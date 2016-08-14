Trending

Nicholas Kergozou wins stage 6

Sam Chrome in yellow with one stage to come

Nicholas Kergozou (mobius Future Racing) wins stage 6

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) mobius Future Racing3:01:04
2Robert Stannard (Aus) mobius Future Racing
3Sam Phipps (Aus) GPM Stulz
4Scott Sunderland (Aus) Inform Racing
5Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing
6Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
7Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / Maap
8Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
9Lachlan Holliday (Aus) SwissWellness Cycling Team
10Ethan Berends (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports10:57:32
2Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:11
3Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:18
4Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:27
5Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling0:00:30
6Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing0:00:35
7Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS0:00:36
8Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team0:00:41
9Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing0:00:44
10Peter Livingstone (Aus) mobius Future Racing

