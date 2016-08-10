Trending

Jesse Kerrison wins Tour of the Great South Coast opener

Pat Shaw takes leader's jersey into afternoon Mount Gambier - Blue Lake stage

Jesse Kerrison (State of Matter / Maap) celebrates winning stage 1

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / Maap0:47:28
2Scott Sunderland (Aus) Inform Racing
3Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
4Liam White (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
5Joshua Taylor (Aus) State of Matter / Maap
6Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
7Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
8Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
9Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
10Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team

General Classification After Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport0:47:15
2Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
3Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / Maap0:00:02
4Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:05
5Jason Lea (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport0:00:06
6Scott Sunderland (Aus) Inform Racing0:00:07
7Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport0:00:08
8Joshua Taylor (Aus) State of Matter / Maap0:00:10
9Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
10Chris Winn (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing0:00:11

