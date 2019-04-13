Ion Izagirre wins the Tour of the Basque Country
Adam Yates lands final stage in Eibar
Stage 6: Eibar - Eibar
Ion Izagirre (Astana) claimed overall victory at the Tour of the Basque Country after he placed fourth behind stage winner Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on a breathless final leg around Eibar.
Overnight leader Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was distanced on the category 1 ascent of Azurki by a five-man group featuring Izagirre, Yates, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Dan Martin and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Although there were more than 65km to go, this move had the firepower to hold off a disorganised chase, where Buchmann had to shoulder the bulk of the pace-making on the remaining climbs.
Up front, Martin tried to distance Izagirre on the final classified ascent of Asensio, but was unable to break the Astana man's resistance. On the run-in to the finish, Yates took advantage of a short, unclassified ascent with 3km to go to punch his way clear, and he held off his fellow escapees by one second to claim the honours.
Martin won the sprint for second ahead of Fuglsang to secure second place overall, 29 seconds down on Izagirre. Fuglsang originally looked to have claimed the third step of the podium, 36 seconds down on his teammate, but the placing eventually passed to Buchmann after the commissaires amended his finishing time on the stage after he was misdirected in the final kilometre.
Buchmann had gallantly cut his deficit back in the closing kilometres and was poised to rescue a podium place only for his group to be sent down the deviation for race vehicles in the closing kilometre. Although the German quickly got back on track, he came home 1:36 down on Yates, which initally relegated him to 4th overall, 43 seconds down on Izagirre, and just 7 seconds shy of the podium.
Almost an hour after the finish, the results sheet was revised to place Buchmann third overall, 31 seconds down on Izagirre.
"Yesterday Buchmann went up the road and we knew today was the last chance to win," Adam Yates said afterwards. "I think Astana had the right idea, they wanted to win on the GC. It was around 60-65 kilometres to go and the pace was super hard but luckily I had some teammates there to really push the pace. From there, the five of us worked well and in the final there I attacked in the final three or four kilometres and managed to win."
How it unfolded
At just 118km in length and with six categorised climbs on the agenda, Saturday's final leg of the Tour of the Basque Country lent itself to attacking racing, and so it proved. After snatching the yellow jersey with a solo stage victory on Friday, Buchmann looked well-placed to defend his buffer here, but he knew the Astana squad of Izagirre and Fuglsang were always likely to launch a concerted offensive.
There was a blistering pace on the three opening category 3 climbs, where an 18-man move managed to forge clear, with Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) leading over the summit of each ascent. Come the category 1 climb of Azurki, however, the Astana and Mitchelton-Scott-led peloton was almost upon them, and the GC contenders soon came to the fore.
The efforts of Astana and Mitchelton-Scott had already splintered the peloton into shards on the ascent when Jakob Fuglsang took it upon himself to go on the offensive with 65km remaining, and his teammate Izagirre soon bridged across to him. Buchmann, who had already lost his teammate Max Schachmann and Patrick Konrad, tried to lead the chase, but the German was unable to close the gap, and unable to follow, too, when Yates, Martin, and Pogacar clipped across to the Astana tandem.
At the top of the climb, Martin, Yates, Pogacar, Izagirre, and Fuglsang had a lead of 25 seconds on Buchmann, who initially tried to chase doggedly in the valley that followed, before eventually opting to sit up and wait for a larger group that contained his teammates Schachmann and Konrad.
With 50km to go, the Buchmann group trailed the leaders by a minute, and the virtual overall lead passed to Izagirre, who never once looked like passing up the opportunity to win his home race. The quintet remained in the lead over the ascents of Karakate and Asensio, while Buchmann's deficit gradually edged out towards two minutes, despite eventually receiving some aid from Mikel Landa and Movistar.
By then, the battle for overall victory was between Izagirre and Dan Martin, who gamely tried to drop the Basque on the final haul up Asensio. Although the Irishman briefly managed to slip clear over the top of the ascent, he was pegged back on the drop towards Eibar.
The short, unclassified climb near the finish, meanwhile, leant itself to the explosive talent of Yates, and the Briton duly punched his way clear to claim his third win of the year and seal 5th place overall in the process. "It was a crazy day, just like yesterday the pace was super high all day," he said.
It has been, by any metric, a fast start to the 2019 season, with Astana among the teams setting the brisk tempo. Izagirre's Tour of the Basque Country triumph was the team's 22nd win of the year, and his third, after overall victory at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and a stage win at Paris-Nice.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott
|2:59:46
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:01
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:07
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:24
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|11
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|12
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|14
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott
|15
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:02:27
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:02:30
|20
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|21
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:03:33
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|25
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:41
|27
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|28
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|29
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:45
|30
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|31
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|33
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:47
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|35
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|37
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|38
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|39
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:08:53
|40
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:55
|41
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
|45
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:11:18
|46
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:12:05
|47
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:12:29
|48
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:12:31
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|50
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:14:38
|51
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|56
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|57
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|58
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|59
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|60
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|61
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|62
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|63
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|64
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
|65
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|66
|G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:17:00
|67
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:17:03
|68
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - BH
|69
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data
|70
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|72
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
|73
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|74
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|75
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
|76
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|77
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida
|78
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale
|79
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|80
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|81
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
|82
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|83
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|84
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|85
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|86
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|87
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|88
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|89
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|90
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|91
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:17:11
|92
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:13
|93
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:17:15
|94
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:17:32
|OTL
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin
|OTL
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|OTL
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|OTL
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|OTL
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Dimension Data
|OTL
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|OTL
|Markel Irizar Aramburu (Spa) Trek - Segafredo
|OTL
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|OTL
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH
|OTL
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos - BH
|DNS
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton - Scott
|DNF
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton - Scott
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|DNF
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|DNF
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
Stage 6 points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott
|27
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|3
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|5
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|10
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|8
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|7
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|6
|11
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|12
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|4
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3
|14
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott
|2
|15
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|1
Stage 6 mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott
|26
|pts
|2
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|4
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|10
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|7
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|9
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|2
|10
|G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|2
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
Stage 6 youth classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2:59:53
|2
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:01:17
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:02:20
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:03:26
|9
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:08:34
|10
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:38
|11
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|12
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:08:40
|14
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:11:58
|15
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:12:24
|16
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:14:31
|17
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|19
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|20
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|21
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|22
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|23
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
|24
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - BH
|0:16:56
|25
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|27
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
|28
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|29
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|30
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|31
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|33
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:17:04
|34
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:17:08
|OTL
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|OTL
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|OTL
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|OTL
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|OTL
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|DNF
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
Final general classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19:24:09
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:29
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:51
|6
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:36
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|8
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:03:13
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:03:29
|10
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:03:44
|11
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:04:15
|12
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:05:25
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:02
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:15
|15
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:06:43
|16
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:06:45
|17
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:07:06
|18
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:09:03
|19
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:43
|20
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
|0:15:56
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:16:43
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:18:51
|23
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:32
|24
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida
|0:21:25
|25
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:22:53
|26
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:23:07
|27
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:45
|28
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:01
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:25:32
|30
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:30:20
|31
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:25
|32
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:30:30
|33
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:57
|34
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:31:04
|35
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:31:59
|36
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:32:55
|37
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:34
|38
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:34:44
|39
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
|0:35:37
|40
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:35:43
|41
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:36:40
|42
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|0:36:56
|43
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:30
|44
|G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:38:16
|45
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:38:24
|46
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:40:46
|47
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:41:01
|48
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:26
|49
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:43:32
|50
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:33
|51
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:44:12
|52
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:44:20
|53
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:17
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:47:20
|55
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:47:47
|56
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:47:56
|57
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
|0:48:56
|58
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:49:07
|59
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:49:08
|60
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:50:07
|61
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:51:30
|62
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:51:45
|63
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:52:31
|64
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:52:36
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|0:53:09
|66
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:14
|67
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:53:24
|68
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:53:25
|69
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:53:45
|70
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:55:29
|71
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:56:29
|72
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:56:37
|73
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:57:00
|74
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:32
|75
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:58:19
|76
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:59:23
|77
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data
|0:59:27
|78
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:59:34
|79
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
|1:00:11
|80
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:00:35
|81
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:00:42
|82
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:01:36
|83
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
|1:01:43
|84
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|1:02:09
|85
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|1:03:01
|86
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|1:03:25
|87
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:04:50
|88
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:05:31
|89
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1:06:12
|90
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|1:06:13
|91
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|1:07:13
|92
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:07:23
|93
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|1:08:21
|94
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|1:11:06
|95
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
|1:12:01
|96
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - BH
|1:15:14
Final points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|96
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott
|78
|3
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|76
|4
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|50
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|40
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|35
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|27
|11
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|12
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|26
|13
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
|23
|14
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|22
|15
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|22
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|17
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|18
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|14
|19
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|14
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida
|11
|21
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|22
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|7
|23
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|7
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|6
|26
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
|6
|27
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|28
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|5
|29
|G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|5
|30
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott
|4
|31
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|4
|32
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|33
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|34
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|3
|36
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|2
|37
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
|2
|38
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|2
|39
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|2
|40
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|2
|41
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - BH
|2
|42
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
Final mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott
|34
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|30
|3
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|15
|6
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|7
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|12
|10
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|12
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|13
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|6
|14
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|15
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|3
|16
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
|3
|17
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|3
|19
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|2
|20
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|2
|21
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|2
|22
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|2
|23
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|2
|24
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
|2
|25
|G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|2
|26
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|27
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|1
|28
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
Final youth classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19:25:45
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:02:08
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:02:39
|4
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:03:49
|5
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:05:07
|6
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:05:30
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:07:27
|8
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:07
|9
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
|0:14:20
|10
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:28:54
|11
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:30:23
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:31:19
|13
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:33:08
|14
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:35:04
|15
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|0:35:20
|16
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:36:48
|17
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:39:10
|18
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:41:56
|19
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:42:44
|20
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:46:11
|21
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:46:20
|22
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:48:31
|23
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:51:49
|24
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:54:53
|25
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:55:01
|26
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:58:35
|27
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:58:59
|28
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:00:00
|29
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|1:01:25
|30
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:49
|31
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:03:55
|32
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|1:04:37
|33
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:05:47
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
|1:10:25
|35
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - Bh
|1:13:38
