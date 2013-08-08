Morton solos to victory in Utah's third stage
Australian rides into race lead over Mt. Nebo
Stage 3: Richfield - Payson
Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) soloed to the biggest victory of his young career as the 21-year-old Australian rode alone over the Mt. Nebo summit and held off an elite chase group to win stage 3 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in Payson. Stage 1 winner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) took the sprint for second place 33 seconds behind Morton, followed by Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) in third.
Not only did Morton win the stage, but he also took over the leader's jersey from Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), who was unable to climb with the favorites over the category 1 Mt. Nebo summit near the end of the day.
The young Garmin rider praised his teammate, Ryder Hesjedal, for setting up his winning move and providing the motivation for the win.
"Ryder put the pace down early and started the build-up, and when you've got a guy who won the Giro last year setting you up, it's pretty incredible," Morton said. "To have an opportunity like that, especially as a young rider, you have to take it, and I did. So I just put my head down and focused on the finish line."
Unlike the first two stages, where the early break was comprised of just two riders, today a substantial 20-rider group jumped clear in the opening kilometres. Included in the escape were representatives from 12 of the peloton's 16 teams: Lawrence Warbasse (BMC), Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), Wesley Sulzberger and Baden Cooke (Orica-GreenEdge), Benjamin King (RadioShack Leopard), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Magno Prado Nazaret, Otavio Bulgarelli and Alex Diniz Correia (Funvic Brasilinvest), Pat McCarty and Carter Jones (Bissell), Eric Young and Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Lawson Craddock (Bontrager), Francisco Mancebo Perez and James Stemper (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda), Fred Rodriguez and Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) plus Andy Baker and Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development).
The break pushed out a lead of more than four minutes, but the efforts of RadioShack-Leopard and MTN-Qhubeka kept the group pegged at approximately three minutes for much of stage's flat opening 135km, the preamble to the stage's signature feature: the ascent of Mt. Nebo.
The break ultimately reached the early slopes of the climb intact, but with their advantage reduced to less than two minutes. King, Jones, and Craddock soon dropped their breakaway companions and faced about an hour of climbing to the summit.
"We hit the bottom of Nebo with two minutes there," Jones said. "And once you're in the break all day you're kind of committed, so you really don't want to get caught on the climb. So we gave it a good effort."
Craddock eventually cracked and was dropped from the pointy end of the race. Meanwhile, the peloton had been sharply reduced to a group of general classification contenders approximately 25-strong.
While King and Jones pushed onwards and upwards in the lead, Morton jumped away from the field and made quick work of bridging the gap across to the lead duo. With 40km remaining, two kilometres from the summit, Morton made contact and with much fresher legs soon rode away alone into the race lead.
"When I picked up the last two guys, I figured I wanted to get rid of them before the top," Morton said. "So I went as hard as I could to the KOM, and then there were a few more rollers, so it was really difficult. It was a lot longer than I thought to the finish. But you just have to put your head down and ride, so that's what I did."
Morton's pace dropped King first and then Jones, who said the Garmin rider was flying as he went past.
"Man, was he flying," Jones said. "I tried to stay with him. Ben was smart, he has the experience, and he rode his own pace. I dug super deep to tried and stay with Lachlan because I knew the summit was right there. I just had to make it there even though those rollers over the top are brutal. I totally blew myself, but thankfully Ben was generous and let me sit on his wheel for a little bit, even though recovering at 9,000 feet is not very easy."
Morton crested the summit on his own and faced 38.3km of downhill to the finish in Payson. King led Jones across the summit for second and third while mountains classification leader Michael Torckler (Bissell) took fourth place honors from the GC favorites group.
King and Jones would be caught with 24km remaining by the GC contender chase group, leaving just Morton off the front with a gap of 1:10. Morton negotiated the technical descent with aplomb, while several near crashes in the chase slowed the group's progress.
"It was a tricky descent," said Euser. "It was super-fast, and I think after a couple of guys almost crashed there was a little bit of a hesitation, and that was probably good for [Morton]."
Morton, meanwhile, was slinging himself down the hill after team director Chann McRae told him he had a chance for the stage win.
"Chann came up to me with 10km to go and said there was a pretty good chance I could maybe win," Morton said. "And then once there was still 500 meters to go I realized I could win."
Indeed, Morton arrived alone in Payson to celebrate his first victory in the professional ranks and to claim his first yellow jersey, although the race lead was never on his mind.
"I wasn't thinking about that at all really," he said. "I was just trying to get a win. I mean the yellow jersey is a nice bonus now, but we've still got a lot of cards to play on the team. It's an ideal scenario for us."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|4:20:21
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|3
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|12
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|15
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|17
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|19
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|21
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|23
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|24
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:03:23
|26
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|27
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|30
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|31
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|32
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|33
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|35
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:33
|36
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|37
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|39
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:59
|40
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:10:12
|41
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|42
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|43
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|45
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|46
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|47
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|48
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:11:44
|49
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:18
|50
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|51
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|52
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|53
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|54
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|56
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|57
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|59
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|60
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|62
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|63
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|64
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|65
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|66
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|68
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|69
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|70
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|71
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:09
|72
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|73
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|74
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:15:53
|75
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|76
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:19
|77
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|78
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|79
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|80
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|81
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|83
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|84
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|85
|Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|86
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|87
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|88
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|89
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|90
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|91
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|92
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|93
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|94
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:17:27
|95
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|96
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|97
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|98
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|99
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|100
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|101
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:20:58
|102
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|103
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
|104
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|105
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|106
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|107
|Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|108
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|109
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|110
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|HD
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:22:28
|HD
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|HD
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|HD
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|HD
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:29:35
|HD
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|DNF
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|3
|3
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|3
|3
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|15
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|6
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|8
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|10
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|3
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|4
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|5
|6
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|4:20:21
|2
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:34
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|4
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:06:33
|6
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:18
|7
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|12
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:15:53
|14
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:19
|15
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:17:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin Sharp
|13:02:11
|2
|RadioShack Leopard Trek
|0:00:34
|3
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:24
|6
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:09:05
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:10:12
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:19:01
|9
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:22:18
|10
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|0:22:40
|11
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:35
|12
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:24:41
|13
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:25:46
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:52
|15
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|13:49:07
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:43
|5
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|6
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|10
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|14
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|19
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:19
|20
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:33
|21
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:01
|22
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:03:32
|24
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:03:33
|25
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|26
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:34
|27
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|29
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|32
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:57
|33
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:43
|34
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|36
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:07:06
|37
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:27
|38
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:09:09
|39
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:10:21
|40
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:10:22
|41
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|42
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|43
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|44
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|45
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:11:11
|47
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:11:49
|48
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:11:54
|49
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:22
|50
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:13:24
|51
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:28
|52
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|53
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|54
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|56
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|59
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|60
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|61
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|62
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|64
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|65
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:38
|66
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:15:59
|67
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:12
|68
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|0:16:28
|69
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:17:05
|70
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:34
|71
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:37
|72
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|73
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|74
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:20
|75
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:18:28
|76
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:55
|77
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:21:08
|78
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:21:11
|79
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|80
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|81
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|82
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:46
|83
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:22:09
|84
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:36
|85
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:02
|86
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|87
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:23:46
|89
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:24:07
|90
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:24:12
|91
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|92
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|93
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|94
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|95
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:50
|96
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:25:00
|97
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:24
|98
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|0:25:47
|99
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:27:51
|100
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|101
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:28:51
|102
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:29:22
|103
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:29:30
|104
|Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:33:20
|105
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:33:54
|106
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:34:01
|107
|Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:39:04
|108
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:46:55
|109
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|110
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|4
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|15
|5
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|15
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|8
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|9
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|10
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|11
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|13
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|7
|14
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|15
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|16
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
|5
|17
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|19
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|21
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|22
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|3
|23
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|3
|24
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|3
|25
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|26
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|27
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|28
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|29
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|30
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|31
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|32
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|1
|33
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|34
|Je-ns Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|-5
|35
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|-5
|36
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|26
|pts
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|13
|3
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|10
|4
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|10
|6
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|8
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|7
|11
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|13
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|15
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|4
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|18
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|19
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|13:49:07
|2
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:44
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|4
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:57
|5
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:07:06
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:13:24
|7
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:28
|8
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|9
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|12
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:15:59
|13
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:18:28
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:21:11
|15
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin Sharp
|41:28:59
|2
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|RadioShack Leopard Trek
|5
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:24
|6
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:09:05
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:10:12
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:19:01
|9
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|0:22:40
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:35
|11
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:24:41
|12
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:26:37
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:52
|14
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|15
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:30:01
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:54
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy