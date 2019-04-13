Trending

Ion Izagirre wins the Tour of the Basque Country

Adam Yates lands final stage in Eibar

Image 1 of 23

Ion Izagirre celebrates on the podium with his daughter

Ion Izagirre celebrates on the podium with his daughter
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 23

The final podium: Ion Izagirre, Dan Martin and Jakob Fuglsang

The final podium: Ion Izagirre, Dan Martin and Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 23

Adam Yates took the mountain classification victory

Adam Yates took the mountain classification victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 23

The blue young rider's jersey for Tadej Pogacar

The blue young rider's jersey for Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 23

Fuglsang drives the elite break in service of team leader Ion Izagirre

Fuglsang drives the elite break in service of team leader Ion Izagirre
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 23

Another shot of the late break group

Another shot of the late break group
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 23

Ion Izagirre grins, knowing he's taken the overall win

Ion Izagirre grins, knowing he's taken the overall win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 23

Adam Yates celebrates his victory

Adam Yates celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 23

Dan Martin and Ion Izagirre in the late break

Dan Martin and Ion Izagirre in the late break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 23

Adam Yates pops the champagne for the fourth time this season

Adam Yates pops the champagne for the fourth time this season
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 23

Adam Yates with a fistpump as he crosses the line

Adam Yates with a fistpump as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 23

Gregor Mühlberger drives the chase in service of Emanuel Buchmann

Gregor Mühlberger drives the chase in service of Emanuel Buchmann
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 23

Gorka Izagirre (L) congratulates brother Ion after the stage

Gorka Izagirre (L) congratulates brother Ion after the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 23

The peloton loom ominously down the road from the break

The peloton loom ominously down the road from the break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 23

The main break of the day, featuring Lawson Craddock among others

The main break of the day, featuring Lawson Craddock among others
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 23

Damien Howson leads the break

Damien Howson leads the break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 23

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 23

Across a bridge for the break

Across a bridge for the break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 23

Jakob Fuglsang and Adam Yates in the GC attack group

Jakob Fuglsang and Adam Yates in the GC attack group
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 23

The elite attacking group late in the stage

The elite attacking group late in the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 23

The late attack emerges from the shadows

The late attack emerges from the shadows
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 23

Lawson Craddock attacks the break

Lawson Craddock attacks the break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 23

The jersey holders at the stage start

The jersey holders at the stage start
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ion Izagirre (Astana) claimed overall victory at the Tour of the Basque Country after he placed fourth behind stage winner Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on a breathless final leg around Eibar.

Overnight leader Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was distanced on the category 1 ascent of Azurki by a five-man group featuring Izagirre, Yates, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Dan Martin and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Although there were more than 65km to go, this move had the firepower to hold off a disorganised chase, where Buchmann had to shoulder the bulk of the pace-making on the remaining climbs.

Up front, Martin tried to distance Izagirre on the final classified ascent of Asensio, but was unable to break the Astana man's resistance. On the run-in to the finish, Yates took advantage of a short, unclassified ascent with 3km to go to punch his way clear, and he held off his fellow escapees by one second to claim the honours.

Martin won the sprint for second ahead of Fuglsang to secure second place overall, 29 seconds down on Izagirre. Fuglsang originally looked to have claimed the third step of the podium, 36 seconds down on his teammate, but the placing eventually passed to Buchmann after the commissaires amended his finishing time on the stage after he was misdirected in the final kilometre.

Buchmann had gallantly cut his deficit back in the closing kilometres and was poised to rescue a podium place only for his group to be sent down the deviation for race vehicles in the closing kilometre. Although the German quickly got back on track, he came home 1:36 down on Yates, which initally relegated him to 4th overall, 43 seconds down on Izagirre, and just 7 seconds shy of the podium.

Almost an hour after the finish, the results sheet was revised to place Buchmann third overall, 31 seconds down on Izagirre.

"Yesterday Buchmann went up the road and we knew today was the last chance to win," Adam Yates said afterwards. "I think Astana had the right idea, they wanted to win on the GC. It was around 60-65 kilometres to go and the pace was super hard but luckily I had some teammates there to really push the pace. From there, the five of us worked well and in the final there I attacked in the final three or four kilometres and managed to win." 

How it unfolded

At just 118km in length and with six categorised climbs on the agenda, Saturday's final leg of the Tour of the Basque Country lent itself to attacking racing, and so it proved. After snatching the yellow jersey with a solo stage victory on Friday, Buchmann looked well-placed to defend his buffer here, but he knew the Astana squad of Izagirre and Fuglsang were always likely to launch a concerted offensive.

There was a blistering pace on the three opening category 3 climbs, where an 18-man move managed to forge clear, with Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) leading over the summit of each ascent. Come the category 1 climb of Azurki, however, the Astana and Mitchelton-Scott-led peloton was almost upon them, and the GC contenders soon came to the fore.

The efforts of Astana and Mitchelton-Scott had already splintered the peloton into shards on the ascent when Jakob Fuglsang took it upon himself to go on the offensive with 65km remaining, and his teammate Izagirre soon bridged across to him. Buchmann, who had already lost his teammate Max Schachmann and Patrick Konrad, tried to lead the chase, but the German was unable to close the gap, and unable to follow, too, when Yates, Martin, and Pogacar clipped across to the Astana tandem.

At the top of the climb, Martin, Yates, Pogacar, Izagirre, and Fuglsang had a lead of 25 seconds on Buchmann, who initially tried to chase doggedly in the valley that followed, before eventually opting to sit up and wait for a larger group that contained his teammates Schachmann and Konrad.

With 50km to go, the Buchmann group trailed the leaders by a minute, and the virtual overall lead passed to Izagirre, who never once looked like passing up the opportunity to win his home race. The quintet remained in the lead over the ascents of Karakate and Asensio, while Buchmann's deficit gradually edged out towards two minutes, despite eventually receiving some aid from Mikel Landa and Movistar.

By then, the battle for overall victory was between Izagirre and Dan Martin, who gamely tried to drop the Basque on the final haul up Asensio. Although the Irishman briefly managed to slip clear over the top of the ascent, he was pegged back on the drop towards Eibar.

The short, unclassified climb near the finish, meanwhile, leant itself to the explosive talent of Yates, and the Briton duly punched his way clear to claim his third win of the year and seal 5th place overall in the process. "It was a crazy day, just like yesterday the pace was super high all day," he said.

It has been, by any metric, a fast start to the 2019 season, with Astana among the teams setting the brisk tempo. Izagirre's Tour of the Basque Country triumph was the team's 22nd win of the year, and his third, after overall victory at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and a stage win at Paris-Nice.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott2:59:46
2Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:01
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
4Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
5Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:07
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:01:24
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
8Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
11Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
12Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
14Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott
15Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:02:27
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
19Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:02:30
20Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
21Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:03:33
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
25Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:41
27Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
28Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
29Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:45
30Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
31Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
33José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:47
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
35David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
36Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
37Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
38Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
39Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:08:53
40Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:08:55
41Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
42Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
45Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott0:11:18
46Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:12:05
47Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:12:29
48Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:12:31
49Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
50Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:14:38
51Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
52Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
53Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
54Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data
56Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
58José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
59Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
60Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
61Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
62Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
63Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
64Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
65George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma
66G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:17:00
67Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe0:17:03
68Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - BH
69Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data
70David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data
72Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
73Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
74Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
75Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
76Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
77Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida
78Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale
79Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
80Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
81Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
82Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
83Clément Chevrier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
84Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
85Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
86Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
87Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
88Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
89Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
90Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
91Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma0:17:11
92Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:17:13
93Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:17:15
94Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:17:32
OTLWillem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin
OTLDmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
OTLEdward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
OTLJonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
OTLBenjamin King (USA) Team Dimension Data
OTLJacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
OTLMarkel Irizar Aramburu (Spa) Trek - Segafredo
OTLJhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLJesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLFernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
OTLJetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH
OTLJesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos - BH
DNSTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton - Scott
DNFCarlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
DNFRuben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAntonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFWinner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
DNFGregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFPetr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMaxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFEnrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton - Scott
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFSean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
DNFAlex Howes (USA) EF Education First
DNFNicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma

Stage 6 points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott27pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates25
3Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team16
5Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo10
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First8
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ7
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott6
11Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick Step5
12Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma4
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe3
14Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott2
15Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ1

Stage 6 mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott26pts
2Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team14
4Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates12
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team10
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates7
7Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team3
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates2
9Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma2
10G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First2
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Stage 6 youth classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2:59:53
2Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:01:17
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick Step
6Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:02:20
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:03:26
9Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:08:34
10Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:38
11Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
12Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
13Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin0:08:40
14Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:11:58
15Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:12:24
16Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step0:14:31
17Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
18Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data
19Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
20Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
21Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
22Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
23Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
24Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - BH0:16:56
25David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
26Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
27Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
28Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
29Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
30Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
31Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
33Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma0:17:04
34Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:17:08
OTLJhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
OTLDmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
OTLRémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
OTLEdward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
OTLFernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFGregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFSean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
DNFNicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data

 

Final general classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team19:24:09
2Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:31
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott0:00:51
6Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:36
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:56
8Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott0:03:13
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe0:03:29
10Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:03:44
11Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:04:15
12Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:05:25
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:02
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:06:15
15Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott0:06:43
16Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:06:45
17Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:07:06
18David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:09:03
19Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:43
20Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First0:15:56
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:16:43
22George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma0:18:51
23José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:32
24Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida0:21:25
25Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:22:53
26Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:23:07
27Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:23:45
28Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:25:01
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:25:32
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:30:20
31Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:25
32Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma0:30:30
33Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:57
34David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky0:31:04
35Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:31:59
36Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin0:32:55
37Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:34
38Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:34:44
39Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo0:35:37
40Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:35:43
41Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:36:40
42Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data0:36:56
43Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:37:30
44G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:38:16
45Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:38:24
46Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:40:46
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin0:41:01
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:42:26
49Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:43:32
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:33
51Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:44:12
52Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:44:20
53Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:46:17
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:47:20
55Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:47:47
56Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:47:56
57Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain - Merida0:48:56
58Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe0:49:07
59Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott0:49:08
60Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott0:50:07
61Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:51:30
62Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:51:45
63José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin0:52:31
64Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale0:52:36
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data0:53:09
66Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:14
67Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale0:53:24
68Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:53:25
69Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:53:45
70Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:55:29
71Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:56:29
72Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:56:37
73Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:57:00
74Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:57:32
75Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:58:19
76Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe0:59:23
77Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data0:59:27
78Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:59:34
79Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma1:00:11
80Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1:00:35
81Clément Chevrier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1:00:42
82Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb1:01:36
83Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain - Merida1:01:43
84Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky1:02:09
85Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon Team1:03:01
86Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ1:03:25
87Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1:04:50
88David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:05:31
89Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1:06:12
90Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team1:06:13
91Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe1:07:13
92Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:07:23
93Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo1:08:21
94Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team1:11:06
95Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma1:12:01
96Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - BH1:15:14

Final points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe96pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott78
3Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team76
4Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates54
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team50
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe40
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates39
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe35
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team27
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo27
11Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
12Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb26
13Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First23
14Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step22
15Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ22
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
17Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
18Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First14
19Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott14
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida11
21Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team7
22David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ7
23Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon Team7
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky7
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step6
26Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain - Merida6
27Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
28Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team5
29G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First5
30Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott4
31Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma4
32Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
33Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
34Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias3
35George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma3
36Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team2
37Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo2
38Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data2
39Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step2
40Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo2
41Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - BH2
42Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Final mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott34pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team30
3Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team29
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team24
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe15
6Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15
7Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team13
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
9Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias12
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo12
11Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates8
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team7
13Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias6
14Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb6
15Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step3
16Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First3
17Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ3
19Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe2
20Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First2
21Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott2
22Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ2
23Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma2
24Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo2
25G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First2
26Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
27David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ1
28José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Final youth classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates19:25:45
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:02:08
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:02:39
4Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:03:49
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott0:05:07
6Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:05:30
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:07:27
8Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:07
9Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First0:14:20
10Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma0:28:54
11Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:30:23
12Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin0:31:19
13Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:33:08
14Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:35:04
15Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data0:35:20
16Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:36:48
17Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:39:10
18Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:41:56
19Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:42:44
20Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:46:11
21Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:46:20
22Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott0:48:31
23Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:51:49
24Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:54:53
25Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:55:01
26Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma0:58:35
27Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:58:59
28Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb1:00:00
29Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon Team1:01:25
30Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ1:01:49
31David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:03:55
32Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team1:04:37
33Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:05:47
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma1:10:25
35Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - Bh1:13:38

