmer0:15:16
9Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)0:16:20
10Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)0:18:23
11Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)0:18:41
12Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)0:21:18
13Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)0:25:26
14Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)0:28:24
15Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)0:30:13
16Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)0:35:09
17Andre Landry (Fitwork)0:36:13
18Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)0:41:56
19Matt Acker (Redline)0:42:02
20Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)0:43:47
21Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)0:45:14
22Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)0:49:52
23Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)0:52:23
24Barry Croker1:08:21
25Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)1:14:56
26Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)1:21:51
27Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com/NoTubes)1:30:51
28Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)1:37:28
29Matthew Kesecker (cambo)1:38:51
30Colt Mcelwaine1:59:57
31Jorge Riba2:01:21
32Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)2:26:47

Elite women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)3:44:40
2Cheryl Sornson (RDC)0:01:24
3Vicki Barclay0:01:25
4Selene Yeager0:06:29
5Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)0:08:08
6Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)0:16:01
7Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)0:25:44
8Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:28:45
9Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)0:44:54
10Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)1:04:49
11Cynthia Fowler1:13:48
12Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling)1:22:37
13Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)1:23:40
14Sue George1:24:15

Under 25 men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Payson Mcelveen (Colt Training Systems)3:02:01
2Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)0:03:01
3Cory Rimmer0:13:56
4Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)0:19:58
5Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems)0:22:11
6Levi Kurlander (Colt Training Systems)0:40:05
7Cody Phillips (Colt Training Systems)1:58:39

Under 25 women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)4:00:41
2Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)0:09:43
3Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:12:44

Singlespeed me stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)3:43:36
2John Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)0:02:22
3Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head)0:07:09
4Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis)0:11:07
5Chris Merriam0:40:09

Men enduro stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)600pts
2Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com / No Tubes)480
3Michael Broderick420
4Colt Mcelwaine360
5Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)315
6Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)290
7Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)270
8Matthew Kesecker (cambo)260
9Barry Croker235
9Mark Gedraitis235
11Jorge Riba225
12Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)

Women enduro stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TVB Race)500pts
2Carolyn Popovic485
3Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)465
4Mary Mcconneloug385
5Cynthia Fowler330
6Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)305
7Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)280
8Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)265

Men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)13:08:07
2Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)0:09:24
3Kris Sneddon (Kona)0:10:58
4Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)0:16:10
5Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)0:19:59
6Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)0:39:19
7Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)0:45:35
8Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)1:02:28
9Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)1:06:32
10Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)1:12:10
11Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)1:25:33
12Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)1:28:55
13Cory Rimmer1:30:18
14Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)1:40:43
15Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)1:45:44
16Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)1:55:36
17Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)2:23:53
18Andre Landry (Fitwork)2:29:46
19Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)3:05:56
20Matt Acker (Redline)3:08:10
21Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)3:17:06
22Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)3:36:01
23Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)3:48:48
24Barry Croker4:24:18
25Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com/NoTubes)5:06:30
26Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)5:15:45
27Matthew Kesecker (cambo)5:58:14
28Colt Mcelwaine7:46:55
29Jorge Riba8:55:09
30Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)9:18:22

Women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (RDC)15:59:11
2Vicki Barclay0:10:30
3Selene Yeager0:24:00
4Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)0:28:00
5Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)0:51:59
6Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)1:37:15
7Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)1:54:40
8Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)2:06:40
9Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)2:41:09
10Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling)3:57:44
11Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)4:33:54
12Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)5:23:12
13Cynthia Fowler5:38:59
14Sue George6:44:02

Under 25 men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Payson Mcelveen (Colt Training Systems)13:15:05
2Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)0:32:21
3Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems)0:39:55
4Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)1:18:35
5Cory Rimmer1:23:20
6Levi Kurlander (Colt Training Systems)1:58:34
7Cody Phillips (Colt Training Systems)5:40:53

Under 25 women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)17:36:26
2Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)0:17:25
3Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:29:25

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis)16:36:23
2Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)0:31:35
3Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head)0:51:39
4Chris Merriam3:05:41

Men enduro classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)3345pts
2Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com / No Tubes)3020
3Michael Broderick2835
4Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)2415
5Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)1865
6Colt Mcelwaine1686
7Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)1648
8Barry Croker1330
9Jorge Riba1231
10Nick Shepherd1189
11Mark Gedraitis1177
12Matthew Kesecker (cambo)1060
13Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)970
14Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)873
15Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)787
16Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)643
17Daniel Sturm601
18Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head)524
19Kris Sneddon (Kona)513
20Kevin Maldonado509
21Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)458
22Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)411
23Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)395
24Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)387
25Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)333
26Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)328
26Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)328
28Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)304
29Cory Rimmer273
30Jeremiah Bishop262
31Nick Waite246
32Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)244
33Andre Landry (Fitwork)212
34Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)200
35Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)197
36Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)179
37Mike Johnson70

Women enduro classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Popovic3260pts
2Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TVB Race)3010
3Mary Mcconneloug2820
4Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)2110
5Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)1878
6Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)1796
7Cynthia Fowler1672
8Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)1482
9Cheryl Sornson (RDC)1285
10Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)1037
11Vicki Barclay785
12Kaarin Tae (Bike Monkey Cycling)765
13Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)660
14Selene Yeager595
15Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)465

Men East Coast Rocks classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Broderick0:49:43
2Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team)0:00:13
3Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)0:05:45
4Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)0:10:38
5Chris Kozanczyn (Evil Orange)0:14:49
6Rob Campbell (Bike Line's Phine Wine)0:15:57
7Barry Croker0:19:35
8Adam Linstedt0:25:09
9Joaquin Gil Del Real0:25:48
10Erik Eiseman0:32:30
11Joseph White (Cambo)0:35:44

Women East Coast Rocks classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Mcconneloug1:00:22
2Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)0:05:08
3Carolyn Popovic0:05:51
4Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)0:18:55
5Cynthia Fowler0:24:50
6Sue George0:26:54
7Carlota Moncada0:59:30

 

