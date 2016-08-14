Sam Chrome wins 2016 Tour of the Great South Coast
Robert Stannard wins final stage
Stage 7: Portland -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Stannard (Aus) mobius Future Racing
|1:07:02
|2
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Inform Racing
|3
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|4
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / Maap
|6
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing
|7
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|9
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
|10
|Russell Gill (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|12:04:34
|2
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
|0:00:11
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:00:18
|4
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
|0:00:20
|5
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil
|0:00:31
|6
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|0:00:34
|7
|Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|0:00:39
|8
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing
|0:00:44
|9
|Robert Stannard (Aus) mobius Future Racing
|0:00:45
|10
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
