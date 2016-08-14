Nicholas Kergozou wins stage 6
Sam Chrome in yellow with one stage to come
Stage 6: Cape Bridgewater -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) mobius Future Racing
|3:01:04
|2
|Robert Stannard (Aus) mobius Future Racing
|3
|Sam Phipps (Aus) GPM Stulz
|4
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Inform Racing
|5
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|7
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / Maap
|8
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|9
|Lachlan Holliday (Aus) SwissWellness Cycling Team
|10
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|10:57:32
|2
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
|0:00:11
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:00:18
|4
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil
|0:00:27
|5
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|0:00:30
|6
|Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|0:00:35
|7
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
|0:00:36
|8
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|9
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing
|0:00:44
|10
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) mobius Future Racing
