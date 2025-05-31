Recommended reading

Chris Harper fights back from illness and relinquishes GC bid to win on Giro d'Italia's headline stage

By published

'To be able to turn it around and finish on such a positive note, I'm really happy,' says Jayco-AlUla rider after taking maiden Grand Tour stage victory

Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla) celebrates as he crosses the finish line as stage 20 winner at 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla) celebrates as he crosses the finish line as stage 20 winner at 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

Chris Harper (Jayco AlUla) may have had to discard the GC bid that he came to this Giro d'Italia to target, but the Australian will leave the race successful after winning the headline Colle delle Finestre stage on Saturday.

The Adelaide native started in Albania targeting a high overall finish, and was climbing up the top 20 until the mid-point of the race, but he had to let go of his GC hopes after illness left him on antibiotics in the second week.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.