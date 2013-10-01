Trending

Lau and Emmett win day 2 at Trans-Provence

Clementz and Martin retain overall leads

Image 1 of 12

A rider in the woods

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 2 of 12

Jerome Clementz racing during day 2 in Provence

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 3 of 12

Provence hosts the racing

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 4 of 12

Racers get ready for day 2

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 5 of 12

A rider flies through a timed section

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 6 of 12

There was plenty of beautiful scenery during day 2

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 7 of 12

Mark Weir (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 8 of 12

Ben Cruz (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 9 of 12

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 10 of 12

A rider during day 2

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 11 of 12

Beautiful clouds during day 2 at the Trans Provence

(Image credit: Sam Needham)
Image 12 of 12

A racer takes a turn

(Image credit: Sam Needham)

Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team) and Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) won day 2 of the Trans Provence enduro stage race. Lau beat Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic) and Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) in the men's category while Emmett finished ahead of Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles) and
Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes).

Clementz continues to lead the overall ahead of Lau and Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic) while Martin stayed atop the women's GC, ahead of Emmett and Horridge.

Following this morning's racing, six riders received penalties for deliberately cutting corners for time advantage on Special Stage 5 (the first Special Stage of Day 2). The riders were Afonso Ferreira, Alex Stock, François Dola, Mikko Kupiainen, Todd Seplavy and Vadim Savelyev.

Organizers said, "We are aware that there have been some discussions on various social networks and websites as to the fairness or validity of the penalties." Ash Smith (Trans-Provence 2013 organiser and race director) felt that a statement was needed to explain and clarify today's events.

"Today during Special Stage1 at Trans-Provence 2013, six riders were each given a 35-second penalty for cutting corners. The incidents were seen by myself personally. They were not reported by another competitor or any second party," said Smith.

"We cannot be at every corner to check that riders are obeying the rules. I believe that the 'random testing' approach that we take - monitoring parts of Special Stages where there's a very clear choice to be made between riding the line or cutting corners - combined with the knowledge that riders will and have been caught and duly penalised will encourage riders to conduct themselves within the spirit of the event (namely, with a sense of sportsmanship, not to mention our joint obligation to protect the trails so that others may enjoy them for generations to come.)"

"I hope this clarifies the situation. We're pleased there's so much interest in the event and rules, so thanks for all of the comments across the 'net. Enduro as a sport is in now in the limelight. It's my belief that by having simple rules now about expected behaviour will only help the sport grow."

Watch a video about day 2.

Full Results

Elite men day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team)0:20:41
2Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic)0:00:02
3Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)0:00:10
4François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew)0:00:32
5Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic)0:00:44
6Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:00:55
7Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:00:57
8Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:01:01
9Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:01:15
10Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)0:01:18
11Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)0:01:30
12Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew)0:01:48
13Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team)0:02:21
14Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew)0:03:03
15Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile)0:03:09
16Alex Stock (Kona)0:03:15

Elite women day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:25:40
2Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles)0:00:04
3Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes)0:01:17
4Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / Mavic)0:02:52
5Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Team Scott Contessa)0:04:20
6Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles)0:04:21
7Fay Cunningham0:06:48
8Catherine West0:13:15

Amateur men day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Munnik0:21:54
2Chris Ball0:00:09
3Nick Gibson0:01:23
4Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange)0:01:47
5Ole Christian Fagerli0:02:06
6Matt Patterson0:02:09
7Tom Haukom0:02:14
8Øyvind Aas0:02:18
9Paul Smail0:02:32
10Mikko Kupiainen0:02:38
11Gaute Reitan0:02:42
12Paul Angus0:02:46
13Simo Sohkanen0:02:48
14Jon Cancellier (SRAM)0:03:42
15Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew)0:03:51
16Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:04:01
17Kevin Moran0:04:03
18Lester Perry0:04:06
19Jeff Calam0:04:10
20Mickey Fan0:04:11
21Afonso Ferreira0:04:25
22Jon Stevens
23Andy Waterman0:04:32
24Joe Bowman0:04:37
25Tilmann Schwab0:05:13
26Rodrigo Cabello0:05:32
27Vadim Savelyev0:05:54
28Tony Gjessvag0:06:51
29Tim Kelton0:07:54
30Guti Martin0:07:59
31Helmar Jungfer
32Lee Jordan0:10:13
33Ben Macinnis0:11:19
34Paul Tiffin0:11:21
35Todd Seplavy0:11:39

Masters 40+ men day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Martin (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:23:44
2Jonny Waghorn0:01:11
3Othmar Kuenzli0:01:13
4François Dola (la Roue Libre)0:01:40
5Seb Ramsay
6Plons Racing0:02:02
7Raphael Imbs (TannenBike)0:02:49
8Luke Harrison0:04:01
9Björn Becker0:04:07
10Jörg Schueller0:05:02
11Tomas Ljungdahl0:05:39
12Cooper Fowler0:11:37

Elite men general classification after day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain / Mavic)0:58:41
2Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team)0:00:25
3Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team / Mavic)0:01:28
4Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)0:01:42
5François Bailly-Maitre (BMC Trailcrew)0:02:09
6Jamie Nicoll (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:02:44
7Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:04:31
8Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:04:46
9Mark Weir (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)0:05:00
10Florian Golay (BMC Trailcrew)0:05:03
11Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:05:04
12Ben Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain / WTB)0:05:12
13Alex Stock (Kona)0:08:03
14Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro Team)0:08:13
15Guillaume Farin (BMC Trailcrew)0:09:38
16Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile)0:11:12

Elite women general classification after day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anka Martin (Juliana Bicycles)1:14:57
2Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:00:25
3Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes)0:02:38
4Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale / Mavic)0:08:21
5Nadine Sapin (la Roue Libre/Team Scott Contessa)0:14:05
6Mary-Anne Hunter (Juliana Bicycles)0:26:11
7Fay Cunningham0:37:18
8Catherine West0:44:36

Amateur men general classification after day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Ball1:03:24
2Oliver Munnik0:03:32
3Nick Gibson0:06:00
4Stu Thomson (MTB Cut / Orange)0:06:14
5Tom Haukom0:06:24
6Ole Christian Fagerli0:07:25
7Mikko Kupiainen0:07:30
8Matt Patterson0:07:50
9Paul Smail0:08:10
10Gaute Reitan0:08:56
11Paul Angus0:09:20
12Øyvind Aas0:10:35
13Tilmann Schwab0:11:18
14Joe Bowman0:11:33
15Kevin Moran0:11:43
16Afonso Ferreira0:12:41
17Simo Sohkanen0:12:49
18Will Ockelton (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:13:10
19Lester Perry0:13:36
20Jon Cancellier (SRAM)0:13:46
21Jeff Calam0:14:43
22Mickey Fan0:14:54
23Jon Stevens0:15:47
24Tim Kelton0:18:27
25Andy Waterman0:19:08
26Rodrigo Cabello0:19:47
27Vadim Savelyev0:20:13
28Tony Gjessvag0:23:33
29Lee Jordan0:31:58
30Guti Martin0:33:12
31Helmar Jungfer0:34:24
32Ben Macinnis0:38:15
33Johannes Riebl (Orbea Enduro Crew)0:44:57
34Paul Tiffin0:46:42
35Todd Seplavy0:48:09

Masters 40+ men general classification after day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Martin (Santa Cruz Bicycles)1:08:53
2François Dola (la Roue Libre)0:01:16
3Jonny Waghorn0:06:06
4Othmar Kuenzli0:06:24
5Plons Racing0:07:08
6Seb Ramsay0:07:22
7Raphael Imbs (TannenBike)0:08:43
8Luke Harrison0:12:49
9Björn Becker0:17:32
10Jörg Schueller0:19:25
11Tomas Ljungdahl0:22:19
12Cooper Fowler0:41:03

