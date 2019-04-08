Image 1 of 40 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates the win (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 2 of 40 Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 40 Mikel Landa (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 40 Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 40 Ion Izagirre (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 40 Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 40 A bike change for Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) during stage 1 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 40 Tough times fro Jumbo-Visma during the stage 1 time trial at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 40 Omar Fraile (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 40 Omar Fraile (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 40 Colombian time trial champion Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 40 George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) had trouble near the top of the 30 per cent climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 40 Maximilian Shachmann en route to winning the opening time trial at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 40 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the Pais Vasco time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 40 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 40 Time trial world champion Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 40 Bora-Hansgrohe's Patrick Konrd (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 40 Marc Hirschi rides past Dean Olivier during stage 1 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 40 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium after winning stage 1 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 40 A bike change for Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) during stage 1 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 40 Toms Skujins (Paris-Roubaix) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 40 Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 40 Alex Howes (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 40 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 40 Omar Fraile (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 40 Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 40 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 40 Rojan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 40 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 40 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in polka dots after stage 1 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 40 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in yellow after stage 1 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 40 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora - Hansgrohe) en route to winning stage 1 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 40 Julain Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 40 Dani Martinez (EF Education First) rode to second on the opening stage at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 40 Adam Yates (Mitchelton - Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 40 Christopher Hamilton (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 40 Colombian time trial champion Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took out the win on the opening stage of the Itzulia Basque Country, putting in a dominant performance in the 11.3km time trial.

The German topped Dani Martinez (EF Education First) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) by nine and 10 seconds, respectively, and sets his Bora-Hansgrohe squad up for a promising week of racing.

The victory follows a stage in the Volta a Catalunya and a win in the GP Industria & Artigianato so far this season.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s my third victory this year," Schachmann said. "At many time trials I’ve been in front, and I’ve never won. It’s a special victory for me. It was a very hard time trial. I don’t know how I did it. There were a lot of strong guys like Kwiatkowski. I’m speechless.”

The 2019 Itzulia Basque Country got under way with an 11.3km time trial in Zumarraga that was anything but straightforward. Punctuated by a short climb with gradients pushing up towards 30 per cent, the course was always going to be a test of pure strength and tactics, with riders choosing between remaining on their time trial bikes or switching to lighter, more nimble road machines.

A morning rain made the situation even more complex, with some riders struggling to keep grip on their rear tyres as they navigated the steepest ramp just before the crest. A few tricky turns on the descent and wet roads also added a fine balance between speed and caution.

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), one of the top climbers in the world, lost power at the top and fell over, despite having switched to a road bike.

But those who had the right combination of physical qualities and timing surged to the top of the classification. Schachmann set the first outstanding time with 17:10, moving ahead of teammate Patrick Konrad. Schachmann’s choice to remain on his time trial bike and save the transfer time seemed to pay off.

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was among those on damp roads and came through 30 seconds slower than the German.

The late starters enjoyed drier roads, with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) making easy work of the climb, having already shown his prowess at Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, but still ceded 12 seconds to Schachmann.

Other quality riders like Martinez, Kwiatkowski and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) were unable to touch the German’s time, but with plenty of climbing ahead and the top riders separated by 20 seconds, the general classification is still plenty close enough.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:10 2 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 0:00:09 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:10 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:16 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:19 7 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:24 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:30 10 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:00:31 11 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:00:34 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:37 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 17 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 18 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43 19 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:46 20 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 22 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 23 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:00:48 24 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 25 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:50 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:51 27 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:53 28 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:54 29 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 31 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:00:55 33 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:56 34 Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 35 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:57 36 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:58 37 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:00 39 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:01 40 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:03 41 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 42 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 43 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:05 44 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:06 45 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 46 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:08 47 Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 49 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:10 50 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 52 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 53 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 54 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:12 55 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:13 56 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:14 58 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 59 Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 60 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 61 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 62 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:16 63 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 65 Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon 66 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:18 67 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 68 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 69 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:01:22 70 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:24 71 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 72 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:01:26 73 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:01:27 74 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 75 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 76 Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:29 77 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 79 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 80 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 81 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 82 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 83 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 84 Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 85 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:33 86 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 87 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 89 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 90 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:34 91 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 92 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:36 93 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 94 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37 95 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:38 96 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 97 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:39 98 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40 99 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 100 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:01:41 102 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 103 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43 105 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:44 106 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:45 107 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:01:46 108 Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 109 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 110 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:01:48 111 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:01:50 112 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 113 Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 114 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:51 115 Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:01:52 116 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:54 117 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 118 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 119 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:55 120 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:57 121 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:58 122 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:02 123 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:06 124 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 125 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH 127 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:07 128 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 129 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:14 131 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:16 132 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:17 133 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 134 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Burgos-BH 135 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 136 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:20 137 Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH 138 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:21 139 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:23 140 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:24 141 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:26 142 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:27 143 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:28 144 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 145 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:33 146 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:34 147 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:35 148 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:37 149 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:38 150 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:02:40 151 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 152 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:43 153 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:45 154 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:02:55 155 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH 0:03:00 156 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:03:08 157 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:09 158 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:14 159 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:15 160 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:54 161 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:58