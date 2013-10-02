Image 1 of 10 Jerome Clementz pops a wheelie for the camera (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 2 of 10 There are plenty of photo-taking opportunities (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 3 of 10 Riders gather before the start of the next special stage (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 4 of 10 Low-hanging clouds on day 3 in Provence (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 5 of 10 Anke Martin flies through some rocky singletrack (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 6 of 10 Ben Cruz in action (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 7 of 10 A rider on day 3 (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 8 of 10 A rider takes on a gravelly section (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 9 of 10 Fabien Barel (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 10 of 10 Dust hung in the area after each rider passed (Image credit: Sam Needham)

Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) and Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles) won day 3 of the Trans-Provence in France on Wednesday. Lau beat Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic) by three seconds and Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic) by four seconds.

In the women's category, Martin enjoyed a larger margin of victory, more than a minute ahead of Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes) and Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) in second and third, respectively.

The orders in the GC stayed the same. Clementz defended his lead in the overall classification. Lau sits in second while Barel is in third. Martin tops the women's standings, ahead of Emmett and Horridge.

About the day 3 course

Day 3 is the Trans-Provence's equivalent of an amusement park. All of the good bits but less of the brutal liaison stages. The day's trails were split between a morning of wet and slippery and an afternoon of something that seems to have been teleported in from the badlands of Dakota. The day finished with a trail that had fast woodland combined with big rocky sections (and some very short but evil climbs mixed in there too).

Special Stage 9, the first Special Stage of the day, was a variant of a Trans-Provence classic. Riders were uplifted to the Col Du Champs (2100m) before a combination of traversing through high alpine pasture before starting the timed stage proper.

Black and green. Dark loam and green deciduous woodland drops steeply along a side of the mountain. Interspersed with with roots and wet rocks. The scent of wild garlic and thyme hit riders slid through corners and slip from root to rock. Then they were suddenly exiting on to a very slippery bridge. It was a memorable stage.

The liaison between Special Stages 9 and 10 combined a vertiginous drop on one side with sliding around on ball bearing shaped rocks into tinder dry forest. Finally riders dropped on to the road (1100m) before winding their way back up to 1400m.

Special Stage 10 is similar in many ways to 9. Dark forests and loam with occasional complex rock "jigsaw puzzles" to negotiate. The stage has some longer "straightaways" for even more speed.

After the feed station there was a trail - well more of a set of potential lines to ride really - that needed little introduction to anyone that has followed the Trans-Provence since its early days: Grey Earth. The grippiest yet slipperiest trail in the world. Once out of the top section good luck trying to pick a go-faster line. The trail then opened on to the side of a huge mountain that looked like a frozen grey sand dune. If you weree having a good day you could have ridden it with very little braking, hitting natural jumps along the way and hitting some of the fastest speeds of the week.

To gain access to Special Stage 12 required a bike-hike that felt like penance. From the bottom of a wooded trail, riders pushed or carried their bikes for the next 45 minutes to an hour. Once riders topped out, they then traversed along the valley before the final special stage of the day.

Special Stage 12 started at full-tilt through a wood that has quickly become one of the favourite trails of the Trans-Provence team. Steep, but not so steep that riders were constantly on the brakes, with flattering rutted corners that act as mini-berms as riders threw the bike into the next corner. It was very easy to keep speed.

Once out of wood and across a pasture field, riders hit the original start of this Special Stage. It neatly bolted together the rest of the day's trails into one package. Slidey roots, rocky switchbacks that seem reminiscent of desert trails, short but vicious climbs not the mention the occasional rock garden to negotiate if riders thought it was all a bit too straightforward.

Check out the video from Day 3.

Full Results

Elite men day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) 0:20:07 2 Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic) 0:00:03 3 Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic) 0:00:04 4 François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew) 0:00:41 5 Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew) 0:01:02 6 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:01:05 7 Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:01:10 8 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) 0:01:11 9 Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 10 Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:01:15 11 Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:01:20 12 Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:01:46 13 Alex Stock (Kona) 0:02:01 14 Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) 0:02:04 15 Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile) 0:02:47 16 Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew) 0:03:13

Elite women day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles) 0:24:24 2 Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes) 0:01:03 3 Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:01:27 4 Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / Mavic) 0:02:51 5 Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles) 0:05:40 6 Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Scott Contessa) 0:05:53 7 Catherine West 0:12:49

Amateur men day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Ball 0:21:44 2 Oliver Munnik 0:00:26 3 Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange) 4 Nick Gibson 0:01:02 5 Tom Haukom 0:01:21 6 Tilmann Schwab 0:01:30 7 Mikko Kupiainen 0:01:33 8 Afonso Ferreira 0:01:36 9 Simo Sohkanen 0:02:00 10 Ole Christian Fagerli 0:02:03 11 Joe Bowman 0:02:11 12 Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew) 0:02:27 13 Paul Angus 0:02:31 14 Matt Patterson 0:02:51 15 Paul Smail 0:03:05 16 Kevin Moran 17 Tim Kelton 0:03:16 18 Gaute Reitan 0:03:38 19 Jon Cancellier (SRAM) 0:03:43 20 Lester Perry 0:04:04 21 Øyvind Aas 0:04:05 22 Jeff Calam 23 Mickey Fan 0:04:17 24 Andy Waterman 25 Rodrigo Cabello 0:04:21 26 Vadim Savelyev 0:04:44 27 Jon Stevens 0:04:55 28 Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:05:35 29 Tony Gjessvag 0:06:19 30 Helmar Jungfer 0:06:48 31 Ben Macinnis 0:07:20 32 Lee Jordan 0:07:32 33 Todd Seplavy 0:09:12 34 Guti Martin 0:09:18 35 Paul Tiffin 0:10:44

Masters men day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Martin (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:22:41 2 François Dola (la Roue Libre) 3 Seb Ramsay 0:01:56 4 Othmar Kuenzli 0:02:02 5 Plons Racing 0:02:11 6 Jonny Waghorn 0:02:21 7 Raphael Imbs (TannenBike) 0:02:24 8 Luke Harrison 0:03:36 9 Björn Becker 0:05:15 10 Jörg Schueller 0:05:45 11 Tomas Ljungdahl 0:06:02 12 Cooper Fowler 0:11:50

Elite men general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic) 1:18:51 2 Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) 0:00:22 3 Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic) 0:01:29 4 François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew) 0:02:47 5 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) 0:02:50 6 Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:03:52 7 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:05:33 8 Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew) 0:06:02 9 Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:06:07 10 Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:06:16 11 Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:06:29 12 Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 13 Alex Stock (Kona) 0:10:01 14 Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) 0:10:14 15 Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew) 0:12:48 16 Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile) 0:13:56

Elite women general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles) 1:39:21 2 Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:01:52 3 Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes) 0:03:41 4 Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / Mavic) 0:11:12 5 Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Scott Contessa) 0:19:58 6 Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles) 0:31:51 7 Catherine West 0:57:25

Amateur men general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Ball 1:25:08 2 Oliver Munnik 0:03:58 3 Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange) 0:06:40 4 Nick Gibson 0:07:02 5 Tom Haukom 0:07:45 6 Mikko Kupiainen 0:09:03 7 Ole Christian Fagerli 0:09:28 8 Matt Patterson 0:10:41 9 Paul Smail 0:11:15 10 Paul Angus 0:11:51 11 Gaute Reitan 0:12:34 12 Tilmann Schwab 0:12:48 13 Joe Bowman 0:13:44 14 Afonso Ferreira 0:14:17 15 Øyvind Aas 0:14:40 16 Kevin Moran 0:14:48 17 Simo Sohkanen 0:14:49 18 Jon Cancellier (SRAM) 0:17:29 19 Lester Perry 0:17:40 20 Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:18:45 21 Jeff Calam 0:18:48 22 Mickey Fan 0:19:11 23 Jon Stevens 0:20:42 24 Tim Kelton 0:21:43 25 Andy Waterman 0:23:25 26 Rodrigo Cabello 0:24:08 27 Vadim Savelyev 0:24:57 28 Tony Gjessvag 0:29:52 29 Lee Jordan 0:39:30 30 Helmar Jungfer 0:41:12 31 Guti Martin 0:42:30 32 Ben Macinnis 0:45:35 33 Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew) 0:47:24 34 Todd Seplavy 0:57:21 35 Paul Tiffin 0:57:26