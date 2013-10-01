Image 1 of 12 A rider in the woods (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 2 of 12 Jerome Clementz racing during day 2 in Provence (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 3 of 12 Provence hosts the racing (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 4 of 12 Racers get ready for day 2 (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 5 of 12 A rider flies through a timed section (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 6 of 12 There was plenty of beautiful scenery during day 2 (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 7 of 12 Mark Weir (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 8 of 12 Ben Cruz (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 9 of 12 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 10 of 12 A rider during day 2 (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 11 of 12 Beautiful clouds during day 2 at the Trans Provence (Image credit: Sam Needham) Image 12 of 12 A racer takes a turn (Image credit: Sam Needham)

Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) and Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) won day 2 of the Trans Provence enduro stage race. Lau beat Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic) and Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) in the men's category while Emmett finished ahead of Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles) and

Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes).

Clementz continues to lead the overall ahead of Lau and Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic) while Martin stayed atop the women's GC, ahead of Emmett and Horridge.

Following this morning's racing, six riders received penalties for deliberately cutting corners for time advantage on Special Stage 5 (the first Special Stage of Day 2). The riders were Afonso Ferreira, Alex Stock, François Dola, Mikko Kupiainen, Todd Seplavy and Vadim Savelyev.

Organizers said, "We are aware that there have been some discussions on various social networks and websites as to the fairness or validity of the penalties." Ash Smith (Trans-Provence 2013 organiser and race director) felt that a statement was needed to explain and clarify today's events.

"Today during Special Stage1 at Trans-Provence 2013, six riders were each given a 35-second penalty for cutting corners. The incidents were seen by myself personally. They were not reported by another competitor or any second party," said Smith.

"We cannot be at every corner to check that riders are obeying the rules. I believe that the 'random testing' approach that we take - monitoring parts of Special Stages where there's a very clear choice to be made between riding the line or cutting corners - combined with the knowledge that riders will and have been caught and duly penalised will encourage riders to conduct themselves within the spirit of the event (namely, with a sense of sportsmanship, not to mention our joint obligation to protect the trails so that others may enjoy them for generations to come.)"

"I hope this clarifies the situation. We're pleased there's so much interest in the event and rules, so thanks for all of the comments across the 'net. Enduro as a sport is in now in the limelight. It's my belief that by having simple rules now about expected behaviour will only help the sport grow."

Watch a video about day 2.

Full Results

Elite men day 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) 0:20:41 2 Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic) 0:00:02 3 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) 0:00:10 4 François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew) 0:00:32 5 Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic) 0:00:44 6 Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:00:55 7 Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:00:57 8 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:01:01 9 Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:01:15 10 Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:01:18 11 Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:01:30 12 Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew) 0:01:48 13 Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) 0:02:21 14 Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew) 0:03:03 15 Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile) 0:03:09 16 Alex Stock (Kona) 0:03:15

Elite women day 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:25:40 2 Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles) 0:00:04 3 Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes) 0:01:17 4 Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / Mavic) 0:02:52 5 Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Team Scott Contessa) 0:04:20 6 Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles) 0:04:21 7 Fay Cunningham 0:06:48 8 Catherine West 0:13:15

Amateur men day 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Munnik 0:21:54 2 Chris Ball 0:00:09 3 Nick Gibson 0:01:23 4 Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange) 0:01:47 5 Ole Christian Fagerli 0:02:06 6 Matt Patterson 0:02:09 7 Tom Haukom 0:02:14 8 Øyvind Aas 0:02:18 9 Paul Smail 0:02:32 10 Mikko Kupiainen 0:02:38 11 Gaute Reitan 0:02:42 12 Paul Angus 0:02:46 13 Simo Sohkanen 0:02:48 14 Jon Cancellier (SRAM) 0:03:42 15 Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew) 0:03:51 16 Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:04:01 17 Kevin Moran 0:04:03 18 Lester Perry 0:04:06 19 Jeff Calam 0:04:10 20 Mickey Fan 0:04:11 21 Afonso Ferreira 0:04:25 22 Jon Stevens 23 Andy Waterman 0:04:32 24 Joe Bowman 0:04:37 25 Tilmann Schwab 0:05:13 26 Rodrigo Cabello 0:05:32 27 Vadim Savelyev 0:05:54 28 Tony Gjessvag 0:06:51 29 Tim Kelton 0:07:54 30 Guti Martin 0:07:59 31 Helmar Jungfer 32 Lee Jordan 0:10:13 33 Ben Macinnis 0:11:19 34 Paul Tiffin 0:11:21 35 Todd Seplavy 0:11:39

Masters 40+ men day 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Martin (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:23:44 2 Jonny Waghorn 0:01:11 3 Othmar Kuenzli 0:01:13 4 François Dola (la Roue Libre) 0:01:40 5 Seb Ramsay 6 Plons Racing 0:02:02 7 Raphael Imbs (TannenBike) 0:02:49 8 Luke Harrison 0:04:01 9 Björn Becker 0:04:07 10 Jörg Schueller 0:05:02 11 Tomas Ljungdahl 0:05:39 12 Cooper Fowler 0:11:37

Elite men general classification after day 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic) 0:58:41 2 Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) 0:00:25 3 Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic) 0:01:28 4 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) 0:01:42 5 François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew) 0:02:09 6 Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:02:44 7 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:04:31 8 Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:04:46 9 Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:05:00 10 Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew) 0:05:03 11 Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:05:04 12 Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB) 0:05:12 13 Alex Stock (Kona) 0:08:03 14 Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) 0:08:13 15 Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew) 0:09:38 16 Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile) 0:11:12

Elite women general classification after day 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles) 1:14:57 2 Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:00:25 3 Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes) 0:02:38 4 Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / Mavic) 0:08:21 5 Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Team Scott Contessa) 0:14:05 6 Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles) 0:26:11 7 Fay Cunningham 0:37:18 8 Catherine West 0:44:36

Amateur men general classification after day 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Ball 1:03:24 2 Oliver Munnik 0:03:32 3 Nick Gibson 0:06:00 4 Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange) 0:06:14 5 Tom Haukom 0:06:24 6 Ole Christian Fagerli 0:07:25 7 Mikko Kupiainen 0:07:30 8 Matt Patterson 0:07:50 9 Paul Smail 0:08:10 10 Gaute Reitan 0:08:56 11 Paul Angus 0:09:20 12 Øyvind Aas 0:10:35 13 Tilmann Schwab 0:11:18 14 Joe Bowman 0:11:33 15 Kevin Moran 0:11:43 16 Afonso Ferreira 0:12:41 17 Simo Sohkanen 0:12:49 18 Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:13:10 19 Lester Perry 0:13:36 20 Jon Cancellier (SRAM) 0:13:46 21 Jeff Calam 0:14:43 22 Mickey Fan 0:14:54 23 Jon Stevens 0:15:47 24 Tim Kelton 0:18:27 25 Andy Waterman 0:19:08 26 Rodrigo Cabello 0:19:47 27 Vadim Savelyev 0:20:13 28 Tony Gjessvag 0:23:33 29 Lee Jordan 0:31:58 30 Guti Martin 0:33:12 31 Helmar Jungfer 0:34:24 32 Ben Macinnis 0:38:15 33 Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew) 0:44:57 34 Paul Tiffin 0:46:42 35 Todd Seplavy 0:48:09