Bishop and Sornson win Trans-Sylvania Epic

,

McElveen and Sheilds best young riders of the week

Image 1 of 24

Andres Correa and Juan Ernesto Champsaur, racers from Panama, at the finish line of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

Andres Correa and Juan Ernesto Champsaur, racers from Panama, at the finish line of the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 2 of 24

Jeremiah Bishop talks with other racers after finishing the Trans-Sylvania Epic

Jeremiah Bishop talks with other racers after finishing the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 3 of 24

Mike Hebe finishes the end of Stage 7 around the campground lake

Mike Hebe finishes the end of Stage 7 around the campground lake
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 4 of 24

Selene Yeager pulls ahead of Cheryl Sornson to get the Stage 7 win

Selene Yeager pulls ahead of Cheryl Sornson to get the Stage 7 win
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 5 of 24

Cheryl Sornson and Selene Yeager finish the lap around the lake to finish the Trans-Sylvania Epic

Cheryl Sornson and Selene Yeager finish the lap around the lake to finish the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 6 of 24

Mike Festa and Craig Lebair roll across the finishing line of Stage 7

Mike Festa and Craig Lebair roll across the finishing line of Stage 7
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 7 of 24

A string of racers pull through the finishing arch of the final stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

A string of racers pull through the finishing arch of the final stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 8 of 24

Kurt Gensheimer with a placard in his spokes near the heckle pit

Kurt Gensheimer with a placard in his spokes near the heckle pit
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 9 of 24

David Cook falls on the rock garden on the final singletrack section of Stage 7

David Cook falls on the rock garden on the final singletrack section of Stage 7
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 10 of 24

Barry Croker descends a gravel road in sight of a valley backdrop

Barry Croker descends a gravel road in sight of a valley backdrop
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 11 of 24

Cheryl Sornson exits the Tower Trail to the gravel descent

Cheryl Sornson exits the Tower Trail to the gravel descent
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 12 of 24

An open section of the course leads the riders back into the singletrack

An open section of the course leads the riders back into the singletrack
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 13 of 24

Emily Shields rolls through the local heckle pit in the middle of the Stage 7

Emily Shields rolls through the local heckle pit in the middle of the Stage 7
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 14 of 24

Jeremiah Bishop rolls down a rocky descent through the last stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

Jeremiah Bishop rolls down a rocky descent through the last stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 15 of 24

Kurt Gensheimer rallies a corner through the si ngletrack of Stage 7

Kurt Gensheimer rallies a corner through the si ngletrack of Stage 7
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 16 of 24

The riders head through he landscapes of the fer ns and trees of Stage 7

The riders head through he landscapes of the fer ns and trees of Stage 7
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 17 of 24

Justin Lindine cleans the rock garden on the Bear Creek East Coast Rocks segment

Justin Lindine cleans the rock garden on the Bear Creek East Coast Rocks segment
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 18 of 24

Selene Yeager in a loamy descent as she goes onto win the stage

Selene Yeager in a loamy descent as she goes onto win the stage
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 19 of 24

Justin Lindine descends a dusty gravel road before turning into singletrack

Justin Lindine descends a dusty gravel road before turning into singletrack
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 20 of 24

Two riders on the fern lined trails near the cam pground section of Stage 7

Two riders on the fern lined trails near the cam pground section of Stage 7
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 21 of 24

Nick Waite rolls through the green singletrack tra il in Stage 7

Nick Waite rolls through the green singletrack tra il in Stage 7
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 22 of 24

Cheryl Sornson in the peloton leading out on the crushed gravel towards the singletrack

Cheryl Sornson in the peloton leading out on the crushed gravel towards the singletrack
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 23 of 24

Jeremiah Bishop and Cole Oberman lead the pack off of the line of the Stage 7

Jeremiah Bishop and Cole Oberman lead the pack off of the line of the Stage 7
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)
Image 24 of 24

Liz Allen has a homemade rocket pack costume on for the Stage 7

Liz Allen has a homemade rocket pack costume on for the Stage 7
(Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic Media Team / outdoorexperience.org)

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling) celebrated victory in the Trans-Sylvania Epic mountain bike stage race on Saturday near State College, Pennsylvania. Bishop and Selene Yeager (Rare Disease Cycling) won their respective final men's and women's stages, a 26-mile cross country-like race through the Bald Eagle State Forest.

Men

Some years, the final stage is more of a parade, but not always. This year, under 25 rider Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling) started with a bang.

"I got the hole shot - everyone else was taking it easy off the start unbeknownst to me," he said. "It was total cross country pace from the start today which felt terrible at first and then felt better as the race went on. I think everyone wanted to get it over with it. For the first three-quarters of the race, we traded pulls at the front."

Bishop wasn't feeling too fresh during the first half of the race. "Those guys hit it hard and put me in the red. I was in suffer mode for half the day and almost getting dropped," he said.

Around the checkpoint, about two-thirds of the way though, Nick Waite (ProTested Gear) and Oberman put in some digs. Bishop was feeling the effects and jumped into the singletrack first after the aid station with the intention of slowing things down a bit.

But then Bishop started to feel good.

"I put in a good counterattack after Nick Waite's attack on some singletrack and knew I would stand a chance of extending the gap I was getting. I couldn't believe my legs came around as well as they did at the end of the week," said Bishop, who went on to solo to the stage victory.

Behind him, Oberman and Ben Sonntag (NoTubes) raced for the second spot.

"After the feed zone, Jeremiah went off the front," said Oberman. "I attempted to bridge before the last section of singletrack. Ben Sonntag was the only one who followed. We had a raging battle going on for second and third place. He got me by about 30 seconds after coming around me on the road and heading toward the finish line going around the lake."

Sonntag finished second on the stage ahead of Oberman in third.

"I rounded out my week with podiums. It was good to go out of this race with a trouble-free stage," said Sonntag. "I ran into mechanical issues almost every day which kind of destroyed my GC ambitions. Podium today was good - it's not a stage win, but I'm content. Going strong at the end of this race gives me confidence going into the next Pro XCT races. Some races you luck out, some races somebody else does."

Bishop was delighted to win his fourth Trans-Sylvania Epic - every one he has entered so far.

"It feels fantastic to win and finally have the stress off the week. With such a high quality field, one flat or broken chain could have cost me the week," said Bishop. "It was an awesome week and I proved I was the strongest by winning the final stage. This week couldn't have gone much better."

Waite finished second in the GC while Spencer Paxson (Kona) moved up into third after his teammate Kris Sneddon had to drop out due to a stomach bug.

Women

Heading into the final stage, two women were still racing for the final podium spot. Selene Yeager led Mary McConneloug which meant no party pace for the ladies, either.

"This often a parade day for us women, and this is the first year I've raced this stage," said Yeager. "I woke up this morning thinking I didn't know how to race this stage. I was the only person who had anything to lose today. I was third in the GC and just minutes in front of Mary McConneloug. Cheryl and Vicki pretty much had their spots locked."

Yeager lined up figuring she'd follow McConneloug, but off the line, she felt good and figured she'd just go, which would give her some cushion if she flatted.

Race leader Sornson was also able to get a good start and the two Rare Disease Cycling teammates ended up together off the front for the duration of the stage.

"Selene was on a mission and going for it. She was definitely riding faster than I wanted to ride, so I just tried to keep pace with her and stay out of her way so I wouldn't mess up her day," said Sornson. "We ended up being together - it was nice. I kept thinking they'd roll up on us, but they didn't. I was surprised."

Both riders said they hadn't planned their strategies.

"I got the ceremonial stage win and she got the GC. It was a great day," said Yeager, who defended her third place in the GC.

Sornson was happy with second on the day and the overall win.

"It feels good to win the overall, but it hasn't sunk in yet. I didn't expect it, so it's exceeded my expectations. It was a good way to spend a week," said Sornson, who also won the race the only other time she did it - in 2012.

Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Women's Elite Team) finished third on the day and second overall, ahead of Yeager in third.

"I knew Cheryl would help Selene as much as possible so I chased them all day," said Barclay. "I didn't want to lose much time to Selene - it was a bit nerve-wracking. I was worried about having a mechanical - that's everybody's fear on the last stage. I just put my head down and tried to get it over with."

Second place is Barclay's best Trans-Sylvania Epic finish yet.

Under 25 men and women

Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater) was feeling the effects of the rest of the week and was not as much of a factor among the elite men.

"I had my first day where I kind of broke physically and mentally a bit," said McElveen "It was ok - it wasn't catastrophic, but I was faking it all day."

"I even had a hamstring cramp on the start line - I think I was paying for yesterday. I left 100% out there yesterday while I think maybe the other guys were at 98%. It was a bit of a lesson. I'll keep that in mind assuming I do this again next year."

McElveen was pleased with his overall success. "It feels good to win the U25 category - to have a goal and achieve it when the competition was so good all week. I feel fortunate to come out on top against Cole Oberman and Cam Dodge."

Emily Shields (Project Dirt/BMC) won the under 25 women's stage and the overall.

"I tried to start out hard like the past few days, but I was just really tired and had to push through it. It was a long 26 miles," she said after finishing and winning her first stage race.

Results

Men stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)1:47:22
2Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)0:00:29
3Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)0:00:43
4Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)0:01:10
5Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)0:02:05
6Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)0:02:31
7Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com/NoTubes)0:05:28
8Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)0:06:31
9Cory Rimmer0:06:44
10Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)0:07:19
11Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)0:10:58
12Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)0:11:13
13Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)0:12:03
14Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)0:12:43
15Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)0:13:50
16Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)0:14:13
17Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)0:14:31
18Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)0:20:23
19Matt Acker (Redline)0:21:46
20Andre Landry (Fitwork)0:22:49
21Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)0:25:15
22Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)0:27:12
23Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)0:29:10
24Barry Croker (SEAVS/Haymarket)0:31:53
25Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)0:51:03
26Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)0:54:41
27Matthew Kesecker (cambo)0:56:32
28Jorge Riba1:08:55
29Colt Mcelwaine1:11:24
30Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)1:28:27

Women stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Selene Yeager2:13:16
2Cheryl Sornson (RDC)0:00:01
3Vicki Barclay0:03:47
4Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes)0:05:48
5Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)0:12:37
6Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)0:19:16
7Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:20:43
8Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)0:23:02
9Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)0:33:19
10Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling)0:35:14
11Sue George0:59:18
12Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)1:02:27
13Cynthia Fowler1:02:28
14Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)1:08:56
15Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)1:15:22

Under 25 men stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)1:48:05
2Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems)0:00:44
3Payson Mcelveen (Colt Training Systems)0:05:10
4Cory Rimmer0:06:01
5Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)0:11:20
6Levi Kurlander (Colt Training Systems)0:12:06
7Cody Phillips (Colt Training Systems)0:47:54
8Miguel Torres (Orioles MTB Team)0:48:43

Under 25 women stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)2:25:53
2Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TBB Race)0:06:39
3Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:08:06

Singlespeed men stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Merriam3:21:59
2Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head)0:00:03
3John Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)0:00:06
4Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)0:00:08
5Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis)0:00:11

Men enduro stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colt Mcelwaine200pts
2Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)160
3Michael Broderick140
4Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)125
5Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head)110
6Barry Croker95
7Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)90
8Jorge Riba85
9Matthew Kesecker (cambo)80
10Mark Gedraitis75

Women enduro stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)200pts
2Carolyn Popovic160
3Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)140
4Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TVB Race)125
5Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)110
6Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)95
7Cynthia Fowler90
8Mary Mcconneloug85
9Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)80

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)14:55:30
2Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)0:11:54
3Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)0:18:13
4Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)0:20:27
5Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)0:40:01
6Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)0:52:53
7Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)1:08:57
8Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)1:19:14
9Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)1:26:21
10Cory Rimmer1:37:01
11Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)1:37:36
12Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)1:42:44
13michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)1:51:55
14Justin Lindine (Redline / Nbx)1:56:45
15Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stan's Notubes)2:06:06
16Matt Williams (Mtbracing.Com)2:38:24
17Andre Landry (Fitwork)2:52:34
18matt Acker (Redline)3:29:55
19Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)3:33:07
20Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)3:59:45
21Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)4:01:15
22benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)4:08:08
23Barry Croker (Seavs/Haymarket)4:56:10
24Aaron Snyder (Tsepic.Com/Notubes)5:11:56
25Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)6:44:11
26Matthew Kesecker (Cambo)6:54:45
27Colt Mcelwaine8:58:18
28Jorge Riba10:04:03

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (Rdc)18:12:29
2Vicki Barclay0:14:15
3Selene Yeager0:23:58
4Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stan's Notubes)0:33:46
5Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)1:14:59
6Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt)1:49:50
7Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race)2:13:54
8Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)2:27:22
9Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)3:50:03
10Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling)4:32:56
11Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)5:49:15
12Rachel Brown (Bikeman.Com)6:25:37
13Cynthia Fowler6:41:26
14Sue George7:43:18

U25 men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Payson Mcelveen (Colt Training Systems)15:08:20
2Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)0:27:11
3Cameron Dodge (Colt Training Systems)0:35:29
4Cory Rimmer1:24:11
5Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)1:24:46
6Levi Kurlander (Colt Training Systems)2:05:29
7Cody Phillips (Colt Training Systems)6:23:37

U25 women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt)20:02:19
2Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tbb Race)0:24:04
3Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:37:32

Singlespeed men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kurt Gensheimer (Ibis)19:58:33
2Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)0:31:32
3Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head)0:51:31
4Chris Merriam3:05:30

Men enduro final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)3505pts
2Aaron Snyder (TSEpic.com / No Tubes)3020
3Michael Broderick2975
4Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)2415
5Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)1990
6Colt Mcelwaine1886
7Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)1738
8Barry Croker1425
9Jorge Riba1316
10Mark Gedraitis1252
11Nick Shepherd1189
12Matthew Kesecker (cambo)1140
13Gary Hoehne (Death Row Velo / Vasago)970
14Drew Edsall (Pro's Closet / Stan's No Tubes)873
15Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)787
16Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)643
17Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head)634
18Daniel Sturm601
19Kris Sneddon (Kona)513
20Kevin Maldonado509
21Peter Glassford (Trek - Canada)458
22Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)411
23Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)395
24Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's No Tubes Elite Racing)387
25Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)333
26Matt Williams (mtbracing.com)328
26Chris Jackson (Castex Racing)328
28Cole Oberman (rarediseasecycling.org)304
29Cory Rimmer273
30Jeremiah Bishop262
31Nick Waite246
32Eric Dejong (Team Sandbag)244
33Andre Landry (Fitwork)212
34Carlos Rodriguez (Steel Pipes)200
35Simon Tremblay (Espresso Sports)197
36Kris Gibbs (Full Cycle)179
37Mike Johnson70

Women enduro final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Popovic3420pts
2Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TVB Race)3135
3Mary Mcconneloug2905
4Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)2310
5Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)2018
6Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)1891
7Cynthia Fowler1762
8Vanessa Mccaffery (Stans No Tubes/Corning Racing)1562
9Cheryl Sornson (RDC)1285
10Leslie Timm (Riverside Racing)1147
11Vicki Barclay785
12Kaarin Tae (Bike Monkey Cycling)765
13Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's No-Tubes Womens Team)660
14Selene Yeager595
15Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)465

Men East Coast Rocks classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cody Phillips (Felt Factory Enduro Team)1:01:00
2Michael Broderick0:00:22
3Michael Wissell (B2C2 / Boloco)0:06:33
4Benjamin Sawyer (Riverside Racing)0:12:23
5Rob Campbell (Bike Line's Phine Wine)0:17:41
6Chris Kozanczyn (Evil Orange)0:18:19
7Barry Croker0:22:36
8Adam Linstedt0:28:42
9Joaquin Gil Del Real0:30:39
10Erik Eiseman0:37:08
11Joseph White (Cambo)0:42:38

Women East Coast Rocks classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Mcconneloug1:13:49
2Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure sports)0:05:33
3Carolyn Popovic0:08:35
4Rachel Brown (Bikeman.com)0:23:10
5Cynthia Fowler0:29:05
6Sue George0:31:28

 

