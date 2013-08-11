Image 1 of 35 Francisco Mancebo (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda) celebrates as he crosses the finish line first on the final stage of the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 35 The race gets strung out before hitting the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 35 Matthew Busche (Radioshack) set the tempo for the yellow jersey up the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 35 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) starts to gain time on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 35 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) nearly caught the front riders on the steep final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 35 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) led up the first part of the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 35 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) attacks on steep sections of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 35 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) begins to take time back on the leaders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 35 Chris Horner (Radioshack) and Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) power up on of today's steep switchbacks. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 35 Matthew Busche (Radioshack) helped teammate Chris Horner for as long as he could. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 35 Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) fought hard on the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 35 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) almost to the top of the final climb and working his way into yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 35 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates the overall as Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) heads in for the stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 35 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) crosses the line knowing he took the overall win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 35 Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) was all smiles after his stage victory. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 35 The final jersey podium for the week(L-R): Michael Matthews, Michael Torckler, Tom Danielson, Francisco Mancebo and Lachlan Morton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 35 Chris Horner (Radioshack) protected by teammates on the way up the first climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 35 The main field hits the base of the first climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 35 Bison along the route to the climb at Wolf Creek. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 35 The race rolls out of Park City for stage 6. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 35 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) tucks in on a descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 35 Echelons happen as strong winds hit the peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 35 Ted King (Cannondale) driving the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 35 Chris Horner (Radioshack) on the front with his team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 35 The peloton hits the base of the Wolf Creek climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 35 Radioshack tries to maintain the gap on the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 35 Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) chases after the leaders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 35 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) rounds the corner with 1km to the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 35 Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) happy on the podium after his stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 35 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) signs autographs for fans. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 35 Riders roll through Park City for the neutral start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 35 The bunch heads out for another big day of racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 35 The race spent part of the day down in a valley before heading back into the mountains. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 35 The break worked together well to put time on the chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 35 Radioshack took home the overall team prize and celebrated with some bubbly. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy/Kenda) took the final stage win of the 2013 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Sunday in Park City after spending most of the day in a breakaway of 15 riders that got away 16km into the race. Mancebo beat Jamis-Hagens Berman's Janier Acevedo in a two-up sprint, followed closely by Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson, who dropped race leader Chris Horner (Radioshack-Leopard) on the final climb up Empire Pass to take the overall win.

Mancebo dedicated his stage win to teammate, Nate English, who was seriously injured in a late-race crash during stage 2. English, who was unconscious for several minutes after the crash, had to be airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital and suffered multiple broke bones and lacerations. His team said Sunday that he is expected to make a full recovery.

"This race is for my teammate who had a bad crash the second day," Mancebo said. "And I win it for him."

Danielson also praised his team's work on the final day and said he takes a lot of pride in the win after several years of struggling for results.

"I was very proud of myself, because it takes a lot of mental strength to go up against a competitor like Chris [Horner]," he said. "It would have been really easy for me to just sit behind and try to hang on, but I owed it to myself to try and be the person that I want to be and take the bulls by the horn and do it. So I'm really proud, and I dedicate that one to my teammates, who have basically stuck with me the last years and tried to help me do that many times when I didn't do it. So I'm very happy to finally do it."

Breakaway rides to Empire Pass before race explodes

The 125km loop that started and finished in the 2002 Winter Olympic venue offered up 2,326 meters of climbing over two major ascents before a harrowing 8.5km freefall to the finish. The field shuffled and reshuffled several times before the breakaway of 15 riders got away and quickly started building its gap.

Among the escapees were Mancebo; Jakub Novak of BMC; Baden Cooke and Michael Matthews of Orica-GreenEdge; Ted King of Cannondale; Kiel Reijnen of UnitedHealthcare; Martin Wesemann of MTN-Qhubeka; Jason McCartney of Bissell; Tyler Wren and Luis Amaran of Jamis; Tanner Putt and Jasper Stuyven of Bontrager; Joey Rosskopf and Joe Lewis of Hincapie Sportswear; and Alexander Hagman of Jelly Belly.

Mancebo briefly left the breakaway behind before the first KOM in the gated community of Wolf Creek Ranch about 60km into the race, but his move was short lived as the rest of the group soon brought him back and reloaded for the day's major obstacle, the out-of-category climb up Empire Pass that started just after the day's second intermediate sprint in the town of Midway.

The group held an advantage of nearly three minutes at the bottom of the pass when Matthews, who took both of the day's intermediate dashes and earned the final sprint jersey for his troubles, attacked and brought Novak, Cooke, Ted King, Tyler Wren, Stuyven and Mancebo with him. The rest of the break began to shatter, as did the chasing peloton under pressure from Garmin and Danielson.

Horner said the difference between his win in front of Danielson on stage 5 and Danielson's success on stage 6 came down to the tactics at the bottom of the final ascent.

"[Danielson] was stronger than me yesterday, too," Horner said. "He just had to do more work than me. He had to do the whole bottom. Here his team did the bottom and then he was able to get the gap. Garmin did the job at the bottom to really put everyone in the red and allow Danielson to get away."

Danielson's efforts in the middle of the climb whittled his own group down to himself, his teammate, Peter Stetina, Horner and Horner's teammate, Matthew Busche. While at the front of the race, Matthews surged again out of the six rider lead group, and only Mancebo could stick with him.

Matthews momentarily dropped Mancebo on the steep slopes of Empire while Danielson surged away from his group and was momentarily shadowed by Busche, who soon dropped back to help Horner. Mancebo, meanwhile, had caught and passed Matthews, while Danielson continued to sweep up the remnants of the breakaway and press his advantage over Horner.

When Danielson eventually caught Mancebo just before the summit of the climb, he wasted little time dropping the Spanish rider. In the chase down the mountain, United Healthcare's Lucas Euser, who started the day third overall, had joined the Horner group.

When Danielson summited the pass with 8.4km remaining to the finish, Horner's group was still 1km from the top, and the Garmin rider started the descent alone. Mancebo tenaciously descended his way back to the leader, and it looked as though the two would ride into the finish together.

"When Danielson passed me, I knew I was very close to the top," Mancebo said. "And the climb was not that steep at the time. And so I tried to keep my own pace and tried to fight so Danielson wouldn't get too far away. I knew I had a chance to catch him on the descent. I knew Danielson was not going to take chances because he was going for the GC. I was willing to take risks if it was needed."

But before the lead duo hit the bottom, Acevedo caught them and shot past like a rocket. The duo quickly got back on terms with the Colombian climber, but Danielson was more than happy to let the two others fight it out for the stage win on the remaining downhill run into Park City.

"I was being very conservative on the descent," Danielson said. "I knew I needed to go just fast enough that if I had flat tire or a mechanical I could get a bike change or something and be alright, but I needed to go slow enough that I didn't land in a ditch. I wanted to see all the rocks on the road. I just took it real conservative.

"I wasn't surprised to see Paco [Mancebo] there," Danielson continued. "But I was surprised to see [Acevedo]. He's a great rider and he obviously did a fantastic climb to get third overall. I definitely was not going to get in their way for contesting the stage. They can sprint into that downhill corner all day long. That's fine with me."

The Spaniard and the Colombian approached the line neck and neck, with an obviously ecstatic Mancebo posting up for the win.

"It was a surprise to see Acevedo in the last 3km," Mancebo said. "He passed us very fast and he almost touched my wheel, but I liked it that Acevedo did what all the Colombians do and did not win the sprint."

Danielson crossed the line four seconds later to take his first major stage race win on American soil by 1:29 over Horner and 1:37 over Acevedo.

Despite having lost his overall race lead in the last 15km of the race, Horner said he was happy with the week's effort and the final result.

"Today [Garmin] played it the right way, actually, just to drill it at the bottom so they could get Danielson loose," Horner said. "I knew he was good yesterday. So I'm not surprised and I'm not disappointed. I got a jersey, a stage and I'm on the podium. It's the first race back in five months. Life's good."

Danielson said the win in Utah was the result of a conscious effort to change his attitude after some soul searching following days of getting his "head kicked in" during a difficult Tour de France.

"I don't like to just be a guy in the peloton," he said. "So I decided this would be a good race for me to try [to win the race]. And then we had Lachlan [Morton] doing really well, so I gave a hand to him yesterday, but when I had my opportunity I took it."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 3:12:52 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:00:04 4 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:29 5 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 6 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:39 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:09 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:02:47 14 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:02:53 15 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:02 16 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:19 17 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 18 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 19 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:58 20 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:04:43 21 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:15 22 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 23 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 24 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 25 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:05:48 26 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 30 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:10 31 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:06:34 32 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:38 33 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:51 34 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:07:15 35 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 37 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 38 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:27 39 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 40 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:07:35 41 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:44 43 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 44 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:07:46 46 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:01 47 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:11 48 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:08:15 49 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:08:26 50 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:23 51 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 52 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:09:26 53 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 54 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 55 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:42 56 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:45 58 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 59 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:44 60 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:46 61 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:11:48 62 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 63 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:12:08 64 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:15 65 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 66 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:13:18 67 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:49 68 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 69 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 70 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 71 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:13:57 72 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:20 73 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:21 74 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 75 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:23 76 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 77 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:28 78 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:14:35 79 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:15:53 80 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling 81 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:13 82 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 83 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 84 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 85 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 87 Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 88 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:49 89 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:08 90 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:19:40 91 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:19:47 HD David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:23:10 HD James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing HD Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:24:50 HD Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:25:01 HD Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:33:41 HD Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling HD Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:33:46 HD Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:33:54 HD Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:34:43 HD Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:38:16 DNF Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp DNF Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest DNF Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team DNF Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing

Sprint 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 15 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 12 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 10 4 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 6 6 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 8 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 9 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 pts 2 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 5 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 12 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 10 3 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 8 4 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 5 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 6 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 5 7 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 8 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 9 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 2 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 3:14:31 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 0:01:40 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:19 4 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:36 5 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:31 6 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:12 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:48 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:07 9 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:32 10 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:12:10 11 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:34

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 RadioShack Leopard Trek 2 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 3 Team Garmin Sharp 4 Bontrager Cycling Team 5 Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 8 Champion System Pro Cycling 9 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 10 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Orica GreenEdge 13 MTN-Qhubeka 14 Hincapie Sportswear Development 15 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Funvic Brasilinvest

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 23:05:45 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:29 3 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:37 4 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:02 5 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:06 6 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:27 7 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 8 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:49 9 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:50 10 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:56 12 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:04:53 13 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:38 14 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 0:06:40 15 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:07:37 16 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:09:53 17 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:16 18 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:11:59 19 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:48 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:16:01 21 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:40 22 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:21 23 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:18:09 24 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:18:11 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:20 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:27 27 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:22:12 28 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:23:39 29 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:29 30 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:25:13 31 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:25:20 32 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:25:45 33 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:47 34 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:25:48 35 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:23 36 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:26:51 37 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:29:20 38 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:30:13 39 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:30:49 40 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:31:11 41 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:31:37 42 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:32:08 43 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:32:58 44 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:34:11 45 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 0:35:02 46 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:16 47 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:58 48 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:36:16 49 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:36:17 50 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:37:27 51 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:38:06 52 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:38:13 53 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:39:27 54 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:40:42 55 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:41:24 56 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:41:41 57 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:42:30 58 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:43:00 59 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:43:52 60 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:45:20 61 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:47:25 63 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:47:34 64 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:48:32 65 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:48:54 66 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:50:22 67 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:50:44 68 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:50:53 69 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:51:30 70 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:51:35 71 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:52:32 72 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:52:42 73 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:53:29 74 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:25 75 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:55:37 76 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:56:28 77 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:56:52 78 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:58:21 79 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:58:50 80 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:59:24 81 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:59:43 82 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 1:02:40 83 Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1:04:51 84 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 1:04:57 85 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1:05:40 86 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 1:06:08 87 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1:06:27 88 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 1:07:01 89 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1:07:35 90 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 1:08:55 91 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1:17:50

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 53 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 25 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 22 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 21 7 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 8 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 16 9 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 10 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 10 12 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 9 13 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 8 14 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 7 15 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 7 16 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 17 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 18 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 19 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 20 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 21 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 23 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 24 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 3 25 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 3 26 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 28 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 29 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 30 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 31 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 32 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 33 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 34 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 35 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 1 36 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1 37 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1 38 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 39 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 40 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5

KOM Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 40 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 33 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 20 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 19 5 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 19 6 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 7 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 16 8 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 15 9 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 14 10 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 12 11 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 12 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 11 13 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 14 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 10 15 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 9 16 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 17 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9 18 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 19 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 20 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 7 21 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 23 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 24 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 25 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 26 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 2 28 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 30 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 31 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 23:12:25 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:13 3 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:15:32 4 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:33 5 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:25:28 6 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:27:31 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:18 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:29:37 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:31:26 10 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:36:20 11 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:48:57