Trending

Harry Carpenter wins stage 4 of Tour of the Great South Coast

Sam Chrome remains overall race leader

Harry Carpenter (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)

Harry Carpenter (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team0:55:22
2James Fouché (NZl) mobius Future Racing
3Scott Sunderland (Aus) Inform Racing0:00:08
4Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
5Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil
6Russell Gill (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
7Sean Whitfield (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
8Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing
9Jordan Stannus (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
10Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports6:36:49
2Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / Maap0:00:12
3Benjamin Hill (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:18
4Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:21
5Nathan Elliott (Aus) Lakes Oil0:00:27
6Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling0:00:30
7Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing0:00:35
8Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS0:00:36
9Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team0:00:44
10Cameron Bayly (Aus) Inform Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews