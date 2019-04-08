Trending

Itzulia Basque Country: Schachmann wins stage 1

Martinez is second, Kwiatkowski third

Image 1 of 40

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates the win

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates the win
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 40

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 40

Mikel Landa (Movistar Team)

Mikel Landa (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 40

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 40

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 40

Ion Izagirre (Astana Pro Team)

Ion Izagirre (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 40

Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates)

Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 40

A bike change for Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) during stage 1 at Pais Vasco

A bike change for Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) during stage 1 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 40

Tough times fro Jumbo-Visma during the stage 1 time trial at Pais Vasco

Tough times fro Jumbo-Visma during the stage 1 time trial at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 40

Omar Fraile (Astana Pro Team)

Omar Fraile (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 40

Omar Fraile (Astana Pro Team)

Omar Fraile (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 40

Colombian time trial champion Daniel Martinez (EF Education First)

Colombian time trial champion Daniel Martinez (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 40

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) had trouble near the top of the 30 per cent climb

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) had trouble near the top of the 30 per cent climb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 40

Maximilian Shachmann en route to winning the opening time trial at Pais Vasco

Maximilian Shachmann en route to winning the opening time trial at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 40

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the Pais Vasco time trial

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the Pais Vasco time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 40

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 40

Time trial world champion Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida)

Time trial world champion Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 40

Bora-Hansgrohe's Patrick Konrd

Bora-Hansgrohe's Patrick Konrd
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 40

Marc Hirschi rides past Dean Olivier during stage 1 at Pais Vasco

Marc Hirschi rides past Dean Olivier during stage 1 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 40

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium after winning stage 1 at Pais Vasco

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium after winning stage 1 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 40

A bike change for Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) during stage 1 at Pais Vasco

A bike change for Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) during stage 1 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 40

Toms Skujins (Paris-Roubaix)

Toms Skujins (Paris-Roubaix)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 40

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo)

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 40

Alex Howes (EF Education First)

Alex Howes (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 40

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma)

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 40

Omar Fraile (Astana)

Omar Fraile (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 40

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 40

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 40

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 40

Rojan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida)

Rojan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 40

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 40

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in polka dots after stage 1 at Pais Vasco

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in polka dots after stage 1 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 40

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in yellow after stage 1 at Pais Vasco

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in yellow after stage 1 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 40

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora - Hansgrohe) en route to winning stage 1 at Pais Vasco

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora - Hansgrohe) en route to winning stage 1 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 40

Julain Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Julain Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 40

Dani Martinez (EF Education First) rode to second on the opening stage at Pais Vasco

Dani Martinez (EF Education First) rode to second on the opening stage at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 40

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 40

Adam Yates (Mitchelton - Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton - Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 40

Christopher Hamilton (Team Sunweb)

Christopher Hamilton (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 40

Colombian time trial champion Daniel Martinez (EF Education First)

Colombian time trial champion Daniel Martinez (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took out the win on the opening stage of the Itzulia Basque Country, putting in a dominant performance in the 11.3km time trial.

The German topped Dani Martinez (EF Education First) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) by nine and 10 seconds, respectively, and sets his Bora-Hansgrohe squad up for a promising week of racing.

The victory follows a stage in the Volta a Catalunya and a win in the GP Industria & Artigianato so far this season.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s my third victory this year," Schachmann said. "At many time trials I’ve been in front, and I’ve never won. It’s a special victory for me. It was a very hard time trial. I don’t know how I did it. There were a lot of strong guys like Kwiatkowski. I’m speechless.”

The 2019 Itzulia Basque Country got under way with an 11.3km time trial in Zumarraga that was anything but straightforward. Punctuated by a short climb with gradients pushing up towards 30 per cent, the course was always going to be a test of pure strength and tactics, with riders choosing between remaining on their time trial bikes or switching to lighter, more nimble road machines.

A morning rain made the situation even more complex, with some riders struggling to keep grip on their rear tyres as they navigated the steepest ramp just before the crest. A few tricky turns on the descent and wet roads also added a fine balance between speed and caution.

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), one of the top climbers in the world, lost power at the top and fell over, despite having switched to a road bike.

But those who had the right combination of physical qualities and timing surged to the top of the classification. Schachmann set the first outstanding time with 17:10, moving ahead of teammate Patrick Konrad. Schachmann’s choice to remain on his time trial bike and save the transfer time seemed to pay off.

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was among those on damp roads and came through 30 seconds slower than the German.

The late starters enjoyed drier roads, with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) making easy work of the climb, having already shown his prowess at Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, but still ceded 12 seconds to Schachmann.

Other quality riders like Martinez, Kwiatkowski and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) were unable to touch the German’s time, but with plenty of climbing ahead and the top riders separated by 20 seconds, the general classification is still plenty close enough.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:10
2Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First0:00:09
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:10
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:12
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:16
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:19
7Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
8Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:24
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:30
10Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:31
11Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
13Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:00:34
14Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:35
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:37
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
17Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
18Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:43
19Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:46
20Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
22Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:00:48
24Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
25Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:50
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:51
27Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:53
28Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:00:54
29Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
30Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
31Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:00:55
33Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:56
34Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
35Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:57
36George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:58
37Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
38Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:00
39Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:01:01
40Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:03
41David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
42Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
43Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:05
44José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:06
45Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:08
47Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team
48Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
49Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:10
50Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
52Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
53Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
54David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:12
55Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:13
56Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:14
58Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
59Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
60Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
61Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
62Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:16
63Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
65Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
66Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:18
67Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
68Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
69Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:01:22
70Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:24
71Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
72Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:01:26
73Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:01:27
74Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
75Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
76Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:29
77Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
78Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
79Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
80Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
81Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:32
82Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
83Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
84Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
85Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:33
86Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
87Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
89Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
90Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:34
91Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
92Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:36
93Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
94Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:01:37
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:01:38
96Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
97Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:01:39
98José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
99Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
100Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:01:41
102Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
103Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
104Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:43
105Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:44
106Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:45
107Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:01:46
108Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
109Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
110Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:01:48
111Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:01:50
112Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
113Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
114Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:51
115Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:52
116Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:54
117Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
118Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
119Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:55
120Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:57
121Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:58
122Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:02
123Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:06
124Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
125Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH
127Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:07
128Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
129Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:14
131Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:16
132Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:17
133Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
134Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Burgos-BH
135Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
136Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:20
137Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH
138Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:21
139Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:23
140Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:24
141Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:26
142Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:27
143Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:28
144Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
145Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:02:33
146Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:34
147Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:35
148Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:37
149Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:02:38
150Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:02:40
151David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:43
153Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:45
154Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:02:55
155Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH0:03:00
156Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:03:08
157Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:09
158Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:03:14
159Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:15
160Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:03:54
161Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:05:58

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:10
2Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First0:00:09
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:10
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:12
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:16
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:19
7Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
8Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:24
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:30
10Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:31
11Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
13Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:00:34
14Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:35
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:37
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
17Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
18Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:43
19Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:46
20Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
22Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:00:48
24Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
25Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:50
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:51
27Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:53
28Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:00:54
29Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
30Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
31Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:00:55
33Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:56
34Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
35Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:57
36George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:58
37Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
38Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:00
39Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:01:01
40Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:03
41David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
42Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
43Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:05
44José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:06
45Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:08
47Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team
48Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
49Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:10
50Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
52Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
53Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
54David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:12
55Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:13
56Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:14
58Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
59Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
60Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
61Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
62Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:16
63Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
65Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
66Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:18
67Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
68Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
69Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:01:22
70Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:24
71Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
72Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:01:26
73Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:01:27
74Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
75Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
76Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:29
77Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
78Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
79Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
80Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
81Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:32
82Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
83Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
84Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
85Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:33
86Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
87Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
89Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
90Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:34
91Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
92Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:36
93Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
94Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:01:37
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:01:38
96Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
97Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:01:39
98José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
99Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
100Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:01:41
102Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
103Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
104Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:43
105Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:44
106Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:45
107Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:01:46
108Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
109Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
110Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:01:48
111Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:01:50
112Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
113Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
114Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:51
115Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:52
116Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:54
117Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
118Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
119Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:55
120Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:57
121Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:58
122Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:02
123Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:06
124Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
125Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH
127Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:07
128Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
129Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:14
131Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:16
132Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:17
133Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
134Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Burgos-BH
135Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
136Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:20
137Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH
138Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:21
139Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:23
140Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:24
141Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:26
142Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:27
143Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:28
144Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
145Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:02:33
146Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:34
147Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:35
148Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:37
149Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:02:38
150Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:02:40
151David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:43
153Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:45
154Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:02:55
155Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH0:03:00
156Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:03:08
157Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:09
158Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:03:14
159Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:15
160Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:03:54
161Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:05:58

