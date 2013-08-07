Trending

Matthews wins stage 2 at the Tour of Utah

Australian takes over race lead from Van Avermaet

Image 1 of 27

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins Stage 2

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins Stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 27

The peloton got strung out heading through red rock country

The peloton got strung out heading through red rock country
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 27

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) brings up a few bottles to his teammates

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) brings up a few bottles to his teammates
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 27

BMC set the tempo on the front of the field for most of the day

BMC set the tempo on the front of the field for most of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 27

Every turn provided a scenic backdrop for today's race

Every turn provided a scenic backdrop for today's race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 27

The front of the field hits the Hogs Back climb

The front of the field hits the Hogs Back climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 27

Ben King sits on the front to get time back on the break

Ben King sits on the front to get time back on the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 27

The peloton passes through the Grand Staircase Escalante National Park

The peloton passes through the Grand Staircase Escalante National Park
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 27

Big canyon views for as far as the peloton can see

Big canyon views for as far as the peloton can see
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 27

Race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) stayed near the front on today's stage

Race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) stayed near the front on today's stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 27

Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) in the bunch before his fifth place finish on today's stage

Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) in the bunch before his fifth place finish on today's stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 27

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) cruising along back in the bunch

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) cruising along back in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 27

Big views for today's race

Big views for today's race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 27

The race descends towards the red rocks of Escalante

The race descends towards the red rocks of Escalante
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 27

Cowboys ride along as attacks go at the front of the field

Cowboys ride along as attacks go at the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 27

The field starts to split after attacks go on the first climb

The field starts to split after attacks go on the first climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 27

The breakaway riders at 1K to go to the top of the second climb

The breakaway riders at 1K to go to the top of the second climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 27

The main field and caravan makes its way up one of today's climbs

The main field and caravan makes its way up one of today's climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 27

Things get bunched up during today's stage

Things get bunched up during today's stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 27

The peloton comes up the Hogs Back climb

The peloton comes up the Hogs Back climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 27

Ben King (Radioshack) pulls up Hogs Back

Ben King (Radioshack) pulls up Hogs Back
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 27

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) tries to get away from the field on the final climb

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) tries to get away from the field on the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 27

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) launches an attack near the top of the last KOM

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) launches an attack near the top of the last KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 27

Andsz Flaksis (Bontrager) goes solo over the final KOM

Andsz Flaksis (Bontrager) goes solo over the final KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 27

The race rolls out of Panguitch for stage 2

The race rolls out of Panguitch for stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 27

The peloton passes through one of the Red Canyon archways as it passes near Bryce Canyon

The peloton passes through one of the Red Canyon archways as it passes near Bryce Canyon
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 27

The field hits the final descent down to the valley and the finish in Torrey

The field hits the final descent down to the valley and the finish in Torrey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After falling just short of the victory the day before, Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Utah. The 23-year-old Australian outkicked race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) to win in the field sprint finale of the 210km stage from Panguitch to Torrey.

"It's definitely been a long process this year," said Matthews, who moved to Orica-GreenEdge from Rabobank in the offseason. "I haven't had a win yet. There've been a lot of seconds, but it was a goal for me to hopefully come into this tour with good form and keep building it up through it."

Not only did Matthews atone for his missed opportunity on stage 1, but the Orica-GreenEdge rider took over the yellow jersey from Van Avermaet.

Although he obviously was enjoying his time in yellow, Matthews was realistic about his chances for keeping it, saying the team would look for more stage wins later in the week.

"I think for us tomorrow will be a rest day, if you can call it that," he said. "We'll probably back it off for tomorrow and then ramp it up again for the [Salt Lake City Circuit Race] on Friday."

There was an aggressive start to the stage, but despite numerous attacks the day's early break didn't form until 36.5km had been covered and the dust had settled following the day's opening KOM. As was the case on the opening stage, the escape was comprised of just two riders, this time Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) and Martin Wesemann (MTN-Qhubeka).

"I'm not really a climber, and it was a pretty hilly day, so I knew if I was going to do anything it would need to be from the breakaway," Wesemann said, adding that it was important to fly the flag for his team during its first trip to the US. "This is the first time we've raced in America, so we want to get our name out there and let people know that we're actually here."

The duo stayed away for approximately 125km and at one point stretched their lead to eight minutes, but the escapees ultimately came to grief on the day's final ascent, the category 1-rated climb of Boulder Mountain. Wesemann dropped Hepburn near the top of the climb, and the South African pressed onwards for a time alone in the lead, but he, too, was reeled in with 45km to go, 7km prior to the KOM line.

"I wanted to see if I could make it pretty close to the top and maybe go over with the first bunch," said Wesemann, whose effort earned the jersey for the day's most aggressive rider. "I didn't want to make it too easy for them. I wasn't going to give up."

After the catch, Andzs Flaksis (Bontrager) jumped away from the peloton to claim top honors on the final KOM, then he continued onward solo, increasing his lead to one minute.

"Before the end of the climb everyone was calming down when the climb was almost gone," Flaksis said. "So I decided to take my moment."

With 25km to go, prior to the final descent into Torrey, the peloton split in Flaksis's wake under the impetus of Garmin-Sharp and UnitedHealthcare. Ultimately Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) rode away from the peloton and tried to bridge across to Flaksis on the descent, but the Canadian's pursuit was unsuccessful.

"It was a bad headwind in the final after where I went," Hesjedal said. "It's pretty tough because the peloton can do 20km more without even trying. But it was good racing. I was happy to test the legs with a little effort and see where I'm at."

Flaksis, the Latvian U23 road and time trial champion in both 2011 and 2012, continued in his solo effort at the head of the race, but in the approach to Torrey the WorldTour teams of BMC and Orica-GreenEdge notched up the pace in the peloton. While the field had Flaksis in their sights with 11km remaining, the determined 22-year-old refused to yield and dangled off the front until finally being caught inside of 5km to the finish.

"I was hoping to make it as for as I could and do everything I could," Flaksis said. "But I went pretty far from the line. When I went down the descent I hit the headwind, and the gap just came down seconds by seconds. It came down 30 seconds in like 1km. It was pretty tough."

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp), competing for the first time since breaking his collarbone at the Tour of California, attacked solo with 3km to go and rode out to a slender lead but was caught soon after passing under the flamme rouge, leaving the stage win open for the sprinters.

Several riders had predicted stage 2 could provide a GC selection, with a small group of 30 to 40 riders coming to the line in Torrey. But Radioshack-Leopard's Chris Horner said he went up the final climb in his big ring and the ascent wasn't difficult enough to shake the fast men. The stage winner echoed Horner's sentiment.

"The profile probably looked a bit harder than the stage actually was, and everyone sort of went into it a little bit scared with the four categorized climbs," Matthews said. "But all of the sprinters here can still climb fairly well, and I think we probably thought it was going to be harder than it actually was."

Ty Magner, who crossed the line sixth on the stage and kept the Best Young Rider jersey he earned on stage 1 with a third-place finish, said BMC's decision to let the the breakaway go also helped the sprinters.

"For us it depended on how BMC was going to race it," he said. "If they were going to let the early break of two guys roll away, it made the climbs a lot easier. Luckily for us that worked out perfectly."

Bissell Pro Cycling's Michael Torckler collected enough KOM points throughout the stage to hold onto the climber's jersey. Matthews also claimed the sprinter's jersey with his win.

Thursday's 191.9km stage 3 features just one categorized climb, the ascent to Mt. Nebo at 2,850 meters, which is followed by another long descent into the finish in Payson.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5:17:56
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
4Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
7Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
10Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
11Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
13Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
14Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
15Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
17Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
18Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
19Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
20Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
22Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
25Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
27Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
28Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
29Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
30Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
31Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
32James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
33Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
34Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
35Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
36Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
40Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
42Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
44Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
45Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
46George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
47Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
48Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
49Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
50Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
51Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
52Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
53Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
55Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
56Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
57Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
58Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
59Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
60Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
61Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
62Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
63Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
64Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
66Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
67Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
68David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:00:36
69Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:00:38
70Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:00:51
71Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
72James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:01
73Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:18
74Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
75Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
76Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp0:03:22
77Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
78Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:43
79Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
80Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
81Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
82Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
83Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
84Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
85Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
86Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
87Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
88Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
89Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
91David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
92Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
93Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
95Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:43
96Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
97Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
98Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
99Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
100Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
101Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
102Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
103Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
104Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
105Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
106Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:12:53
107Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
108Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
109Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:16:51
110Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
111Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
112Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
113Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
114Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
115Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
116Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
117Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
DNFFu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling
DNFLouis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFAntonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
DNFNathaniel English (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing

Sprint 1 - Cannonville, 51.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5pts
2Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
3Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2 - Escalante 105.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka5pts
2Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team10
4Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
6Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
7Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
8Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling3
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
10Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

KOM 1 - Red Canyon (Cat 4) 22km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling4pts
2Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
3Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
4James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing1

KOM 2 - Grand Staircase (Cat 4) 76.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4pts
2Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
3Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling2
4Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

KOM 3 - Hogsback (Cat 3) 137.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka6pts
2Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
3Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling4
4Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
5Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

KOM 4 - Boulder Mtn (Cat 1) 172.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team10pts
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman9
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp7
4Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
5Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp5
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp4
7Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2

Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team5:17:56
2Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
5Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
6Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
7Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
8Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
9Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:51
12Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:18
13Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
14Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
15Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:43
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling15:53:48
2Hincapie Sportswear Development
3BMC Racing Team
4Champion System Pro Cycling
5Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
6Bissell Pro Cycling
7Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9RadioShack Leopard
10Team Garmin Sharp
11Jamis-Hagens Berman
12Bontrager Cycling Team
135-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
14Orica GreenEdge0:00:38
15Funvic Brasilinvest0:00:51
16MTN-Qhubeka0:07:43

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9:28:39
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:11
4Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:13
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
6Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:16
7Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:17
9Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
11Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
12Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
13Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
16Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
17Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
18Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
19Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
22Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
23Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
24Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
25Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
27Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
28Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
29Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
30Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
31Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
32Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
33Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
34Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
36Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
38Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
40Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
41Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
44Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
45Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
46Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
47Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
48Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
49James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
50Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
51Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
52George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
53Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
54Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
55Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
56Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
57Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
58Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
59Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
60Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
61Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
62Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
63Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
64Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:00:27
65Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:40
66Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
67Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:52
68David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:00:53
69Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:01:08
70Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
71James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:18
72Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
73Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:06
74Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:08
75Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp0:03:39
76Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:05:34
77Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:05:44
78Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:24
79Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:55
80Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:00
81Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
82Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
84Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
85Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
86Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
87Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
89Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
90Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
91Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
93Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
94Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
95David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:08:27
96Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:32
97Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:33
98Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:08:38
99Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
100Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:08:39
101Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:48
102Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:12
103Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:31
104Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
105Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:11:16
106Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:09
107Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:10
108Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
109Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:17:08
110Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
111Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest0:18:13
112Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:18:57
113Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest0:19:53
114Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:26:04
115Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
116Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
117Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge0:31:25

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge28pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team27
3Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development15
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team14
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
6Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
7Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka8
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
9Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8
10Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
11Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling6
12Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
13Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
14Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling3
15Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
16Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
17Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
18Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda1
19Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard1
20Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
21Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling20pts
2Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman13
4Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team10
5Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka9
6Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp7
8Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
9Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
10Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp5
11Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp4
13Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
14Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
15James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development9:28:52
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
3Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:04
4Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
6Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
7Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
8Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
9Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:27
12Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
13Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:55
14Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:11
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:07:47
16Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:20

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear Development28:26:48
2UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
3Champion System Pro Cycling
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5BMC Racing Team
6Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Bissell Pro Cycling
8RadioShack Leopard
9Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
10Bontrager Cycling Team
11Team Garmin Sharp
125-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
13Jamis-Hagens Berman
14Funvic Brasilinvest0:00:51
15Orica GreenEdge0:01:01
16MTN-Qhubeka0:07:43

 

