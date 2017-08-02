Trending

Tour of Utah stage 2 highlights - Video

Bookwalter wins, Kuss moves into yellow

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) holds off Sepp Kuss and James Piccoli for the win

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) holds off Sepp Kuss and James Piccoli for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Related Articles

Tour of Utah: Bookwalter wins at Snowbasin

Tour of Utah: Piccoli pulls surprise podium result at Snowbasin

Tour of Utah: 'Mission accomplished' for BMC with stage 2 win

BMC's Brent Bookwalter took his first win since 2015, getting the better of Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) and late attacker James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) in the Snowbasin Resort finale on stage 2 of the Tour of Utah.

Kuss will now wear the leader's yellow jersey in stage 3 time trial, tied on time with Bookwalter and Piccoli and is confident of holding onto his lead.

Stage 2 of the Tour of Utah was animated by a three-man breakaway of BMC's Joey Rosskopf, Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel). The peloton let the breakaway enjoy a lead over five minutes before the chase started in earnest to set up the catch.