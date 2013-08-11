Danielson wins Tour of Utah
Mancebo celebrates victory in final stage
Stage 6: Park City - Park City
Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy/Kenda) took the final stage win of the 2013 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Sunday in Park City after spending most of the day in a breakaway of 15 riders that got away 16km into the race. Mancebo beat Jamis-Hagens Berman's Janier Acevedo in a two-up sprint, followed closely by Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson, who dropped race leader Chris Horner (Radioshack-Leopard) on the final climb up Empire Pass to take the overall win.
Mancebo dedicated his stage win to teammate, Nate English, who was seriously injured in a late-race crash during stage 2. English, who was unconscious for several minutes after the crash, had to be airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital and suffered multiple broke bones and lacerations. His team said Sunday that he is expected to make a full recovery.
"This race is for my teammate who had a bad crash the second day," Mancebo said. "And I win it for him."
Danielson also praised his team's work on the final day and said he takes a lot of pride in the win after several years of struggling for results.
"I was very proud of myself, because it takes a lot of mental strength to go up against a competitor like Chris [Horner]," he said. "It would have been really easy for me to just sit behind and try to hang on, but I owed it to myself to try and be the person that I want to be and take the bulls by the horn and do it. So I'm really proud, and I dedicate that one to my teammates, who have basically stuck with me the last years and tried to help me do that many times when I didn't do it. So I'm very happy to finally do it."
Breakaway rides to Empire Pass before race explodes
The 125km loop that started and finished in the 2002 Winter Olympic venue offered up 2,326 meters of climbing over two major ascents before a harrowing 8.5km freefall to the finish. The field shuffled and reshuffled several times before the breakaway of 15 riders got away and quickly started building its gap.
Among the escapees were Mancebo; Jakub Novak of BMC; Baden Cooke and Michael Matthews of Orica-GreenEdge; Ted King of Cannondale; Kiel Reijnen of UnitedHealthcare; Martin Wesemann of MTN-Qhubeka; Jason McCartney of Bissell; Tyler Wren and Luis Amaran of Jamis; Tanner Putt and Jasper Stuyven of Bontrager; Joey Rosskopf and Joe Lewis of Hincapie Sportswear; and Alexander Hagman of Jelly Belly.
Mancebo briefly left the breakaway behind before the first KOM in the gated community of Wolf Creek Ranch about 60km into the race, but his move was short lived as the rest of the group soon brought him back and reloaded for the day's major obstacle, the out-of-category climb up Empire Pass that started just after the day's second intermediate sprint in the town of Midway.
The group held an advantage of nearly three minutes at the bottom of the pass when Matthews, who took both of the day's intermediate dashes and earned the final sprint jersey for his troubles, attacked and brought Novak, Cooke, Ted King, Tyler Wren, Stuyven and Mancebo with him. The rest of the break began to shatter, as did the chasing peloton under pressure from Garmin and Danielson.
Horner said the difference between his win in front of Danielson on stage 5 and Danielson's success on stage 6 came down to the tactics at the bottom of the final ascent.
"[Danielson] was stronger than me yesterday, too," Horner said. "He just had to do more work than me. He had to do the whole bottom. Here his team did the bottom and then he was able to get the gap. Garmin did the job at the bottom to really put everyone in the red and allow Danielson to get away."
Danielson's efforts in the middle of the climb whittled his own group down to himself, his teammate, Peter Stetina, Horner and Horner's teammate, Matthew Busche. While at the front of the race, Matthews surged again out of the six rider lead group, and only Mancebo could stick with him.
Matthews momentarily dropped Mancebo on the steep slopes of Empire while Danielson surged away from his group and was momentarily shadowed by Busche, who soon dropped back to help Horner. Mancebo, meanwhile, had caught and passed Matthews, while Danielson continued to sweep up the remnants of the breakaway and press his advantage over Horner.
When Danielson eventually caught Mancebo just before the summit of the climb, he wasted little time dropping the Spanish rider. In the chase down the mountain, United Healthcare's Lucas Euser, who started the day third overall, had joined the Horner group.
When Danielson summited the pass with 8.4km remaining to the finish, Horner's group was still 1km from the top, and the Garmin rider started the descent alone. Mancebo tenaciously descended his way back to the leader, and it looked as though the two would ride into the finish together.
"When Danielson passed me, I knew I was very close to the top," Mancebo said. "And the climb was not that steep at the time. And so I tried to keep my own pace and tried to fight so Danielson wouldn't get too far away. I knew I had a chance to catch him on the descent. I knew Danielson was not going to take chances because he was going for the GC. I was willing to take risks if it was needed."
But before the lead duo hit the bottom, Acevedo caught them and shot past like a rocket. The duo quickly got back on terms with the Colombian climber, but Danielson was more than happy to let the two others fight it out for the stage win on the remaining downhill run into Park City.
"I was being very conservative on the descent," Danielson said. "I knew I needed to go just fast enough that if I had flat tire or a mechanical I could get a bike change or something and be alright, but I needed to go slow enough that I didn't land in a ditch. I wanted to see all the rocks on the road. I just took it real conservative.
"I wasn't surprised to see Paco [Mancebo] there," Danielson continued. "But I was surprised to see [Acevedo]. He's a great rider and he obviously did a fantastic climb to get third overall. I definitely was not going to get in their way for contesting the stage. They can sprint into that downhill corner all day long. That's fine with me."
The Spaniard and the Colombian approached the line neck and neck, with an obviously ecstatic Mancebo posting up for the win.
"It was a surprise to see Acevedo in the last 3km," Mancebo said. "He passed us very fast and he almost touched my wheel, but I liked it that Acevedo did what all the Colombians do and did not win the sprint."
Danielson crossed the line four seconds later to take his first major stage race win on American soil by 1:29 over Horner and 1:37 over Acevedo.
Despite having lost his overall race lead in the last 15km of the race, Horner said he was happy with the week's effort and the final result.
"Today [Garmin] played it the right way, actually, just to drill it at the bottom so they could get Danielson loose," Horner said. "I knew he was good yesterday. So I'm not surprised and I'm not disappointed. I got a jersey, a stage and I'm on the podium. It's the first race back in five months. Life's good."
Danielson said the win in Utah was the result of a conscious effort to change his attitude after some soul searching following days of getting his "head kicked in" during a difficult Tour de France.
"I don't like to just be a guy in the peloton," he said. "So I decided this would be a good race for me to try [to win the race]. And then we had Lachlan [Morton] doing really well, so I gave a hand to him yesterday, but when I had my opportunity I took it."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|3:12:52
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:00:04
|4
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:09
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:02:47
|14
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:02:53
|15
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:02
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:19
|17
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|18
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|20
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:04:43
|21
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:15
|22
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|24
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|25
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:48
|26
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|31
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:06:34
|32
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:38
|33
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|34
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:07:15
|35
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|37
|Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|38
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:27
|39
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|40
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:07:35
|41
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:44
|43
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|44
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|46
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:01
|47
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:11
|48
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:08:15
|49
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:08:26
|50
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:23
|51
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|52
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:09:26
|53
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|54
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|55
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:42
|56
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:45
|58
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|59
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:44
|60
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:46
|61
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|0:11:48
|62
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|63
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:12:08
|64
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:15
|65
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:13:18
|67
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:13:49
|68
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|69
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|70
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|71
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:13:57
|72
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:20
|73
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:21
|74
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|75
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:14:23
|76
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|77
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:28
|78
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:14:35
|79
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:15:53
|80
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|81
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:13
|82
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|84
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|85
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|86
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:17:49
|89
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:08
|90
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:19:40
|91
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:19:47
|HD
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|0:23:10
|HD
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|HD
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:24:50
|HD
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:25:01
|HD
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:33:41
|HD
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|HD
|Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:33:46
|HD
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:33:54
|HD
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:34:43
|HD
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:38:16
|DNF
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|DNF
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|15
|pts
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|12
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|10
|4
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|6
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|9
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|pts
|2
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|3
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|5
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|12
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|10
|3
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|8
|4
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|7
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3:14:31
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:01:40
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|4
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:36
|5
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|6
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|7
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:48
|8
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|9
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:32
|10
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:12:10
|11
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|RadioShack Leopard Trek
|2
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|3
|Team Garmin Sharp
|4
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|9
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|13
|MTN-Qhubeka
|14
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|15
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|23:05:45
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:29
|3
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:37
|4
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:06
|6
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|7
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:49
|9
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:03:50
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:56
|12
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:04:53
|13
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:38
|14
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:06:40
|15
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:07:37
|16
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:09:53
|17
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:16
|18
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:11:59
|19
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:14:48
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:16:01
|21
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:40
|22
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:21
|23
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:09
|24
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:18:11
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:20
|26
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:27
|27
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:22:12
|28
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:39
|29
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:29
|30
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:25:13
|31
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:25:20
|32
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:25:45
|33
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:47
|34
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:25:48
|35
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:23
|36
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:26:51
|37
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:29:20
|38
|Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:30:13
|39
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:30:49
|40
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:11
|41
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:31:37
|42
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:32:08
|43
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:32:58
|44
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:34:11
|45
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:35:02
|46
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:16
|47
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:58
|48
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:36:16
|49
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:36:17
|50
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:37:27
|51
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:38:06
|52
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:38:13
|53
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:39:27
|54
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:42
|55
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:41:24
|56
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:41:41
|57
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:42:30
|58
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:43:00
|59
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:43:52
|60
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|0:45:20
|61
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|62
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:47:25
|63
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:47:34
|64
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:48:32
|65
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:54
|66
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|0:50:22
|67
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:50:44
|68
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|0:50:53
|69
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:51:30
|70
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:51:35
|71
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:52:32
|72
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:52:42
|73
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:53:29
|74
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:54:25
|75
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:55:37
|76
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:56:28
|77
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:56:52
|78
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:58:21
|79
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:58:50
|80
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:59:24
|81
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:59:43
|82
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|1:02:40
|83
|Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|1:04:51
|84
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
|1:04:57
|85
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1:05:40
|86
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|1:06:08
|87
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1:06:27
|88
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|1:07:01
|89
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1:07:35
|90
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|1:08:55
|91
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1:17:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|53
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|30
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|25
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|22
|6
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|21
|7
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|8
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|16
|9
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|10
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|10
|12
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling
|9
|13
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|15
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|16
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|18
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|19
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|20
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|21
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|22
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|23
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|25
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|3
|26
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|28
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|3
|29
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|30
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|3
|32
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|33
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|34
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|35
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|1
|36
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|37
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|38
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|39
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|40
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|40
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|33
|3
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|20
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|5
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|19
|6
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|7
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|16
|8
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|9
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|11
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|11
|13
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
|10
|15
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|16
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|17
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|18
|Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|19
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|20
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|7
|21
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|23
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|24
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|25
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|26
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|28
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|30
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|31
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
|23:12:25
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|3
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:15:32
|4
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:33
|5
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:25:28
|6
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:27:31
|7
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:18
|8
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:29:37
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:31:26
|10
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:36:20
|11
|Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:48:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack Leopard Trek
|69:23:36
|2
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|0:04:50
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:27
|4
|Team Garmin Sharp
|0:16:34
|5
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:25:47
|6
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:34:31
|7
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:43:28
|8
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|1:02:45
|9
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
|1:10:22
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1:11:42
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:19:39
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:28:51
|13
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|1:29:48
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|1:35:24
|15
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:39:03
|16
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|1:41:34
