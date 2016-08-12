Trending

Jake Klajnblat wins Penola road race at Tour of the Great South Coast

Ben Hill moves into overall race lead

Jake Klajnblat (JML Racing) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Klajnblat (Aus) JML Racing1:19:13
2Liam Nolan (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
3Nicholas Reddish (NZl) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:00:06
4Aden Reynolds (Aus) mobius Future Racing0:00:08
5Scott Sunderland (Aus) InfInform Racing0:00:26
6Sean Whitfield (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
7Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / Maap
8Cameron Bayly (Aus) InfInform Racing
9Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
10Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil7:56:28
2Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport0:00:18
3Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:21
4Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling0:00:27
5Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing0:00:30
6Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS0:00:35
7Cameron Bayly (Aus) InfInform Racing0:00:36
8Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team0:00:44
9Jake Klajnblat (Aus) JML Racing
10Jason Lea (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport0:00:51

