Australian sprinter Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won his second stage of the 2013 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, taking a hotly contested sprint over stage 1 winner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in downtown Salt Lake City.

The pair attacked early in the final 500m of the uphill finish but played a short game of cat and mouse, allowing the rest of the peloton to briefly make contact before Matthews re-accelerated and rocketed away for the stage win. Garmin-Sharp's Lachlan Morton held onto the overall race lead.

“The boys pretty much did exactly what we said today in the meeting,” Matthews said. “We wanted to ride all day and keep it together, maybe let a little group go and bring it back slowly and make sure I'm in the best position at the bottom of the climb, which was pretty much on Greg's wheel, so it worked out perfectly.”

Van Avermaet, who had to recover from a flat tire just a few kilometers into the race, said he was disappointed with the result, but Matthews was simply stronger in the finale.

“I did everything on this climb,” the Belgian rider said. “I looked back and he was still on my wheel. We were two guys alone and you have to make a decision, go to the finish or wait and take another chance to do the sprint, and I tried to do the sprint, but yeah it was not possible to beat him. I took my chance, tried to win another stage so I'm disappointed today, it would have been nice to have another victory.”

Riders covered five laps of the hilly 10.8 km downtown circuit that featured wide-open, high-speed descents and an 11 percent grade to a false flat about 300 meters from the finish. Attacks flew fast and furious from the starting gun, with Radioshshack-Leopard's Jens Voigt attacking just a few meters after the start.

Despite the activity at the front, none of the moves stuck until Marsh Cooper (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy/Kenda) and Craig Lewis (Champion System) peeled away from the group on the fast descent just past the start-finish line. Voigt quickly jumped up to the group, followed by Bissell Pro Cycling's Chris Baldwin.

With Mancebo the highest placed overall rider at more than three minutes down, none of the riders were a threat to Morton's overall lead, but Garmin rode the front hard and kept the group's advantage to a maximum of 25 seconds.

“It was a beautiful route,” Mancebo said of the challenging course. “But Orica-GreenEdge wanted to win the stage today and worked too hard. It was unfortunate for us, but it's important to try. If you try you can win.”

Cooper ran into trouble just past the start of the fifth lap and dropped from the group, but he had more than racing to worry about after colliding with a young fan on the side of the road.

“I looked back just as [Baldwin] was coming over to the left and we sort of brushed,” Cooper said. “I got it kind of under control. I was heading off the road slowing down, and I just went into the bank. The only scary part was there was a spectator there, but I scrubbed a lot of speed before I made contact with her. Everybody was OK, so I was really happy about that.”

With one breakaway rider gone and the gap dangling between 10-15 seconds, Lewis jumped away from the group and built a slight advantage over his former companions. Voigt tried desperately to bridge but never made contact, as he, Baldwin and Mancebo were quickly swept up by the Orica-led field.

“I saw the field coming up on the last lap and we still had 15 seconds,” said Lewis, who won the jersey for the day's most aggressive rider. “I figured if I didn't do anything Jensie was going to get the jersey, so I had to try something, but I knew it wasn't going to last.”

He was right. The American held on until the final climb, but he was overhauled by the BMC-led peloton riding for Van Avermaet. From there it was a drag race to the line, with Matthews ultimately coming away with his second win.

The Tour of Utah continues Saturday with the Queen stage, a 125km loop that starts at the Snowbasin ski area and finishes with the out-of-category ascent to Snowbird. The day features 2,326 meters of climbing and often determines the tour's overall winner. Lachlan said he expects the stage 5 route will be more “up his alley” than Friday's relatively short circuit race.

“Today was more about trying to limit losses than to inflict any pain,” Morton said. “I'm sure [Stage 5] will be really aggressive because there are still a lot of people who can win this race.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:10:17 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 8 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 11 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 14 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 15 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 16 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 18 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 19 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 20 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 21 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 22 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 23 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 25 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 26 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 29 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 30 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 31 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 32 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 33 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 34 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 35 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 40 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 41 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:21 42 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:24 44 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:27 45 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 46 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 48 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 49 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:36 50 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:38 51 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:40 52 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 55 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:00:46 56 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:55 57 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 58 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:58 59 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:04 60 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 61 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:01:06 62 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:01:12 63 Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 64 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 65 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 66 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 67 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:15 68 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 69 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 70 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 71 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:22 72 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling 73 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 74 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:25 75 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:27 76 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 77 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 78 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 79 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:01:32 80 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:01:33 82 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 83 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:39 84 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 85 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 0:01:45 87 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:53 88 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 89 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 90 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:55 91 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 92 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 93 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 94 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 95 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 96 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 97 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 98 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 99 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 100 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 101 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 102 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 103 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 104 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 105 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:05 106 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:09 107 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 108 Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:02:22 109 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:26 HD Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:10:29

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 3 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 7 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 4 8 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 2 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 1:10:17 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 3 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:11 6 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 8 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:27 9 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:40 10 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:58 11 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:01:06 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:27 13 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:53 15 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:09

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 3:30:51 2 Team Garmin Sharp 3 RadioShack Leopard Trek 4 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:11 5 BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 6 Jamis-Hagens Berman 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:00:57 9 Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:01:02 10 Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:06 11 MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:11 12 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:33 13 Orica GreenEdge 0:02:08 14 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:21 15 Funvic Brasilinvest 0:02:44 16 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:17

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 14:59:24 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:40 4 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:43 5 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:44 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 7 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 8 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 10 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 12 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 14 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 15 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 16 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 17 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 18 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:19 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 0:02:29 20 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:44 21 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:01 22 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:12 23 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:30 24 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:03:32 25 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:03:44 26 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:45 27 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 28 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:55 30 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:03 31 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:55 32 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:39 33 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:07 34 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:07:17 35 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:07:55 36 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:15 37 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:08:58 38 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:10:33 39 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 40 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:10:36 41 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:11:16 42 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:11:44 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 0:11:54 44 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:12:15 45 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:12:17 46 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 47 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:13:06 48 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:13:20 49 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:28 50 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 52 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:13:39 53 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:13:44 55 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:49 56 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:13:55 57 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:14:08 58 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:14:43 60 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:14:55 61 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:15:00 62 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:15:01 63 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 64 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:15:22 65 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:33 66 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:02 67 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:17:05 68 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:37 69 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:17:40 70 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:03 71 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:18:52 72 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:19:00 73 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:24 74 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:19:32 75 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:19:55 76 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:59 77 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:22:03 78 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:22:33 79 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:22:38 80 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:22:40 81 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:23:04 82 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:06 83 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:13 84 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:23:41 85 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:42 86 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:24:14 87 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:45 88 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:24:48 89 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:24:58 90 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 91 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:51 92 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:25:52 93 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:26:07 94 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 95 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:12 96 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:26:39 97 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:27:02 98 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:17 99 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:29:44 100 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:29:46 101 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:30:00 102 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:30:06 103 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:30:10 104 Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:32 105 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:36:10 106 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:36:20 107 Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:41:26 108 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:48:28 109 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:48:50

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 43 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 24 4 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 6 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 16 7 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 15 8 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 9 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 10 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 11 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 12 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 9 13 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 8 14 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 15 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 16 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 6 17 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 18 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 19 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 20 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 21 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 22 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 3 23 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 24 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 3 25 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 26 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 27 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 3 28 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 2 30 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 31 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1 32 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 33 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1 34 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 26 pts 2 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 13 3 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 10 4 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 10 6 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 9 7 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9 8 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 9 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 7 11 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 12 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 13 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 14 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 15 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 4 16 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 18 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 19 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 14:59:24 2 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:55 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:45 4 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:55 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:07:17 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:13:20 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:28 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 9 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:13:55 10 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:14:08 11 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:14:55 12 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:17:05 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:19:55 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:23:04 15 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:45