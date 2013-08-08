Image 1 of 32 Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) takes the biggest win of his career on Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 32 Today's top three for the stage (L-R): Greg Van Avermaet, Lachlan Morton and Lucas Euser (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 32 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) takes a bottle from the team car. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) loads up on bottles to bring to the team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 32 The peloton gets strung out as it takes up the chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 32 Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka) spent a big part of the day helping chase on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 32 Cowboys stop to watch as the race passes by. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 32 Ben King (Radioshack) spent the day in the break after a hard day of work yesterday. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 32 Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) on his way to the front of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 32 What is left of the main field chases up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 32 The break of three nears the KOM with Lachlan Morton leading Ben King and Carter Jones (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 32 Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) rides into the finish with no one else in sight. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 32 What is left of the field sprints for second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 32 Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) cleans up after his big win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 32 Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) has been sporting his license plate all over Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 32 Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) was all smiles on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 32 The break heads towards the mountains and the climb up Mt. Nebo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 32 Jakub Novak (BMC) spends the day in the sprint leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 32 The peloton rolls out in the morning. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 32 At the beginning of the day the field starts to split. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 32 A freshly-paved road and gravel wasn't so good for some of the riders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 32 MTN-Qhubeka and RadioShack come to the front to chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 32 Today's large breakaway group puts some time on the peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 32 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) drops in for lunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 32 Riders stay single file while taking time for lunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 32 The breakaway group starts to split. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 32 Smaller groups begin to form on the climb to Mt. Nebo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 32 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) leads teammate Tom Danielson on Mt. Nebo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 32 Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) puts his head down as he hits the descent to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 32 Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) gets his famed Utah cowboy hat after winning the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 32 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEDGE) begins the day in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 32 The race passes the highway and heads out into the countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) soloed to the biggest victory of his young career as the 21-year-old Australian rode alone over the Mt. Nebo summit and held off an elite chase group to win stage 3 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in Payson. Stage 1 winner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) took the sprint for second place 33 seconds behind Morton, followed by Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) in third.

Not only did Morton win the stage, but he also took over the leader's jersey from Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), who was unable to climb with the favorites over the category 1 Mt. Nebo summit near the end of the day.

The young Garmin rider praised his teammate, Ryder Hesjedal, for setting up his winning move and providing the motivation for the win.

"Ryder put the pace down early and started the build-up, and when you've got a guy who won the Giro last year setting you up, it's pretty incredible," Morton said. "To have an opportunity like that, especially as a young rider, you have to take it, and I did. So I just put my head down and focused on the finish line."

Unlike the first two stages, where the early break was comprised of just two riders, today a substantial 20-rider group jumped clear in the opening kilometres. Included in the escape were representatives from 12 of the peloton's 16 teams: Lawrence Warbasse (BMC), Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), Wesley Sulzberger and Baden Cooke (Orica-GreenEdge), Benjamin King (RadioShack Leopard), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Magno Prado Nazaret, Otavio Bulgarelli and Alex Diniz Correia (Funvic Brasilinvest), Pat McCarty and Carter Jones (Bissell), Eric Young and Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Lawson Craddock (Bontrager), Francisco Mancebo Perez and James Stemper (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda), Fred Rodriguez and Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) plus Andy Baker and Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development).

The break pushed out a lead of more than four minutes, but the efforts of RadioShack-Leopard and MTN-Qhubeka kept the group pegged at approximately three minutes for much of stage's flat opening 135km, the preamble to the stage's signature feature: the ascent of Mt. Nebo.

The break ultimately reached the early slopes of the climb intact, but with their advantage reduced to less than two minutes. King, Jones, and Craddock soon dropped their breakaway companions and faced about an hour of climbing to the summit.

"We hit the bottom of Nebo with two minutes there," Jones said. "And once you're in the break all day you're kind of committed, so you really don't want to get caught on the climb. So we gave it a good effort."

Craddock eventually cracked and was dropped from the pointy end of the race. Meanwhile, the peloton had been sharply reduced to a group of general classification contenders approximately 25-strong.

While King and Jones pushed onwards and upwards in the lead, Morton jumped away from the field and made quick work of bridging the gap across to the lead duo. With 40km remaining, two kilometres from the summit, Morton made contact and with much fresher legs soon rode away alone into the race lead.

"When I picked up the last two guys, I figured I wanted to get rid of them before the top," Morton said. "So I went as hard as I could to the KOM, and then there were a few more rollers, so it was really difficult. It was a lot longer than I thought to the finish. But you just have to put your head down and ride, so that's what I did."

Morton's pace dropped King first and then Jones, who said the Garmin rider was flying as he went past.

"Man, was he flying," Jones said. "I tried to stay with him. Ben was smart, he has the experience, and he rode his own pace. I dug super deep to tried and stay with Lachlan because I knew the summit was right there. I just had to make it there even though those rollers over the top are brutal. I totally blew myself, but thankfully Ben was generous and let me sit on his wheel for a little bit, even though recovering at 9,000 feet is not very easy."

Morton crested the summit on his own and faced 38.3km of downhill to the finish in Payson. King led Jones across the summit for second and third while mountains classification leader Michael Torckler (Bissell) took fourth place honors from the GC favorites group.

King and Jones would be caught with 24km remaining by the GC contender chase group, leaving just Morton off the front with a gap of 1:10. Morton negotiated the technical descent with aplomb, while several near crashes in the chase slowed the group's progress.

"It was a tricky descent," said Euser. "It was super-fast, and I think after a couple of guys almost crashed there was a little bit of a hesitation, and that was probably good for [Morton]."

Morton, meanwhile, was slinging himself down the hill after team director Chann McRae told him he had a chance for the stage win.

"Chann came up to me with 10km to go and said there was a pretty good chance I could maybe win," Morton said. "And then once there was still 500 meters to go I realized I could win."

Indeed, Morton arrived alone in Payson to celebrate his first victory in the professional ranks and to claim his first yellow jersey, although the race lead was never on his mind.

"I wasn't thinking about that at all really," he said. "I was just trying to get a win. I mean the yellow jersey is a nice bonus now, but we've still got a lot of cards to play on the team. It's an ideal scenario for us."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 4:20:21 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 7 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 8 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 10 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 12 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 15 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 16 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 17 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 19 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 21 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 22 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:40 23 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:51 24 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:03:23 26 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:24 27 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 30 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 31 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 32 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 33 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 35 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:33 36 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 37 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 39 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:59 40 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:10:12 41 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 42 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 43 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 44 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 45 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 46 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 47 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 48 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 0:11:44 49 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:18 50 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 51 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 52 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 53 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 56 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 57 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 59 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 60 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 62 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 63 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 64 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 65 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling 66 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 68 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 69 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 70 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 71 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:09 72 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 73 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 74 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:15:53 75 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 76 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:19 77 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 78 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 79 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 80 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 81 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 83 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 84 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 85 Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 86 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 87 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 88 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 89 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 90 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 91 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 92 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 93 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 94 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:17:27 95 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 96 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 97 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 98 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 99 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 100 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 101 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:20:58 102 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 103 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 104 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 105 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 106 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 107 Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 108 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 109 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 110 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling HD Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:22:28 HD Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge HD Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge HD Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka HD Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:29:35 HD Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest DNF Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 3 3 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 3 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1

Stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 15 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 6 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 5 7 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 8 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 9 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 2 10 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 10 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9 3 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 4 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 5 6 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 4:20:21 2 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:34 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:24 4 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:06:33 6 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:18 7 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 12 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:15:53 14 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:19 15 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:17:27

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin Sharp 13:02:11 2 RadioShack Leopard Trek 0:00:34 3 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:24 6 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:05 7 Champion System Pro Cycling 0:10:12 8 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:19:01 9 MTN-Qhubeka 0:22:18 10 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:22:40 11 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:35 12 Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:24:41 13 Funvic Brasilinvest 0:25:46 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:52 15 Bontrager Cycling Team 16 Orica GreenEdge 0:31:53

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 13:49:07 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:40 4 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:43 5 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:44 6 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 8 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 14 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 15 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 17 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 19 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:19 20 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:33 21 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:01 22 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:03:32 24 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:33 25 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 26 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:34 27 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 29 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 30 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 32 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:57 33 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:43 34 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 36 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:07:06 37 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:08:27 38 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:09 39 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:10:21 40 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:10:22 41 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 42 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 43 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 44 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 45 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 46 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:11:11 47 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:11:49 48 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 0:11:54 49 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:22 50 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:13:24 51 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:28 52 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 53 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 54 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 56 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 57 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 59 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 60 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 61 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 62 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 64 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 65 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:38 66 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:15:59 67 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:12 68 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:16:28 69 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:17:05 70 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:34 71 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:37 72 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 73 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 74 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:20 75 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:18:28 76 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:55 77 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:21:08 78 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:21:11 79 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 80 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 81 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling 82 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:46 83 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:22:09 84 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:36 85 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:02 86 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 87 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:23:46 89 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:24:07 90 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:24:12 91 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 92 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 93 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 94 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 95 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:50 96 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:25:00 97 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:24 98 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:25:47 99 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:27:51 100 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 101 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:28:51 102 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:29:22 103 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:29:30 104 Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:33:20 105 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:54 106 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:34:01 107 Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:39:04 108 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:46:55 109 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 110 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 3 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 15 5 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 15 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 8 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 9 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 10 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 8 11 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 12 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 13 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 7 14 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 15 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 16 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 5 17 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 18 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 19 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 20 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 3 21 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 22 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 3 23 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 24 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 3 25 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 26 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 27 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 28 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1 29 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1 30 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 31 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1 32 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 1 33 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge -5 34 Je-ns Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard -5 35 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development -5 36 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies -15

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 26 pts 2 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 13 3 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 10 4 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 10 6 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 9 7 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9 8 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 9 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 7 11 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 12 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 13 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 14 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 15 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 4 16 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 18 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 19 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 1

Youth classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 13:49:07 2 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:44 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:34 4 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:57 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:07:06 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:13:24 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:28 8 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 9 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 12 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:15:59 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:18:28 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:21:11 15 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:36