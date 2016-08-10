Sam Chrome wins stage 2 of Tour of the Great South Coast
Avanti IsoWhey Sports rider moves into overall race lead
Stage 2: Mount Gambier - Blue Lake -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|1:34:04
|2
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter MAAP
|3
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil
|0:00:06
|4
|Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|0:00:18
|5
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
|0:00:19
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|7
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|8
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing
|9
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) mobius Future Racing
|10
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|2:21:09
|2
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter MAAP
|0:00:15
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:00:19
|4
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
|0:00:23
|5
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil
|0:00:25
|6
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|0:00:29
|7
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
|0:00:35
|8
|Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|0:00:41
|9
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing
|0:00:42
|10
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
