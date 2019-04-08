Itzulia Basque Country: Schachmann wins stage 1
Martinez is second, Kwiatkowski third
Stage 1: Zumarraga - Zumarraga
Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took out the win on the opening stage of the Itzulia Basque Country, putting in a dominant performance in the 11.3km time trial.
The German topped Dani Martinez (EF Education First) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) by nine and 10 seconds, respectively, and sets his Bora-Hansgrohe squad up for a promising week of racing.
The victory follows a stage in the Volta a Catalunya and a win in the GP Industria & Artigianato so far this season.
“I don’t know what to say. It’s my third victory this year," Schachmann said. "At many time trials I’ve been in front, and I’ve never won. It’s a special victory for me. It was a very hard time trial. I don’t know how I did it. There were a lot of strong guys like Kwiatkowski. I’m speechless.”
The 2019 Itzulia Basque Country got under way with an 11.3km time trial in Zumarraga that was anything but straightforward. Punctuated by a short climb with gradients pushing up towards 30 per cent, the course was always going to be a test of pure strength and tactics, with riders choosing between remaining on their time trial bikes or switching to lighter, more nimble road machines.
A morning rain made the situation even more complex, with some riders struggling to keep grip on their rear tyres as they navigated the steepest ramp just before the crest. A few tricky turns on the descent and wet roads also added a fine balance between speed and caution.
George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), one of the top climbers in the world, lost power at the top and fell over, despite having switched to a road bike.
But those who had the right combination of physical qualities and timing surged to the top of the classification. Schachmann set the first outstanding time with 17:10, moving ahead of teammate Patrick Konrad. Schachmann’s choice to remain on his time trial bike and save the transfer time seemed to pay off.
Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was among those on damp roads and came through 30 seconds slower than the German.
The late starters enjoyed drier roads, with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) making easy work of the climb, having already shown his prowess at Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, but still ceded 12 seconds to Schachmann.
Other quality riders like Martinez, Kwiatkowski and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) were unable to touch the German’s time, but with plenty of climbing ahead and the top riders separated by 20 seconds, the general classification is still plenty close enough.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:10
|2
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:09
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:12
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:16
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:19
|7
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|8
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:24
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|10
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:31
|11
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:34
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:37
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|17
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|18
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:43
|19
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:46
|20
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|22
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:00:48
|24
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|25
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:51
|27
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|28
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:54
|29
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|31
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:00:55
|33
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:56
|34
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|35
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:57
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:58
|37
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:00
|39
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:01
|40
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:03
|41
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|42
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|43
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:05
|44
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|45
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|46
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:08
|47
|Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|49
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:10
|50
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|52
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|53
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:12
|55
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:13
|56
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:14
|58
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|59
|Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|60
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|62
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:16
|63
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|65
|Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
|66
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:18
|67
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|68
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
|69
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:22
|70
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:24
|71
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|72
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:01:26
|73
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:27
|74
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|75
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|76
|Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:29
|77
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|80
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|81
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|82
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|83
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|84
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|85
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:33
|86
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|87
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|91
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|92
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:36
|93
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|94
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:37
|95
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:38
|96
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|97
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|98
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|99
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|100
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:01:41
|102
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|103
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:43
|105
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:44
|106
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:45
|107
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:01:46
|108
|Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|109
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|110
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:48
|111
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:50
|112
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|114
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:51
|115
|Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:52
|116
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:54
|117
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|118
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:55
|120
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:57
|121
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:58
|122
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:02
|123
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|124
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|125
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH
|127
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:07
|128
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|129
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:14
|131
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:16
|132
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:17
|133
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|134
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|135
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|136
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:20
|137
|Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH
|138
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:21
|139
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:23
|140
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:24
|141
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:26
|142
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:27
|143
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:28
|144
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|145
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:33
|146
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:34
|147
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:35
|148
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:37
|149
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:38
|150
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:02:40
|151
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|152
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:43
|153
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:45
|154
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:02:55
|155
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
|0:03:00
|156
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:03:08
|157
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:09
|158
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:14
|159
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:15
|160
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:54
|161
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:58
