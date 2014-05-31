Image 1 of 24 Andres Correa and Juan Ernesto Champsaur, racers from Panama, at the finish line of the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 2 of 24 Jeremiah Bishop talks with other racers after finishing the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 3 of 24 Mike Hebe finishes the end of Stage 7 around the campground lake (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 4 of 24 Selene Yeager pulls ahead of Cheryl Sornson to get the Stage 7 win (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 5 of 24 Cheryl Sornson and Selene Yeager finish the lap around the lake to finish the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 6 of 24 Mike Festa and Craig Lebair roll across the finishing line of Stage 7 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 7 of 24 A string of racers pull through the finishing arch of the final stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 8 of 24 Kurt Gensheimer with a placard in his spokes near the heckle pit (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 9 of 24 David Cook falls on the rock garden on the final singletrack section of Stage 7 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 10 of 24 Barry Croker descends a gravel road in sight of a valley backdrop (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 11 of 24 Cheryl Sornson exits the Tower Trail to the gravel descent (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 12 of 24 An open section of the course leads the riders back into the singletrack (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 13 of 24 Emily Shields rolls through the local heckle pit in the middle of the Stage 7 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 14 of 24 Jeremiah Bishop rolls down a rocky descent through the last stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 15 of 24 Kurt Gensheimer rallies a corner through the si ngletrack of Stage 7 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 16 of 24 The riders head through he landscapes of the fer ns and trees of Stage 7 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 17 of 24 Justin Lindine cleans the rock garden on the Bear Creek East Coast Rocks segment (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 18 of 24 Selene Yeager in a loamy descent as she goes onto win the stage (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 19 of 24 Justin Lindine descends a dusty gravel road before turning into singletrack (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 20 of 24 Two riders on the fern lined trails near the cam pground section of Stage 7 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 21 of 24 Nick Waite rolls through the green singletrack tra il in Stage 7 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 22 of 24 Cheryl Sornson in the peloton leading out on the crushed gravel towards the singletrack (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 23 of 24 Jeremiah Bishop and Cole Oberman lead the pack off of the line of the Stage 7 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org) Image 24 of 24 Liz Allen has a homemade rocket pack costume on for the Stage 7 (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling) celebrated victory in the Trans-Sylvania Epic mountain bike stage race on Saturday near State College, Pennsylvania. Bishop and Selene Yeager (Rare Disease Cycling) won their respective final men's and women's stages, a 26-mile cross country-like race through the Bald Eagle State Forest.

Men

Some years, the final stage is more of a parade, but not always. This year, under 25 rider Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling) started with a bang.

"I got the hole shot - everyone else was taking it easy off the start unbeknownst to me," he said. "It was total cross country pace from the start today which felt terrible at first and then felt better as the race went on. I think everyone wanted to get it over with it. For the first three-quarters of the race, we traded pulls at the front."

Bishop wasn't feeling too fresh during the first half of the race. "Those guys hit it hard and put me in the red. I was in suffer mode for half the day and almost getting dropped," he said.

Around the checkpoint, about two-thirds of the way though, Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) and Oberman put in some digs. Bishop was feeling the effects and jumped into the singletrack first after the aid station with the intention of slowing things down a bit.

But then Bishop started to feel good.

"I put in a good counterattack after Nick Waite's attack on some singletrack and knew I would stand a chance of extending the gap I was getting. I couldn't believe my legs came around as well as they did at the end of the week," said Bishop, who went on to solo to the stage victory.

Behind him, Oberman and Ben Sonntag (NoTubes) raced for the second spot.

"After the feed zone, Jeremiah went off the front," said Oberman. "I attempted to bridge before the last section of singletrack. Ben Sonntag was the only one who followed. We had a raging battle going on for second and third place. He got me by about 30 seconds after coming around me on the road and heading toward the finish line going around the lake."

Sonntag finished second on the stage ahead of Oberman in third.

"I rounded out my week with podiums. It was good to go out of this race with a trouble-free stage," said Sonntag. "I ran into mechanical issues almost every day which kind of destroyed my GC ambitions. Podium today was good - it's not a stage win, but I'm content. Going strong at the end of this race gives me confidence going into the next Pro XCT races. Some races you luck out, some races somebody else does."

Bishop was delighted to win his fourth Trans-Sylvania Epic - every one he has entered so far.

"It feels fantastic to win and finally have the stress off the week. With such a high quality field, one flat or broken chain could have cost me the week," said Bishop. "It was an awesome week and I proved I was the strongest by winning the final stage. This week couldn't have gone much better."

Waite finished second in the GC while Spencer Paxson (Kona) moved up into third after his teammate Kris Sneddon had to drop out due to a stomach bug.

Women

Heading into the final stage, two women were still racing for the final podium spot. Selene Yeager led Mary McConneloug which meant no party pace for the ladies, either.

"This often a parade day for us women, and this is the first year I've raced this stage," said Yeager. "I woke up this morning thinking I didn't know how to race this stage. I was the only person who had anything to lose today. I was third in the GC and just minutes in front of Mary McConneloug. Cheryl and Vicki pretty much had their spots locked."

Yeager lined up figuring she'd follow McConneloug, but off the line, she felt good and figured she'd just go, which would give her some cushion if she flatted.

Race leader Sornson was also able to get a good start and the two Rare Disease Cycling teammates ended up together off the front for the duration of the stage.

"Selene was on a mission and going for it. She was definitely riding faster than I wanted to ride, so I just tried to keep pace with her and stay out of her way so I wouldn't mess up her day," said Sornson. "We ended up being together - it was nice. I kept thinking they'd roll up on us, but they didn't. I was surprised."

Both riders said they hadn't planned their strategies.

"I got the ceremonial stage win and she got the GC. It was a great day," said Yeager, who defended her third place in the GC.

Sornson was happy with second on the day and the overall win.

"It feels good to win the overall, but it hasn't sunk in yet. I didn't expect it, so it's exceeded my expectations. It was a good way to spend a week," said Sornson, who also won the race the only other time she did it - in 2012.

Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Women's Elite Team) finished third on the day and second overall, ahead of Yeager in third.

"I knew Cheryl would help Selene as much as possible so I chased them all day," said Barclay. "I didn't want to lose much time to Selene - it was a bit nerve-wracking. I was worried about having a mechanical - that's everybody's fear on the last stage. I just put my head down and tried to get it over with."

Second place is Barclay's best Trans-Sylvania Epic finish yet.

Under 25 men and women

Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater) was feeling the effects of the rest of the week and was not as much of a factor among the elite men.

"I had my first day where I kind of broke physically and mentally a bit," said McElveen "It was ok - it wasn't catastrophic, but I was faking it all day."

"I even had a hamstring cramp on the start line - I think I was paying for yesterday. I left 100% out there yesterday while I think maybe the other guys were at 98%. It was a bit of a lesson. I'll keep that in mind assuming I do this again next year."

McElveen was pleased with his overall success. "It feels good to win the U25 category - to have a goal and achieve it when the competition was so good all week. I feel fortunate to come out on top against Cole Oberman and Cam Dodge."

Emily Shields (Project Dirt/BMC) won the under 25 women's stage and the overall.

"I tried to start out hard like the past few days, but I was just really tired and had to push through it. It was a long 26 miles," she said after finishing and winning her first stage race.

Results

Men stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 1:47:22 2 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 0:00:29 3 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 0:00:43 4 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 0:01:10 5 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 0:02:05 6 Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear) 0:02:31 7 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com/NoTubes) 0:05:28 8 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 0:06:31 9 Cory Rimmer 0:06:44 10 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 0:07:19 11 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 0:10:58 12 Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 0:11:13 13 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:12:03 14 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 0:12:43 15 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 0:13:50 16 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:14:13 17 Matt Williams (mtbracing.com) 0:14:31 18 Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes) 0:20:23 19 Matt Acker (Redline) 0:21:46 20 Andre Landry (Fitwork) 0:22:49 21 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 0:25:15 22 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 0:27:12 23 Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports) 0:29:10 24 Barry Croker (SEAVS/Haymarket) 0:31:53 25 Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 0:51:03 26 Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag) 0:54:41 27 Matthew Kesecker (cambo) 0:56:32 28 Jorge Riba 1:08:55 29 Colt Mcelwaine 1:11:24 30 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 1:28:27

Women stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Selene Yeager 2:13:16 2 Cheryl Sornson (RDC) 0:00:01 3 Vicki Barclay 0:03:47 4 Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes) 0:05:48 5 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 0:12:37 6 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 0:19:16 7 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:20:43 8 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 0:23:02 9 Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing) 0:33:19 10 Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:35:14 11 Sue George 0:59:18 12 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com) 1:02:27 13 Cynthia Fowler 1:02:28 14 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports) 1:08:56 15 Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 1:15:22

Under 25 men stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 1:48:05 2 Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems) 0:00:44 3 Payson Mcelveen (Colt Training Systems) 0:05:10 4 Cory Rimmer 0:06:01 5 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 0:11:20 6 Levi Kurlander (Colt Training Systems) 0:12:06 7 Cody Phillips (Colt Training Systems) 0:47:54 8 Miguel Torres (Orioles MTB Team) 0:48:43

Under 25 women stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 2:25:53 2 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race) 0:06:39 3 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:08:06

Singlespeed men stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Merriam 3:21:59 2 Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head) 0:00:03 3 John Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:00:06 4 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 0:00:08 5 Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis) 0:00:11

Men enduro stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colt Mcelwaine 200 pts 2 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 160 3 Michael Broderick 140 4 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 125 5 Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head) 110 6 Barry Croker 95 7 Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 90 8 Jorge Riba 85 9 Matthew Kesecker (cambo) 80 10 Mark Gedraitis 75

Women enduro stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 200 pts 2 Carolyn Popovic 160 3 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports) 140 4 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TVB Race) 125 5 Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing) 110 6 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com) 95 7 Cynthia Fowler 90 8 Mary Mcconneloug 85 9 Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 80

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 14:55:30 2 Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear) 0:11:54 3 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 0:18:13 4 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 0:20:27 5 Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org) 0:40:01 6 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 0:52:53 7 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 1:08:57 8 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 1:19:14 9 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 1:26:21 10 Cory Rimmer 1:37:01 11 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 1:37:36 12 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 1:42:44 13 michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 1:51:55 14 Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx) 1:56:45 15 Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's Notubes) 2:06:06 16 Matt Williams (Mtbracing.Com) 2:38:24 17 Andre Landry (Fitwork) 2:52:34 18 matt Acker (Redline) 3:29:55 19 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 3:33:07 20 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 3:59:45 21 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 4:01:15 22 benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 4:08:08 23 Barry Croker (Seavs/Haymarket) 4:56:10 24 Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com/Notubes) 5:11:56 25 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 6:44:11 26 Matthew Kesecker (Cambo) 6:54:45 27 Colt Mcelwaine 8:58:18 28 Jorge Riba 10:04:03

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (Rdc) 18:12:29 2 Vicki Barclay 0:14:15 3 Selene Yeager 0:23:58 4 Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's Notubes) 0:33:46 5 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 1:14:59 6 Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt) 1:49:50 7 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race) 2:13:54 8 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 2:27:22 9 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports) 3:50:03 10 Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling) 4:32:56 11 Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 5:49:15 12 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com) 6:25:37 13 Cynthia Fowler 6:41:26 14 Sue George 7:43:18

U25 men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Payson Mcelveen (Colt Training Systems) 15:08:20 2 Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org) 0:27:11 3 Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems) 0:35:29 4 Cory Rimmer 1:24:11 5 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 1:24:46 6 Levi Kurlander (Colt Training Systems) 2:05:29 7 Cody Phillips (Colt Training Systems) 6:23:37

U25 women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt) 20:02:19 2 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race) 0:24:04 3 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:37:32

Singlespeed men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis) 19:58:33 2 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 0:31:32 3 Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head) 0:51:31 4 Chris Merriam 3:05:30

Men enduro final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 3505 pts 2 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com / No Tubes) 3020 3 Michael Broderick 2975 4 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 2415 5 Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) 1990 6 Colt Mcelwaine 1886 7 Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 1738 8 Barry Croker 1425 9 Jorge Riba 1316 10 Mark Gedraitis 1252 11 Nick Shepherd 1189 12 Matthew Kesecker (cambo) 1140 13 Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago) 970 14 Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes) 873 15 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 787 16 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 643 17 Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head) 634 18 Daniel Sturm 601 19 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 513 20 Kevin Maldonado 509 21 Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada) 458 22 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes) 411 23 Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 395 24 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing) 387 25 Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 333 26 Matt Williams (mtbracing.com) 328 26 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing) 328 28 Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org) 304 29 Cory Rimmer 273 30 Jeremiah Bishop 262 31 Nick Waite 246 32 Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag) 244 33 Andre Landry (Fitwork) 212 34 Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes) 200 35 Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports) 197 36 Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle) 179 37 Mike Johnson 70

Women enduro final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Popovic 3420 pts 2 Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TVB Race) 3135 3 Mary Mcconneloug 2905 4 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 2310 5 Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports) 2018 6 Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com) 1891 7 Cynthia Fowler 1762 8 Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing) 1562 9 Cheryl Sornson (RDC) 1285 10 Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing) 1147 11 Vicki Barclay 785 12 Kaarin Tae (Bike Monkey Cycling) 765 13 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team) 660 14 Selene Yeager 595 15 Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt) 465

Men East Coast Rocks classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team) 1:01:00 2 Michael Broderick 0:00:22 3 Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco) 0:06:33 4 Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing) 0:12:23 5 Rob Campbell (Bike Line's Phine Wine) 0:17:41 6 Chris Kozanczyn (Evil Orange) 0:18:19 7 Barry Croker 0:22:36 8 Adam Linstedt 0:28:42 9 Joaquin Gil Del Real 0:30:39 10 Erik Eiseman 0:37:08 11 Joseph White (Cambo) 0:42:38