Sam Chrome wins stage 2 of Tour of the Great South Coast

Avanti IsoWhey Sports rider moves into overall race lead

Brief Results

1Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports1:34:04
2Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter MAAP
3Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:06
4Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing0:00:18
5Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:19
6Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
7Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
8Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing
9Peter Livingstone (Aus) mobius Future Racing
10Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
1Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports2:21:09
2Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter MAAP0:00:15
3Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:19
4Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:23
5Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:25
6Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling0:00:29
7Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS0:00:35
8Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing0:00:41
9Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing0:00:42
10Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team

