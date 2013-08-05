Trending

Tour of Utah past winners

2006-2012

2012Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
2011Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
2010Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
2009Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Rock Racing
2008Jeff Louder (USA) BMC
2007Not held
2006Scott Moninger (USA) Health Net p/b Maxxis

