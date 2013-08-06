Trending

Van Avermaet wins Tour of Utah opening stage

BMC Belgian attacks solo inside final kilometre

Image 1 of 31

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) salutes as he takes the opening stage of the 2013 Tour of Utah

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) salutes as he takes the opening stage of the 2013 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 31

The peloton heads towards the last KOM.

The peloton heads towards the last KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 31

The main field passes through the community of Duck Creek.

The main field passes through the community of Duck Creek.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 31

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) will be looking for a stage win in this week's sprints.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) will be looking for a stage win in this week's sprints.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 31

Chris Horner (Radioshack) looking comfortable on today's long climbs.

Chris Horner (Radioshack) looking comfortable on today's long climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 31

The break nears the top of the last KOM.

The break nears the top of the last KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 31

The chase is on as the main field is almost to the descent to the finish.

The chase is on as the main field is almost to the descent to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 31

Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) could be one for the overall this week.

Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) could be one for the overall this week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 31

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) on the descent to Cedar City.

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) on the descent to Cedar City.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 31

Riders pass through the final canyon on the way back to Cedar City.

Riders pass through the final canyon on the way back to Cedar City.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 31

Michael Torckler (Bissell) leading the break with the field bearing down.

Michael Torckler (Bissell) leading the break with the field bearing down.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 31

Today's jersey winners (L-R): Chris Jones, Ty Magner, Greg Van Avermaet and Michael Torckler
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Today's jersey winners (L-R): Chris Jones, Ty Magner, Greg Van Avermaet and Michael Torckler
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 31

The peloton gets rolling on the way out of Brian Head.

The peloton gets rolling on the way out of Brian Head.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 31

Things started off easy for today's stage.

Things started off easy for today's stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 31

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) leading today's break with Michael Torckler (Bissell).

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) leading today's break with Michael Torckler (Bissell).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 31

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin Sharp) back to racing after his Tour de France crashes.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin Sharp) back to racing after his Tour de France crashes.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 31

The peloton passes through the wide-open Utah countryside.

The peloton passes through the wide-open Utah countryside.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 31

Optum team director Jonas Carney gives out some directions for the stage before the start.

Optum team director Jonas Carney gives out some directions for the stage before the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 31

Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge) adds his name to the big sign on board.

Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge) adds his name to the big sign on board.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 31

A local color guard got things started for stage 1.

A local color guard got things started for stage 1.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 31

Riders were happy and chatting as the stage gets underway.

Riders were happy and chatting as the stage gets underway.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 31

The peloton passed through lake and forest lands today.

The peloton passed through lake and forest lands today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 31

Michael Torckler (Bissell) takes a turn on the front of the break.

Michael Torckler (Bissell) takes a turn on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 31

Tomas Vaitkus (Orica GreenEdge) comes to the front to start to take some time out of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tomas Vaitkus (Orica GreenEdge) comes to the front to start to take some time out of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 31

The field was packed tight as they hit the climb.

The field was packed tight as they hit the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 31

Orica GreenEdge worked hard to shut down the break.

Orica GreenEdge worked hard to shut down the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 31

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) got to take home some western ware for today's win.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) got to take home some western ware for today's win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 31

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) captured the most aggressive rider jersey for his work in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) captured the most aggressive rider jersey for his work in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 31

The peloton passes by a lake along today's stage.

The peloton passes by a lake along today's stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 31

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) took it easy in the bunch today.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) took it easy in the bunch today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 31

Panguitch Lake provides the back drop early in today's stage.

Panguitch Lake provides the back drop early in today's stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) soloed to victory on the opening stage of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and claimed the first leader's jersey of the six-day event. The 28-year-old Belgian jumped away inside the final kilometre and held off the charging peloton, which was led in by Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) and US U23 criterium champion Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team).

 "I saw the finish yesterday and knew it was not a good finish for me because it was downhill," Van Avermaet said. "So I tried to do it different, and so I went in the last kilometre when it was already hard. I tried to attack and came through the last corner with a gap. I only looked back in the last corner and I just kept on pedaling, pedaling, pedaling, and I didn't put my hands up because I was expecting somebody, but nobody came."

The opening stage, 179.1km from Brian Head to Cedar City, was dominated by a two-man break comprised of Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and Michael Torckler (Bissell), who attacked in the opening kilometres and at one point enjoyed a lead of 10 minutes.

"In that first kilometre nobody was moving around too much," Torckler said. "So I got to the front and jumped away and had one guy with me, Chris, and the peloton was happy with the situation. More guys is always better, but it was fun."

Torckler and Jones worked well together and decided early in the day to divide up the intermediate KOMs and sprints, with Torckler taking the mountain points and Jones grabbing the sprints. The escapees survived all the way to the 4.3km finishing circuit in Cedar City, but ultimately they were no match for a peloton motivated for a field sprint finale.

Orica GreenEdge and BMC were prominent at the head of the peloton and swept up Jones and Torckler early on the second of three finishing laps. An immediate counter-attack came from Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) and Swiss champion Michael Schaer (BMC), but their attack was soon neutralized.

The US domestic teams of 5-hour Energy-Kenda, Hincapie Sportswear and Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies came to the front on the final lap, but Van Avermaet (BMC) jumped away with 600 metres remaining and hung on for a narrow solo victory in front of Matthews and Magner.

Matthews praised his team for its efforts to bring back the breakaway, but he was also disappointed with his own finish.

"We had to use our whole team to bring the breakaway back, so we didn't have much of a lead-out for the finish," Matthews said. "Greg slipped away, and we knew once he was gone we didn't have the proper lead-out to bring him back."

The 10-second bonus for the stage win bumped Van Avermaet into the yellow leader's jersey, and the 15 sprint points he earned at the finish also put the BMC rider into the lead of that competition. The Belgian now leads Matthews in the overall by four seconds.

Jones, who was celebrating his 34th birthday on Tuesday, claimed both intermediate sprints, earning 10 points and enough time bonuses to move into third overall. Although he didn't get the sprint jersey, Jones did earn the jersey for the day's most aggressive rider.

Torckler claimed ultimate points during both of the day's KOM spots to earn the climber's jersey, but he lost more than three minutes in the final two circuits through Cedar City and is now 114th overall. The 26-year-old rider from New Zealand has had to overcome a serious knee injury and getting hit by a car last year, and he said the day's result was gratifying.

"This is very special," Torckler said. "My first comeback went really well. I won a few races, and this is really my first result since that car accident. So it's cool, I'm really excited."

As predicted, the general classification battle didn't materialize on the first day. Van Avermaet said he does not expect to wear yellow all the way through the end of the race and will instead look for more opportunities for a stage win while working for BMC's overall hopefuls, Stephen Cummings and Yannick Eijssen.

RadioShack's Chris Horner flatted on the second of the closing circuits but got a bike from teammate Hayden Roulston and finished with the same time as the group. His teammate Matthew Busche, who finished second overall last year, said there were a few moments of concern when the break still had a six-minute gap late in the race, but ultimately the stage went well for his team.

"Those guys were really strong, so chapeau to them," Busche said of the breakaway riders. "Those two guys put out a heck of an effort, and we had to chase hard to get them. I assume tomorrow we'll see a little more action."

Wednesday's stage 2 features three major climbs, the last of which ascends 1,335m over 43km. The stage ends with 845m of gradual elevation loss over the final 38km to the finish in Torrey.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:11:00
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
4Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
8Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
9Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
10Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
13Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
14Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
15Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
16Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
17Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
22Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
24Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
25Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
26Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
27Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
28Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
29Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
30Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
31Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
32Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
33Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
34Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
36Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
38Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
39Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
40Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
43Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
44Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
45Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
46Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
48Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
49David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
50Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
51Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
52Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
53Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
54Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
55Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
56Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
57Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
58Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
59Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
60Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
61Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
62Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
63Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
64Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
66George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
67Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
68Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
69Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
70Nathaniel English (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
71Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
72Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
73Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
74James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
75Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
77Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
78James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
79Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
80Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
81Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
82Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
83Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
84Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
85Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
86Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
87Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
88Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
89Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
91Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
92Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
93Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:23
94Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
95Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
96David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:00:27
97Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:29
98Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:32
99Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:35
100Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:38
101Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
102Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:42
104Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:48
105Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge0:00:55
106Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
107Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
108Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:49
109Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
110Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling0:02:25
111Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
112Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:31
113Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
114Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:20
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:04:49
116Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
117Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:05:17
118Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:08:56
119Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
120Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
121Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:11:05
DNFMike Sherer (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 - Panguitch, 57.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda1

Sprint 2 - Kane County, 94.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
3Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development10
4Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
6Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team4
8Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
9Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
10Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

KOM 1 - Mammoth Creek (Cat. 4) 116.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling4pts
2Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
4Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

KOM 2 - Bristlecone (Cat. 3) 138.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling6pts
2Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
4Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
5Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development4:11:00
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
3Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
7Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
8Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
9Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
12Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
13Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
14Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
15Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:23
16Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:38
17Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling0:02:25
18Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:49

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12:33:00
2Hincapie Sportswear Development
3Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Champion System Pro Cycling
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6RadioShack Leopard
7BMC Racing Team
8Bissell Pro Cycling
9Bontrager Cycling Team
10Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
11Team Garmin Sharp
125-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
13Funvic Brasilinvest
14Jamis-Hagens Berman
15MTN-Qhubeka
16Orica GreenEdge0:00:23

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:10:50
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:04
3Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:06
5Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:09
6Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
7Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:10
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
12Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
13Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
16Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
17Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
18Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
19Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
20Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
25Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
27Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
28Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
29Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
30Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
31Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
32Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
33Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
34Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
35Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
36Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
38Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
39Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
40Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
41Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
42Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
44Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
45Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
46Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
47Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
50Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
51David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
52Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
53Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
55Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
56Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
57Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
58Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
59Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
60Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
61Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
62Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
63Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
64Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
65Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
67Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
68Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
69Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
70Nathaniel English (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
71Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
72Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
73Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
74James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
75Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
77Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
78James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
79Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
80Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
81Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
82Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
83Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
84Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
85Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
86Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
87Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
88Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
89Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
91Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
92Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
93Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:33
94Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
95Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
96David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:00:37
97Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:39
98Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:42
99Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:45
100Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:48
101Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
102Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:52
104Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:58
105Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge0:01:05
106Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:15
107Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
108Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:59
109Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
110Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling0:02:35
111Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
112Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:41
113Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
114Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:26
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:04:59
116Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
117Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:05:27
118Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:09:06
119Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
120Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
121Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:11:15

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
3Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
4Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development10
5Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
7Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling6
8Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team4
10Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
11Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
12Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda1
13Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard1
14Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling10pts
2Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
3Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
4Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
5Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development4:11:00
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:04
3Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
7Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
8Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
9Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
12Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
13Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
14Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:27
15Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
16Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:42
17Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling0:02:29
18Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:53

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12:33:00
2Hincapie Sportswear Development
3Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Champion System Pro Cycling
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6RadioShack Leopard
7BMC Racing Team
8Bissell Pro Cycling
9Bontrager Cycling Team
10Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
11Team Garmin Sharp
125-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
13Funvic Brasilinvest
14Jamis-Hagens Berman
15MTN-Qhubeka
16Orica GreenEdge0:00:23

 

