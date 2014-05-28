Image 1 of 24 Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling) races toward a stage 4 win at the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 2 of 24 Scott Smith’s improvised chain-stay repair midway through the stage cost him time but allowed him to remain in the race. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 3 of 24 Cheryl Sornson and Mary McConneloug battle it out on the road (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 4 of 24 Jim Matthews ends up muddy and gritty after the stage with many gravel roads (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 5 of 24 A rider enjoys the bridges of the quaint town of Coburn halfway through stage 4 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 6 of 24 Two riders roll through Coburn, PA during stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 7 of 24 Scott Smith hits a bridge through the scenic town of Coburn, PA (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 8 of 24 Scott Smith and Ellen Noble cross the river in Coburn, PA. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 9 of 24 Lisa Le Poole and Kristin Walters enjoy the relatively flat roads of Coburn, PA between steep climbs. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 10 of 24 Payson McElveen celebrates his victory as he crosses the finish line of stage 4. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 11 of 24 Matthew Ferrari washes his bike after a damp and grimy day of racing. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 12 of 24 Lisa Le Poole and Kristin Walters ride in the peloton on the gravel roads of Stage 4. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 13 of 24 Spectators dressed up as Dracula wait for riders outside the dark tunnel in Coburn (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 14 of 24 Kris Sneddon enters the Coburn Tunnel in stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 15 of 24 Riders make their way through flowy singletrack between road sections on stage 4. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 16 of 24 Chris Jackson blasts through the ferns to close a gap. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 17 of 24 Aaron Snyder makes a solo effort through the woods. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 18 of 24 Ellen Noble traverses a rocky section of trail on stage 4. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 19 of 24 An early breakaway pushes hard through the mist to gain time on the peloton. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 20 of 24 Peter Glassford makes a hard effort at the front of the breakaway. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 21 of 24 Individual riders struggle to re-group after sections of single-track shatter the breakaway. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 22 of 24 Michael Wissell sprints hard up a climb to catch the leaders. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 23 of 24 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) defends his yellow jersey during stage 4 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 24 of 24 Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) in action during stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)

Nick Waite (ProTested) and Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling) earned the pro men's and women's victories at the end of stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic mountain bike stage race on Wednesday. However, it wasn't Waite who was first across the line. Instead, under 25 racer Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater) was the first man to finish - though he is scored separately among his fellow U25s.

Waite finished ahead of overall leader Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Thomas Turner (Jamis) while Sornson claimed the victory ahead of Mary McConneloug (Kenda/NoTubes) and Selene Yeager (Rare Disease Cycling). Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) was the first under 25 woman to finish.

Billed as the road stage of the week due to its high fraction of fireroads and pavement, riders still faced some challenging rocky singletrack, made all the more treacherous by massive overnight storms. However, with the prevalent road bits, the favorites often came back together on the road sections and tactics played a big role throughout.

At the end of the day, Bishop and Sornson successfully defended their yellow jerseys.

Men

Kris Sneddon (Kona) was the first to animate the race as he rode off the front during the first enduro section.

"I just wanted to ride the trail sections fast and the downhills fast because they play to my strengths," said Sneddon.

The group of GC contenders eventually caught Sneddon ahead of the first feed zone, but then Sneddon rode away again on another enduro section. He gained even more time on the treacherous Fisherman's Path section.

Behind him, teammate Spencer Paxson tried to close, with Waite in tow. Race leader Bishop felt the pressure and pushed hard to close back to the two chasers.

By the end of the Fisherman's Path and subsequent famous railroad tunnel, most of the favorites including Bishop, Waite, Thomas Turner, Paxson, McElveen, Peter Glassford, Cole Oberman and Ben Sonntag, were back together again and Sneddon was still of the front alone.

At this point, Sneddon decided to go with it.

"I probably had 30 seconds to one minute, so I decided to just ride hard. Those guys climb harder than I do, but I figured I'd see where I could end up. I needed about another minute," said Sneddon. "I had as much as 1:30. They caught me at the second feed zone."

Sneddon was caught as Waite and Bishop started to push the pace.

"I had a great day and sat in for most of it until it started getting a bit frisky at the end," said Waite. "Then on the long climb up to the last feed station, Cole Oberman went for it and was off the front for five or six miles, but I knew we had enough diesel in our group that we could get him back."

Oberman had launched a bold attack, but it was too early. On the final climb, he was caught by Waite leading Bishop. Only McElveen could follow the dynamic duo.

"Today was even more awesome than Monday. Going into the stage, I figured it was one of my best chances to win a stage," said McElveen. "I think Jeremiah has more strength and fitness than me, but I thought if I played my cards right, I could do something sneaky at the end and it kind of played out that way."

"Jeremiah was at the limit on the final climb, and I felt like I had a little more left. It was so hard, I wanted to give up so badly. I had that inner dialogue going on about how I wasn't really racing them, but I really wanted to beat them."

Going into the finale, it was just the three of them. They were skidding around corners with one foot out and Waite and Bishop both overcooked one ofthem. It left just enough room for McElveen to sneak past.

"Luckily on one corner, Jeremiah and Nick went wide and I went inside. I had one more 20-second climb, and I just went as hard as I could. I finished maybe three seconds in front of Nick," said McElveen.

Bishop was just happy to keep his yellow jersey. "I was obviously thinking about the yellow jersey and keeping it rubber side down. It was a very different stage than any of the others. I was just glad to hold on to the yellow. Mission accomplished."

Thomas Turner (Jamis) claimed third place on the day, despite trying to also chase the enduro segments, which meant stopping to swipe his chip and then chasing back on a few times.

Women

In the women's category, Cheryl Sornson battled Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) for the win. McConneloug was in the lead at times, especially during the enduro sections, but Sornson would always catch her back and eventually rode away from McConneloug on the final climb.

"Mary got away from me on the enduro section while I was being cautious, but I caught her back. Later I got away from her, but she got me again on another enduro section. From then on, were together. I think I do better when the pace is high so Mary and I just went as hard as we could and it was fun," said Sornson.

McConneloug said, "I was trying to get the best time I could and maybe win the stage, but Cheryl was really strong. I was back on my race bike with 29er wheels and not such big rubber. I felt good and I could go at the start and not miss that group. It was a fun day, but hard. It was good to spin it out."

Selene Yeager (Rare Disease Cycling) took third. "This was a good day for me with all its power climbs - I was looking forward to it. I knew Cheryl would go hot off the line and I figured I'd hang as long as I could. I spent some time with Vicky Barclay. Cheryl has a healthy lead, but everything else is fairly tight in the top cluster."

Going into stage 5, Sornson kept her lead. "I feel better and have a pretty good cushion, but anything can happen," she said.

Under 25 men and women

By virtue of being the first man across the line, Payson McElveen also was the fastest U25 men's rider. Cole Oberman took second spot, in the chase group, just behind the three leaders. McElveen continues to lead the U25 men's GC.

Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) won both the stage and took over the lead in the U25 women's category. The road stage suited her.

"I've done road longer than mountain biking, but 'cross the longest, so today was good for me," said Shields.

"I was by myself most of the day though I didn't catch previous race leader Kaysee Armstrong until just before the final hill. Then I kind of rode away from her on hill. What I'm really psyched about is being sixth fastest among the pro women."

Results

Elite men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Waite(Pro Tested Gear) 2:39:42 2 Jeremiah Bishop(Sho-Air/Cannondale) 0:00:07 3 Thomas Turner(Team Jamis) 0:00:14 4 Cole Oberman(rarediseasecycling.org) 0:00:15 5 Spencer Paxson(Kona Bikes) 0:00:17 6 Peter Glassford(Trek - Canada) 0:00:19 7 Benjamin Sonntag(Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 0:00:20 8 Kris Sneddon(Kona) 0:00:27 9 Chris Jackson(Castex Racing) 0:06:06 10 Cory Rimmer 0:06:40 11 Rob Spreng(Rare Disease Cycling) 0:08:57 12 Michael Wissell(B2C2 / Boloco) 0:09:38 13 Drew Edsall(Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 0:10:47 14 Justin Lindine(Redline / NBX) 0:12:31 15 Madison Matthews(Toasted Head Racing) 0:12:33 16 Andre Landry(Fitwork) 0:14:22 17 Daniel Sturm 0:18:07 18 Michael Broderick(Kenda/Stan's NoTubes) 0:21:56 19 Matt Acker(Redline) 0:22:33 20 Matt Williams(mtbracing.com) 0:22:38 21 Greg Jancaitis(Riverside Racing) 0:27:55 22 Carlos Rodriguez(Steel Pipes) 0:28:22 23 Benjamin Sawyer(Riverside Racing) 0:33:43 24 Simon Tremblay(Espresso Sports) 0:36:58 25 Tristan Uhl(787 Racing) 0:44:19 26 Barry Croker 0:46:30 27 Gary Hoehne(Death Row Velo / Vasago) 0:51:42 28 Colt Mcelwaine 1:12:56 29 Aaron Snyder(TSEpic.com/NoTubes) 1:14:40 30 Eric Dejong(Team Sandbag) 1:17:50 31 Matthew Kesecker(cambo) 1:20:54 32 Kris Gibbs(Full Cycle) 1:38:42 33 Kenny Kocarek(KSD Racing) 1:43:43 34 Kevin Vanwert 1:46:15 35 Jorge Riba 1:56:08

Elite women stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson(RDC) 3:02:32 2 Mary Mcconneloug(Kenda/Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:56 3 Selene Yeager 0:06:24 4 Vicki Barclay 0:11:45 5 Sarah Kaufmann(Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 0:14:39 6 Emily Shields(BMC Project Dirt) 0:21:49 7 Ellen Noble(Bear Development Team) 0:33:33 8 Elizabeth Allen(Danielson Adventure sports) 0:36:08 9 Kaysee Armstrong(Kona/TBB Race) 0:40:02 10 Carolyn Popovic(Rare Disease Cycling) 0:46:05 11 Cynthia Fowler 0:58:21 12 Vanessa Mccaffery(Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 0:59:24 13 Leslie Timm(Riverside Racing) 1:00:36 14 Rachel Brown(Bikeman.com) 1:10:40 15 Sue George 1:44:41

U25 men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Payson Mcelveen(Colt Training Systems) 2:39:37 2 Cole Oberman(rarediseasecycling.org) 0:00:20 3 Cameron Dodge(Colt Training Systems) 0:05:35 4 Cory Rimmer 0:06:45 5 Madison Matthews(Toasted Head Racing) 0:12:38 6 Levi Kurlander(Colt Training Systems) 0:15:17 7 Cody Phillips(Colt Training Systems) 0:44:23 8 Miguel Torres(Orioles MTB Team) 1:50:54

U25 women stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Shields(BMC Project Dirt) 3:24:21 2 Ellen Noble(Bear Development Team) 0:11:44 3 Kaysee Armstrong(Kona/TBB Race) 0:18:13

Singlespeed stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Ferrari 3:02:36 2 Kurt Gensheimer(Ibis) 0:21:20 3 Scott Smith(TVB Race/Tomato Head) 0:35:05 4 Rich Dillen(Faster Mustache) 0:48:18

Elite men enduro stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Uhl(787 Racing) 520 pts 2 Aaron Snyder(TSEpic.com / No Tubes) 500 3 Justin Lindine(Redline / NBX) 360 4 Kevin Maldonado 338 5 Michael Broderick 330 6 Colt Mcelwaine 305 6 Benjamin Sawyer(Riverside Racing) 305 8 Thomas Turner(Team Jamis) 235 8 Barry Croker 235 10 Gary Hoehne(Death Row Velo / Vasago) 230 11 Mark Gedraitis 221 12 Jorge Riba 216 13 Matthew Kesecker(cambo) 165

Elite women enduro stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Popovic 560 pts 2 Mary Mcconneloug 520 3 Kaysee Armstrong(Kona/TBB Race) 420 4 Ellen Noble(Bear Development Team) 345 5 Elizabeth Allen(Danielson Adventure sports) 315 6 Leslie Timm(Riverside Racing) 300 7 Rachel Brown(Bikeman.com) 290 8 Cynthia Fowler 255 8 Vanessa Mccaffery(Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 255

Elite men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop(Sho-Air/Cannondale) 7:47:14 2 Spencer Paxson(Kona Bikes) 0:04:50 3 Nick Waite(Pro Tested Gear) 0:05:27 4 Kris Sneddon(Kona) 0:06:48 5 Benjamin Sonntag(Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 0:13:06 6 Thomas Turner(Team Jamis) 0:22:14 7 Peter Glassford(Trek - Canada) 0:27:10 8 Drew Edsall(Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 0:35:47 9 Cole Oberman(rarediseasecycling.org) 0:36:07 10 Rob Spreng(Rare Disease Cycling) 0:36:59 11 Madison Matthews(Toasted Head Racing) 0:50:24 12 Michael Broderick(Kenda/Stan's NoTubes) 0:52:36 13 Chris Jackson(Castex Racing) 0:55:37 14 Michael Wissell(B2C2 / Boloco) 0:55:40 15 Justin Lindine(Redline / NBX) 0:59:39 16 Cory Rimmer 1:04:40 17 Daniel Sturm 1:06:09 18 Matt Williams(mtbracing.com) 1:22:47 19 Tristan Uhl(787 Racing) 1:32:27 20 Andre Landry(Fitwork) 1:33:55 21 Carlos Rodriguez(Steel Pipes) 1:51:10 22 Matt Acker(Redline) 2:04:18 23 Benjamin Sawyer(Riverside Racing) 2:05:04 24 Aaron Snyder(TSEpic.com/NoTubes) 2:16:02 25 Greg Jancaitis(Riverside Racing) 2:17:57 26 Barry Croker 2:32:25 27 Gary Hoehne(Death Row Velo / Vasago) 2:56:26 28 Matthew Kesecker(cambo) 3:27:12 29 Colt Mcelwaine 4:55:25 30 Kris Gibbs(Full Cycle) 4:56:55 31 Kenny Kocarek(KSD Racing) 5:19:56 32 Jorge Riba 5:20:12

Elite women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson(RDC) 9:14:14 2 Vicki Barclay 0:14:58 3 Mary Mcconneloug(Kenda/Stan's NoTubes) 0:19:12 4 Selene Yeager 0:22:04 5 Sarah Kaufmann(Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 0:42:55 6 Emily Shields(BMC Project Dirt) 1:19:30 7 Carolyn Popovic(Rare Disease Cycling) 1:22:44 8 Kaysee Armstrong(Kona/TBB Race) 1:30:01 9 Ellen Noble(Bear Development Team) 1:31:40 10 Elizabeth Allen(Danielson Adventure sports) 1:33:55 11 Vanessa Mccaffery(Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 3:02:39 12 Leslie Timm(Riverside Racing) 3:13:23 13 Rachel Brown(Bikeman.com) 3:15:16 14 Cynthia Fowler 3:32:35 15 Sue George 4:20:27

U25 men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Payson Mcelveen(Colt Training Systems) 7:52:28 2 Cameron Dodge(Colt Training Systems) 0:17:15 3 Cole Oberman(rarediseasecycling.org) 0:30:53 4 Madison Matthews(Toasted Head Racing) 0:45:10 5 Levi Kurlander(Colt Training Systems) 0:58:06 6 Cory Rimmer 0:59:26 7 Cody Phillips(Colt Training Systems) 2:42:31 8 Miguel Torres(Orioles MTB Team) 5:45:21

U25 women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily(Shields) 10:33:44 2 Kaysee(Armstrong) 0:10:31 3 Ellen(Noble) 0:12:10

Singlespeed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Ferrari 9:15:17 2 Kurt Gensheimer(Ibis) 0:33:58 3 Rich Dillen(Faster Mustache) 1:11:22 4 Scott Smith(TVB Race/Tomato Head) 1:14:57 5 Chris Merriam 2:39:03

Men enduro classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Uhl(787 Racing) 1985 pts 2 Aaron Snyder(TSEpic.com / No Tubes) 1955 3 Michael Broderick 1775 4 Justin Lindine(Redline / NBX) 1675 5 Thomas Turner(Team Jamis) 1165 6 Benjamin Sawyer(Riverside Racing) 1028 7 Colt Mcelwaine 961 8 Drew Edsall(Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 873 9 Barry Croker 811 10 Rob Spreng(Rare Disease Cycling) 787 11 Jorge Riba 740 12 Nick Shepherd 704 13 Gary Hoehne(Death Row Velo / Vasago) 696 14 Mark Gedraitis 663 15 Madison Matthews(Toasted Head Racing) 643 16 Daniel Sturm 601 17 Kris Sneddon(Kona) 513 18 Matthew Kesecker(cambo) 509 18 Kevin Maldonado 509 20 Peter Glassford(Trek - Canada) 458 21 Spencer Paxson(Kona Bikes) 411 22 Benjamin Sonntag(Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 387 23 Michael Wissell(B2C2 / Boloco) 333 23 Greg Jancaitis(Riverside Racing) 333 25 Matt Williams(mtbracing.com) 328 25 Chris Jackson(Castex Racing) 328 27 Cole Oberman(rarediseasecycling.org) 304 28 Matt Acker(Redline) 285 29 Jeremiah Bishop 262 30 Nick Waite 246 31 Eric Dejong(Team Sandbag) 244 32 Scott Smith(TVB Race/Tomato Head) 226 33 Andre Landry(Fitwork) 212 34 Carlos Rodriguez(Steel Pipes) 200 35 Simon Tremblay(Espresso Sports) 197 36 Kris Gibbs(Full Cycle) 179 37 Mike Johnson 70