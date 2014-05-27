Trending

Broderick and Barclay win enduro stage 3 at Trans-Sylvania Epic

,

Matthews and Armstrong best among the young riders

Image 1 of 24

Andre Landry jumps a bridge on the Enduro Stage

Andre Landry jumps a bridge on the Enduro Stage
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 2 of 24

Jessica Nankman descends past a rock a garden on the Enduro Stage

Jessica Nankman descends past a rock a garden on the Enduro Stage
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 3 of 24

Michael Broderick in a tunnel of leaves as he descends in the enduro competition

Michael Broderick in a tunnel of leaves as he descends in the enduro competition
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 4 of 24

Mike Hebe follows close behind a rider descending a trail in Stage 3

Mike Hebe follows close behind a rider descending a trail in Stage 3
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 5 of 24

Riders’ shoes line up as they wait to sign in

Riders’ shoes line up as they wait to sign in
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 6 of 24

Emily Shields rides down the final descent of the Enduro Stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

Emily Shields rides down the final descent of the Enduro Stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 7 of 24

Nick Shepherd smiles as he hits the bottom of the Wildcat Gap Trail rock garden

Nick Shepherd smiles as he hits the bottom of the Wildcat Gap Trail rock garden
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 8 of 24

Vicki Barclay descends through the switchback sections at the top of Wildcat Gap

Vicki Barclay descends through the switchback sections at the top of Wildcat Gap
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 9 of 24

Erik Eiseman pulls through a group of spectators at the bottom of Wildcat Gap

Erik Eiseman pulls through a group of spectators at the bottom of Wildcat Gap
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 10 of 24

Spencer Paxson picks his way through Wildcat Gap as he finishes the fourth stage

Spencer Paxson picks his way through Wildcat Gap as he finishes the fourth stage
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 11 of 24

Michael Broderick cleans Wildcat Gap of Stage 3 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

Michael Broderick cleans Wildcat Gap of Stage 3 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 12 of 24

Ellen Noble blasts through a straightaway on the Enduro Stage

Ellen Noble blasts through a straightaway on the Enduro Stage
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 13 of 24

Payson McElveen gets a tire pressure adjustment to combat the flats many riders experienced

Payson McElveen gets a tire pressure adjustment to combat the flats many riders experienced
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 14 of 24

Riders get refreshments during the transfer stages of the Trans-Sylvania Epic enduro

Riders get refreshments during the transfer stages of the Trans-Sylvania Epic enduro
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 15 of 24

Kris Sneddon blasts through a rock section on the enduro stage descent

Kris Sneddon blasts through a rock section on the enduro stage descent
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 16 of 24

Big vistas greeted the riders as they descended the stages

Big vistas greeted the riders as they descended the stages
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 17 of 24

Steve Mee runs across the streamcrossing at the end of the second stage of the enduro

Steve Mee runs across the streamcrossing at the end of the second stage of the enduro
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 18 of 24

A stream crossing greeted riders as they ended the second stage of the enduro section

A stream crossing greeted riders as they ended the second stage of the enduro section
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 19 of 24

Cody Philips dodges a trailside tree during a downhill enduro section

Cody Philips dodges a trailside tree during a downhill enduro section
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 20 of 24

Matt Acker hits a log over during the first enduro section of stage 3

Matt Acker hits a log over during the first enduro section of stage 3
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 21 of 24

Jessica and Joel Nankman rolling up the hill between enduro stages

Jessica and Joel Nankman rolling up the hill between enduro stages
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 22 of 24

Bikes lay on the parking lot during the prerace meeting for the Enduro stage

Bikes lay on the parking lot during the prerace meeting for the Enduro stage
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 23 of 24

Riders from team Kelpius relax at the start line of stage 3

Riders from team Kelpius relax at the start line of stage 3
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 24 of 24

Riders opted to go for longer travel bikes for the Trans-Sylvania Epic’s Enduro stage 3

Riders opted to go for longer travel bikes for the Trans-Sylvania Epic’s Enduro stage 3
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)

Mike Broderick (Kenda NoTubes) and Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) won the enduro stage 3 at the Trans-Sylvania Epic on Tuesday. With the change in format for the third day, some different riders visited the podium as the GC favorites mostly focused on protecting their overall standings.

At the end of the day, Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Cheryl Sornson (Rare Diseases Cycling) both kept their yellow leaders' jerseys.

Men

Mike Broderick won the day's stage, which was comprised of five separate timed enduro segments. Broderick claimed his victory ahead of last year's overall race winner Justin Lindine (Redline/NBX) and local Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing).

"More or less, everything went according to plan," said Broderick. "I went into the stage pretty prepared. I had only a few mistakes. At the end of the day, I knew I had a good thing going and I was consistent."

Broderick has previously raced a few super Ds, but never any enduros - he has always specialized in cross country racing, typically at the World Cup and national level.

"It was nice to break up the race with that enduro kind of atmosphere rather than just cross country stages," he said. "I haven't really had a chance to race enduro previously, but I came from racing downhill on my hardtail at Mount Snow."

Lindine has had a rough few days of mechanicals, but today's stage finally went his way.

"I had a day where nothing went wrong, which was good since so far this race has been a challenge that way," said Lindine. "My GC time is way back, so the enduro has become something I'm thinking about trying to shoot for. Today was fun - I like those trails."

Last year's under 25 overall winner Matthews claimed the third spot. Still an under 25 rider, Matthews put his local knowledge to work and showed up many of his elders to step onto the podium.

Continuing into stage 4 as the race leader, Bishop was content to finish 17th on the stage.

"I had a blast out there. It was fun to do something a little different," said Bishop. "It was important today to stay out of trouble and stay smooth. There were a lot of people going for small gains today. It was a little like a sprinter's stage in the Tour de France where you don't want to lose time, but you don't want to gain a second or two by taking crazy risks."

Bishop leads Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) and Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) in the GC.

Women

Vicki Barclay won her second stage in as many days, after having never previously won a Trans-Sylvania Epic stage.

"It feels amazing, but it's surprise to be honest," said Barclay. "I wasn't expecting to win today - I just tried to focus on riding smooth and using my home court advantage. I put on much bigger tires and had a lot of fun and felt focused and relaxed."

"Wildcat [segment three of five] is always the most epic segment. The most fun thing was to have local people out supporting me on the techy sections. It gave me a boost to have people who knew who I was and calling my name."

Second place went to Carolyn Popovich (Rare Diseases Cycling Team). She nearly jeopardized her day by briefly forgetting to swipe her enduro chip at the end of segment number one, but a rider behind her reminded her to do so.

"I haven't done an enduro before, but I've done a few super Ds. I'm totally into this though I don't think it would be any easier than cross country racing. I was so out of breath at the end of each segment. I'm sure that today will be the highlight of my week!" said Popovich.

Kaufmann rounded out the third place on the day, despite flatting and breaking her wheel on the third enduro segment.

"I felt kind of ho hum about this stage last year, but today I got into a good groove, and I knew it would be tough on a hardtail, but I just tried to ride smooth, and I had fun out there," said Kaufmann. "On the first three stages, I was riding with Vicki and it was fun to chase the pink down the trails. She knows these trails and is always is good on the rocks."

Cheryl Sornson (Rare Diseases Cycling) continues to lead the overall women's standings after stage 3. Yeager and McConneloug round out the current top three in the GC.

Under 25 men and women

Kaysee Armstrong (Kona TBB Racing) topped the under 25 women's category while Matthews was the best of the under 25 men.

Armstrong leads the under 25 women's GC while Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater) tops the under 25 men's standings.

Results

Men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)0:19:56
2Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)0:00:10
3Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)0:00:21
4Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com/NoTubes)0:00:28
5Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)0:00:29
6Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)0:01:23
7Kris Sneddon (Kona)0:01:32
8Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)0:01:40
9Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)0:01:53
10Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)0:02:07
11Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)0:02:34
12Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)0:03:12
13Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)0:03:33
14Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)0:03:46
15Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)0:03:59
16Matt Acker (Redline)0:04:22
17Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:05:01
18Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)0:05:03
19Colt Mcelwaine0:05:08
20Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)0:05:22
21Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)0:05:58
22Barry Croker0:06:13
23Daniel Sturm0:07:50
24Cory Rimmer0:08:18
25Andre Landry (Fitwork)0:08:43
26Matthew Kesecker (cambo)0:08:48
27Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)0:10:04
28Jorge Riba0:10:30
29Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)0:11:22
30Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)0:13:21
31Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)0:15:33
32Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)0:28:03
33Kenny Kocarek (KSD Racing)0:43:39

Women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicki Barclay0:27:19
2Carolyn Popovic0:00:05
3Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)0:00:35
4Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)0:01:01
5Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)0:01:04
6Selene Yeager0:02:12
7Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:02:31
8Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)0:04:54
9Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)0:05:17
10Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)0:06:28
11Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)0:09:06
12Cynthia Fowler0:09:54
13Sue George0:15:27
14Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)0:20:51

Under 25 men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)0:20:17
2Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team)0:00:33
3Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater)0:02:42
4Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott Elite Team)0:03:18
5Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)0:03:25
6Levi Kurlander (Team Colt)0:04:28
7Cory Rimmer0:07:57
8Miguel Torres0:23:55
9Michael Sampson (Adigga Racing)0:32:17

Under 25 women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)0:28:23
2Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:01:27
3Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)0:03:50

Men enduro stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Broderick805pts
2Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)710
3Aaron Snyder685
4Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)670
5Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)643
6Kris Sneddon (Kona)513
7Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)435
8Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)411
9Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)397
10Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)387
11Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)358
12Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)328
12Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)328
14Nick Shepherd317
15Daniel Sturm311
16Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)308
17Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)304
18Matt Acker (Redline)285
19Cory Rimmer273
20Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)263
20Colt Mcelwaine263
22Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)262
22Jeremiah Bishop262
24Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)253
25Nick Waite246
26Barry Croker231
27Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head)226
28Matthew Kesecker (cambo)212
29Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)201
30Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)200
31Jorge Riba198
32Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)197
33Mark Gedraitis190
34Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)186
35Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)179
36Kevin Maldonado171

Women enduro stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicki Barclay785pts
2Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)780
3Carolyn Popovic750
4Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)660
5Cheryl Sornson (RDC)580
6Mary Mcconneloug575
7Selene Yeager485
8Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)445
9Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)380
10Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)368
11Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)366
12Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)347
13Cynthia Fowler332
14Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)322

Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)1002821:07:25
2Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)0:04:40
3Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)0:05:34
4Kris Sneddon (Kona)0:06:28
5Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)0:12:53
6Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)0:22:07
7Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)0:25:07
8Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)0:26:22
9Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)0:28:09
10Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)0:30:47
11Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)0:35:59
12Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)0:37:59
13Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)0:46:08
14Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)0:47:15
15Daniel Sturm0:48:10
16Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)0:48:15
17Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)0:49:38
18Cory Rimmer0:58:07
19Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)1:00:16
20Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com/NoTubes)1:01:29
21Andre Landry (Fitwork)1:19:40
22Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)1:22:55
23Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)1:31:28
24Matt Acker (Redline)1:41:53
25Barry Croker1:46:02
26Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)1:50:09
27Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)2:04:51
28Matthew Kesecker (cambo)2:06:25
29Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)3:18:20
30Jorge Riba3:24:11
31Kenny Kocarek (KSD Racing)3:36:20
32Colt Mcelwaine (0)3:42:36

Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (RDC)1002822:11:42
2Vicki Barclay0:03:13
3Selene Yeager0:15:40
4Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)0:18:16
5Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)0:28:16
6Carolyn Popovic0:36:39
7Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)0:49:59
8Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)0:57:41
9Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)0:57:46
10Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:58:08
11Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)2:03:15
12Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)2:04:36
13Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)2:12:46
14Sue George2:35:46

Under 25 men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater)1002821:12:51
2Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott Elite Team)0:11:40
3Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)0:30:33
4Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)0:32:33
5Levi Kurlander (Team Colt)0:42:49
6Cory Rimmer0:52:41
7Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team)1:58:09
8Miguel Torres3:54:27

Under 25 women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)1002823:01:41
2Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)0:07:42
3Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:08:09

Men enduro classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)1465pts
2Aaron Snyder1455
3Michael Broderick1445
4Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)1315
5Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)930
6Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)873
7Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)787
8Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)723
9Nick Shepherd704
10Colt Mcelwaine656
11Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)643
12Daniel Sturm601
13Barry Croker576
14Jorge Riba524
15Kris Sneddon (Kona)513
16Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)466
17Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)458
18Mark Gedraitis442
19Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)411
20Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)387
21Matthew Kesecker (cambo)344
22Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)333
22Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)333
24Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)328
24Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)328
26Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)304
27Matt Acker (Redline)285
28Cory Rimmer273
29Jeremiah Bishop262
30Nick Waite246
31Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)244
32Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head)226
33Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)200
34Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)197
35Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)179
36Kevin Maldonado171
37Mike Johnson70

Women enduro classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)1510pts
2Carolyn Popovic1455
3Cheryl Sornson (RDC)1285
4Mary Mcconneloug1255
5Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)858
6Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)830
7Vicki Barclay785
8Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)776
9Kaarin Tae (Bike Monkey Cycling)765
10Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)737
10Cynthia Fowler737
12Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)660
13Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)612
14Selene Yeager595
15Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)465

 

Latest on Cyclingnews