Trending

Danielson wins Tour of Utah

Mancebo celebrates victory in final stage

Image 1 of 35

Francisco Mancebo (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda) celebrates as he crosses the finish line first on the final stage of the Tour of Utah

Francisco Mancebo (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda) celebrates as he crosses the finish line first on the final stage of the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 35

The race gets strung out before hitting the final climb.

The race gets strung out before hitting the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 35

Matthew Busche (Radioshack) set the tempo for the yellow jersey up the last climb.

Matthew Busche (Radioshack) set the tempo for the yellow jersey up the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 35

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) starts to gain time on the climb.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) starts to gain time on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 35

Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) nearly caught the front riders on the steep final climb.

Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) nearly caught the front riders on the steep final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 35

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) led up the first part of the final climb.

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) led up the first part of the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 35

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) attacks on steep sections of the climb.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) attacks on steep sections of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 35

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) begins to take time back on the leaders.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) begins to take time back on the leaders.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 35

Chris Horner (Radioshack) and Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) power up on of today's steep switchbacks.

Chris Horner (Radioshack) and Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) power up on of today's steep switchbacks.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 35

Matthew Busche (Radioshack) helped teammate Chris Horner for as long as he could.

Matthew Busche (Radioshack) helped teammate Chris Horner for as long as he could.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 35

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) fought hard on the final climb.

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) fought hard on the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 35

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) almost to the top of the final climb and working his way into yellow.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) almost to the top of the final climb and working his way into yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 35

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates the overall as Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) heads in for the stage win.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates the overall as Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) heads in for the stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 35

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) crosses the line knowing he took the overall win.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) crosses the line knowing he took the overall win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 35

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) was all smiles after his stage victory.

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) was all smiles after his stage victory.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 35

The final jersey podium for the week(L-R): Michael Matthews, Michael Torckler, Tom Danielson, Francisco Mancebo and Lachlan Morton

The final jersey podium for the week(L-R): Michael Matthews, Michael Torckler, Tom Danielson, Francisco Mancebo and Lachlan Morton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 35

Chris Horner (Radioshack) protected by teammates on the way up the first climb.

Chris Horner (Radioshack) protected by teammates on the way up the first climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 35

The main field hits the base of the first climb.

The main field hits the base of the first climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 35

Bison along the route to the climb at Wolf Creek.

Bison along the route to the climb at Wolf Creek.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 35

The race rolls out of Park City for stage 6.

The race rolls out of Park City for stage 6.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 35

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) tucks in on a descent.

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) tucks in on a descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 35

Echelons happen as strong winds hit the peloton.

Echelons happen as strong winds hit the peloton.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 35

Ted King (Cannondale) driving the break.

Ted King (Cannondale) driving the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 35

Chris Horner (Radioshack) on the front with his team.

Chris Horner (Radioshack) on the front with his team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 35

The peloton hits the base of the Wolf Creek climb.

The peloton hits the base of the Wolf Creek climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 35

Radioshack tries to maintain the gap on the break.

Radioshack tries to maintain the gap on the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 35

Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) chases after the leaders.

Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) chases after the leaders.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 35

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) rounds the corner with 1km to the KOM.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) rounds the corner with 1km to the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 35

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) happy on the podium after his stage win.

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) happy on the podium after his stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 35

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) signs autographs for fans.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) signs autographs for fans.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 35

Riders roll through Park City for the neutral start.

Riders roll through Park City for the neutral start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 35

The bunch heads out for another big day of racing.

The bunch heads out for another big day of racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 35

The race spent part of the day down in a valley before heading back into the mountains.

The race spent part of the day down in a valley before heading back into the mountains.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 35

The break worked together well to put time on the chase.

The break worked together well to put time on the chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 35

Radioshack took home the overall team prize and celebrated with some bubbly.

Radioshack took home the overall team prize and celebrated with some bubbly.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy/Kenda) took the final stage win of the 2013 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Sunday in Park City after spending most of the day in a breakaway of 15 riders that got away 16km into the race. Mancebo beat Jamis-Hagens Berman's Janier Acevedo in a two-up sprint, followed closely by Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson, who dropped race leader Chris Horner (Radioshack-Leopard) on the final climb up Empire Pass to take the overall win.

Mancebo dedicated his stage win to teammate, Nate English, who was seriously injured in a late-race crash during stage 2. English, who was unconscious for several minutes after the crash, had to be airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital and suffered multiple broke bones and lacerations. His team said Sunday that he is expected to make a full recovery.

"This race is for my teammate who had a bad crash the second day," Mancebo said. "And I win it for him."

Danielson also praised his team's work on the final day and said he takes a lot of pride in the win after several years of struggling for results.

"I was very proud of myself, because it takes a lot of mental strength to go up against a competitor like Chris [Horner]," he said. "It would have been really easy for me to just sit behind and try to hang on, but I owed it to myself to try and be the person that I want to be and take the bulls by the horn and do it. So I'm really proud, and I dedicate that one to my teammates, who have basically stuck with me the last years and tried to help me do that many times when I didn't do it. So I'm very happy to finally do it."

Breakaway rides to Empire Pass before race explodes

The 125km loop that started and finished in the 2002 Winter Olympic venue offered up 2,326 meters of climbing over two major ascents before a harrowing 8.5km freefall to the finish. The field shuffled and reshuffled several times before the breakaway of 15 riders got away and quickly started building its gap.

Among the escapees were Mancebo; Jakub Novak of BMC; Baden Cooke and Michael Matthews of Orica-GreenEdge; Ted King of Cannondale; Kiel Reijnen of UnitedHealthcare; Martin Wesemann of MTN-Qhubeka; Jason McCartney of Bissell; Tyler Wren and Luis Amaran of Jamis; Tanner Putt and Jasper Stuyven of Bontrager; Joey Rosskopf and Joe Lewis of Hincapie Sportswear; and Alexander Hagman of Jelly Belly.

Mancebo briefly left the breakaway behind before the first KOM in the gated community of Wolf Creek Ranch about 60km into the race, but his move was short lived as the rest of the group soon brought him back and reloaded for the day's major obstacle, the out-of-category climb up Empire Pass that started just after the day's second intermediate sprint in the town of Midway.

The group held an advantage of nearly three minutes at the bottom of the pass when Matthews, who took both of the day's intermediate dashes and earned the final sprint jersey for his troubles, attacked and brought Novak, Cooke, Ted King, Tyler Wren, Stuyven and Mancebo with him. The rest of the break began to shatter, as did the chasing peloton under pressure from Garmin and Danielson.

Horner said the difference between his win in front of Danielson on stage 5 and Danielson's success on stage 6 came down to the tactics at the bottom of the final ascent.

"[Danielson] was stronger than me yesterday, too," Horner said. "He just had to do more work than me. He had to do the whole bottom. Here his team did the bottom and then he was able to get the gap. Garmin did the job at the bottom to really put everyone in the red and allow Danielson to get away."

Danielson's efforts in the middle of the climb whittled his own group down to himself, his teammate, Peter Stetina, Horner and Horner's teammate, Matthew Busche. While at the front of the race, Matthews surged again out of the six rider lead group, and only Mancebo could stick with him.

Matthews momentarily dropped Mancebo on the steep slopes of Empire while Danielson surged away from his group and was momentarily shadowed by Busche, who soon dropped back to help Horner. Mancebo, meanwhile, had caught and passed Matthews, while Danielson continued to sweep up the remnants of the breakaway and press his advantage over Horner.

When Danielson eventually caught Mancebo just before the summit of the climb, he wasted little time dropping the Spanish rider. In the chase down the mountain, United Healthcare's Lucas Euser, who started the day third overall, had joined the Horner group.

When Danielson summited the pass with 8.4km remaining to the finish, Horner's group was still 1km from the top, and the Garmin rider started the descent alone. Mancebo tenaciously descended his way back to the leader, and it looked as though the two would ride into the finish together.

"When Danielson passed me, I knew I was very close to the top," Mancebo said. "And the climb was not that steep at the time. And so I tried to keep my own pace and tried to fight so Danielson wouldn't get too far away. I knew I had a chance to catch him on the descent. I knew Danielson was not going to take chances because he was going for the GC. I was willing to take risks if it was needed."

But before the lead duo hit the bottom, Acevedo caught them and shot past like a rocket. The duo quickly got back on terms with the Colombian climber, but Danielson was more than happy to let the two others fight it out for the stage win on the remaining downhill run into Park City.

"I was being very conservative on the descent," Danielson said. "I knew I needed to go just fast enough that if I had flat tire or a mechanical I could get a bike change or something and be alright, but I needed to go slow enough that I didn't land in a ditch. I wanted to see all the rocks on the road. I just took it real conservative.

"I wasn't surprised to see Paco [Mancebo] there," Danielson continued. "But I was surprised to see [Acevedo]. He's a great rider and he obviously did a fantastic climb to get third overall. I definitely was not going to get in their way for contesting the stage. They can sprint into that downhill corner all day long. That's fine with me."

The Spaniard and the Colombian approached the line neck and neck, with an obviously ecstatic Mancebo posting up for the win.

"It was a surprise to see Acevedo in the last 3km," Mancebo said. "He passed us very fast and he almost touched my wheel, but I liked it that Acevedo did what all the Colombians do and did not win the sprint."

Danielson crossed the line four seconds later to take his first major stage race win on American soil by 1:29 over Horner and 1:37 over Acevedo.

Despite having lost his overall race lead in the last 15km of the race, Horner said he was happy with the week's effort and the final result.

"Today [Garmin] played it the right way, actually, just to drill it at the bottom so they could get Danielson loose," Horner said. "I knew he was good yesterday. So I'm not surprised and I'm not disappointed. I got a jersey, a stage and I'm on the podium. It's the first race back in five months. Life's good."

Danielson said the win in Utah was the result of a conscious effort to change his attitude after some soul searching following days of getting his "head kicked in" during a difficult Tour de France.

"I don't like to just be a guy in the peloton," he said. "So I decided this would be a good race for me to try [to win the race]. And then we had Lachlan [Morton] doing really well, so I gave a hand to him yesterday, but when I had my opportunity I took it." 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda3:12:52
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:00:04
4Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:29
5Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
6Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
9Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:39
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
12Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:02:09
13Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:02:47
14Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:02:53
15Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:02
16George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:19
17Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
18Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
19Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:58
20Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling0:04:43
21Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:15
22Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
23Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
24Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
25Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:05:48
26Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
30Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:10
31Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:06:34
32Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:38
33Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:51
34Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:07:15
35Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
37Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
38Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:27
39Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
40Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:07:35
41Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:44
43Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
44Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:07:46
46Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:01
47Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:11
48David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:08:15
49Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:26
50Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:23
51Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
52Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:09:26
53Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
54Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
55Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:42
56Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:45
58Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
59Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:44
60Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:46
61Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:11:48
62Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
63Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:12:08
64Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:15
65Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:13:18
67Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:49
68Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
69Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
70Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
71Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:13:57
72Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:14:20
73Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:21
74Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
75James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:23
76Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
77Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:28
78Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:14:35
79Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:15:53
80Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
81Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:13
82Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
83Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
84Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
85Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
87Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
88Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:49
89Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:08
90Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:19:40
91Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling0:19:47
HDDavid Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:23:10
HDJames Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
HDLawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:24:50
HDTyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:25:01
HDIan Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:33:41
HDTommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
HDRamiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest0:33:46
HDGang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling0:33:54
HDOscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:34:43
HDEric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:38:16
DNFRyder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp
DNFMagno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
DNFJeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFJuan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFNathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
DNFRobert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing

Sprint 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5pts
2Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team3
3Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda15pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman12
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp10
4Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard6
6Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
7Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
8Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
9Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda8pts
2Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
5Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp12pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda10
3Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman8
4Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7
5Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard6
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard5
7Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
8Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
9Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard2
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team3:14:31
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp0:01:40
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:19
4Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:36
5Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:31
6Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:12
7Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:48
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:07
9Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:32
10Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:12:10
11Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:34

Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1RadioShack Leopard Trek
2UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
3Team Garmin Sharp
4Bontrager Cycling Team
5Jamis-Hagens Berman
6BMC Racing Team
7Bissell Pro Cycling
8Champion System Pro Cycling
95-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
10Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
11Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Orica GreenEdge
13MTN-Qhubeka
14Hincapie Sportswear Development
15Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Funvic Brasilinvest

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp23:05:45
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:29
3Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:37
4Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:02
5Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:06
6Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:27
7Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
8Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:49
9Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:50
10Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
11George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:56
12Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:04:53
13Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:38
14Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp0:06:40
15Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling0:07:37
16Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:09:53
17Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:16
18Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:11:59
19Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:48
20Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:16:01
21Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:40
22Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:17:21
23Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:18:09
24Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:18:11
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:20
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:21:27
27Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:22:12
28Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:23:39
29Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:29
30Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:25:13
31Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:25:20
32Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:25:45
33Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:47
34Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:25:48
35Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:23
36Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:26:51
37Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:29:20
38Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:30:13
39Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:49
40Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:31:11
41Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:31:37
42Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team0:32:08
43Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:32:58
44Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:34:11
45Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp0:35:02
46Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:16
47Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:58
48Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:36:16
49Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:36:17
50Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:37:27
51Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:38:06
52Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:13
53Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:39:27
54Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:40:42
55Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:41:24
56Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:41:41
57Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:42:30
58Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:43:00
59James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:43:52
60Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:45:20
61Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
62Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:47:25
63Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:47:34
64Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:48:32
65Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:48:54
66David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:50:22
67Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:50:44
68Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:50:53
69Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:51:30
70Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:51:35
71Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:52:32
72Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:52:42
73Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling0:53:29
74Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:25
75Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:55:37
76Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:56:28
77Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:56:52
78Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:58:21
79Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:58:50
80Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:59:24
81Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:59:43
82Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development1:02:40
83Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard1:04:51
84Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling1:04:57
85Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1:05:40
86Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka1:06:08
87Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1:06:27
88Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest1:07:01
89Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1:07:35
90Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development1:08:55
91Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1:17:50

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge53pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team46
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling30
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team25
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman22
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda21
7Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
8Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp16
9Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
10Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp10
12Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling9
13Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka8
14Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard7
15Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard7
16Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
17George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard7
18Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
19Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling7
20Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
21Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
22Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
23Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling4
24Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard3
25Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest3
26Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team3
27Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
28Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling3
29Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
30Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
31Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling3
32Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
33Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
34Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
35Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development1
36Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda1
37Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1
38Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
39Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
40Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development5

KOM Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling40pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp33
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda20
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard19
5Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman19
6Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
7Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp16
8Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard15
9Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling14
10George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard12
11Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling12
12Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman11
13Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team10
14Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp10
15Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka9
16Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
17Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard9
18Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
19Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
20Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp7
21Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
23Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
24Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
25Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
26Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team3
27Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard2
28Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
30Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
31Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp23:12:25
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:13
3Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:15:32
4Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:33
5Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team0:25:28
6Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:27:31
7Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:18
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:29:37
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:31:26
10Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:36:20
11Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:48:57

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack Leopard Trek69:23:36
2UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:04:50
3BMC Racing Team0:12:27
4Team Garmin Sharp0:16:34
5Jamis-Hagens Berman0:25:47
6Champion System Pro Cycling0:34:31
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:43:28
8Bontrager Cycling Team1:02:45
95-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing1:10:22
10Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1:11:42
11Cannondale Pro Cycling1:19:39
12Orica GreenEdge1:28:51
13Funvic Brasilinvest1:29:48
14MTN-Qhubeka1:35:24
15Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:39:03
16Hincapie Sportswear Development1:41:34

 

Latest on Cyclingnews