Mike Broderick (Kenda NoTubes) and Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) won the enduro stage 3 at the Trans-Sylvania Epic on Tuesday. With the change in format for the third day, some different riders visited the podium as the GC favorites mostly focused on protecting their overall standings.

At the end of the day, Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Cheryl Sornson (Rare Diseases Cycling) both kept their yellow leaders' jerseys.

Men

Mike Broderick won the day's stage, which was comprised of five separate timed enduro segments. Broderick claimed his victory ahead of last year's overall race winner Justin Lindine (Redline/NBX) and local Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing).

"More or less, everything went according to plan," said Broderick. "I went into the stage pretty prepared. I had only a few mistakes. At the end of the day, I knew I had a good thing going and I was consistent."

Broderick has previously raced a few super Ds, but never any enduros - he has always specialized in cross country racing, typically at the World Cup and national level.

"It was nice to break up the race with that enduro kind of atmosphere rather than just cross country stages," he said. "I haven't really had a chance to race enduro previously, but I came from racing downhill on my hardtail at Mount Snow."

Lindine has had a rough few days of mechanicals, but today's stage finally went his way.

"I had a day where nothing went wrong, which was good since so far this race has been a challenge that way," said Lindine. "My GC time is way back, so the enduro has become something I'm thinking about trying to shoot for. Today was fun - I like those trails."

Last year's under 25 overall winner Matthews claimed the third spot. Still an under 25 rider, Matthews put his local knowledge to work and showed up many of his elders to step onto the podium.

Continuing into stage 4 as the race leader, Bishop was content to finish 17th on the stage.

"I had a blast out there. It was fun to do something a little different," said Bishop. "It was important today to stay out of trouble and stay smooth. There were a lot of people going for small gains today. It was a little like a sprinter's stage in the Tour de France where you don't want to lose time, but you don't want to gain a second or two by taking crazy risks."

Bishop leads Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) and Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) in the GC.

Women

Vicki Barclay won her second stage in as many days, after having never previously won a Trans-Sylvania Epic stage.

"It feels amazing, but it's surprise to be honest," said Barclay. "I wasn't expecting to win today - I just tried to focus on riding smooth and using my home court advantage. I put on much bigger tires and had a lot of fun and felt focused and relaxed."

"Wildcat [segment three of five] is always the most epic segment. The most fun thing was to have local people out supporting me on the techy sections. It gave me a boost to have people who knew who I was and calling my name."

Second place went to Carolyn Popovich (Rare Diseases Cycling Team). She nearly jeopardized her day by briefly forgetting to swipe her enduro chip at the end of segment number one, but a rider behind her reminded her to do so.

"I haven't done an enduro before, but I've done a few super Ds. I'm totally into this though I don't think it would be any easier than cross country racing. I was so out of breath at the end of each segment. I'm sure that today will be the highlight of my week!" said Popovich.

Kaufmann rounded out the third place on the day, despite flatting and breaking her wheel on the third enduro segment.

"I felt kind of ho hum about this stage last year, but today I got into a good groove, and I knew it would be tough on a hardtail, but I just tried to ride smooth, and I had fun out there," said Kaufmann. "On the first three stages, I was riding with Vicki and it was fun to chase the pink down the trails. She knows these trails and is always is good on the rocks."

Cheryl Sornson (Rare Diseases Cycling) continues to lead the overall women's standings after stage 3. Yeager and McConneloug round out the current top three in the GC.

Under 25 men and women

Kaysee Armstrong (Kona TBB Racing) topped the under 25 women's category while Matthews was the best of the under 25 men.

Armstrong leads the under 25 women's GC while Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater) tops the under 25 men's standings.



Results

Men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes) 0:19:56 2 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 0:00:10 3 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:00:21 4 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com/NoTubes) 0:00:28 5 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 0:00:29 6 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 0:01:23 7 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 0:01:32 8 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 0:01:40 9 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 0:01:53 10 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 0:02:07 11 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:02:34 12 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 0:03:12 13 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 0:03:33 14 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 0:03:46 15 Matt Williams (mtbracing.com) 0:03:59 16 Matt Acker (Redline) 0:04:22 17 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 0:05:01 18 Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 0:05:03 19 Colt Mcelwaine 0:05:08 20 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 0:05:22 21 Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear) 0:05:58 22 Barry Croker 0:06:13 23 Daniel Sturm 0:07:50 24 Cory Rimmer 0:08:18 25 Andre Landry (Fitwork) 0:08:43 26 Matthew Kesecker (cambo) 0:08:48 27 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 0:10:04 28 Jorge Riba 0:10:30 29 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 0:11:22 30 Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag) 0:13:21 31 Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle) 0:15:33 32 Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports) 0:28:03 33 Kenny Kocarek (KSD Racing) 0:43:39

Women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vicki Barclay 0:27:19 2 Carolyn Popovic 0:00:05 3 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 0:00:35 4 Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:01 5 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 0:01:04 6 Selene Yeager 0:02:12 7 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:02:31 8 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 0:04:54 9 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports) 0:05:17 10 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com) 0:06:28 11 Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing) 0:09:06 12 Cynthia Fowler 0:09:54 13 Sue George 0:15:27 14 Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 0:20:51

Under 25 men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:20:17 2 Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team) 0:00:33 3 Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater) 0:02:42 4 Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott Elite Team) 0:03:18 5 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 0:03:25 6 Levi Kurlander (Team Colt) 0:04:28 7 Cory Rimmer 0:07:57 8 Miguel Torres 0:23:55 9 Michael Sampson (Adigga Racing) 0:32:17

Under 25 women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 0:28:23 2 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:01:27 3 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 0:03:50

Men enduro stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Broderick 805 pts 2 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 710 3 Aaron Snyder 685 4 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 670 5 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 643 6 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 513 7 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 435 8 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 411 9 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 397 10 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 387 11 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 358 12 Matt Williams (mtbracing.com) 328 12 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 328 14 Nick Shepherd 317 15 Daniel Sturm 311 16 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 308 17 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 304 18 Matt Acker (Redline) 285 19 Cory Rimmer 273 20 Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 263 20 Colt Mcelwaine 263 22 Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 262 22 Jeremiah Bishop 262 24 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 253 25 Nick Waite 246 26 Barry Croker 231 27 Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head) 226 28 Matthew Kesecker (cambo) 212 29 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 201 30 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 200 31 Jorge Riba 198 32 Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports) 197 33 Mark Gedraitis 190 34 Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag) 186 35 Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle) 179 36 Kevin Maldonado 171

Women enduro stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vicki Barclay 785 pts 2 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 780 3 Carolyn Popovic 750 4 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 660 5 Cheryl Sornson (RDC) 580 6 Mary Mcconneloug 575 7 Selene Yeager 485 8 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 445 9 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 380 10 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports) 368 11 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com) 366 12 Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing) 347 13 Cynthia Fowler 332 14 Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 322

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 1002821:07:25 2 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 0:04:40 3 Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear) 0:05:34 4 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 0:06:28 5 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 0:12:53 6 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 0:22:07 7 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 0:25:07 8 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 0:26:22 9 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:28:09 10 Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes) 0:30:47 11 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 0:35:59 12 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:37:59 13 Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 0:46:08 14 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 0:47:15 15 Daniel Sturm 0:48:10 16 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 0:48:15 17 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 0:49:38 18 Cory Rimmer 0:58:07 19 Matt Williams (mtbracing.com) 1:00:16 20 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com/NoTubes) 1:01:29 21 Andre Landry (Fitwork) 1:19:40 22 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 1:22:55 23 Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 1:31:28 24 Matt Acker (Redline) 1:41:53 25 Barry Croker 1:46:02 26 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 1:50:09 27 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 2:04:51 28 Matthew Kesecker (cambo) 2:06:25 29 Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle) 3:18:20 30 Jorge Riba 3:24:11 31 Kenny Kocarek (KSD Racing) 3:36:20 32 Colt Mcelwaine (0) 3:42:36

Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (RDC) 1002822:11:42 2 Vicki Barclay 0:03:13 3 Selene Yeager 0:15:40 4 Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes) 0:18:16 5 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 0:28:16 6 Carolyn Popovic 0:36:39 7 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 0:49:59 8 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 0:57:41 9 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports) 0:57:46 10 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:58:08 11 Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 2:03:15 12 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com) 2:04:36 13 Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing) 2:12:46 14 Sue George 2:35:46

Under 25 men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater) 1002821:12:51 2 Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott Elite Team) 0:11:40 3 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 0:30:33 4 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:32:33 5 Levi Kurlander (Team Colt) 0:42:49 6 Cory Rimmer 0:52:41 7 Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team) 1:58:09 8 Miguel Torres 3:54:27

Under 25 women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 1002823:01:41 2 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 0:07:42 3 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:08:09

Men enduro classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 1465 pts 2 Aaron Snyder 1455 3 Michael Broderick 1445 4 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 1315 5 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 930 6 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 873 7 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 787 8 Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 723 9 Nick Shepherd 704 10 Colt Mcelwaine 656 11 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 643 12 Daniel Sturm 601 13 Barry Croker 576 14 Jorge Riba 524 15 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 513 16 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 466 17 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 458 18 Mark Gedraitis 442 19 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 411 20 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 387 21 Matthew Kesecker (cambo) 344 22 Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 333 22 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 333 24 Matt Williams (mtbracing.com) 328 24 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 328 26 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 304 27 Matt Acker (Redline) 285 28 Cory Rimmer 273 29 Jeremiah Bishop 262 30 Nick Waite 246 31 Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag) 244 32 Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head) 226 33 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 200 34 Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports) 197 35 Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle) 179 36 Kevin Maldonado 171 37 Mike Johnson 70