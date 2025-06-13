Recommended reading

'Prioritize freshness' pays off for Neilson Powless with win at GP Gippingen ahead of Tour de Suisse

By published

US rider has 'freedom to go for results and would love to win a stage' at Swiss stage race as he prepares for Tour de France

American Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost celebrates on the podium after winning the men elite race of the &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling event, 184,2km from Roeselare to Waregem, Wednesday 02 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) used a surprise attack from a group of five riders with just under three kilometres to the finish and won Friday's GP Gippingen, formerly known as GP des Kantons Aargau, in Switzerland.

It was the second victory of the season for the American, who had a solid spring with a victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen followed by top 10s at De Brabantse Pijl and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. After missing the podium by one spot at Eschborn-Frankfurt in early May, he took a break with his family and then spent three weeks at an altitude camp in Sierra Nevada.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.