Chris Horner (Radioshack-Leopard) won the Queen stage Saturday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in front of Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson and took over the race lead from Danielson's teammate Lachlan Morton.

Horner and Danielson escaped a select group on the lower slopes of the final climb to Snowbird Ski Area and finished together. Both are now tied on overall time, with Horner's stage win boosting him into yellow. BMC's Yannick Eijssen finished third on the stage after hanging on from an escape of 10 riders that broke away from the field 34 miles into the 113.5-mile stage.

Morton finished more than three minutes down, losing yellow but hanging onto the jersey for best young rider. The 21-year-old Australian said he realized early on he might not have the legs to make it to the finale and gave Danielson the green light to ride form himself.

"I said after the middle climb that he was the strongest guy in the group by far," Morton said. "He rode most of the second-to-last climb, and there were only five of us at the top, so I said that he was the strongest and we were better just to wait so he didn't have to work. That way if I ran into trouble he could take over. And that's basically what happened. I was in trouble and Tommy took over."

For Horner, battling his friend and former teammate Danielson after a dynamic day of racing was a great way to announce his return to top form.

"Hats off," Horner said during the post-race press conference. "[Danielson] was amazing today, and Garmin was amazing today, and Radioshack was amazing today. I hope we put on a good show, and I hope the fans at home really enjoyed what they watched because that was about some of the best bike racing I've seen all year – two really strong teams battling all the way to the finish."

The stage started at the Snowbasin ski area with a fast descent into the Morgan County valley for a long, flat ride to the first KOM in Brown's canyon. Attacks were many and frequent, but the Garmin-led peloton was feeling stingy and wouldn't let anything go until Eijssen joined nine other riders that broke away on a relatively small bump just over an hour into the race.

Also in the group were Eijssen's BMC teammate Stephen Cummings, Wesley Sulzberger (Orica-GreenEdge), Jens Voigt (Radioshack), Ted King (Cannondale), Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare), Mike Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling), Jesse Anthony (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), James Stemper (5-hour Energy/Kenda) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly).

Despite the powerful composition of the group, Garmin's efforts on the front of the field limited the escapees' biggest advantage to 2:45. Torckler, the mountains leader, took maximum points on the day's first KOM as the break did not contest the points, focusing more on the daunting Guardsman Pass category 1 climb that started outside of Park City about 77 miles into the race.

The initial slopes of the pass blew the breakaway apart, leaving just Eijssen, Cummings, Torckler and Tvetcov alone at the front. Cummings cracked next and dropped out of the group, followed by Tvetcov. Eijssen continued to hammer, eventually putting a gap between himself and Torckler as the two riders approached the day's second KOM at the top of the climb.

Bissell team director Omer Kem immediately struck a deal with BMC director Jackson Stewart, and Eijssen waited for Torckler so that the Bissell rider could collect maximum KOM points and seal his hold on the overall KOM jersey. In exchange, Torckler provided an all-out effort for Eijssen on the descent and into the valley leading to the final climb.

"I felt I was good that I could go alone in Park City on the first big climb," Eijssen said. "But it was better to have one with me because it was a long time before we were at the base of Snowbird climb. We decided to ride together on the climb and also the descent together, and then when I started to climb again I decided to go full gas until the top here. I just felt good."

Behind the leaders, the field began to disintegrate as the climbers and GC riders began to sweep up the remnants of the breakaway. Danielson set a blistering pace, splitting the field before Radioshack's Tiago Machado jumped away from a select group of 20 riders and linked up with Voigt, who was still soldiering on up the road.

The group behind included Michael Schaer of BMC; Danielson, Morton and Peter Stetina of Garmin; Damian Howson of Orica; Horner, George Bennett and Matthew Busche of Radioshack; Lucas Euser, Phillip Deignan and Ben Day of UnitedHealthcare; Greg Obando Brenes and Chris Butler of Champion System; Prado Nazaret of Funvic; Carter Jones and Chris Baldwin of Bissell; Janier Acevedo of Jamis-Hagens Berman; Gavin Mannion of Bontrager; Francisco Mancebo of 5-hour Energy; and Tevtcov.

Several other riders joined the chase group on the descent off Guardsman Pass for the run into Cottonwood Pass and the finale at Snowbird, but the upward tilt of the finale climb soon blew that group apart. Stetina cracked early on the climb, leaving Danielson alone to ride for Morton and his yellow jersey. But Morton soon cracked as well, and Danielson picked up the Garmin banner in earnest.

"I thought, well, I'll just make a hard pace for Lachlan," Danielson said of his tempo at the bottom of the final climb. "And then I looked back and there were five guys there and not Lachlan. So I thought, uh oh, I guess I'm going to have to do the race now. Then we all know the rest."

Eijssen carried a 1:15 gap over Machado with just 10km to go, with the select field hanging at 2:15. But the gap started to come down quickly as Danielson launched an attack that brought Bennett and Acevedo with him. The trio had a slight gap over Horner, Busche, Euser and Deignan, but that, too, was short-lived. Horner jumped away and bridged to the lead group, which soon disposed of Acevedo and the two Unitedhealthcare riders, leaving Danielson and Horner to battle it out for the stage win.

"Tommy D went, and he went hard and got rid of Acevedo," Horner said. "So I was sitting back there thinking, oh, this one's going to hurt because I'm going to have to do 400-450 watts at 9,000 feet. So when I got to him I was a little bit cross-eyed, and I knew I'd have to get through those first few kilometers right there before I could recover."

Horner had Bennett, Busche and Machado not far behind, while Danielson's teammates were well out of contention, so the veteran Radioshack rider sat on Danielson's wheel and jumped past him at the line for the stage win and the overall lead.

"I've got three guys behind, and I know they're sitting on," Horner said of the tactics in the finale. "So if they catch us they're going to counter. So tactically I know I'm in a good spot to be able to sit on. It's my right to sit on. It feels bad to do it because Tommy is a friend of mine, but you gotta do what you gotta do at times."

The 2013 Tour of Utah concludes Sunday with a loop that starts and finishes in Park City. The 78-mile route climbs through the private Wolf Creek Ranch and crosses the Heber Valley before winding its way to the base of Empire Pass, the day's main obstacle and the last chance for the GC hopefuls to put time on their rivals. The 16km climb ascends more than 1,000 meters through Aspen forests to 2,750 meters of elevation. After the climb, riders will descend down the 11 percent road they climbed on Saturday into downtown Park City and the overall finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4:52:45 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 3 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:37 5 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 7 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:58 8 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:08 9 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:01:14 10 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 11 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:42 12 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:49 13 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:09 14 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:02:54 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 16 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 17 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:36 18 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 0:04:05 19 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:04:09 20 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:04:15 21 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:52 22 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 23 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:33 24 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 25 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 26 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 28 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 29 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:37 30 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:48 31 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:10:34 32 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:12:06 33 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 34 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:03 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:13:14 37 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:13:50 38 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 39 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 44 Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 45 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 46 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 47 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 49 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:23 50 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:15:15 51 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:15:47 52 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 55 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 56 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 57 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 58 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 60 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 61 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 62 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 64 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling 65 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 0:17:18 67 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:46 68 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:31 69 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:19:15 70 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:33 71 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 72 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 73 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 74 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 75 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:43 76 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:44 77 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:22:08 78 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:22:31 79 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:56 80 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:51 81 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 83 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 84 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 85 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 86 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 87 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 88 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 89 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 90 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 91 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 92 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 93 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 94 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 95 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 96 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 97 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 98 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 99 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 100 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 101 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 102 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 103 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 104 Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:24:08 105 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:26:05 106 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:26:11 107 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:28:03 DNF Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development DNS Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 3 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 7 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 6 5 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 5 6 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 7 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 12 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 10 3 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 5 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 6 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 5 7 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 8 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 9 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 2 10 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4:55:39 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 0:01:11 3 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:09:12 4 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:56 5 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:29 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:53 8 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 11 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:20:57 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RadioShack Leopard Trek 14:39:29 2 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 0:03:57 3 BMC Racing Team 0:04:07 4 Champion System Pro Cycling 0:14:03 5 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:15:00 6 Team Garmin Sharp 0:16:05 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:22:02 8 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:27:36 9 Funvic Brasilinvest 0:31:01 10 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:33:23 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:16 12 Orica GreenEdge 0:35:47 13 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:35:56 14 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:43:38 15 MTN-Qhubeka 0:45:41 16 Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:52:14

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 19:52:53 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:33 4 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:37 5 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 6 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:58 7 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:41 8 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 9 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:43 10 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:02:00 11 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:20 12 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:02:54 13 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 0:03:21 14 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 15 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:36 16 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:04:00 17 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:55 18 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:08:40 19 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:09:33 20 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:01 21 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:10:44 22 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:52 23 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:06 24 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:12:23 25 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:13:14 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:32 27 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:43 28 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:14:01 29 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:07 30 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:24 31 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:16:37 32 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:17:22 33 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:18:47 34 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:48 35 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:19:58 36 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:20:13 37 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:20:30 38 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:01 39 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:22:05 40 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:22:58 41 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:24:22 42 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:01 43 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:17 44 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 45 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:25:23 46 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 47 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 0:25:36 48 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:25:39 49 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:27:52 50 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:28:01 51 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:28:07 52 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:28:15 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 0:28:28 54 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:31 55 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 56 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 57 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:28:42 58 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:29:11 59 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:29:29 60 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:31:58 61 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:05 62 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:33:32 63 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:33:40 64 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:34:51 65 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:36:24 66 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:36:27 67 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:36:29 68 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:37:36 69 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:37:41 70 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:38:07 71 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:38:08 72 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:38:09 73 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:24 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:39:09 75 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:49 76 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:40:12 77 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:41:10 78 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 0:42:07 79 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:42:30 80 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:42:31 81 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:42:39 82 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:42:41 83 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:43:02 84 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:13 85 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:43:19 86 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:45:01 87 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:45:10 88 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:47:21 89 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:47:33 90 Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:47:38 91 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:48:05 92 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 93 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:48:33 94 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:48:58 95 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:48:59 96 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:49:14 97 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 98 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:49:46 99 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 0:50:09 100 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:51:47 101 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:53:13 102 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:55:37 103 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:59:17 104 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:03:39 105 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1:03:53 106 Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 1:04:50 107 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1:13:49

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 43 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 24 5 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 6 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 16 7 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 15 8 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 9 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 10 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 11 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 12 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling 9 13 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 8 14 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 15 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 16 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 17 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 6 18 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 19 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 20 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 21 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 22 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 23 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 3 24 Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 3 25 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 3 26 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 27 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 28 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 29 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp 2 31 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 32 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1 33 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 34 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1 35 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 1 36 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard -2 37 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge -5 38 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 40 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 21 3 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 16 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 14 6 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 13 7 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 12 8 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 10 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp 10 10 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 9 11 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9 12 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9 13 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 14 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 7 16 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 17 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 18 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 19 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 20 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 21 Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 22 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 23 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3 24 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 25 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 2 26 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 28 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 29 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 30 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp 19:56:14 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:34 3 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:40 4 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:16:37 5 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:21:56 6 Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:24:40 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:10 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 9 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:25:50 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:33:06 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:34:46 12 Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:35:03 13 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:36:51 14 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:39:41