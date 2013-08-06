Image 1 of 31 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) salutes as he takes the opening stage of the 2013 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 31 The peloton heads towards the last KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 31 The main field passes through the community of Duck Creek. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 31 Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) will be looking for a stage win in this week's sprints. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 31 Chris Horner (Radioshack) looking comfortable on today's long climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 31 The break nears the top of the last KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 31 The chase is on as the main field is almost to the descent to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 31 Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) could be one for the overall this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 31 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) on the descent to Cedar City. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 31 Riders pass through the final canyon on the way back to Cedar City. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 31 Michael Torckler (Bissell) leading the break with the field bearing down. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 31 Today's jersey winners (L-R): Chris Jones, Ty Magner, Greg Van Avermaet and Michael Torckler (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 31 The peloton gets rolling on the way out of Brian Head. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 31 Things started off easy for today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 31 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) leading today's break with Michael Torckler (Bissell). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 31 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin Sharp) back to racing after his Tour de France crashes. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 31 The peloton passes through the wide-open Utah countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 31 Optum team director Jonas Carney gives out some directions for the stage before the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 31 Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge) adds his name to the big sign on board. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 31 A local color guard got things started for stage 1. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 31 Riders were happy and chatting as the stage gets underway. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 31 The peloton passed through lake and forest lands today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 31 Michael Torckler (Bissell) takes a turn on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 31 Tomas Vaitkus (Orica GreenEdge) comes to the front to start to take some time out of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 31 The field was packed tight as they hit the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 31 Orica GreenEdge worked hard to shut down the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 31 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) got to take home some western ware for today's win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 31 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) captured the most aggressive rider jersey for his work in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 31 The peloton passes by a lake along today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 31 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) took it easy in the bunch today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 31 Panguitch Lake provides the back drop early in today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) soloed to victory on the opening stage of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and claimed the first leader's jersey of the six-day event. The 28-year-old Belgian jumped away inside the final kilometre and held off the charging peloton, which was led in by Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) and US U23 criterium champion Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team).

"I saw the finish yesterday and knew it was not a good finish for me because it was downhill," Van Avermaet said. "So I tried to do it different, and so I went in the last kilometre when it was already hard. I tried to attack and came through the last corner with a gap. I only looked back in the last corner and I just kept on pedaling, pedaling, pedaling, and I didn't put my hands up because I was expecting somebody, but nobody came."

The opening stage, 179.1km from Brian Head to Cedar City, was dominated by a two-man break comprised of Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and Michael Torckler (Bissell), who attacked in the opening kilometres and at one point enjoyed a lead of 10 minutes.

"In that first kilometre nobody was moving around too much," Torckler said. "So I got to the front and jumped away and had one guy with me, Chris, and the peloton was happy with the situation. More guys is always better, but it was fun."

Torckler and Jones worked well together and decided early in the day to divide up the intermediate KOMs and sprints, with Torckler taking the mountain points and Jones grabbing the sprints. The escapees survived all the way to the 4.3km finishing circuit in Cedar City, but ultimately they were no match for a peloton motivated for a field sprint finale.

Orica GreenEdge and BMC were prominent at the head of the peloton and swept up Jones and Torckler early on the second of three finishing laps. An immediate counter-attack came from Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) and Swiss champion Michael Schaer (BMC), but their attack was soon neutralized.

The US domestic teams of 5-hour Energy-Kenda, Hincapie Sportswear and Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies came to the front on the final lap, but Van Avermaet (BMC) jumped away with 600 metres remaining and hung on for a narrow solo victory in front of Matthews and Magner.

Matthews praised his team for its efforts to bring back the breakaway, but he was also disappointed with his own finish.

"We had to use our whole team to bring the breakaway back, so we didn't have much of a lead-out for the finish," Matthews said. "Greg slipped away, and we knew once he was gone we didn't have the proper lead-out to bring him back."

The 10-second bonus for the stage win bumped Van Avermaet into the yellow leader's jersey, and the 15 sprint points he earned at the finish also put the BMC rider into the lead of that competition. The Belgian now leads Matthews in the overall by four seconds.

Jones, who was celebrating his 34th birthday on Tuesday, claimed both intermediate sprints, earning 10 points and enough time bonuses to move into third overall. Although he didn't get the sprint jersey, Jones did earn the jersey for the day's most aggressive rider.

Torckler claimed ultimate points during both of the day's KOM spots to earn the climber's jersey, but he lost more than three minutes in the final two circuits through Cedar City and is now 114th overall. The 26-year-old rider from New Zealand has had to overcome a serious knee injury and getting hit by a car last year, and he said the day's result was gratifying.

"This is very special," Torckler said. "My first comeback went really well. I won a few races, and this is really my first result since that car accident. So it's cool, I'm really excited."

As predicted, the general classification battle didn't materialize on the first day. Van Avermaet said he does not expect to wear yellow all the way through the end of the race and will instead look for more opportunities for a stage win while working for BMC's overall hopefuls, Stephen Cummings and Yannick Eijssen.

RadioShack's Chris Horner flatted on the second of the closing circuits but got a bike from teammate Hayden Roulston and finished with the same time as the group. His teammate Matthew Busche, who finished second overall last year, said there were a few moments of concern when the break still had a six-minute gap late in the race, but ultimately the stage went well for his team.

"Those guys were really strong, so chapeau to them," Busche said of the breakaway riders. "Those two guys put out a heck of an effort, and we had to chase hard to get them. I assume tomorrow we'll see a little more action."

Wednesday's stage 2 features three major climbs, the last of which ascends 1,335m over 43km. The stage ends with 845m of gradual elevation loss over the final 38km to the finish in Torrey.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:11:00 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 4 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 9 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 15 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 16 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 17 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 22 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 24 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 25 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 26 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 27 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 28 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 29 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 30 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 31 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 32 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 33 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 34 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 36 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 38 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 39 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 40 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 43 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 44 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 45 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 46 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 48 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 49 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 50 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 51 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 52 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 53 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 54 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 55 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 56 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 57 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 58 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 59 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 60 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 61 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 62 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 63 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 64 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 66 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 67 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 68 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 69 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 70 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 71 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 72 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 73 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 74 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 75 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 77 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 78 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 79 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 80 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 81 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 82 Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 83 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 84 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 85 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 86 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 87 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 88 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling 89 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 91 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 92 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 93 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:23 94 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 95 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 96 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:00:27 97 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:29 98 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:32 99 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:35 100 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:38 101 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 102 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:42 104 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:48 105 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:55 106 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 107 Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 108 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:49 109 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 110 Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:02:25 111 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 112 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:31 113 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 114 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:20 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:49 116 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 117 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:17 118 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:08:56 119 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 120 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 121 Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:11:05 DNF Mike Sherer (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 - Panguitch, 57.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1

Sprint 2 - Kane County, 94.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 10 4 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 6 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 8 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 9 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 10 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

KOM 1 - Mammoth Creek (Cat. 4) 116.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 4 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

KOM 2 - Bristlecone (Cat. 3) 138.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 4 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 5 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 4:11:00 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 9 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 15 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:23 16 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:38 17 Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:02:25 18 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:49

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12:33:00 2 Hincapie Sportswear Development 3 Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Champion System Pro Cycling 5 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 RadioShack Leopard 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Bissell Pro Cycling 9 Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 11 Team Garmin Sharp 12 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 13 Funvic Brasilinvest 14 Jamis-Hagens Berman 15 MTN-Qhubeka 16 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:23

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:10:50 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:04 3 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:06 5 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:09 6 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 7 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:10 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 13 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 16 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 17 Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 18 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 19 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 20 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 25 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 26 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 27 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 28 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 29 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 30 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 31 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 32 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 33 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 34 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 35 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 36 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 38 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 40 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 41 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 42 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 44 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 45 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 46 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 47 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 50 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 51 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 52 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 53 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 55 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 56 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 57 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 58 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 59 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 60 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 61 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 62 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 63 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 64 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 65 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 66 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 67 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 68 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 69 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 70 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 71 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 72 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 73 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 74 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 75 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 77 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 78 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 79 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 80 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 81 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 82 Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 83 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 84 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 85 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 86 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 87 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 88 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling 89 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 91 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 92 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 93 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:33 94 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 95 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 96 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:00:37 97 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:39 98 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:42 99 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:45 100 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:48 101 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 102 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:52 104 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:58 105 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:05 106 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:15 107 Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 108 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:59 109 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 110 Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:02:35 111 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 112 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:41 113 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 114 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:26 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:59 116 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 117 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:27 118 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:09:06 119 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 120 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 121 Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:11:15

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 3 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 4 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 10 5 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 7 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 8 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 10 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 11 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 12 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1 13 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1 14 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 3 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 4 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 5 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 4:11:00 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 9 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:27 15 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 16 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:42 17 Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:02:29 18 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:53