Lau and Martin win overall at Trans-Provence

Barel and Martin take final stage

Image 1 of 10

Some words of encouragement on the Trans-Provence route

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 2 of 10

A rider in action during the final day of the 2013 Trans-Provence

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 3 of 10

A pleased participant at the 2013 Trans-Provence

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 4 of 10

A rider in action during day 6 at the 2013 Trans-Provence

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 5 of 10

Catching some air on the final day at Trans-Provence

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 6 of 10

A rider in action during the final day of the 2013 Trans-Provence

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 7 of 10

A rider rolls along on singletrack during the sixth and final day of Trans-Provence

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 8 of 10

Plenty of stunning scenery on offer during Trans-Provence

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 9 of 10

A rider in action on some singletrack during the sixth day of Trans-Provence

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 10 of 10

It's the sixth and final day of racing at Trans-Provence

(Image credit: Sam Needham)

Full Results

Elite men day 6
1Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / MAVIC)0:23:51
2Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team)0:00:11
3Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic)0:00:16
4François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew)
5Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)0:00:51
6Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:00:56
7Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:00:58
8Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:01:10
9Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)0:01:40
10Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:01:53
11Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew)0:02:07
12Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)0:02:12
13Alex Stock (Kona)0:02:28
14Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team)0:02:40
15Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew)
16Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile)0:02:43

Elite women day 6
1Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles)0:30:11
2Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:00:39
3Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes)0:01:18
4Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / MAVIC)0:02:26
5Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Scott Contessa)0:03:33
6Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles)0:05:56
7Catherine West0:16:46

Amateur men day 6
1Chris Ball0:25:46
2Mikko Kupiainen0:00:58
3Nick Gibson0:01:01
4Simo Sohkanen0:01:26
5Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange)0:01:28
6Ole Christian Fagerli
7Afonso Ferreira0:01:48
8Tilmann Schwab0:02:21
9Tom Haukom0:02:36
10Joe Bowman0:02:51
11Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew)0:03:14
12Paul Angus0:03:20
13Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:03:30
14Øyvind Aas0:03:33
15Matt Patterson0:03:35
16Kevin Moran0:03:38
17Gaute Reitan0:03:50
18Paul Smail0:03:52
19Tim Kelton0:03:53
20Jon Stevens0:03:55
21Lester Perry0:04:13
22Jon Cancellier (SRAM)0:04:17
23Mickey Fan0:05:17
24Andy Waterman0:05:39
25Jeff Calam0:05:40
26Tony Gjessvag0:07:01
27Ben Macinnis0:08:59
28Guti Martin0:09:39
29Helmar Jungfer0:10:34
30Lee Jordan0:14:02
31Paul Tiffin0:14:40
32Todd Seplavy0:16:02

Masters men day 6
1Sven Martin (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:26:45
2François Dola (la Roue Libre)0:00:16
3Othmar Kuenzli0:02:10
4Seb Ramsay0:02:38
5Raphael Imbs (TannenBike)0:02:42
6Jonny Waghorn0:02:44
7Rodrigo Cabello0:03:41
8Luke Harrison0:04:47
9Plons Racing0:05:45
10Björn Becker0:06:34
11Jörg Schueller0:08:04
12Cooper Fowler0:11:45
13Tomas Ljungdahl0:19:46

Elite men final general classification
1Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team)2:40:49
2Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic)0:00:01
3Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / MAVIC)0:05:27
4François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew)0:05:34
5Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)0:07:27
6Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:08:22
7Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:10:51
8Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew)0:12:02
9Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)0:13:35
10Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)0:13:53
11Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:14:53
12Alex Stock (Kona)0:18:41
13Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team)0:19:23
14Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile)0:23:04
15Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew)0:23:58
16Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:28:42

Elite women final general classification
1Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles)3:21:56
2Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes)0:06:04
3Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:07:09
4Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / MAVIC)0:22:06
5Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Scott Contessa)0:38:19
6Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles)0:58:25
7Catherine West1:59:04

Amateur men final general classification
1Chris Ball2:52:56
2Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange)0:10:59
3Mikko Kupiainen0:17:24
4Tom Haukom0:19:28
5Ole Christian Fagerli0:20:45
6Afonso Ferreira0:21:08
7Tilmann Schwab0:21:13
8Matt Patterson0:21:32
9Simo Sohkanen0:22:20
10Paul Smail0:22:56
11Joe Bowman0:24:09
12Paul Angus0:26:58
13Øyvind Aas0:29:08
14Kevin Moran0:30:43
15Gaute Reitan0:31:49
16Jon Cancellier (SRAM)0:33:38
17Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:33:42
18Mickey Fan0:39:22
19Jon Stevens0:40:40
20Tim Kelton0:41:08
21Jeff Calam0:45:04
22Nick Gibson0:46:46
23Lester Perry0:51:00
24Tony Gjessvag0:54:11
25Andy Waterman0:58:20
26Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew)1:01:59
27Ben Macinnis1:17:51
28Guti Martin1:22:14
29Lee Jordan1:29:40
30Helmar Jungfer1:42:32
31Paul Tiffin1:51:35
32Todd Seplavy1:52:13

Masters men final general classification
1Sven Martin (Santa Cruz Bicycles)3:03:22
2François Dola (la Roue Libre)0:02:07
3Othmar Kuenzli0:17:57
4Jonny Waghorn0:20:33
5Raphael Imbs (TannenBike)0:21:36
6Seb Ramsay0:24:23
7Rodrigo Cabello0:28:20
8Plons Racing0:41:24
9Björn Becker0:47:21
10Jörg Schueller0:50:52
11Luke Harrison0:59:56
12Tomas Ljungdahl1:12:04
13Cooper Fowler1:53:08

