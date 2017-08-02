Tour of Utah stage 2 highlights - Video
Bookwalter wins, Kuss moves into yellow
Related Articles
BMC's Brent Bookwalter took his first win since 2015, getting the better of Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) and late attacker James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) in the Snowbasin Resort finale on stage 2 of the Tour of Utah.
Kuss will now wear the leader's yellow jersey in stage 3 time trial, tied on time with Bookwalter and Piccoli and is confident of holding onto his lead.
Stage 2 of the Tour of Utah was animated by a three-man breakaway of BMC's Joey Rosskopf, Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel). The peloton let the breakaway enjoy a lead over five minutes before the chase started in earnest to set up the catch.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy