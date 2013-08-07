Image 1 of 27 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins Stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 27 The peloton got strung out heading through red rock country (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 27 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) brings up a few bottles to his teammates (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 27 BMC set the tempo on the front of the field for most of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 27 Every turn provided a scenic backdrop for today's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 27 The front of the field hits the Hogs Back climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 27 Ben King sits on the front to get time back on the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 27 The peloton passes through the Grand Staircase Escalante National Park (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 27 Big canyon views for as far as the peloton can see (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 27 Race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) stayed near the front on today's stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 27 Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) in the bunch before his fifth place finish on today's stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 27 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) cruising along back in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 27 Big views for today's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 27 The race descends towards the red rocks of Escalante (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 27 Cowboys ride along as attacks go at the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 27 The field starts to split after attacks go on the first climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 27 The breakaway riders at 1K to go to the top of the second climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 27 The main field and caravan makes its way up one of today's climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 27 Things get bunched up during today's stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 27 The peloton comes up the Hogs Back climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 27 Ben King (Radioshack) pulls up Hogs Back (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 27 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) tries to get away from the field on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) launches an attack near the top of the last KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 27 Andsz Flaksis (Bontrager) goes solo over the final KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 27 The race rolls out of Panguitch for stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 27 The peloton passes through one of the Red Canyon archways as it passes near Bryce Canyon (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 27 The field hits the final descent down to the valley and the finish in Torrey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After falling just short of the victory the day before, Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Utah. The 23-year-old Australian outkicked race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) to win in the field sprint finale of the 210km stage from Panguitch to Torrey.

"It's definitely been a long process this year," said Matthews, who moved to Orica-GreenEdge from Rabobank in the offseason. "I haven't had a win yet. There've been a lot of seconds, but it was a goal for me to hopefully come into this tour with good form and keep building it up through it."

Not only did Matthews atone for his missed opportunity on stage 1, but the Orica-GreenEdge rider took over the yellow jersey from Van Avermaet.

Although he obviously was enjoying his time in yellow, Matthews was realistic about his chances for keeping it, saying the team would look for more stage wins later in the week.

"I think for us tomorrow will be a rest day, if you can call it that," he said. "We'll probably back it off for tomorrow and then ramp it up again for the [Salt Lake City Circuit Race] on Friday."

There was an aggressive start to the stage, but despite numerous attacks the day's early break didn't form until 36.5km had been covered and the dust had settled following the day's opening KOM. As was the case on the opening stage, the escape was comprised of just two riders, this time Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) and Martin Wesemann (MTN-Qhubeka).

"I'm not really a climber, and it was a pretty hilly day, so I knew if I was going to do anything it would need to be from the breakaway," Wesemann said, adding that it was important to fly the flag for his team during its first trip to the US. "This is the first time we've raced in America, so we want to get our name out there and let people know that we're actually here."

The duo stayed away for approximately 125km and at one point stretched their lead to eight minutes, but the escapees ultimately came to grief on the day's final ascent, the category 1-rated climb of Boulder Mountain. Wesemann dropped Hepburn near the top of the climb, and the South African pressed onwards for a time alone in the lead, but he, too, was reeled in with 45km to go, 7km prior to the KOM line.

"I wanted to see if I could make it pretty close to the top and maybe go over with the first bunch," said Wesemann, whose effort earned the jersey for the day's most aggressive rider. "I didn't want to make it too easy for them. I wasn't going to give up."

After the catch, Andzs Flaksis (Bontrager) jumped away from the peloton to claim top honors on the final KOM, then he continued onward solo, increasing his lead to one minute.

"Before the end of the climb everyone was calming down when the climb was almost gone," Flaksis said. "So I decided to take my moment."

With 25km to go, prior to the final descent into Torrey, the peloton split in Flaksis's wake under the impetus of Garmin-Sharp and UnitedHealthcare. Ultimately Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) rode away from the peloton and tried to bridge across to Flaksis on the descent, but the Canadian's pursuit was unsuccessful.

"It was a bad headwind in the final after where I went," Hesjedal said. "It's pretty tough because the peloton can do 20km more without even trying. But it was good racing. I was happy to test the legs with a little effort and see where I'm at."

Flaksis, the Latvian U23 road and time trial champion in both 2011 and 2012, continued in his solo effort at the head of the race, but in the approach to Torrey the WorldTour teams of BMC and Orica-GreenEdge notched up the pace in the peloton. While the field had Flaksis in their sights with 11km remaining, the determined 22-year-old refused to yield and dangled off the front until finally being caught inside of 5km to the finish.

"I was hoping to make it as for as I could and do everything I could," Flaksis said. "But I went pretty far from the line. When I went down the descent I hit the headwind, and the gap just came down seconds by seconds. It came down 30 seconds in like 1km. It was pretty tough."

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp), competing for the first time since breaking his collarbone at the Tour of California, attacked solo with 3km to go and rode out to a slender lead but was caught soon after passing under the flamme rouge, leaving the stage win open for the sprinters.

Several riders had predicted stage 2 could provide a GC selection, with a small group of 30 to 40 riders coming to the line in Torrey. But Radioshack-Leopard's Chris Horner said he went up the final climb in his big ring and the ascent wasn't difficult enough to shake the fast men. The stage winner echoed Horner's sentiment.

"The profile probably looked a bit harder than the stage actually was, and everyone sort of went into it a little bit scared with the four categorized climbs," Matthews said. "But all of the sprinters here can still climb fairly well, and I think we probably thought it was going to be harder than it actually was."

Ty Magner, who crossed the line sixth on the stage and kept the Best Young Rider jersey he earned on stage 1 with a third-place finish, said BMC's decision to let the the breakaway go also helped the sprinters.

"For us it depended on how BMC was going to race it," he said. "If they were going to let the early break of two guys roll away, it made the climbs a lot easier. Luckily for us that worked out perfectly."

Bissell Pro Cycling's Michael Torckler collected enough KOM points throughout the stage to hold onto the climber's jersey. Matthews also claimed the sprinter's jersey with his win.

Thursday's 191.9km stage 3 features just one categorized climb, the ascent to Mt. Nebo at 2,850 meters, which is followed by another long descent into the finish in Payson.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5:17:56 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 7 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 11 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 13 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 14 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 15 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 17 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 18 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 19 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 20 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 22 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 25 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 27 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 28 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 29 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 30 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 32 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 33 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 34 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 35 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 36 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 40 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 42 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 45 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 46 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 47 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 48 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 49 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 50 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 51 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 52 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 53 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 55 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 56 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 57 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 58 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 59 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 60 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 61 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 62 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 63 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 64 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 66 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 67 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 68 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:00:36 69 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:38 70 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:00:51 71 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 72 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:01 73 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:18 74 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 75 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 76 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 0:03:22 77 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 78 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:43 79 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 80 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 81 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 82 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 83 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 84 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 85 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 86 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 87 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 88 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 89 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 91 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 92 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 93 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 95 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:43 96 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 97 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling 98 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 99 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 100 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 101 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 102 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 103 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 104 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 105 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 106 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:12:53 107 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 108 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 109 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:16:51 110 Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 111 Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 112 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 113 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 114 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 115 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 116 Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 117 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest DNF Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling DNF Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest DNF Nathaniel English (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing

Sprint 1 - Cannonville, 51.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 3 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 - Escalante 105.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 4 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 6 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 7 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 8 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 10 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

KOM 1 - Red Canyon (Cat 4) 22km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 3 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 4 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 1

KOM 2 - Grand Staircase (Cat 4) 76.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 pts 2 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 3 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 4 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

KOM 3 - Hogsback (Cat 3) 137.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 6 pts 2 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 3 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 4 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 5 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

KOM 4 - Boulder Mtn (Cat 1) 172.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 9 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 7 4 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 5 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 4 7 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2

Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 5:17:56 2 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 6 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 9 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:51 12 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:18 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 15 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:43 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 15:53:48 2 Hincapie Sportswear Development 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Champion System Pro Cycling 5 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 6 Bissell Pro Cycling 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 RadioShack Leopard 10 Team Garmin Sharp 11 Jamis-Hagens Berman 12 Bontrager Cycling Team 13 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 14 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:38 15 Funvic Brasilinvest 0:00:51 16 MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:43

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9:28:39 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:11 4 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:13 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:16 7 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:17 9 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 11 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 13 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 16 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 17 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 18 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 19 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 22 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 23 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 24 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 25 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 26 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 27 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 28 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 29 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 30 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 31 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 32 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 33 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 36 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 38 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 40 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 41 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 44 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 45 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 46 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 47 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 48 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 49 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 50 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 52 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 53 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 54 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 55 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 56 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 57 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 58 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 59 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 60 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 61 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 62 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 63 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 64 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:27 65 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:40 66 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 67 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:52 68 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:00:53 69 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:01:08 70 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 71 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:18 72 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 73 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:06 74 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:08 75 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 0:03:39 76 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:34 77 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:44 78 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:24 79 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:55 80 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:08:00 81 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 82 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 84 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 85 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 86 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 87 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 89 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 90 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 91 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling 93 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 94 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 95 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:08:27 96 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:32 97 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:33 98 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:08:38 99 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 100 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:08:39 101 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:48 102 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:12 103 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:10:31 104 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 105 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:11:16 106 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:09 107 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:13:10 108 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 109 Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:08 110 Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 111 Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:18:13 112 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:18:57 113 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:19:53 114 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:26:04 115 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 116 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 117 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:25

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 15 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 6 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 7 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 8 8 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 9 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 10 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 11 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 12 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 13 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 14 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 15 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 17 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 18 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1 19 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1 20 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 21 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 20 pts 2 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 13 4 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 5 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 9 6 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 7 8 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 9 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 10 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 5 11 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 4 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 14 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 15 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 9:28:52 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:04 4 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 8 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 9 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:27 12 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:55 14 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:11 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:07:47 16 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:20