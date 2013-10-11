Lau and Martin win overall at Trans-Provence
Barel and Martin take final stage
Day 6: Sospel - Larvotto Beach, Monte-Carlo
Full Results
|1
|Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / MAVIC)
|0:23:51
|2
|Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team)
|0:00:11
|3
|Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic)
|0:00:16
|4
|François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew)
|5
|Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)
|0:00:51
|6
|Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|0:00:56
|7
|Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|0:00:58
|8
|Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:01:10
|9
|Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)
|0:01:40
|10
|Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
|0:01:53
|11
|Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew)
|0:02:07
|12
|Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)
|0:02:12
|13
|Alex Stock (Kona)
|0:02:28
|14
|Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team)
|0:02:40
|15
|Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew)
|16
|Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile)
|0:02:43
|1
|Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles)
|0:30:11
|2
|Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
|0:00:39
|3
|Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes)
|0:01:18
|4
|Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / MAVIC)
|0:02:26
|5
|Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Scott Contessa)
|0:03:33
|6
|Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles)
|0:05:56
|7
|Catherine West
|0:16:46
|1
|Chris Ball
|0:25:46
|2
|Mikko Kupiainen
|0:00:58
|3
|Nick Gibson
|0:01:01
|4
|Simo Sohkanen
|0:01:26
|5
|Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange)
|0:01:28
|6
|Ole Christian Fagerli
|7
|Afonso Ferreira
|0:01:48
|8
|Tilmann Schwab
|0:02:21
|9
|Tom Haukom
|0:02:36
|10
|Joe Bowman
|0:02:51
|11
|Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew)
|0:03:14
|12
|Paul Angus
|0:03:20
|13
|Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:03:30
|14
|Øyvind Aas
|0:03:33
|15
|Matt Patterson
|0:03:35
|16
|Kevin Moran
|0:03:38
|17
|Gaute Reitan
|0:03:50
|18
|Paul Smail
|0:03:52
|19
|Tim Kelton
|0:03:53
|20
|Jon Stevens
|0:03:55
|21
|Lester Perry
|0:04:13
|22
|Jon Cancellier (SRAM)
|0:04:17
|23
|Mickey Fan
|0:05:17
|24
|Andy Waterman
|0:05:39
|25
|Jeff Calam
|0:05:40
|26
|Tony Gjessvag
|0:07:01
|27
|Ben Macinnis
|0:08:59
|28
|Guti Martin
|0:09:39
|29
|Helmar Jungfer
|0:10:34
|30
|Lee Jordan
|0:14:02
|31
|Paul Tiffin
|0:14:40
|32
|Todd Seplavy
|0:16:02
|1
|Sven Martin (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:26:45
|2
|François Dola (la Roue Libre)
|0:00:16
|3
|Othmar Kuenzli
|0:02:10
|4
|Seb Ramsay
|0:02:38
|5
|Raphael Imbs (TannenBike)
|0:02:42
|6
|Jonny Waghorn
|0:02:44
|7
|Rodrigo Cabello
|0:03:41
|8
|Luke Harrison
|0:04:47
|9
|Plons Racing
|0:05:45
|10
|Björn Becker
|0:06:34
|11
|Jörg Schueller
|0:08:04
|12
|Cooper Fowler
|0:11:45
|13
|Tomas Ljungdahl
|0:19:46
|1
|Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team)
|2:40:49
|2
|Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic)
|0:00:01
|3
|Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / MAVIC)
|0:05:27
|4
|François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew)
|0:05:34
|5
|Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)
|0:07:27
|6
|Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:08:22
|7
|Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|0:10:51
|8
|Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew)
|0:12:02
|9
|Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)
|0:13:35
|10
|Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)
|0:13:53
|11
|Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|0:14:53
|12
|Alex Stock (Kona)
|0:18:41
|13
|Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team)
|0:19:23
|14
|Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile)
|0:23:04
|15
|Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew)
|0:23:58
|16
|Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
|0:28:42
|1
|Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles)
|3:21:56
|2
|Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes)
|0:06:04
|3
|Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
|0:07:09
|4
|Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / MAVIC)
|0:22:06
|5
|Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Scott Contessa)
|0:38:19
|6
|Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles)
|0:58:25
|7
|Catherine West
|1:59:04
|1
|Chris Ball
|2:52:56
|2
|Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange)
|0:10:59
|3
|Mikko Kupiainen
|0:17:24
|4
|Tom Haukom
|0:19:28
|5
|Ole Christian Fagerli
|0:20:45
|6
|Afonso Ferreira
|0:21:08
|7
|Tilmann Schwab
|0:21:13
|8
|Matt Patterson
|0:21:32
|9
|Simo Sohkanen
|0:22:20
|10
|Paul Smail
|0:22:56
|11
|Joe Bowman
|0:24:09
|12
|Paul Angus
|0:26:58
|13
|Øyvind Aas
|0:29:08
|14
|Kevin Moran
|0:30:43
|15
|Gaute Reitan
|0:31:49
|16
|Jon Cancellier (SRAM)
|0:33:38
|17
|Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:33:42
|18
|Mickey Fan
|0:39:22
|19
|Jon Stevens
|0:40:40
|20
|Tim Kelton
|0:41:08
|21
|Jeff Calam
|0:45:04
|22
|Nick Gibson
|0:46:46
|23
|Lester Perry
|0:51:00
|24
|Tony Gjessvag
|0:54:11
|25
|Andy Waterman
|0:58:20
|26
|Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew)
|1:01:59
|27
|Ben Macinnis
|1:17:51
|28
|Guti Martin
|1:22:14
|29
|Lee Jordan
|1:29:40
|30
|Helmar Jungfer
|1:42:32
|31
|Paul Tiffin
|1:51:35
|32
|Todd Seplavy
|1:52:13
|1
|Sven Martin (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|3:03:22
|2
|François Dola (la Roue Libre)
|0:02:07
|3
|Othmar Kuenzli
|0:17:57
|4
|Jonny Waghorn
|0:20:33
|5
|Raphael Imbs (TannenBike)
|0:21:36
|6
|Seb Ramsay
|0:24:23
|7
|Rodrigo Cabello
|0:28:20
|8
|Plons Racing
|0:41:24
|9
|Björn Becker
|0:47:21
|10
|Jörg Schueller
|0:50:52
|11
|Luke Harrison
|0:59:56
|12
|Tomas Ljungdahl
|1:12:04
|13
|Cooper Fowler
|1:53:08
