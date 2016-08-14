Trending

Sam Chrome wins 2016 Tour of the Great South Coast

Robert Stannard wins final stage

Sam Chrome celebrates his Tour of the Great South Coast victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Stannard (Aus) mobius Future Racing1:07:02
2Scott Sunderland (Aus) Inform Racing
3Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
4Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
5Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / Maap
6Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing
7Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
8Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
9Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
10Russell Gill (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports12:04:34
2Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:11
3Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:18
4Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS0:00:20
5Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:31
6Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling0:00:34
7Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing0:00:39
8Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing0:00:44
9Robert Stannard (Aus) mobius Future Racing0:00:45
10Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team

