Harry Carpenter wins stage 4 of Tour of the Great South Coast
Sam Chrome remains overall race leader
Stage 4: Penola Criterium -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|0:55:22
|2
|James Fouché (NZl) mobius Future Racing
|3
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Inform Racing
|0:00:08
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|5
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
|6
|Russell Gill (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|7
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|8
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing
|9
|Jordan Stannus (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|10
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|6:36:49
|2
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / Maap
|0:00:12
|3
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
|0:00:18
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:00:21
|5
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil
|0:00:27
|6
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|0:00:30
|7
|Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|0:00:35
|8
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
|0:00:36
|9
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|10
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing
