Morton solos to victory in Utah's third stage

Australian rides into race lead over Mt. Nebo

Image 1 of 32

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) takes the biggest win of his career on Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) takes the biggest win of his career on Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 32

Today's top three for the stage (L-R): Greg Van Avermaet, Lachlan Morton and Lucas Euser

Today's top three for the stage (L-R): Greg Van Avermaet, Lachlan Morton and Lucas Euser
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 32

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) takes a bottle from the team car.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) takes a bottle from the team car.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 32

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) loads up on bottles to bring to the team.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) loads up on bottles to bring to the team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 32

The peloton gets strung out as it takes up the chase.

The peloton gets strung out as it takes up the chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 32

Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka) spent a big part of the day helping chase on the front.

Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka) spent a big part of the day helping chase on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 32

Cowboys stop to watch as the race passes by.

Cowboys stop to watch as the race passes by.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 32

Ben King (Radioshack) spent the day in the break after a hard day of work yesterday.

Ben King (Radioshack) spent the day in the break after a hard day of work yesterday.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 32

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) on his way to the front of the race.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) on his way to the front of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 32

What is left of the main field chases up the climb.

What is left of the main field chases up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 32

The break of three nears the KOM with Lachlan Morton leading Ben King and Carter Jones

The break of three nears the KOM with Lachlan Morton leading Ben King and Carter Jones
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 32

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) rides into the finish with no one else in sight.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) rides into the finish with no one else in sight.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 32

What is left of the field sprints for second place.

What is left of the field sprints for second place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 32

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) cleans up after his big win.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) cleans up after his big win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 32

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) has been sporting his license plate all over Utah.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) has been sporting his license plate all over Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 32

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) was all smiles on the podium.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) was all smiles on the podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 32

The break heads towards the mountains and the climb up Mt. Nebo.

The break heads towards the mountains and the climb up Mt. Nebo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 32

Jakub Novak (BMC) spends the day in the sprint leader's jersey.

Jakub Novak (BMC) spends the day in the sprint leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 32

The peloton rolls out in the morning.

The peloton rolls out in the morning.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 32

At the beginning of the day the field starts to split.

At the beginning of the day the field starts to split.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 32

A freshly-paved road and gravel wasn't so good for some of the riders.

A freshly-paved road and gravel wasn't so good for some of the riders.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 32

MTN-Qhubeka and RadioShack come to the front to chase.

MTN-Qhubeka and RadioShack come to the front to chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 32

Today's large breakaway group puts some time on the peloton.

Today's large breakaway group puts some time on the peloton.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 32

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) drops in for lunch.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) drops in for lunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 32

Riders stay single file while taking time for lunch.

Riders stay single file while taking time for lunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 32

The breakaway group starts to split.

The breakaway group starts to split.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 32

Smaller groups begin to form on the climb to Mt. Nebo.

Smaller groups begin to form on the climb to Mt. Nebo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 32

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) leads teammate Tom Danielson on Mt. Nebo.

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) leads teammate Tom Danielson on Mt. Nebo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 32

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) puts his head down as he hits the descent to the finish.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) puts his head down as he hits the descent to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 32

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) gets his famed Utah cowboy hat after winning the stage.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) gets his famed Utah cowboy hat after winning the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 32

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEDGE) begins the day in yellow.

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEDGE) begins the day in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 32

The race passes the highway and heads out into the countryside.

The race passes the highway and heads out into the countryside.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) soloed to the biggest victory of his young career as the 21-year-old Australian rode alone over the Mt. Nebo summit and held off an elite chase group to win stage 3 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in Payson. Stage 1 winner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) took the sprint for second place 33 seconds behind Morton, followed by Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) in third.

Not only did Morton win the stage, but he also took over the leader's jersey from Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), who was unable to climb with the favorites over the category 1 Mt. Nebo summit near the end of the day.

The young Garmin rider praised his teammate, Ryder Hesjedal, for setting up his winning move and providing the motivation for the win.

"Ryder put the pace down early and started the build-up, and when you've got a guy who won the Giro last year setting you up, it's pretty incredible," Morton said. "To have an opportunity like that, especially as a young rider, you have to take it, and I did. So I just put my head down and focused on the finish line."

Unlike the first two stages, where the early break was comprised of just two riders, today a substantial 20-rider group jumped clear in the opening kilometres. Included in the escape were representatives from 12 of the peloton's 16 teams: Lawrence Warbasse (BMC), Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), Wesley Sulzberger and Baden Cooke (Orica-GreenEdge), Benjamin King (RadioShack Leopard), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Magno Prado Nazaret, Otavio Bulgarelli and Alex Diniz Correia (Funvic Brasilinvest), Pat McCarty and Carter Jones (Bissell), Eric Young and Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Lawson Craddock (Bontrager), Francisco Mancebo Perez and James Stemper (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda), Fred Rodriguez and Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) plus Andy Baker and Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development).

The break pushed out a lead of more than four minutes, but the efforts of RadioShack-Leopard and MTN-Qhubeka kept the group pegged at approximately three minutes for much of stage's flat opening 135km, the preamble to the stage's signature feature: the ascent of Mt. Nebo.

The break ultimately reached the early slopes of the climb intact, but with their advantage reduced to less than two minutes. King, Jones, and Craddock soon dropped their breakaway companions and faced about an hour of climbing to the summit.

"We hit the bottom of Nebo with two minutes there," Jones said. "And once you're in the break all day you're kind of committed, so you really don't want to get caught on the climb. So we gave it a good effort."

Craddock eventually cracked and was dropped from the pointy end of the race. Meanwhile, the peloton had been sharply reduced to a group of general classification contenders approximately 25-strong.

While King and Jones pushed onwards and upwards in the lead, Morton jumped away from the field and made quick work of bridging the gap across to the lead duo. With 40km remaining, two kilometres from the summit, Morton made contact and with much fresher legs soon rode away alone into the race lead.

"When I picked up the last two guys, I figured I wanted to get rid of them before the top," Morton said. "So I went as hard as I could to the KOM, and then there were a few more rollers, so it was really difficult. It was a lot longer than I thought to the finish. But you just have to put your head down and ride, so that's what I did."

Morton's pace dropped King first and then Jones, who said the Garmin rider was flying as he went past.

"Man, was he flying," Jones said. "I tried to stay with him. Ben was smart, he has the experience, and he rode his own pace. I dug super deep to tried and stay with Lachlan because I knew the summit was right there. I just had to make it there even though those rollers over the top are brutal. I totally blew myself, but thankfully Ben was generous and let me sit on his wheel for a little bit, even though recovering at 9,000 feet is not very easy."

Morton crested the summit on his own and faced 38.3km of downhill to the finish in Payson. King led Jones across the summit for second and third while mountains classification leader Michael Torckler (Bissell) took fourth place honors from the GC favorites group.

King and Jones would be caught with 24km remaining by the GC contender chase group, leaving just Morton off the front with a gap of 1:10. Morton negotiated the technical descent with aplomb, while several near crashes in the chase slowed the group's progress.

"It was a tricky descent," said Euser. "It was super-fast, and I think after a couple of guys almost crashed there was a little bit of a hesitation, and that was probably good for [Morton]."

Morton, meanwhile, was slinging himself down the hill after team director Chann McRae told him he had a chance for the stage win.

"Chann came up to me with 10km to go and said there was a pretty good chance I could maybe win," Morton said. "And then once there was still 500 meters to go I realized I could win."

Indeed, Morton arrived alone in Payson to celebrate his first victory in the professional ranks and to claim his first yellow jersey, although the race lead was never on his mind.

"I wasn't thinking about that at all really," he said. "I was just trying to get a win. I mean the yellow jersey is a nice bonus now, but we've still got a lot of cards to play on the team. It's an ideal scenario for us."

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp4:20:21
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
6Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
7Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
8Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
10Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
11Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
12Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
15Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
16Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
17Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
19Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
21Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
22Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:40
23Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:51
24Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:03:23
26Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:24
27Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
28Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
30Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
31Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
32Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
33Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
35Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:33
36Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
37Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
39Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:59
40Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:10:12
41Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
42Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
43Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
44Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
45Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
46Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
47Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
48Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp0:11:44
49Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:18
50Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
51Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
52Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
53Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
56Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
57Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
59Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
60Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
61Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
62Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
63Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
65Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
66Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
67Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
68Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
69Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
70Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
71Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:09
72Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
73Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
74Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:15:53
75Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
76Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:19
77Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
78Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
79Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
80Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
81Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
83James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
84Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
85Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
86Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
87Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
88Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
89Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
90David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
91Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
92Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
93Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
94Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:17:27
95Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
96Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
97Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
98David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
99Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
100Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
101Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:20:58
102Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
103Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
104Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
105Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
106Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
107Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
108Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
109James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
110Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
HDBenjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:22:28
HDTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
HDMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
HDSongezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
HDFrancisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest0:29:35
HDOtavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
DNFChristiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest3
3James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest3
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda1

Stage finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp15pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard7
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
6Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling5
7Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
8Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
9Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard2
10Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp10pts
2Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard9
3Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7
4Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling6
5Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp5
6Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp4:20:21
2Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:34
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:24
4Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:06:33
6Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:18
7Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
12Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
13Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:15:53
14Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:19
15Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:17:27

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin Sharp13:02:11
2RadioShack Leopard Trek0:00:34
3UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
4BMC Racing Team
5Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:24
6Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:05
7Champion System Pro Cycling0:10:12
8Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:19:01
9MTN-Qhubeka0:22:18
105-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:22:40
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:35
12Hincapie Sportswear Development0:24:41
13Funvic Brasilinvest0:25:46
14Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:52
15Bontrager Cycling Team
16Orica GreenEdge0:31:53

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp13:49:07
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:40
4Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:43
5Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:44
6Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
8Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
9Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
10Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
13Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
14Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
15Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
17Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
19Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:19
20Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:33
21Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:01
22Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:03:32
24Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:33
25Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
26Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:34
27Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
29Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
30Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
32Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:57
33Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:43
34Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
36Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:07:06
37Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:08:27
38Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:09
39Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:10:21
40Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:10:22
41Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
42Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
43Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
44Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
45Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
46Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:11:11
47Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:11:49
48Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp0:11:54
49Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:22
50Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:13:24
51Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:28
52Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
53Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
54Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
56Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
57Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
59Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
60Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
61Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
62Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
64Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
65Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:13:38
66Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:15:59
67Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:12
68James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:16:28
69David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:17:05
70Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:34
71Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:37
72Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
73Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
74Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:20
75Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:18:28
76Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:18:55
77Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling0:21:08
78Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:21:11
79Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
81Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
82Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:21:46
83James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:22:09
84Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:22:36
85Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:02
86Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
87Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:23:46
89Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:24:07
90Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:24:12
91Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
92Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
93Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
94Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
95Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:50
96Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:25:00
97Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:24
98David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:25:47
99Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:27:51
100Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
101Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling0:28:51
102Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:29:22
103Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:29:30
104Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:33:20
105Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:54
106Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling0:34:01
107Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest0:39:04
108Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:46:55
109Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
110Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team39pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge28
3Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp15
5Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development15
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team14
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
8Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
9Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
10Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka8
11Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
12George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard7
13Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman7
14Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
15Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling6
16Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling5
17Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
18Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
19Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
20Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard3
21Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
22Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest3
23Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling3
24Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest3
25Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
26Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
27Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
28Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard1
29Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda1
30Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
31Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda1
32James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing1
33Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-5
34Je-ns Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard-5
35Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development-5
36Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies-15

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling26pts
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman13
3Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp10
4Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team10
5Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp10
6Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka9
7Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard9
8Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
9Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp7
11Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
12Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
13Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
14Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
15Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp4
16Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
18Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
19James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp13:49:07
2Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:44
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:34
4Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:57
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:07:06
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:13:24
7Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:28
8Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
9Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
12Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:15:59
13Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:18:28
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:21:11
15Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:22:36

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin Sharp41:28:59
2UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:00:34
3BMC Racing Team
4RadioShack Leopard Trek
5Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:24
6Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:05
7Champion System Pro Cycling0:10:12
8Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:19:01
95-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:22:40
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:35
11Hincapie Sportswear Development0:24:41
12Funvic Brasilinvest0:26:37
13Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:52
14Bontrager Cycling Team
15MTN-Qhubeka0:30:01
16Orica GreenEdge0:32:54

 

