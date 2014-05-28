Trending

Waite and Sornson earn stage 4 victories at Trans-Sylvania Epic

,

Under 25 racer McElveen first to finish but scored in separate category

Image 1 of 24

Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling) races toward a stage 4 win at the Trans-Sylvania Epic

Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling) races toward a stage 4 win at the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 2 of 24

Scott Smith’s improvised chain-stay repair midway through the stage cost him time but allowed him to remain in the race.

Scott Smith’s improvised chain-stay repair midway through the stage cost him time but allowed him to remain in the race.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 3 of 24

Cheryl Sornson and Mary McConneloug battle it out on the road

Cheryl Sornson and Mary McConneloug battle it out on the road
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 4 of 24

Jim Matthews ends up muddy and gritty after the stage with many gravel roads

Jim Matthews ends up muddy and gritty after the stage with many gravel roads
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 5 of 24

A rider enjoys the bridges of the quaint town of Coburn halfway through stage 4

A rider enjoys the bridges of the quaint town of Coburn halfway through stage 4
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 6 of 24

Two riders roll through Coburn, PA during stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

Two riders roll through Coburn, PA during stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 7 of 24

Scott Smith hits a bridge through the scenic town of Coburn, PA

Scott Smith hits a bridge through the scenic town of Coburn, PA
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 8 of 24

Scott Smith and Ellen Noble cross the river in Coburn, PA.

Scott Smith and Ellen Noble cross the river in Coburn, PA.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 9 of 24

Lisa Le Poole and Kristin Walters enjoy the relatively flat roads of Coburn, PA between steep climbs.

Lisa Le Poole and Kristin Walters enjoy the relatively flat roads of Coburn, PA between steep climbs.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 10 of 24

Payson McElveen celebrates his victory as he crosses the finish line of stage 4.

Payson McElveen celebrates his victory as he crosses the finish line of stage 4.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 11 of 24

Matthew Ferrari washes his bike after a damp and grimy day of racing.

Matthew Ferrari washes his bike after a damp and grimy day of racing.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 12 of 24

Lisa Le Poole and Kristin Walters ride in the peloton on the gravel roads of Stage 4.

Lisa Le Poole and Kristin Walters ride in the peloton on the gravel roads of Stage 4.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 13 of 24

Spectators dressed up as Dracula wait for riders outside the dark tunnel in Coburn

Spectators dressed up as Dracula wait for riders outside the dark tunnel in Coburn
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 14 of 24

Kris Sneddon enters the Coburn Tunnel in stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

Kris Sneddon enters the Coburn Tunnel in stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 15 of 24

Riders make their way through flowy singletrack between road sections on stage 4.

Riders make their way through flowy singletrack between road sections on stage 4.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 16 of 24

Chris Jackson blasts through the ferns to close a gap.

Chris Jackson blasts through the ferns to close a gap.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 17 of 24

Aaron Snyder makes a solo effort through the woods.

Aaron Snyder makes a solo effort through the woods.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 18 of 24

Ellen Noble traverses a rocky section of trail on stage 4.

Ellen Noble traverses a rocky section of trail on stage 4.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 19 of 24

An early breakaway pushes hard through the mist to gain time on the peloton.

An early breakaway pushes hard through the mist to gain time on the peloton.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 20 of 24

Peter Glassford makes a hard effort at the front of the breakaway.

Peter Glassford makes a hard effort at the front of the breakaway.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 21 of 24

Individual riders struggle to re-group after sections of single-track shatter the breakaway.

Individual riders struggle to re-group after sections of single-track shatter the breakaway.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 22 of 24

Michael Wissell sprints hard up a climb to catch the leaders.

Michael Wissell sprints hard up a climb to catch the leaders.
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 23 of 24

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) defends his yellow jersey during stage 4

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) defends his yellow jersey during stage 4
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 24 of 24

Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) in action during stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) in action during stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)

Nick Waite (ProTested) and Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling) earned the pro men's and women's victories at the end of stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic mountain bike stage race on Wednesday. However, it wasn't Waite who was first across the line. Instead, under 25 racer Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater) was the first man to finish - though he is scored separately among his fellow U25s.

Waite finished ahead of overall leader Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Thomas Turner (Jamis) while Sornson claimed the victory ahead of Mary McConneloug (Kenda/NoTubes) and Selene Yeager (Rare Disease Cycling). Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) was the first under 25 woman to finish.

Billed as the road stage of the week due to its high fraction of fireroads and pavement, riders still faced some challenging rocky singletrack, made all the more treacherous by massive overnight storms. However, with the prevalent road bits, the favorites often came back together on the road sections and tactics played a big role throughout.

At the end of the day, Bishop and Sornson successfully defended their yellow jerseys.

Men

Kris Sneddon (Kona) was the first to animate the race as he rode off the front during the first enduro section.

"I just wanted to ride the trail sections fast and the downhills fast because they play to my strengths," said Sneddon.

The group of GC contenders eventually caught Sneddon ahead of the first feed zone, but then Sneddon rode away again on another enduro section. He gained even more time on the treacherous Fisherman's Path section.

Behind him, teammate Spencer Paxson tried to close, with Waite in tow. Race leader Bishop felt the pressure and pushed hard to close back to the two chasers.

By the end of the Fisherman's Path and subsequent famous railroad tunnel, most of the favorites including Bishop, Waite, Thomas Turner, Paxson, McElveen, Peter Glassford, Cole Oberman and Ben Sonntag, were back together again and Sneddon was still of the front alone.

At this point, Sneddon decided to go with it.

"I probably had 30 seconds to one minute, so I decided to just ride hard. Those guys climb harder than I do, but I figured I'd see where I could end up. I needed about another minute," said Sneddon. "I had as much as 1:30. They caught me at the second feed zone."

Sneddon was caught as Waite and Bishop started to push the pace.

"I had a great day and sat in for most of it until it started getting a bit frisky at the end," said Waite. "Then on the long climb up to the last feed station, Cole Oberman went for it and was off the front for five or six miles, but I knew we had enough diesel in our group that we could get him back."

Oberman had launched a bold attack, but it was too early. On the final climb, he was caught by Waite leading Bishop. Only McElveen could follow the dynamic duo.

"Today was even more awesome than Monday. Going into the stage, I figured it was one of my best chances to win a stage," said McElveen. "I think Jeremiah has more strength and fitness than me, but I thought if I played my cards right, I could do something sneaky at the end and it kind of played out that way."

"Jeremiah was at the limit on the final climb, and I felt like I had a little more left. It was so hard, I wanted to give up so badly. I had that inner dialogue going on about how I wasn't really racing them, but I really wanted to beat them."

Going into the finale, it was just the three of them. They were skidding around corners with one foot out and Waite and Bishop both overcooked one ofthem. It left just enough room for McElveen to sneak past.

"Luckily on one corner, Jeremiah and Nick went wide and I went inside. I had one more 20-second climb, and I just went as hard as I could. I finished maybe three seconds in front of Nick," said McElveen.

Bishop was just happy to keep his yellow jersey. "I was obviously thinking about the yellow jersey and keeping it rubber side down. It was a very different stage than any of the others. I was just glad to hold on to the yellow. Mission accomplished."

Thomas Turner (Jamis) claimed third place on the day, despite trying to also chase the enduro segments, which meant stopping to swipe his chip and then chasing back on a few times.

Women

In the women's category, Cheryl Sornson battled Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) for the win. McConneloug was in the lead at times, especially during the enduro sections, but Sornson would always catch her back and eventually rode away from McConneloug on the final climb.

"Mary got away from me on the enduro section while I was being cautious, but I caught her back. Later I got away from her, but she got me again on another enduro section. From then on, were together. I think I do better when the pace is high so Mary and I just went as hard as we could and it was fun," said Sornson.

McConneloug said, "I was trying to get the best time I could and maybe win the stage, but Cheryl was really strong. I was back on my race bike with 29er wheels and not such big rubber. I felt good and I could go at the start and not miss that group. It was a fun day, but hard. It was good to spin it out."

Selene Yeager (Rare Disease Cycling) took third. "This was a good day for me with all its power climbs - I was looking forward to it. I knew Cheryl would go hot off the line and I figured I'd hang as long as I could. I spent some time with Vicky Barclay. Cheryl has a healthy lead, but everything else is fairly tight in the top cluster."

Going into stage 5, Sornson kept her lead. "I feel better and have a pretty good cushion, but anything can happen," she said.

Under 25 men and women

By virtue of being the first man across the line, Payson McElveen also was the fastest U25 men's rider. Cole Oberman took second spot, in the chase group, just behind the three leaders. McElveen continues to lead the U25 men's GC.

Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) won both the stage and took over the lead in the U25 women's category. The road stage suited her.

"I've done road longer than mountain biking, but 'cross the longest, so today was good for me," said Shields.

"I was by myself most of the day though I didn't catch previous race leader Kaysee Armstrong until just before the final hill. Then I kind of rode away from her on hill. What I'm really psyched about is being sixth fastest among the pro women."

 

Results

Elite men stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Waite(Pro Tested Gear)2:39:42
2Jeremiah Bishop(Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:00:07
3Thomas Turner(Team Jamis)0:00:14
4Cole Oberman(rarediseasecycling.org)0:00:15
5Spencer Paxson(Kona Bikes)0:00:17
6Peter Glassford(Trek - Canada)0:00:19
7Benjamin Sonntag(Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)0:00:20
8Kris Sneddon(Kona)0:00:27
9Chris Jackson(Castex Racing)0:06:06
10Cory Rimmer0:06:40
11Rob Spreng(Rare Disease Cycling)0:08:57
12Michael Wissell(B2C2 / Boloco)0:09:38
13Drew Edsall(Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)0:10:47
14Justin Lindine(Redline / NBX)0:12:31
15Madison Matthews(Toasted Head Racing)0:12:33
16Andre Landry(Fitwork)0:14:22
17Daniel Sturm0:18:07
18Michael Broderick(Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)0:21:56
19Matt Acker(Redline)0:22:33
20Matt Williams(mtbracing.com)0:22:38
21Greg Jancaitis(Riverside Racing)0:27:55
22Carlos Rodriguez(Steel Pipes)0:28:22
23Benjamin Sawyer(Riverside Racing)0:33:43
24Simon Tremblay(Espresso Sports)0:36:58
25Tristan Uhl(787 Racing)0:44:19
26Barry Croker0:46:30
27Gary Hoehne(Death Row Velo / Vasago)0:51:42
28Colt Mcelwaine1:12:56
29Aaron Snyder(TSEpic.com/NoTubes)1:14:40
30Eric Dejong(Team Sandbag)1:17:50
31Matthew Kesecker(cambo)1:20:54
32Kris Gibbs(Full Cycle)1:38:42
33Kenny Kocarek(KSD Racing)1:43:43
34Kevin Vanwert1:46:15
35Jorge Riba1:56:08

Elite women stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson(RDC)3:02:32
2Mary Mcconneloug(Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)0:00:56
3Selene Yeager0:06:24
4Vicki Barclay0:11:45
5Sarah Kaufmann(Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)0:14:39
6Emily Shields(BMC Project Dirt)0:21:49
7Ellen Noble(Bear Development Team)0:33:33
8Elizabeth Allen(Danielson Adventure sports)0:36:08
9Kaysee Armstrong(Kona/TBB Race)0:40:02
10Carolyn Popovic(Rare Disease Cycling)0:46:05
11Cynthia Fowler0:58:21
12Vanessa Mccaffery(Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)0:59:24
13Leslie Timm(Riverside Racing)1:00:36
14Rachel Brown(Bikeman.com)1:10:40
15Sue George1:44:41

U25 men stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Payson Mcelveen(Colt Training Systems)2:39:37
2Cole Oberman(rarediseasecycling.org)0:00:20
3Cameron Dodge(Colt Training Systems)0:05:35
4Cory Rimmer0:06:45
5Madison Matthews(Toasted Head Racing)0:12:38
6Levi Kurlander(Colt Training Systems)0:15:17
7Cody Phillips(Colt Training Systems)0:44:23
8Miguel Torres(Orioles MTB Team)1:50:54

U25 women stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Shields(BMC Project Dirt)3:24:21
2Ellen Noble(Bear Development Team)0:11:44
3Kaysee Armstrong(Kona/TBB Race)0:18:13

Singlespeed stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Ferrari3:02:36
2Kurt Gensheimer(Ibis)0:21:20
3Scott Smith(TVB Race/Tomato Head)0:35:05
4Rich Dillen(Faster Mustache)0:48:18

Elite men enduro stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Uhl(787 Racing)520pts
2Aaron Snyder(TSEpic.com / No Tubes)500
3Justin Lindine(Redline / NBX)360
4Kevin Maldonado338
5Michael Broderick330
6Colt Mcelwaine305
6Benjamin Sawyer(Riverside Racing)305
8Thomas Turner(Team Jamis)235
8Barry Croker235
10Gary Hoehne(Death Row Velo / Vasago)230
11Mark Gedraitis221
12Jorge Riba216
13Matthew Kesecker(cambo)165

Elite women enduro stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Popovic560pts
2Mary Mcconneloug520
3Kaysee Armstrong(Kona/TBB Race)420
4Ellen Noble(Bear Development Team)345
5Elizabeth Allen(Danielson Adventure sports)315
6Leslie Timm(Riverside Racing)300
7Rachel Brown(Bikeman.com)290
8Cynthia Fowler255
8Vanessa Mccaffery(Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)255

Elite men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop(Sho-Air/Cannondale)7:47:14
2Spencer Paxson(Kona Bikes)0:04:50
3Nick Waite(Pro Tested Gear)0:05:27
4Kris Sneddon(Kona)0:06:48
5Benjamin Sonntag(Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)0:13:06
6Thomas Turner(Team Jamis)0:22:14
7Peter Glassford(Trek - Canada)0:27:10
8Drew Edsall(Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)0:35:47
9Cole Oberman(rarediseasecycling.org)0:36:07
10Rob Spreng(Rare Disease Cycling)0:36:59
11Madison Matthews(Toasted Head Racing)0:50:24
12Michael Broderick(Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)0:52:36
13Chris Jackson(Castex Racing)0:55:37
14Michael Wissell(B2C2 / Boloco)0:55:40
15Justin Lindine(Redline / NBX)0:59:39
16Cory Rimmer1:04:40
17Daniel Sturm1:06:09
18Matt Williams(mtbracing.com)1:22:47
19Tristan Uhl(787 Racing)1:32:27
20Andre Landry(Fitwork)1:33:55
21Carlos Rodriguez(Steel Pipes)1:51:10
22Matt Acker(Redline)2:04:18
23Benjamin Sawyer(Riverside Racing)2:05:04
24Aaron Snyder(TSEpic.com/NoTubes)2:16:02
25Greg Jancaitis(Riverside Racing)2:17:57
26Barry Croker2:32:25
27Gary Hoehne(Death Row Velo / Vasago)2:56:26
28Matthew Kesecker(cambo)3:27:12
29Colt Mcelwaine4:55:25
30Kris Gibbs(Full Cycle)4:56:55
31Kenny Kocarek(KSD Racing)5:19:56
32Jorge Riba5:20:12

Elite women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson(RDC)9:14:14
2Vicki Barclay0:14:58
3Mary Mcconneloug(Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)0:19:12
4Selene Yeager0:22:04
5Sarah Kaufmann(Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)0:42:55
6Emily Shields(BMC Project Dirt)1:19:30
7Carolyn Popovic(Rare Disease Cycling)1:22:44
8Kaysee Armstrong(Kona/TBB Race)1:30:01
9Ellen Noble(Bear Development Team)1:31:40
10Elizabeth Allen(Danielson Adventure sports)1:33:55
11Vanessa Mccaffery(Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)3:02:39
12Leslie Timm(Riverside Racing)3:13:23
13Rachel Brown(Bikeman.com)3:15:16
14Cynthia Fowler3:32:35
15Sue George4:20:27

U25 men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Payson Mcelveen(Colt Training Systems)7:52:28
2Cameron Dodge(Colt Training Systems)0:17:15
3Cole Oberman(rarediseasecycling.org)0:30:53
4Madison Matthews(Toasted Head Racing)0:45:10
5Levi Kurlander(Colt Training Systems)0:58:06
6Cory Rimmer0:59:26
7Cody Phillips(Colt Training Systems)2:42:31
8Miguel Torres(Orioles MTB Team)5:45:21

U25 women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily(Shields)10:33:44
2Kaysee(Armstrong)0:10:31
3Ellen(Noble)0:12:10

Singlespeed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Ferrari9:15:17
2Kurt Gensheimer(Ibis)0:33:58
3Rich Dillen(Faster Mustache)1:11:22
4Scott Smith(TVB Race/Tomato Head)1:14:57
5Chris Merriam2:39:03

Men enduro classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Uhl(787 Racing)1985pts
2Aaron Snyder(TSEpic.com / No Tubes)1955
3Michael Broderick1775
4Justin Lindine(Redline / NBX)1675
5Thomas Turner(Team Jamis)1165
6Benjamin Sawyer(Riverside Racing)1028
7Colt Mcelwaine961
8Drew Edsall(Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)873
9Barry Croker811
10Rob Spreng(Rare Disease Cycling)787
11Jorge Riba740
12Nick Shepherd704
13Gary Hoehne(Death Row Velo / Vasago)696
14Mark Gedraitis663
15Madison Matthews(Toasted Head Racing)643
16Daniel Sturm601
17Kris Sneddon(Kona)513
18Matthew Kesecker(cambo)509
18Kevin Maldonado509
20Peter Glassford(Trek - Canada)458
21Spencer Paxson(Kona Bikes)411
22Benjamin Sonntag(Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)387
23Michael Wissell(B2C2 / Boloco)333
23Greg Jancaitis(Riverside Racing)333
25Matt Williams(mtbracing.com)328
25Chris Jackson(Castex Racing)328
27Cole Oberman(rarediseasecycling.org)304
28Matt Acker(Redline)285
29Jeremiah Bishop262
30Nick Waite246
31Eric Dejong(Team Sandbag)244
32Scott Smith(TVB Race/Tomato Head)226
33Andre Landry(Fitwork)212
34Carlos Rodriguez(Steel Pipes)200
35Simon Tremblay(Espresso Sports)197
36Kris Gibbs(Full Cycle)179
37Mike Johnson70

Women enduro classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Popovic2015pts
2Kaysee Armstrong(Kona/TBB Race)1930
3Mary Mcconneloug1775
4Cheryl Sornson(RDC)1285
5Ellen Noble(Bear Development Team)1175
6Elizabeth Allen(Danielson Adventure sports)1173
7Rachel Brown(Bikeman.com)1066
8Leslie Timm(Riverside Racing)1037
9Cynthia Fowler992
10Vanessa Mccaffery(Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)867
11Vicki Barclay785
12Kaarin Tae(Bike Monkey Cycling)765
13Sarah Kaufmann(Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)660
14Selene Yeager595
15Emily Shields(BMC Project Dirt)465

 

Latest on Cyclingnews