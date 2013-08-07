Matthews wins stage 2 at the Tour of Utah
Australian takes over race lead from Van Avermaet
Stage 2: Panguitch - Torrey
After falling just short of the victory the day before, Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Utah. The 23-year-old Australian outkicked race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) to win in the field sprint finale of the 210km stage from Panguitch to Torrey.
"It's definitely been a long process this year," said Matthews, who moved to Orica-GreenEdge from Rabobank in the offseason. "I haven't had a win yet. There've been a lot of seconds, but it was a goal for me to hopefully come into this tour with good form and keep building it up through it."
Not only did Matthews atone for his missed opportunity on stage 1, but the Orica-GreenEdge rider took over the yellow jersey from Van Avermaet.
Although he obviously was enjoying his time in yellow, Matthews was realistic about his chances for keeping it, saying the team would look for more stage wins later in the week.
"I think for us tomorrow will be a rest day, if you can call it that," he said. "We'll probably back it off for tomorrow and then ramp it up again for the [Salt Lake City Circuit Race] on Friday."
There was an aggressive start to the stage, but despite numerous attacks the day's early break didn't form until 36.5km had been covered and the dust had settled following the day's opening KOM. As was the case on the opening stage, the escape was comprised of just two riders, this time Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) and Martin Wesemann (MTN-Qhubeka).
"I'm not really a climber, and it was a pretty hilly day, so I knew if I was going to do anything it would need to be from the breakaway," Wesemann said, adding that it was important to fly the flag for his team during its first trip to the US. "This is the first time we've raced in America, so we want to get our name out there and let people know that we're actually here."
The duo stayed away for approximately 125km and at one point stretched their lead to eight minutes, but the escapees ultimately came to grief on the day's final ascent, the category 1-rated climb of Boulder Mountain. Wesemann dropped Hepburn near the top of the climb, and the South African pressed onwards for a time alone in the lead, but he, too, was reeled in with 45km to go, 7km prior to the KOM line.
"I wanted to see if I could make it pretty close to the top and maybe go over with the first bunch," said Wesemann, whose effort earned the jersey for the day's most aggressive rider. "I didn't want to make it too easy for them. I wasn't going to give up."
After the catch, Andzs Flaksis (Bontrager) jumped away from the peloton to claim top honors on the final KOM, then he continued onward solo, increasing his lead to one minute.
"Before the end of the climb everyone was calming down when the climb was almost gone," Flaksis said. "So I decided to take my moment."
With 25km to go, prior to the final descent into Torrey, the peloton split in Flaksis's wake under the impetus of Garmin-Sharp and UnitedHealthcare. Ultimately Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) rode away from the peloton and tried to bridge across to Flaksis on the descent, but the Canadian's pursuit was unsuccessful.
"It was a bad headwind in the final after where I went," Hesjedal said. "It's pretty tough because the peloton can do 20km more without even trying. But it was good racing. I was happy to test the legs with a little effort and see where I'm at."
Flaksis, the Latvian U23 road and time trial champion in both 2011 and 2012, continued in his solo effort at the head of the race, but in the approach to Torrey the WorldTour teams of BMC and Orica-GreenEdge notched up the pace in the peloton. While the field had Flaksis in their sights with 11km remaining, the determined 22-year-old refused to yield and dangled off the front until finally being caught inside of 5km to the finish.
"I was hoping to make it as for as I could and do everything I could," Flaksis said. "But I went pretty far from the line. When I went down the descent I hit the headwind, and the gap just came down seconds by seconds. It came down 30 seconds in like 1km. It was pretty tough."
David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp), competing for the first time since breaking his collarbone at the Tour of California, attacked solo with 3km to go and rode out to a slender lead but was caught soon after passing under the flamme rouge, leaving the stage win open for the sprinters.
Several riders had predicted stage 2 could provide a GC selection, with a small group of 30 to 40 riders coming to the line in Torrey. But Radioshack-Leopard's Chris Horner said he went up the final climb in his big ring and the ascent wasn't difficult enough to shake the fast men. The stage winner echoed Horner's sentiment.
"The profile probably looked a bit harder than the stage actually was, and everyone sort of went into it a little bit scared with the four categorized climbs," Matthews said. "But all of the sprinters here can still climb fairly well, and I think we probably thought it was going to be harder than it actually was."
Ty Magner, who crossed the line sixth on the stage and kept the Best Young Rider jersey he earned on stage 1 with a third-place finish, said BMC's decision to let the the breakaway go also helped the sprinters.
"For us it depended on how BMC was going to race it," he said. "If they were going to let the early break of two guys roll away, it made the climbs a lot easier. Luckily for us that worked out perfectly."
Bissell Pro Cycling's Michael Torckler collected enough KOM points throughout the stage to hold onto the climber's jersey. Matthews also claimed the sprinter's jersey with his win.
Thursday's 191.9km stage 3 features just one categorized climb, the ascent to Mt. Nebo at 2,850 meters, which is followed by another long descent into the finish in Payson.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5:17:56
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|7
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|11
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
|13
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|14
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|15
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|17
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|18
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|19
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|22
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|27
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|28
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
|29
|Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|30
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|32
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|33
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|34
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|35
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|36
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|45
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|47
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|48
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|49
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|50
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|51
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|52
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|53
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|54
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|55
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
|56
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|57
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|58
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|59
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|60
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|61
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|63
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|64
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|66
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|68
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:00:36
|69
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|70
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:00:51
|71
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|72
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:01
|73
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:18
|74
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|75
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|76
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:03:22
|77
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|78
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:43
|79
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|81
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|82
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|83
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|84
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|85
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|86
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|87
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|88
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|89
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|91
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|92
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|93
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|95
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:43
|96
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|97
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|98
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|99
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|100
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|101
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|102
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|103
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|104
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|105
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|106
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:12:53
|107
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|108
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|109
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:16:51
|110
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|111
|Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|112
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|113
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|114
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|115
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|117
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|DNF
|Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|DNF
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|7
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|10
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|pts
|2
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|3
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|9
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|7
|4
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|5
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|4
|7
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5:17:56
|2
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|6
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|7
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|9
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|12
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:18
|13
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|14
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|15
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:43
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|15:53:48
|2
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|6
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Team Garmin Sharp
|11
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|12
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|15
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:00:51
|16
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9:28:39
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:13
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:16
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|9
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|11
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|12
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
|13
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
|17
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|22
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|23
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|24
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|25
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|27
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|29
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|30
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|32
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|33
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|36
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|38
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|40
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|41
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|42
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|44
|Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|45
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
|46
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|47
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|48
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|49
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|50
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|52
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|53
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|54
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|57
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|58
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|59
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|60
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|61
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|62
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|63
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|64
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:27
|65
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:40
|66
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|67
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:52
|68
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:00:53
|69
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:01:08
|70
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|71
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:18
|72
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|73
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:06
|74
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:08
|75
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:03:39
|76
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:34
|77
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:44
|78
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:24
|79
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:55
|80
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:08:00
|81
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|82
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|84
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|85
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|87
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|89
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|90
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|91
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|93
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|94
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|95
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|0:08:27
|96
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:32
|97
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:33
|98
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:08:38
|99
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|100
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:08:39
|101
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:48
|102
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:12
|103
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:10:31
|104
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|105
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:11:16
|106
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:13:09
|107
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:13:10
|108
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|109
|Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:08
|110
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|111
|Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:18:13
|112
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:18:57
|113
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:19:53
|114
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:26:04
|115
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|116
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|117
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|15
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|6
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|8
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|9
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|10
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|11
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|13
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|14
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|17
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|18
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|20
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|21
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|3
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|13
|4
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|6
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|7
|8
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|9
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|10
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|5
|11
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|4
|13
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|15
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|9:28:52
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|7
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|8
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|9
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:27
|12
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|14
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:11
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|16
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|28:26:48
|2
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|3
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|RadioShack Leopard
|9
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Team Garmin Sharp
|12
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|13
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|14
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:00:51
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:01
|16
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:43
