Van Avermaet wins Tour of Utah opening stage
BMC Belgian attacks solo inside final kilometre
Stage 1: Brian Head - Cedar City
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) soloed to victory on the opening stage of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and claimed the first leader's jersey of the six-day event. The 28-year-old Belgian jumped away inside the final kilometre and held off the charging peloton, which was led in by Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) and US U23 criterium champion Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team).
"I saw the finish yesterday and knew it was not a good finish for me because it was downhill," Van Avermaet said. "So I tried to do it different, and so I went in the last kilometre when it was already hard. I tried to attack and came through the last corner with a gap. I only looked back in the last corner and I just kept on pedaling, pedaling, pedaling, and I didn't put my hands up because I was expecting somebody, but nobody came."
The opening stage, 179.1km from Brian Head to Cedar City, was dominated by a two-man break comprised of Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and Michael Torckler (Bissell), who attacked in the opening kilometres and at one point enjoyed a lead of 10 minutes.
"In that first kilometre nobody was moving around too much," Torckler said. "So I got to the front and jumped away and had one guy with me, Chris, and the peloton was happy with the situation. More guys is always better, but it was fun."
Torckler and Jones worked well together and decided early in the day to divide up the intermediate KOMs and sprints, with Torckler taking the mountain points and Jones grabbing the sprints. The escapees survived all the way to the 4.3km finishing circuit in Cedar City, but ultimately they were no match for a peloton motivated for a field sprint finale.
Orica GreenEdge and BMC were prominent at the head of the peloton and swept up Jones and Torckler early on the second of three finishing laps. An immediate counter-attack came from Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) and Swiss champion Michael Schaer (BMC), but their attack was soon neutralized.
The US domestic teams of 5-hour Energy-Kenda, Hincapie Sportswear and Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies came to the front on the final lap, but Van Avermaet (BMC) jumped away with 600 metres remaining and hung on for a narrow solo victory in front of Matthews and Magner.
Matthews praised his team for its efforts to bring back the breakaway, but he was also disappointed with his own finish.
"We had to use our whole team to bring the breakaway back, so we didn't have much of a lead-out for the finish," Matthews said. "Greg slipped away, and we knew once he was gone we didn't have the proper lead-out to bring him back."
The 10-second bonus for the stage win bumped Van Avermaet into the yellow leader's jersey, and the 15 sprint points he earned at the finish also put the BMC rider into the lead of that competition. The Belgian now leads Matthews in the overall by four seconds.
Jones, who was celebrating his 34th birthday on Tuesday, claimed both intermediate sprints, earning 10 points and enough time bonuses to move into third overall. Although he didn't get the sprint jersey, Jones did earn the jersey for the day's most aggressive rider.
Torckler claimed ultimate points during both of the day's KOM spots to earn the climber's jersey, but he lost more than three minutes in the final two circuits through Cedar City and is now 114th overall. The 26-year-old rider from New Zealand has had to overcome a serious knee injury and getting hit by a car last year, and he said the day's result was gratifying.
"This is very special," Torckler said. "My first comeback went really well. I won a few races, and this is really my first result since that car accident. So it's cool, I'm really excited."
As predicted, the general classification battle didn't materialize on the first day. Van Avermaet said he does not expect to wear yellow all the way through the end of the race and will instead look for more opportunities for a stage win while working for BMC's overall hopefuls, Stephen Cummings and Yannick Eijssen.
RadioShack's Chris Horner flatted on the second of the closing circuits but got a bike from teammate Hayden Roulston and finished with the same time as the group. His teammate Matthew Busche, who finished second overall last year, said there were a few moments of concern when the break still had a six-minute gap late in the race, but ultimately the stage went well for his team.
"Those guys were really strong, so chapeau to them," Busche said of the breakaway riders. "Those two guys put out a heck of an effort, and we had to chase hard to get them. I assume tomorrow we'll see a little more action."
Wednesday's stage 2 features three major climbs, the last of which ascends 1,335m over 43km. The stage ends with 845m of gradual elevation loss over the final 38km to the finish in Torrey.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:11:00
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|4
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|9
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|13
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|14
|Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
|16
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
|22
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|24
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|25
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|26
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|27
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|29
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|30
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|32
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|33
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|34
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|36
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|38
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|39
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|40
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
|43
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|45
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|46
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|48
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|49
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|50
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|52
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|55
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|56
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|57
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|58
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|59
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|60
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|61
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|62
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|63
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|64
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|66
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|67
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|68
|Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|69
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|70
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|71
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|72
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|73
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|74
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|75
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|76
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|77
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|78
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|79
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|80
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|81
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|82
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|83
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|85
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|86
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|87
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|88
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|89
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|91
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|92
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|93
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:23
|94
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|95
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|96
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|0:00:27
|97
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:29
|98
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:32
|99
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:35
|100
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|101
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|102
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|103
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:42
|104
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|105
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:55
|106
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|107
|Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|108
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:49
|109
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|110
|Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|111
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|112
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:31
|113
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|114
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:20
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:49
|116
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:17
|118
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:08:56
|119
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|120
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|121
|Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:11:05
|DNF
|Mike Sherer (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|10
|4
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|10
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|4
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|4
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|5
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|4:11:00
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|7
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|12
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|14
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|15
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:23
|16
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|17
|Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|18
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12:33:00
|2
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|RadioShack Leopard
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|9
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|11
|Team Garmin Sharp
|12
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|13
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|14
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|15
|MTN-Qhubeka
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:10:50
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:06
|5
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:09
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:10
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|12
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|16
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|17
|Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
|19
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
|25
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|27
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|28
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|29
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|31
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|32
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|34
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|35
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|36
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|38
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|40
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|41
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|42
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|44
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
|45
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|47
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|50
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|51
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|52
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|54
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|55
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|56
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|57
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|58
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|59
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|60
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|61
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|62
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|63
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|64
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|65
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|67
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|68
|Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|69
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|70
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|71
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|72
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|73
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|74
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|75
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|76
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|77
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|78
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|79
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|80
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|81
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|82
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|83
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|85
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|86
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|87
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|88
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|89
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|91
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|92
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|93
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:33
|94
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|95
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|96
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|0:00:37
|97
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:39
|98
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:42
|99
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:45
|100
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:48
|101
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|102
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|103
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:52
|104
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|105
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:05
|106
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15
|107
|Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|108
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:59
|109
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|110
|Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:02:35
|111
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|112
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:41
|113
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|114
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:26
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:59
|116
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:27
|118
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:09:06
|119
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|120
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|121
|Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:11:15
