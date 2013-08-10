Trending

Horner wins stage 5 of Tour of Utah

RadioShack racer takes over yellow jersey

Image 1 of 30

Chris Horner (Radioshack) wins ahead of Tom Danielson in Utah

Chris Horner (Radioshack) wins ahead of Tom Danielson in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 30

The peloton skirted heavy thunderstorms all day

The peloton skirted heavy thunderstorms all day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 30

The group narrowly escaped rain and lightening behind the race

The group narrowly escaped rain and lightening behind the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 30

Michael Torckler (Bissell) on the steep ascent out of Park City

Michael Torckler (Bissell) on the steep ascent out of Park City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 30

Michael Torckler (Bissell) leads Yannick Eijssen (BMC) over the first KOM

Michael Torckler (Bissell) leads Yannick Eijssen (BMC) over the first KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 30

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) leads what is left of the peloton over the KOM

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) leads what is left of the peloton over the KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 30

It was a fast descent heading down into the valley before climbing back up to Snowbird

It was a fast descent heading down into the valley before climbing back up to Snowbird
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 30

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and teammate Tyler Wren pushing 60 mph coming off the KOM

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and teammate Tyler Wren pushing 60 mph coming off the KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 30

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) leading the front of the chasing yellow jersey group

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) leading the front of the chasing yellow jersey group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 30

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) found himself isolated on today's steep climb

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) found himself isolated on today's steep climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 30

The three race leaders still together with only 4K to go

The three race leaders still together with only 4K to go
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 30

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) leading the group with race winner Chris Horner (Radioshack)

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) leading the group with race winner Chris Horner (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 30

The race leaders pass 3K to go to the finish

The race leaders pass 3K to go to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 30

Chris Horner (Radioshack) is presented with the yellow jersey after today's stage win

Chris Horner (Radioshack) is presented with the yellow jersey after today's stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 30

Garmin-Sharp heads towards rain clouds ahead of the race

Garmin-Sharp heads towards rain clouds ahead of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 30

The field goes single file past some Utah antiques

The field goes single file past some Utah antiques
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 30

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) went on the attack as soon as today's stage got rolling

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) went on the attack as soon as today's stage got rolling
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 30

The first real break of the day gets a gap on the field.

The first real break of the day gets a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 30

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) sitting protected by his team

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) sitting protected by his team
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 30

The break hits the steep first section of the first climb

The break hits the steep first section of the first climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 30

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) looks down the climb to see where the field is.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) looks down the climb to see where the field is.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 30

Yannick Eijssen (BMC) hits the final climb all by himself.

Yannick Eijssen (BMC) hits the final climb all by himself.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 30

Phillip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) leads the chase to Snowbird

Phillip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) leads the chase to Snowbird
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 30

Rolling out of Snowbasin for stage 5

Rolling out of Snowbasin for stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 30

The peloton stays strung out as breaks go up the road.

The peloton stays strung out as breaks go up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 30

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) leads a group earlier in the stage

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) leads a group earlier in the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 30

Rolling through the farmlands before the final climbs

Rolling through the farmlands before the final climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 30

The race passes under railroad tracks before getting to today's sprint town

The race passes under railroad tracks before getting to today's sprint town
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 30

The break starts to get organized to put some time on the field

The break starts to get organized to put some time on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 30

Tom Danielson, Chris Horner and Yannick Eijssen on the podium

Tom Danielson, Chris Horner and Yannick Eijssen on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Chris Horner (Radioshack-Leopard) won the Queen stage Saturday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in front of Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson and took over the race lead from Danielson's teammate Lachlan Morton.

Horner and Danielson escaped a select group on the lower slopes of the final climb to Snowbird Ski Area and finished together. Both are now tied on overall time, with Horner's stage win boosting him into yellow. BMC's Yannick Eijssen finished third on the stage after hanging on from an escape of 10 riders that broke away from the field 34 miles into the 113.5-mile stage.

Morton finished more than three minutes down, losing yellow but hanging onto the jersey for best young rider. The 21-year-old Australian said he realized early on he might not have the legs to make it to the finale and gave Danielson the green light to ride form himself.

"I said after the middle climb that he was the strongest guy in the group by far," Morton said. "He rode most of the second-to-last climb, and there were only five of us at the top, so I said that he was the strongest and we were better just to wait so he didn't have to work. That way if I ran into trouble he could take over. And that's basically what happened. I was in trouble and Tommy took over."

For Horner, battling his friend and former teammate Danielson after a dynamic day of racing was a great way to announce his return to top form.

"Hats off," Horner said during the post-race press conference. "[Danielson] was amazing today, and Garmin was amazing today, and Radioshack was amazing today. I hope we put on a good show, and I hope the fans at home really enjoyed what they watched because that was about some of the best bike racing I've seen all year – two really strong teams battling all the way to the finish."

The stage started at the Snowbasin ski area with a fast descent into the Morgan County valley for a long, flat ride to the first KOM in Brown's canyon. Attacks were many and frequent, but the Garmin-led peloton was feeling stingy and wouldn't let anything go until Eijssen joined nine other riders that broke away on a relatively small bump just over an hour into the race.

Also in the group were Eijssen's BMC teammate Stephen Cummings, Wesley Sulzberger (Orica-GreenEdge), Jens Voigt (Radioshack), Ted King (Cannondale), Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare), Mike Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling), Jesse Anthony (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), James Stemper (5-hour Energy/Kenda) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly).

Despite the powerful composition of the group, Garmin's efforts on the front of the field limited the escapees' biggest advantage to 2:45. Torckler, the mountains leader, took maximum points on the day's first KOM as the break did not contest the points, focusing more on the daunting Guardsman Pass category 1 climb that started outside of Park City about 77 miles into the race.

The initial slopes of the pass blew the breakaway apart, leaving just Eijssen, Cummings, Torckler and Tvetcov alone at the front. Cummings cracked next and dropped out of the group, followed by Tvetcov. Eijssen continued to hammer, eventually putting a gap between himself and Torckler as the two riders approached the day's second KOM at the top of the climb.

Bissell team director Omer Kem immediately struck a deal with BMC director Jackson Stewart, and Eijssen waited for Torckler so that the Bissell rider could collect maximum KOM points and seal his hold on the overall KOM jersey. In exchange, Torckler provided an all-out effort for Eijssen on the descent and into the valley leading to the final climb.

"I felt I was good that I could go alone in Park City on the first big climb," Eijssen said. "But it was better to have one with me because it was a long time before we were at the base of Snowbird climb. We decided to ride together on the climb and also the descent together, and then when I started to climb again I decided to go full gas until the top here. I just felt good."

Behind the leaders, the field began to disintegrate as the climbers and GC riders began to sweep up the remnants of the breakaway. Danielson set a blistering pace, splitting the field before Radioshack's Tiago Machado jumped away from a select group of 20 riders and linked up with Voigt, who was still soldiering on up the road.

The group behind included Michael Schaer of BMC; Danielson, Morton and Peter Stetina of Garmin; Damian Howson of Orica; Horner, George Bennett and Matthew Busche of Radioshack; Lucas Euser, Phillip Deignan and Ben Day of UnitedHealthcare; Greg Obando Brenes and Chris Butler of Champion System; Prado Nazaret of Funvic; Carter Jones and Chris Baldwin of Bissell; Janier Acevedo of Jamis-Hagens Berman; Gavin Mannion of Bontrager; Francisco Mancebo of 5-hour Energy; and Tevtcov.

Several other riders joined the chase group on the descent off Guardsman Pass for the run into Cottonwood Pass and the finale at Snowbird, but the upward tilt of the finale climb soon blew that group apart. Stetina cracked early on the climb, leaving Danielson alone to ride for Morton and his yellow jersey. But Morton soon cracked as well, and Danielson picked up the Garmin banner in earnest.

"I thought, well, I'll just make a hard pace for Lachlan," Danielson said of his tempo at the bottom of the final climb. "And then I looked back and there were five guys there and not Lachlan. So I thought, uh oh, I guess I'm going to have to do the race now. Then we all know the rest."

Eijssen carried a 1:15 gap over Machado with just 10km to go, with the select field hanging at 2:15. But the gap started to come down quickly as Danielson launched an attack that brought Bennett and Acevedo with him. The trio had a slight gap over Horner, Busche, Euser and Deignan, but that, too, was short-lived. Horner jumped away and bridged to the lead group, which soon disposed of Acevedo and the two Unitedhealthcare riders, leaving Danielson and Horner to battle it out for the stage win.

"Tommy D went, and he went hard and got rid of Acevedo," Horner said. "So I was sitting back there thinking, oh, this one's going to hurt because I'm going to have to do 400-450 watts at 9,000 feet. So when I got to him I was a little bit cross-eyed, and I knew I'd have to get through those first few kilometers right there before I could recover."

Horner had Bennett, Busche and Machado not far behind, while Danielson's teammates were well out of contention, so the veteran Radioshack rider sat on Danielson's wheel and jumped past him at the line for the stage win and the overall lead.

"I've got three guys behind, and I know they're sitting on," Horner said of the tactics in the finale. "So if they catch us they're going to counter. So tactically I know I'm in a good spot to be able to sit on. It's my right to sit on. It feels bad to do it because Tommy is a friend of mine, but you gotta do what you gotta do at times."

The 2013 Tour of Utah concludes Sunday with a loop that starts and finishes in Park City. The 78-mile route climbs through the private Wolf Creek Ranch and crosses the Heber Valley before winding its way to the base of Empire Pass, the day's main obstacle and the last chance for the GC hopefuls to put time on their rivals. The 16km climb ascends more than 1,000 meters through Aspen forests to 2,750 meters of elevation. After the climb, riders will descend down the 11 percent road they climbed on Saturday into downtown Park City and the overall finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard4:52:45
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
3Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:37
5Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
7Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:58
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:08
9Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:14
10Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
11Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:42
12Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:49
13Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:09
14Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling0:02:54
15Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
16Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
17Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:36
18Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp0:04:05
19Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:04:09
20Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:04:15
21Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:52
22Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
23Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:33
24Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
25Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
26Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
28James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
29Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:37
30Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:48
31Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:10:34
32Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team0:12:06
33Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
34Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:13:03
36Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:13:14
37Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:13:50
38Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
39Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
44Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
45Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
46Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
47Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
49Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:23
50Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:15:15
51Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:15:47
52Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
55Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
56Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
57Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
58Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
60Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
61Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
62Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
64Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling
65Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp0:17:18
67Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:46
68Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:31
69Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:19:15
70Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:33
71James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
72Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
73Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
74Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
75Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:43
76Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:44
77Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:22:08
78Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:22:31
79Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:56
80Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:51
81Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
83Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp
84Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
85Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
86Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
87Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
88Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
89Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
90Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
91Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
92Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
93David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
94Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
95Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
96David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
97Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
98Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
99Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
100Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
101Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
102Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
103Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
104Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest0:24:08
105Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:26:05
106Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:26:11
107Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:03
DNFRobin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
DNSMichael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
3Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
3Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling4pts
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team3
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling10pts
2Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp7
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp6
5George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard5
6Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
7Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard12pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp10
3Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard7
5Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
6Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard5
7Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
9Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda2
10Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team4:55:39
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp0:01:11
3Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team0:09:12
4Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:56
5Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
6Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:29
7Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:53
8Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
10Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
11Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:20:57
13Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
14Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack Leopard Trek14:39:29
2UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:03:57
3BMC Racing Team0:04:07
4Champion System Pro Cycling0:14:03
5Jamis-Hagens Berman0:15:00
6Team Garmin Sharp0:16:05
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:22:02
8Bontrager Cycling Team0:27:36
9Funvic Brasilinvest0:31:01
105-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:33:23
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:16
12Orica GreenEdge0:35:47
13Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:35:56
14Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:43:38
15MTN-Qhubeka0:45:41
16Hincapie Sportswear Development0:52:14

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard19:52:53
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:33
4Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:37
5George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
6Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:58
7Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:41
8Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
9Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:43
10Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:02:00
11Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:20
12Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling0:02:54
13Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp0:03:21
14Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
15Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:36
16Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:04:00
17Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:55
18Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:08:40
19Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:09:33
20Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:01
21Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:44
22Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:52
23Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:12:06
24Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:12:23
25Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:13:14
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:32
27Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:43
28Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:14:01
29Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:07
30Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:24
31Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:16:37
32Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:17:22
33Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:18:47
34Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:48
35Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:19:58
36Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:20:13
37Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:20:30
38Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:01
39Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:22:05
40Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:58
41Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:24:22
42Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:01
43Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:17
44Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team
45Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:25:23
46Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
47Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp0:25:36
48Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:25:39
49Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:27:52
50Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:28:01
51Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:28:07
52Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:28:15
53Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp0:28:28
54Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:31
55Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
56Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
57Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:28:42
58Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:29:11
59James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:29:29
60Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:31:58
61Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:33:05
62Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:33:32
63Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:33:40
64Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:34:51
65Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:36:24
66Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:36:27
67James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:36:29
68Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling0:37:36
69Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:37:41
70Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:38:07
71Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:38:08
72Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:09
73Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:38:24
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:39:09
75Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:49
76Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:40:12
77Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:41:10
78David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin Sharp0:42:07
79Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:42:30
80Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:42:31
81Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:42:39
82Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:42:41
83Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:43:02
84Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:13
85Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:43:19
86Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:45:01
87Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling0:45:10
88Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:47:21
89Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:47:33
90Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:47:38
91Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:48:05
92Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing
93Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:48:33
94Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:58
95Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:48:59
96Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:49:14
97Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
98Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:49:46
99David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:50:09
100Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:51:47
101Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling0:53:13
102Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:55:37
103Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling0:59:17
104Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:03:39
105Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1:03:53
106Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest1:04:50
107Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman1:13:49

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team46pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge43
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling27
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team24
5Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
6Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp16
7Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development15
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
9Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
10Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
11Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
12Gregory Obando Brenes (CRi) Champion System Pro Cycling9
13Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka8
14George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard7
15Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling7
16Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
17Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda6
18Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
19Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
20Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
21Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling4
22Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
23Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard3
24Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest3
25Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest3
26Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
27Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling3
28Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
29Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling3
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin Sharp2
31Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
32Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard1
33Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
34Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda1
35James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing1
36Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard-2
37Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-5
38Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling40pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin Sharp21
3Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp16
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard14
6Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman13
7George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard12
8Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team10
9Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin Sharp10
10Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka9
11Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard9
12Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard9
13Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
14Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp7
16Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
17Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
18Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
19Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
20Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
21Philip Deignan (Ire) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
22Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
23Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team3
24Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
25Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda2
26Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
28Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
29Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
30James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin Sharp19:56:14
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:34
3Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:40
4Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:16:37
5Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Bontrager Cycling Team0:21:56
6Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:24:40
7Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:10
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
9Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:25:50
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:33:06
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:34:46
12Damian Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:35:03
13Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:36:51
14Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:39:41

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack Leopard Trek59:39:53
2UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:03:57
3BMC Racing Team0:04:29
4Team Garmin Sharp0:15:31
5Jamis-Hagens Berman0:18:12
6Champion System Pro Cycling0:24:47
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:33:50
8Bontrager Cycling Team0:56:05
95-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing0:56:26
10Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:56:44
11Funvic Brasilinvest0:59:48
12Cannondale Pro Cycling1:03:56
13Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:09:12
14Orica GreenEdge1:10:15
15MTN-Qhubeka1:16:19
16Hincapie Sportswear Development1:17:23

 

