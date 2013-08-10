Trending

Image 1 of 22

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) beats Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in Salt Lake City

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) beats Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in Salt Lake City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 22

Good crowds were on hand for today's racing.

Good crowds were on hand for today's racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 22

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) looks back to check the gap on the field.

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) looks back to check the gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 22

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) attacks the front of the race.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) attacks the front of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 22

Garmin-Sharp leads the group past the Utah capitol building.

Garmin-Sharp leads the group past the Utah capitol building.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 22

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) holds onto the yellow jersey for another day.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) holds onto the yellow jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 22

The race passes the 1K banner heading towards the capitol building.

The race passes the 1K banner heading towards the capitol building.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 22

The peloton hits the climb before the finish.

The peloton hits the climb before the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 22

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) launches and attack with one to go.

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) launches and attack with one to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 22

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEDGE) gets to bring home the bling after winning todays stage.

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEDGE) gets to bring home the bling after winning todays stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 22

The peloton passes by downtown Salt Lake City.

The peloton passes by downtown Salt Lake City.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 22

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) leads the break up the climb

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) leads the break up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 22

Nelson Oliveira (Radioshack) made the first break of the day.

Nelson Oliveira (Radioshack) made the first break of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 22

Christian Vandevelde (Garmin-Sharp) helps set tempo on the front of the field.

Christian Vandevelde (Garmin-Sharp) helps set tempo on the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 22

Marsh Cooper (Optum) getting another break started

Marsh Cooper (Optum) getting another break started
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 22

Fans lined the final steep climb to the finish.

Fans lined the final steep climb to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 22

The peloton gets strung out as it heads through the finish for another lap.

The peloton gets strung out as it heads through the finish for another lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 22

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) stays near the front under the safety of his team.

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) stays near the front under the safety of his team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 22

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) goes on the attack.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) goes on the attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 22

Craig Lewis (Champion System) goes solo on the final lap.

Craig Lewis (Champion System) goes solo on the final lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 22

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEDGE) happy after another stage win.

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEDGE) happy after another stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 22

The jersey winners after stage 4.

The jersey winners after stage 4.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

 Australian sprinter Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won his second stage of the 2013 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, taking a hotly contested sprint over stage 1 winner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in downtown Salt Lake City.

The pair attacked early in the final 500m of the uphill finish but played a short game of cat and mouse, allowing the rest of the peloton to briefly make contact before Matthews re-accelerated and rocketed away for the stage win. Garmin-Sharp's Lachlan Morton held onto the overall race lead.

“The boys pretty much did exactly what we said today in the meeting,” Matthews said. “We wanted to ride all day and keep it together, maybe let a little group go and bring it back slowly and make sure I'm in the best position at the bottom of the climb, which was pretty much on Greg's wheel, so it worked out perfectly.”

Van Avermaet, who had to recover from a flat tire just a few kilometers into the race, said he was disappointed with the result, but Matthews was simply stronger in the finale.

“I did everything on this climb,” the Belgian rider said. “I looked back and he was still on my wheel. We were two guys alone and you have to make a decision, go to the finish or wait and take another chance to do the sprint, and I tried to do the sprint, but yeah it was not possible to beat him. I took my chance, tried to win another stage so I'm disappointed today, it would have been nice to have another victory.”

Riders covered five laps of the hilly 10.8 km downtown circuit that featured wide-open, high-speed descents and an 11 percent grade to a false flat about 300 meters from the finish. Attacks flew fast and furious from the starting gun, with Radioshshack-Leopard's Jens Voigt attacking just a few meters after the start.

Despite the activity at the front, none of the moves stuck until Marsh Cooper (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy/Kenda) and Craig Lewis (Champion System) peeled away from the group on the fast descent just past the start-finish line. Voigt quickly jumped up to the group, followed by Bissell Pro Cycling's Chris Baldwin.

With Mancebo the highest placed overall rider at more than three minutes down, none of the riders were a threat to Morton's overall lead, but Garmin rode the front hard and kept the group's advantage to a maximum of 25 seconds.

“It was a beautiful route,” Mancebo said of the challenging course. “But Orica-GreenEdge wanted to win the stage today and worked too hard. It was unfortunate for us, but it's important to try. If you try you can win.”

Cooper ran into trouble just past the start of the fifth lap and dropped from the group, but he had more than racing to worry about after colliding with a young fan on the side of the road.

“I looked back just as [Baldwin] was coming over to the left and we sort of brushed,” Cooper said. “I got it kind of under control. I was heading off the road slowing down, and I just went into the bank. The only scary part was there was a spectator there, but I scrubbed a lot of speed before I made contact with her. Everybody was OK, so I was really happy about that.”

With one breakaway rider gone and the gap dangling between 10-15 seconds, Lewis jumped away from the group and built a slight advantage over his former companions. Voigt tried desperately to bridge but never made contact, as he, Baldwin and Mancebo were quickly swept up by the Orica-led field.

“I saw the field coming up on the last lap and we still had 15 seconds,” said Lewis, who won the jersey for the day's most aggressive rider. “I figured if I didn't do anything Jensie was going to get the jersey, so I had to try something, but I knew it wasn't going to last.”

He was right. The American held on until the final climb, but he was overhauled by the BMC-led peloton riding for Van Avermaet. From there it was a drag race to the line, with Matthews ultimately coming away with his second win.

The Tour of Utah continues Saturday with the Queen stage, a 125km loop that starts at the Snowbasin ski area and finishes with the out-of-category ascent to Snowbird. The day features 2,326 meters of climbing and often determines the tour's overall winner. Lachlan said he expects the stage 5 route will be more “up his alley” than Friday's relatively short circuit race.

“Today was more about trying to limit losses than to inflict any pain,” Morton said. “I'm sure [Stage 5] will be really aggressive because there are still a lot of people who can win this race.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:10:17
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
11Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
14George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
15Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
16Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
18Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
19Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
20Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
21Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
22Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
23Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
25Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
26Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
29Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
30Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
31Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
32Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
33Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
34Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
35Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
38Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
40Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
41Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:21
42Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:24
44Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:27
45Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
46Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
48James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
49Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:36
50Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:38
51Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:40
52Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
55Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:00:46
56Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:55
57Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
58Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:58
59Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:04
60Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
61Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:06
62Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:01:12
63Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
64Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
65James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
66Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
67Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:15
68David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
69Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
70Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
71Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:22
72Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
73Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
74Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:25
75Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:27
76Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
77Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
78Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
79Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:01:32
80Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
81Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:01:33
82Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
83Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:39
84Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
85Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp0:01:45
87Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:53
88Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
89Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
90Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:01:55
91Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
92Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
93Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
94Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
95Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
96Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
97Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
98David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
99Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
100Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
101Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
102Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
103Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
104Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
105Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:05
106Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:09
107Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
108Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest0:02:22
109Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:26
HDRuben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:29

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda5pts
2Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling3
3Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team10
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
7Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling4
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp2
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team1:10:17
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
3Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:11
6Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
8Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:27
9Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:40
10Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:58
11Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:06
12Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:27
13Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:53
15Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:09

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling3:30:51
2Team Garmin Sharp
3RadioShack Leopard Trek
4Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:11
5BMC Racing Team0:00:22
6Jamis-Hagens Berman
7Cannondale Pro Cycling
85-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:00:57
9Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:02
10Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:06
11MTN-Qhubeka0:01:11
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:33
13Orica GreenEdge0:02:08
14Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:21
15Funvic Brasilinvest0:02:44
16Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:17

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp14:59:24
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:40
4Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:43
5Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:44
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
7Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
8Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
10Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
12Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
14Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
15Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
16Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
17Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
18Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:19
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp0:02:29
20Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:44
21Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:01
22Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:12
23Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:30
24Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:03:32
25Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:03:44
26Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:45
27Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
28Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:55
30Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:03
31Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:55
32Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:39
33Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:07
34Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:07:17
35Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:07:55
36Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:15
37Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:08:58
38Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:10:33
39Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
40Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:36
41Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:11:16
42Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:11:44
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp0:11:54
44Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:12:15
45Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:12:17
46Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
47Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:13:06
48Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:13:20
49Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:28
50Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
52Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:13:39
53Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:44
55Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:49
56Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team0:13:55
57Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:08
58Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:14:43
60Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:55
61Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:15:00
62Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:15:01
63Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:15:22
65Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:15:33
66Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:02
67Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:17:05
68Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:37
69James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:17:40
70Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:03
71Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:18:52
72David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:19:00
73Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:19:24
74Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:19:32
75Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:19:55
76Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:19:59
77Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling0:22:03
78Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling0:22:33
79Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:38
80James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:22:40
81Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:23:04
82Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:06
83Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:13
84Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:23:41
85Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:42
86Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:24:14
87Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:45
88Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:24:48
89Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:24:58
90Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
91Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:51
92Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:25:52
93Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:26:07
94Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
95Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:12
96Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:26:39
97David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:27:02
98Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:17
99Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:29:44
100Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:29:46
101Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:30:00
102Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling0:30:06
103Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:30:10
104Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:34:32
105Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling0:36:10
106Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:36:20
107Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest0:41:26
108Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:48:28
109Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:48:50

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team51pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge43
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team24
4Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
6Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp16
7Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development15
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
9Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
10Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
11Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
12Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling9
13Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka8
14George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard7
15Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
16Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda6
17Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling6
18Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
19Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
20Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
21Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling4
22Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard3
23Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
24Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest3
25Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling3
26Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling3
27Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest3
28Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp2
30Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
31Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard1
32Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
33Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda1
34James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling26pts
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman13
3Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp10
4Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team10
5Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp10
6Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka9
7Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard9
8Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
9Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp7
11Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
12Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
13Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
14Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
15Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp4
16Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
18Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
19James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp14:59:24
2Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:55
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:45
4Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:55
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:07:17
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:13:20
7Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:28
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
9Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team0:13:55
10Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:08
11Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:55
12Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:17:05
13Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:19:55
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:23:04
15Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin Sharp44:59:50
2UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:00:34
3RadioShack Leopard Trek
4BMC Racing Team0:00:56
5Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:46
6Champion System Pro Cycling0:11:18
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:12:22
8Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:21:22
95-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:23:37
10Hincapie Sportswear Development0:25:43
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:08
12Bontrager Cycling Team0:29:03
13Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:14
14Funvic Brasilinvest0:29:21
15MTN-Qhubeka0:31:12
16Orica GreenEdge0:35:02

 

