Image 1 of 23 Ion Izagirre celebrates on the podium with his daughter (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 The final podium: Ion Izagirre, Dan Martin and Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 Adam Yates took the mountain classification victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 23 The blue young rider's jersey for Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 23 Fuglsang drives the elite break in service of team leader Ion Izagirre (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 23 Another shot of the late break group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 23 Ion Izagirre grins, knowing he's taken the overall win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 23 Adam Yates celebrates his victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 23 Dan Martin and Ion Izagirre in the late break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 23 Adam Yates pops the champagne for the fourth time this season (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 23 Adam Yates with a fistpump as he crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 23 Gregor Mühlberger drives the chase in service of Emanuel Buchmann (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 23 Gorka Izagirre (L) congratulates brother Ion after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 23 The peloton loom ominously down the road from the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 23 The main break of the day, featuring Lawson Craddock among others (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 23 Damien Howson leads the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 23 The day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 23 Across a bridge for the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 23 Jakob Fuglsang and Adam Yates in the GC attack group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 23 The elite attacking group late in the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 23 The late attack emerges from the shadows (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 23 Lawson Craddock attacks the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 23 The jersey holders at the stage start (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ion Izagirre (Astana) claimed overall victory at the Tour of the Basque Country after he placed fourth behind stage winner Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on a breathless final leg around Eibar.

Overnight leader Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was distanced on the category 1 ascent of Azurki by a five-man group featuring Izagirre, Yates, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Dan Martin and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Although there were more than 65km to go, this move had the firepower to hold off a disorganised chase, where Buchmann had to shoulder the bulk of the pace-making on the remaining climbs.

Up front, Martin tried to distance Izagirre on the final classified ascent of Asensio, but was unable to break the Astana man's resistance. On the run-in to the finish, Yates took advantage of a short, unclassified ascent with 3km to go to punch his way clear, and he held off his fellow escapees by one second to claim the honours.

Martin won the sprint for second ahead of Fuglsang to secure second place overall, 29 seconds down on Izagirre. Fuglsang originally looked to have claimed the third step of the podium, 36 seconds down on his teammate, but the placing eventually passed to Buchmann after the commissaires amended his finishing time on the stage after he was misdirected in the final kilometre.

Buchmann had gallantly cut his deficit back in the closing kilometres and was poised to rescue a podium place only for his group to be sent down the deviation for race vehicles in the closing kilometre. Although the German quickly got back on track, he came home 1:36 down on Yates, which initally relegated him to 4th overall, 43 seconds down on Izagirre, and just 7 seconds shy of the podium.

Almost an hour after the finish, the results sheet was revised to place Buchmann third overall, 31 seconds down on Izagirre.

"Yesterday Buchmann went up the road and we knew today was the last chance to win," Adam Yates said afterwards. "I think Astana had the right idea, they wanted to win on the GC. It was around 60-65 kilometres to go and the pace was super hard but luckily I had some teammates there to really push the pace. From there, the five of us worked well and in the final there I attacked in the final three or four kilometres and managed to win."

How it unfolded

At just 118km in length and with six categorised climbs on the agenda, Saturday's final leg of the Tour of the Basque Country lent itself to attacking racing, and so it proved. After snatching the yellow jersey with a solo stage victory on Friday, Buchmann looked well-placed to defend his buffer here, but he knew the Astana squad of Izagirre and Fuglsang were always likely to launch a concerted offensive.

There was a blistering pace on the three opening category 3 climbs, where an 18-man move managed to forge clear, with Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) leading over the summit of each ascent. Come the category 1 climb of Azurki, however, the Astana and Mitchelton-Scott-led peloton was almost upon them, and the GC contenders soon came to the fore.

The efforts of Astana and Mitchelton-Scott had already splintered the peloton into shards on the ascent when Jakob Fuglsang took it upon himself to go on the offensive with 65km remaining, and his teammate Izagirre soon bridged across to him. Buchmann, who had already lost his teammate Max Schachmann and Patrick Konrad, tried to lead the chase, but the German was unable to close the gap, and unable to follow, too, when Yates, Martin, and Pogacar clipped across to the Astana tandem.

At the top of the climb, Martin, Yates, Pogacar, Izagirre, and Fuglsang had a lead of 25 seconds on Buchmann, who initially tried to chase doggedly in the valley that followed, before eventually opting to sit up and wait for a larger group that contained his teammates Schachmann and Konrad.

With 50km to go, the Buchmann group trailed the leaders by a minute, and the virtual overall lead passed to Izagirre, who never once looked like passing up the opportunity to win his home race. The quintet remained in the lead over the ascents of Karakate and Asensio, while Buchmann's deficit gradually edged out towards two minutes, despite eventually receiving some aid from Mikel Landa and Movistar.

By then, the battle for overall victory was between Izagirre and Dan Martin, who gamely tried to drop the Basque on the final haul up Asensio. Although the Irishman briefly managed to slip clear over the top of the ascent, he was pegged back on the drop towards Eibar.

The short, unclassified climb near the finish, meanwhile, leant itself to the explosive talent of Yates, and the Briton duly punched his way clear to claim his third win of the year and seal 5th place overall in the process. "It was a crazy day, just like yesterday the pace was super high all day," he said.

It has been, by any metric, a fast start to the 2019 season, with Astana among the teams setting the brisk tempo. Izagirre's Tour of the Basque Country triumph was the team's 22nd win of the year, and his third, after overall victory at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and a stage win at Paris-Nice.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott 2:59:46 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:07 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:24 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 11 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 12 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 14 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott 15 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:02:27 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 19 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:02:30 20 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 21 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:33 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:41 27 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 28 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 29 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:45 30 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 31 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 33 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:47 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 35 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky 36 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 37 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin 38 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 39 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:08:53 40 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:55 41 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo 45 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:11:18 46 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:12:05 47 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:12:29 48 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:12:31 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale 50 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:14:38 51 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 52 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 53 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data 56 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 57 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 58 José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin 59 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 60 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 61 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 62 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 63 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 64 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First 65 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma 66 G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:17:00 67 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:17:03 68 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - BH 69 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data 70 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data 72 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain - Merida 73 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 74 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 75 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma 76 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 77 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida 78 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale 79 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 80 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 81 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain - Merida 82 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 83 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 84 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 85 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 86 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 87 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 88 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 89 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 90 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 91 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:17:11 92 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:17:13 93 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:17:15 94 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:17:32 OTL Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin OTL Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin OTL Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates OTL Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team OTL Benjamin King (USA) Team Dimension Data OTL Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data OTL Markel Irizar Aramburu (Spa) Trek - Segafredo OTL Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits OTL Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits OTL Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits OTL Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits OTL Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias OTL Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH OTL Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos - BH DNS Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton - Scott DNF Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team DNF Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team DNF Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe DNF Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Katusha Alpecin DNF Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky DNF Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton - Scott DNF Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First DNF Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First DNF Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data DNF Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma DNF Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma

Stage 6 points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott 27 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 25 3 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 5 Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 10 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 8 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 7 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 6 11 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick Step 5 12 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 4 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 3 14 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott 2 15 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 1

Stage 6 mountain classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott 26 pts 2 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 4 Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 10 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 7 7 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 3 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 9 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 2 10 G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 2 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Stage 6 youth classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:59:53 2 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:01:17 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick Step 6 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:02:20 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:26 9 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:08:34 10 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:38 11 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 12 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 13 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:08:40 14 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:11:58 15 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:12:24 16 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:14:31 17 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data 19 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 20 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 21 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 22 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 23 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First 24 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - BH 0:16:56 25 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 26 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 27 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma 28 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 29 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 30 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 31 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 33 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:17:04 34 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:17:08 OTL Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon Team OTL Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin OTL Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step OTL Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates OTL Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe DNF Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First DNF Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data

Final general classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19:24:09 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:29 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:31 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:51 6 Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:36 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:56 8 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott 0:03:13 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:29 10 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:44 11 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:04:15 12 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:05:25 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:02 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:15 15 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:06:43 16 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:06:45 17 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:07:06 18 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:09:03 19 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:43 20 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First 0:15:56 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 0:16:43 22 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:18:51 23 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:32 24 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida 0:21:25 25 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:22:53 26 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:23:07 27 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:23:45 28 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:25:01 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:25:32 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:30:20 31 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:30:25 32 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:30:30 33 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:57 34 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:31:04 35 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:31:59 36 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:32:55 37 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:34 38 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:34:44 39 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo 0:35:37 40 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:35:43 41 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:36:40 42 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data 0:36:56 43 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:37:30 44 G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:38:16 45 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:38:24 46 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:40:46 47 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:41:01 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:42:26 49 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:43:32 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:33 51 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:44:12 52 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:44:20 53 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:46:17 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:47:20 55 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:47:47 56 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:47:56 57 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain - Merida 0:48:56 58 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:49:07 59 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:49:08 60 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:50:07 61 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:51:30 62 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:51:45 63 José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:52:31 64 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:52:36 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data 0:53:09 66 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:14 67 Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:53:24 68 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:53:25 69 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:53:45 70 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:55:29 71 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:56:29 72 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:56:37 73 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:57:00 74 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:32 75 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:58:19 76 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:59:23 77 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data 0:59:27 78 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:59:34 79 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma 1:00:11 80 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 1:00:35 81 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1:00:42 82 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:01:36 83 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain - Merida 1:01:43 84 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 1:02:09 85 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 1:03:01 86 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 1:03:25 87 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 1:04:50 88 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:05:31 89 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1:06:12 90 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 1:06:13 91 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 1:07:13 92 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:07:23 93 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 1:08:21 94 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 1:11:06 95 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma 1:12:01 96 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - BH 1:15:14

Final points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 96 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott 78 3 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 76 4 Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 54 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 50 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 40 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 39 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 35 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team 27 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 27 11 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 12 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 26 13 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First 23 14 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 22 15 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 22 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 17 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 18 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 14 19 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 14 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida 11 21 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 7 22 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 7 23 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 7 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 6 26 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain - Merida 6 27 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 28 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 5 29 G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 5 30 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott 4 31 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 4 32 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 33 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 34 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 3 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma 3 36 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 2 37 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo 2 38 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data 2 39 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 2 40 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 2 41 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - BH 2 42 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Final mountain classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott 34 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 30 3 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 15 6 Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 7 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 13 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 12 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 12 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 8 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team 7 13 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 6 14 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 15 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 3 16 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First 3 17 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 3 19 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 2 20 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 2 21 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 2 22 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 2 23 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 2 24 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo 2 25 G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 2 26 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 27 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 1 28 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1

Final youth classification