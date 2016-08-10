Jesse Kerrison wins Tour of the Great South Coast opener
Pat Shaw takes leader's jersey into afternoon Mount Gambier - Blue Lake stage
Stage 1: Mount Gambier Criterium -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / Maap
|0:47:28
|2
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Inform Racing
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|4
|Liam White (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|5
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) State of Matter / Maap
|6
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|7
|Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|8
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
|9
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|10
|Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:47:15
|2
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / Maap
|0:00:02
|4
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
|0:00:05
|5
|Jason Lea (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:00:06
|6
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Inform Racing
|0:00:07
|7
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:00:08
|8
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) State of Matter / Maap
|0:00:10
|9
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|10
|Chris Winn (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|0:00:11
