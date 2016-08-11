Trending

Alex Porter takes out stage 3 at Tour of the Great South Coast

Sam Chrome holds onto race lead

Alexander Porter (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team3:15:36
2Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
3Samuel Lane (Aus) JML Racing0:00:02
4Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) mobius Future Racing0:01:25
5Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil0:04:36
6Russell Gill (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
7Tom Chapman (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
8Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
9Sean Whitfield (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
10Ryan Christensen (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport5:41:19
2Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State Of Matter / Maap0:00:12
3Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:19
4Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport0:00:21
5Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:27
6Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling0:00:31
7Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS0:00:37
8Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing0:00:43
9Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing0:00:44
10Peter Livingstone (Aus) mobius Future Racing

