Lau and Martin win Trans-Provence day 4

Clementz and Martin retain overall leads

Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) and Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles) won Day 4 of the Trans-Provence on Thursday in France.

In the men's category, Lau was just one second faster than runner-up Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic) and 1:38 quicker than François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew). In the women's category, Martin topped the results, 1:22 ahead of Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes) and 1:34 ahead of Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / Mavic).

Clementz remains atop the overall standings by 21 seconds over Lau and 4:24 over Bailly-Matre. Martin also defended her lead over Emmett at 4:24 and Horridge at 5:03.

Pre-race favorite Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) suffered a mechanical followed by a crash. As a result, his rear wheel could not turn, and he had to run down to the stage finish while carrying his bike. It cost him four minutes.

Day 4 brought the first-ever cable car uplift for the Trans-Provence race.

Organizer Ash Smith said, "Before you either smash your internet communication device in disgust that we've 'sold out', or whoop that we've finally caught up with the rest of the world; apart from a bit of uplift being replaced by a cable car over a van, today was everything that we've known to come and love about the Trans-Provence. With perhaps one of the longest, most technical, all natural, on sight trails that we've had since the inaugural event in 2009."

A few riders are recovering from injuries sustained during the race. Vadim Savelyev landed on his head today during one of the bike park special stages and was more than a little concussed, and Fay Cunningham broke her hand and is out for the rest of the race.

Special mention must also go to Mark Weir, who has also broken his hand, but has decided to carry because "it only really hurts on the downhill," he said.

The first half of today made use of two of last year's special stages, one as a timed stage and the second the stunning ravine that ends on a balcony trail high above the medieval town on Roubion.

From Roubion, riders made their way to the ski lifts, and to two special stages in the Roubion bike park built around the winter ski resort. Trans-Provence has chosen to use the more natural feeling trails, with only the bottom section of the third special stage of today using some of the bike parks step-downs and wooden booters.

After a third ride up, the lift riders traversed across the valley crossing high mountain passes; including incredibly fast "pick it and stick it", multi option sheep track at warp speed that would be dangerous if it was timed on a special stage, and short tech climbs before they reached the final special (special stage 16) of the day.

It's hard to describe in any sensible way, the length and the arduousness of the trail - losing over 1000m vertical, it involved being able to interpret the trail in front of you quickly, being able to understand route directions at break neck speeds, combined with some kind of telepathy to understand which way the trail was about to turn when hitting the ancient unused olive terraces that punctuate the top part of the trail.

It seems that not many of riders have the sixth sense, judging by the amount of them that were seen catapulting over various ancient walls and bushes.

Once past all that is ancient, the trail threw riders down increasingly steepening switchbacks until their brakes or upper body gave out; followed by combinations of wafer thin highly exposed singletrack or short bursts of very steep climbs, before finally finishing on a balustrade trail high above a river.

How big and hard is it? Clementz took 18.31 to finish the stage, with riders like Adam Craig taking 22 minutes, and he's no slouch.

Tomorrow's day 5 will be huge, with two new stages.

Check out the video from Day 4.

Full Results

Elite men Day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team)0:29:44
2Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic)0:00:01
3François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew)0:01:38
4Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
5Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:02:00
6Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)0:02:06
7Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew)0:02:10
8Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)0:02:43
9Alex Stock (Kona)0:02:46
10Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)0:03:19
11Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile)0:03:20
12Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:03:42
13Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic)0:03:55
14Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team)0:04:05
15Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew)0:04:26
16Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:05:50

Women Day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles)0:36:50
2Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes)0:01:22
3Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / Mavic)0:01:34
4Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:02:32
5Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Scott Contessa)0:07:16
6Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles)0:08:26
7Catherine West0:21:14

Amateurs day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Ball0:31:47
2Oliver Munnik0:00:29
3Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange)0:01:43
4Afonso Ferreira0:03:02
5Joe Bowman0:03:14
6Simo Sohkanen
7Tilmann Schwab0:03:17
8Mikko Kupiainen0:03:36
9Matt Patterson0:03:46
10Paul Smail0:03:54
11Paul Angus0:04:01
12Ole Christian Fagerli0:04:11
13Tom Haukom0:04:56
14Øyvind Aas0:04:58
15Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew)0:05:31
16Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:05:38
17Kevin Moran0:06:02
18Jon Cancellier (SRAM)0:06:06
19Jon Stevens0:06:26
20Mickey Fan0:06:32
21Tim Kelton0:06:53
22Tony Gjessvag0:08:38
23Gaute Reitan0:09:54
24Ben Macinnis0:11:16
25Helmar Jungfer0:12:56
26Jeff Calam0:13:10
27Guti Martin0:13:53
28Lester Perry0:16:43
29Paul Tiffin0:16:50
30Lee Jordan0:17:24
31Todd Seplavy0:17:37
32Andy Waterman0:21:21
33Nick Gibson0:37:32

Masters day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Martin (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:33:21
2François Dola (la Roue Libre)0:00:26
3Othmar Kuenzli0:03:07
4Seb Ramsay0:03:14
5Rodrigo Cabello0:03:46
6Raphael Imbs (TannenBike)0:03:49
7Jonny Waghorn0:04:11
8Björn Becker0:06:53
9Plons Racing0:07:29
10Jörg Schueller0:09:18
11Tomas Ljungdahl0:09:52
12Cooper Fowler0:24:36
13Luke Harrison0:31:25

Elite men general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic)1:48:36
2Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team)0:00:21
3François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew)0:04:24
4Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)0:04:55
5Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic)0:05:23
6Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:05:29
7Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew)0:08:11
8Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:08:15
9Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)0:08:49
10Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:09:14
11Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)0:09:47
12Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:12:18
13Alex Stock (Kona)0:12:46
14Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team)0:14:18
15Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew)0:17:13
16Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile)0:17:15

Elite women general classification after Day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles)2:16:11
2Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:04:24
3Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes)0:05:03
4Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / Mavic)0:12:46
5Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Scott Contessa)0:27:14
6Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles)0:40:17
7Catherine West1:18:39

Amateurs general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Ball1:56:55
2Oliver Munnik0:04:27
3Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange)0:08:23
4Mikko Kupiainen0:12:39
5Tom Haukom0:12:41
6Ole Christian Fagerli0:13:39
7Matt Patterson0:14:27
8Paul Smail0:15:09
9Paul Angus0:15:52
10Tilmann Schwab0:16:05
11Joe Bowman0:16:58
12Afonso Ferreira0:17:19
13Simo Sohkanen0:18:03
14Øyvind Aas0:19:38
15Kevin Moran0:20:50
16Gaute Reitan0:22:28
17Jon Cancellier (SRAM)0:23:35
18Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:24:23
19Mickey Fan0:25:43
20Jon Stevens0:27:08
21Tim Kelton0:28:36
22Jeff Calam0:31:58
23Lester Perry0:34:23
24Tony Gjessvag0:38:30
25Nick Gibson0:44:34
26Andy Waterman0:44:46
27Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew)0:52:55
28Helmar Jungfer0:54:08
29Guti Martin0:56:23
30Ben Macinnis0:56:51
31Lee Jordan0:56:54
32Paul Tiffin1:14:16
33Todd Seplavy1:14:58

Masters general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Martin (Santa Cruz Bicycles)2:04:55
2François Dola (la Roue Libre)0:01:42
3Othmar Kuenzli0:11:33
4Seb Ramsay0:12:32
5Jonny Waghorn0:12:38
6Raphael Imbs (TannenBike)0:14:56
7Plons Racing0:16:48
8Rodrigo Cabello0:21:28
9Björn Becker0:29:40
10Jörg Schueller0:34:28
11Tomas Ljungdahl0:38:13
12Luke Harrison0:47:50
13Cooper Fowler1:17:29

 

