Image 1 of 8 The pre-dawn starts can be challenging (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 2 of 8 A whole lot of fog (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 3 of 8 A rider on Day 5 (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 4 of 8 A Cannondale rider in action (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 5 of 8 A rider on day 5 singletrack (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 6 of 8 Jerome Clementz in action (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 7 of 8 Jerome Clementz heads toward the finish of a time section (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 8 of 8 A rider high up on a ridge during Day 5 (Image credit: Sam Needham)

Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) and Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes) won day 5 at the Trans-Provence stage race on Friday. Lau beat current race leader Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic) by 17 seconds and Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic) by 36 seconds. Horridge took 17 seconds out of women's race leader Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles) and 2:23 from Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team).

In the overall standings, Clementz retained his lead ahead of Lau and François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew). Just four seconds separate Clementz and Lau. In the women's standings, Martin has a comfortable 4:46 lead over Horridge and 6:30 on Emmett.

Day 5 took racers from Valdeblore to Sospel. Just in case riders hadn't had enough of on sight big mountain riding, not enough huge road cols and haven't pushed and dragged their bikes enough along tiny hiking trails; Day 5 was guaranteed to make sure they're full to the brim of all of the above, sating them before the final day and the ride into Menton tomorrow.

There was 66km on today's menu, with an eelvation gain of 2012m, but they did get 3348m of descent with the bus uplift at the end of the day. The traditional three-hour haul at the start of the day, pedaling and pushing to reach the top of Special Stage 17 was as stunning as it was arduous. The day featured some of the best views of the week.

Special Stage 17 and 18 were really one and the same, or at least part of the same; a huge descent down to Lantosque, with a 1200m drop! Split in the middle by a grassy knoll, the top half of the mountain being made up of pine forest covered rock strewn trails with steep switch backs, before hitting stage two which felt more desert like than the top, before hitting a hard to navigate bottom section that is more reminiscent of the North of England than the sunny South of France.

From Lantosque, another big road climb took riders to Special Stage 19. A trail that felt more Mediterranean; rockier and steeper, with gullies and loose rocks to attend to before hitting the final climb of the day - thankfully by bus.

Sadly, there was another injury today with Oliver Munnik taking a high-speed pedal strike that threw him over the bars, smashed his helmet and damaged his shoulder badly, which led to him being helicoptered off. A special mention must be made to competitors who made sure he was being looked after and Trans-Provence mountain staff who made sure he got off the hill safely.

Traditionally we'd now tell you about the old Special Stage, as described by Mark Weir as "above his pay grade", hard to ride, hard to navigate and cleaned by only a few.

This year Special Stage 20 has moved across into a much faster ridge line trail that sweeps back and forth across the hillside before punishing switchbacks pop you back out at the end of the stage and into a river side trail that is equally as challenging as much of the rest of the riding this week.

By the end of five days racing, we're down to four seconds between the top two men and less than six minutes between the top four. But really, tomorrow will be about Lau and Clementz for the top spot though some people will be happy just to arrive at Menton with friends.

Either way it's going to be exciting tomorrow .

Elite men day 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) 0:27:50 2 Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic) 0:00:17 3 Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic) 0:00:36 4 François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew) 0:01:26 5 Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:02:12 6 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) 0:02:13 7 Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:02:15 8 Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew) 0:02:16 9 Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) 0:02:57 10 Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:02:58 11 Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:03:06 12 Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile) 0:03:38 13 Alex Stock (Kona) 0:03:59 14 Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew) 0:04:37 15 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:05:13 16 Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:15:03

Elite women day 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes) 0:35:17 2 Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles) 0:00:17 3 Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:02:23 4 Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / Mavic) 0:07:11 5 Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Scott Contessa) 0:07:49 6 Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles) 0:12:29 7 Catherine West 0:23:56

Amateur men day 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Ball 0:30:15 2 Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange) 0:01:08 3 Nick Gibson 0:01:11 4 Afonso Ferreira 0:02:01 5 Tilmann Schwab 0:02:47 6 Simo Sohkanen 0:02:51 7 Matt Patterson 0:03:30 8 Mikko Kupiainen 0:03:47 9 Paul Smail 0:03:55 10 Tom Haukom 0:04:11 11 Joe Bowman 0:04:20 12 Gaute Reitan 0:05:31 13 Ole Christian Fagerli 0:05:38 14 Jon Cancellier (SRAM) 0:05:46 15 Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:05:49 16 Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew) 0:05:50 17 Øyvind Aas 0:05:57 18 Kevin Moran 0:06:15 19 Jeff Calam 0:07:26 20 Paul Angus 0:07:46 21 Andy Waterman 0:07:55 22 Mickey Fan 0:08:22 23 Tim Kelton 0:08:39 24 Tony Gjessvag 0:08:40 25 Jon Stevens 0:09:37 26 Ben Macinnis 0:12:01 27 Lester Perry 0:12:24 28 Guti Martin 0:16:12 29 Lee Jordan 0:18:44 30 Todd Seplavy 0:21:13 31 Paul Tiffin 0:22:39 32 Helmar Jungfer 0:37:50

Masters men day 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Martin (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:31:42 2 François Dola (la Roue Libre) 0:00:09 3 Rodrigo Cabello 0:03:11 4 Raphael Imbs (TannenBike) 0:03:58 5 Othmar Kuenzli 0:04:14 6 Jonny Waghorn 0:05:11 7 Luke Harrison 0:07:19 8 Jörg Schueller 0:08:20 9 Seb Ramsay 0:09:13 10 Björn Becker 0:11:07 11 Tomas Ljungdahl 0:14:05 12 Plons Racing 0:18:51 13 Cooper Fowler 0:23:54

Elite men general classification after day 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic) 2:16:43 2 Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) 0:00:04 3 François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew) 0:05:33 4 Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic) 0:05:42 5 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) 0:06:51 6 Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:07:27 7 Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:10:10 8 Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew) 9 Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:11:38 10 Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:12:28 11 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:14:10 12 Alex Stock (Kona) 0:16:28 13 Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) 0:16:58 14 Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile) 0:20:36 15 Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew) 0:21:33 16 Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:27:04

Elite women general classification after day 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles) 2:51:45 2 Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes) 0:04:46 3 Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:06:30 4 Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / Mavic) 0:19:40 5 Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Scott Contessa) 0:34:46 6 Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles) 0:52:29 7 Catherine West 1:42:18

Amateur men general classification after day 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Ball 2:27:10 2 Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange) 0:09:31 3 Mikko Kupiainen 0:16:26 4 Tom Haukom 0:16:52 5 Matt Patterson 0:17:57 6 Tilmann Schwab 0:18:52 7 Paul Smail 0:19:04 8 Ole Christian Fagerli 0:19:17 9 Afonso Ferreira 0:19:20 10 Simo Sohkanen 0:20:54 11 Joe Bowman 0:21:18 12 Paul Angus 0:23:38 13 Øyvind Aas 0:25:35 14 Kevin Moran 0:27:05 15 Gaute Reitan 0:27:59 16 Jon Cancellier (SRAM) 0:29:21 17 Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:30:12 18 Mickey Fan 0:34:05 19 Jon Stevens 0:36:45 20 Tim Kelton 0:37:15 21 Jeff Calam 0:39:24 22 Nick Gibson 0:45:45 23 Lester Perry 0:46:47 24 Tony Gjessvag 0:47:10 25 Andy Waterman 0:52:41 26 Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew) 0:58:45 27 Ben Macinnis 1:08:52 28 Guti Martin 1:12:35 29 Lee Jordan 1:15:38 30 Helmar Jungfer 1:31:58 31 Todd Seplavy 1:36:11 32 Paul Tiffin 1:36:55