Broderick and Barclay win enduro stage 3 at Trans-Sylvania Epic
Matthews and Armstrong best among the young riders
Stage 3: Galbraith Gap Enduro: -
Mike Broderick (Kenda NoTubes) and Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) won the enduro stage 3 at the Trans-Sylvania Epic on Tuesday. With the change in format for the third day, some different riders visited the podium as the GC favorites mostly focused on protecting their overall standings.
At the end of the day, Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Cheryl Sornson (Rare Diseases Cycling) both kept their yellow leaders' jerseys.
Men
Mike Broderick won the day's stage, which was comprised of five separate timed enduro segments. Broderick claimed his victory ahead of last year's overall race winner Justin Lindine (Redline/NBX) and local Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing).
"More or less, everything went according to plan," said Broderick. "I went into the stage pretty prepared. I had only a few mistakes. At the end of the day, I knew I had a good thing going and I was consistent."
Broderick has previously raced a few super Ds, but never any enduros - he has always specialized in cross country racing, typically at the World Cup and national level.
"It was nice to break up the race with that enduro kind of atmosphere rather than just cross country stages," he said. "I haven't really had a chance to race enduro previously, but I came from racing downhill on my hardtail at Mount Snow."
Lindine has had a rough few days of mechanicals, but today's stage finally went his way.
"I had a day where nothing went wrong, which was good since so far this race has been a challenge that way," said Lindine. "My GC time is way back, so the enduro has become something I'm thinking about trying to shoot for. Today was fun - I like those trails."
Last year's under 25 overall winner Matthews claimed the third spot. Still an under 25 rider, Matthews put his local knowledge to work and showed up many of his elders to step onto the podium.
Continuing into stage 4 as the race leader, Bishop was content to finish 17th on the stage.
"I had a blast out there. It was fun to do something a little different," said Bishop. "It was important today to stay out of trouble and stay smooth. There were a lot of people going for small gains today. It was a little like a sprinter's stage in the Tour de France where you don't want to lose time, but you don't want to gain a second or two by taking crazy risks."
Bishop leads Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) and Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) in the GC.
Women
Vicki Barclay won her second stage in as many days, after having never previously won a Trans-Sylvania Epic stage.
"It feels amazing, but it's surprise to be honest," said Barclay. "I wasn't expecting to win today - I just tried to focus on riding smooth and using my home court advantage. I put on much bigger tires and had a lot of fun and felt focused and relaxed."
"Wildcat [segment three of five] is always the most epic segment. The most fun thing was to have local people out supporting me on the techy sections. It gave me a boost to have people who knew who I was and calling my name."
Second place went to Carolyn Popovich (Rare Diseases Cycling Team). She nearly jeopardized her day by briefly forgetting to swipe her enduro chip at the end of segment number one, but a rider behind her reminded her to do so.
"I haven't done an enduro before, but I've done a few super Ds. I'm totally into this though I don't think it would be any easier than cross country racing. I was so out of breath at the end of each segment. I'm sure that today will be the highlight of my week!" said Popovich.
Kaufmann rounded out the third place on the day, despite flatting and breaking her wheel on the third enduro segment.
"I felt kind of ho hum about this stage last year, but today I got into a good groove, and I knew it would be tough on a hardtail, but I just tried to ride smooth, and I had fun out there," said Kaufmann. "On the first three stages, I was riding with Vicki and it was fun to chase the pink down the trails. She knows these trails and is always is good on the rocks."
Cheryl Sornson (Rare Diseases Cycling) continues to lead the overall women's standings after stage 3. Yeager and McConneloug round out the current top three in the GC.
Under 25 men and women
Kaysee Armstrong (Kona TBB Racing) topped the under 25 women's category while Matthews was the best of the under 25 men.
Armstrong leads the under 25 women's GC while Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater) tops the under 25 men's standings.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)
|0:19:56
|2
|Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)
|0:00:10
|3
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:00:21
|4
|Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com/NoTubes)
|0:00:28
|5
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|0:00:29
|6
|Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)
|0:01:23
|7
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|0:01:32
|8
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)
|0:01:40
|9
|Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)
|0:01:53
|10
|Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)
|0:02:07
|11
|Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:02:34
|12
|Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)
|0:03:12
|13
|Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)
|0:03:33
|14
|Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)
|0:03:46
|15
|Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)
|0:03:59
|16
|Matt Acker (Redline)
|0:04:22
|17
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|0:05:01
|18
|Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)
|0:05:03
|19
|Colt Mcelwaine
|0:05:08
|20
|Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)
|0:05:22
|21
|Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)
|0:05:58
|22
|Barry Croker
|0:06:13
|23
|Daniel Sturm
|0:07:50
|24
|Cory Rimmer
|0:08:18
|25
|Andre Landry (Fitwork)
|0:08:43
|26
|Matthew Kesecker (cambo)
|0:08:48
|27
|Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)
|0:10:04
|28
|Jorge Riba
|0:10:30
|29
|Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)
|0:11:22
|30
|Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)
|0:13:21
|31
|Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)
|0:15:33
|32
|Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)
|0:28:03
|33
|Kenny Kocarek (KSD Racing)
|0:43:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicki Barclay
|0:27:19
|2
|Carolyn Popovic
|0:00:05
|3
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)
|0:00:35
|4
|Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)
|0:01:01
|5
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)
|0:01:04
|6
|Selene Yeager
|0:02:12
|7
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|0:02:31
|8
|Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)
|0:04:54
|9
|Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)
|0:05:17
|10
|Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)
|0:06:28
|11
|Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)
|0:09:06
|12
|Cynthia Fowler
|0:09:54
|13
|Sue George
|0:15:27
|14
|Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)
|0:20:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:20:17
|2
|Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team)
|0:00:33
|3
|Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater)
|0:02:42
|4
|Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott Elite Team)
|0:03:18
|5
|Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)
|0:03:25
|6
|Levi Kurlander (Team Colt)
|0:04:28
|7
|Cory Rimmer
|0:07:57
|8
|Miguel Torres
|0:23:55
|9
|Michael Sampson (Adigga Racing)
|0:32:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)
|0:28:23
|2
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|0:01:27
|3
|Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)
|0:03:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Broderick
|805
|pts
|2
|Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)
|710
|3
|Aaron Snyder
|685
|4
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|670
|5
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|643
|6
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|513
|7
|Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)
|435
|8
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)
|411
|9
|Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)
|397
|10
|Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)
|387
|11
|Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)
|358
|12
|Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)
|328
|12
|Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)
|328
|14
|Nick Shepherd
|317
|15
|Daniel Sturm
|311
|16
|Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)
|308
|17
|Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)
|304
|18
|Matt Acker (Redline)
|285
|19
|Cory Rimmer
|273
|20
|Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)
|263
|20
|Colt Mcelwaine
|263
|22
|Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)
|262
|22
|Jeremiah Bishop
|262
|24
|Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)
|253
|25
|Nick Waite
|246
|26
|Barry Croker
|231
|27
|Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head)
|226
|28
|Matthew Kesecker (cambo)
|212
|29
|Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)
|201
|30
|Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)
|200
|31
|Jorge Riba
|198
|32
|Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)
|197
|33
|Mark Gedraitis
|190
|34
|Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)
|186
|35
|Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)
|179
|36
|Kevin Maldonado
|171
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicki Barclay
|785
|pts
|2
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)
|780
|3
|Carolyn Popovic
|750
|4
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)
|660
|5
|Cheryl Sornson (RDC)
|580
|6
|Mary Mcconneloug
|575
|7
|Selene Yeager
|485
|8
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|445
|9
|Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)
|380
|10
|Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)
|368
|11
|Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)
|366
|12
|Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)
|347
|13
|Cynthia Fowler
|332
|14
|Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)
|322
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|1002821:07:25
|2
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)
|0:04:40
|3
|Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)
|0:05:34
|4
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|0:06:28
|5
|Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)
|0:12:53
|6
|Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)
|0:22:07
|7
|Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)
|0:25:07
|8
|Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)
|0:26:22
|9
|Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:28:09
|10
|Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)
|0:30:47
|11
|Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)
|0:35:59
|12
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:37:59
|13
|Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)
|0:46:08
|14
|Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)
|0:47:15
|15
|Daniel Sturm
|0:48:10
|16
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|0:48:15
|17
|Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)
|0:49:38
|18
|Cory Rimmer
|0:58:07
|19
|Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)
|1:00:16
|20
|Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com/NoTubes)
|1:01:29
|21
|Andre Landry (Fitwork)
|1:19:40
|22
|Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)
|1:22:55
|23
|Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)
|1:31:28
|24
|Matt Acker (Redline)
|1:41:53
|25
|Barry Croker
|1:46:02
|26
|Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)
|1:50:09
|27
|Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)
|2:04:51
|28
|Matthew Kesecker (cambo)
|2:06:25
|29
|Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)
|3:18:20
|30
|Jorge Riba
|3:24:11
|31
|Kenny Kocarek (KSD Racing)
|3:36:20
|32
|Colt Mcelwaine (0)
|3:42:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cheryl Sornson (RDC)
|1002822:11:42
|2
|Vicki Barclay
|0:03:13
|3
|Selene Yeager
|0:15:40
|4
|Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)
|0:18:16
|5
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)
|0:28:16
|6
|Carolyn Popovic
|0:36:39
|7
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)
|0:49:59
|8
|Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)
|0:57:41
|9
|Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)
|0:57:46
|10
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|0:58:08
|11
|Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)
|2:03:15
|12
|Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)
|2:04:36
|13
|Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)
|2:12:46
|14
|Sue George
|2:35:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater)
|1002821:12:51
|2
|Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott Elite Team)
|0:11:40
|3
|Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)
|0:30:33
|4
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:32:33
|5
|Levi Kurlander (Team Colt)
|0:42:49
|6
|Cory Rimmer
|0:52:41
|7
|Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team)
|1:58:09
|8
|Miguel Torres
|3:54:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)
|1002823:01:41
|2
|Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)
|0:07:42
|3
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|0:08:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|1465
|pts
|2
|Aaron Snyder
|1455
|3
|Michael Broderick
|1445
|4
|Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)
|1315
|5
|Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)
|930
|6
|Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)
|873
|7
|Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)
|787
|8
|Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)
|723
|9
|Nick Shepherd
|704
|10
|Colt Mcelwaine
|656
|11
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|643
|12
|Daniel Sturm
|601
|13
|Barry Croker
|576
|14
|Jorge Riba
|524
|15
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|513
|16
|Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)
|466
|17
|Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)
|458
|18
|Mark Gedraitis
|442
|19
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)
|411
|20
|Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)
|387
|21
|Matthew Kesecker (cambo)
|344
|22
|Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)
|333
|22
|Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)
|333
|24
|Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)
|328
|24
|Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)
|328
|26
|Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)
|304
|27
|Matt Acker (Redline)
|285
|28
|Cory Rimmer
|273
|29
|Jeremiah Bishop
|262
|30
|Nick Waite
|246
|31
|Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)
|244
|32
|Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head)
|226
|33
|Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)
|200
|34
|Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)
|197
|35
|Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)
|179
|36
|Kevin Maldonado
|171
|37
|Mike Johnson
|70
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)
|1510
|pts
|2
|Carolyn Popovic
|1455
|3
|Cheryl Sornson (RDC)
|1285
|4
|Mary Mcconneloug
|1255
|5
|Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)
|858
|6
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|830
|7
|Vicki Barclay
|785
|8
|Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)
|776
|9
|Kaarin Tae (Bike Monkey Cycling)
|765
|10
|Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)
|737
|10
|Cynthia Fowler
|737
|12
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)
|660
|13
|Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)
|612
|14
|Selene Yeager
|595
|15
|Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)
|465
