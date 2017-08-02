Tour of Utah stage 2 highlights - Video

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) holds off Sepp Kuss and James Piccoli for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

BMC's Brent Bookwalter took his first win since 2015, getting the better of Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) and late attacker James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) in the Snowbasin Resort finale on stage 2 of the Tour of Utah.

Kuss will now wear the leader's yellow jersey in stage 3 time trial, tied on time with Bookwalter and Piccoli and is confident of holding onto his lead.

Stage 2 of the Tour of Utah was animated by a three-man breakaway of BMC's Joey Rosskopf, Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel). The peloton let the breakaway enjoy a lead over five minutes before the chase started in earnest to set up the catch.