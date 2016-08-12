Jake Klajnblat wins Penola road race at Tour of the Great South Coast
Ben Hill moves into overall race lead
Stage 5: Penola - Casterton
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Klajnblat (Aus) JML Racing
|1:19:13
|2
|Liam Nolan (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|3
|Nicholas Reddish (NZl) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:00:06
|4
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) mobius Future Racing
|0:00:08
|5
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) InfInform Racing
|0:00:26
|6
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|7
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / Maap
|8
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) InfInform Racing
|9
|Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|10
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
|7:56:28
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:00:18
|3
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil
|0:00:21
|4
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|0:00:27
|5
|Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|0:00:30
|6
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
|0:00:35
|7
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) InfInform Racing
|0:00:36
|8
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|9
|Jake Klajnblat (Aus) JML Racing
|10
|Jason Lea (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:00:51
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy