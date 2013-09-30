Image 1 of 10 A rider in action during the Trans Provence (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 2 of 10 A pre-dawn start (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 3 of 10 Racers break camp and get ready for day 1 (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 4 of 10 A rider high up during day 1 (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 5 of 10 There was even a rainbow on day 1 (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 6 of 10 A rider in the Trans Provence (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 7 of 10 A rider in the Trans Provence (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 8 of 10 A rider in the Trans Provence (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 9 of 10 There were some muddy conditions during day 1 (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 10 of 10 A rider in the Trans Provence (Image credit: Sam Needham)

Jerome Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain/Mavic) and Anke Martin (Juliana Bicycles) won the first day of the Trans Provence enduro stage race. In the men's category, Clementz beat Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) and Fabian Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team/Mavic). In the women's race, Martin beat Kelli Emmet (Giant) and Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes).

In the description for Day 1 of 2013 Trans-Provence, the route is described as a "baptism of fire". While there was no brimstone or flames, like last year, this Sunday did provide riders with high mountain cols and more of that infamous biblical weather.

For 2013, the Trans-Provence Day 1 had three new special stages for riders. Spread over 50km with nearly 1800 metres of climbing, it's a reminder to riders new to the event and seasoned vets, that the event is as much about fitness as downhill technical prowess.

Morning saw the first wave of riders up for breakfast at 6:00 am and leaving base camp for the morning uplift, from the drop off, a 300m climb lead riders to the first col of the day and special stage one.

Special Stage 1 took riders away from the traditional route and dropped them into a new valley for the event. A loose exposed line of singletrack dropped riders via some very exposed right turn switchbacks in to path that traversed a broken river bed before finishing in lush meadowland and a fireroad.

After dropping 400m on trails and then another 300m on fire road, to get to Special Stage 2, riders faced an 800m climb to reach a col between two hills and the next timing station (the timing device that riders press their timing chip against at the start of each stage).

A combination of tarmac, then broken fire road and finally a carry, saw the first wave of riders reach the col at 1700m and once again like last year, the skies opened and the wind roared, and continued like that for the next few hours.

Regardless of weather, Special Stage 2 was fast, after dropping across open hillside, the trail plummetted through sparse woodland and through small rock gardens, before traversing along the river, with a now already notorious fast right hander, that despite warnings, had many riders off and over the edge of the track and having to climb back up from the hillside below to get back to the trail. After crossing the riverbed another long fast traverse finally dropped riders down the the road, and a chance to get some respite from the weather.

The final two stages saw a destination revisited - Donkey Darko - but by a new route, and with a third Special Stage added in along the way - after some steep fireroad, riders reach the traditional ridge that finally gains them access to Special Stage 4, to add a little more "spice" to the day a small trail off to one side of the ridge becomes Special Stage 3 via a wooded gully with a steep (or "physical section" as described in the route! ) climb to finish.

Special Stage 4 the classic. Donkey Darko. From high above Digne-Les-Bains, riders dropped across meadow into a rock band before finally diving down a trail that drops steeply down the sides of a ravine. The only thing that we can think of that Donkey Darko doesn't have is loam. Other than that, everything else that people love about riding is right there between the ravine walls. Switchbacks, rock gardens, fast straightways on ribbons of single tracks, open hillsides, and pine forests, all available to be taken at speed.

Tomorrow involves a slightly less gruelling day and supposedly better weather.

MAVIC® TRANS-PROVENCE 2013 /// DAY 1 from Trans-Provence on Vimeo.

Day 1 and GC after Day 1Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic) 0:37:58 2 Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) 0:00:27 3 Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / MAVIC) 0:00:46 4 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) 0:01:34 5 François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew) 0:01:39 6 Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:01:51 7 Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew) 0:03:17 8 Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:03:32 9 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) 10 Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:03:33 11 Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:03:56 12 Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:04:09 13 Alex Stock (Kona) 0:04:50 14 Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) 0:05:54 15 Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew) 0:06:37 16 Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile) 0:08:05

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles) 0:49:13 2 Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:00:29 3 Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes) 0:01:25 4 Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / MAVIC) 0:05:33 5 Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre) 0:09:49 6 Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles) 0:21:54 7 Fay Cunningham 0:30:34 8 Catherine West 0:31:25

Amateur # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Ball (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:41:21 2 Oliver Munnik 0:03:41 3 Tom Haukom 0:04:19 4 Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange) 0:04:36 5 Nick Gibson 0:04:46 6 Mikko Kupiainen 0:05:01 7 Ole Christian Fagerli 0:05:28 8 Paul Smail 0:05:47 9 Matt Patterson 0:05:50 10 Tilmann Schwab 0:06:14 11 Gaute Reitan 0:06:23 12 Paul Angus 0:06:43 13 Joe Bowman 0:07:05 14 Kevin Moran 0:07:49 15 Afonso Ferreira 0:08:25 16 Øyvind Aas 0:08:26 17 Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:09:18 18 Lester Perry 0:09:39 19 Simo Sohkanen 0:10:10 20 Jon Cancellier (SRAM) 0:10:13 21 Jeff Calam 0:10:42 22 Tim Kelton 23 Mickey Fan 0:10:52 24 Jon Stevens 0:11:31 25 Rodrigo Cabello 0:14:24 26 Vadim Savelyev 0:14:28 27 Andy Waterman 0:14:45 28 Tony Gjessvag 0:16:51 29 Lee Jordan 0:21:54 30 Guti Martin 0:25:22 31 Helmar Jungfer 0:26:34 32 Ben Macinnis 0:27:05 33 Paul Tiffin 0:35:30 34 Todd Seplavy 0:36:39 35 Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew) 0:41:15