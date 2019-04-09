Image 1 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 Rohan Dennis and Jesus Herrada on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 28 Stage 2 at Tour of the Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 28 Maximilian Schachmann, Patrick Konrad, Nicholas Schultz and Daniel Felipe Martinez in the Pais Vasco peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 28 Ben King (Dimension Data) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 28 Mitchelton-Scott at the head of affairs at Pais vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 28 Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Stage 2 at Tour of the Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 28 Stage 2 at Tour of the Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 28 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in yellow at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 Stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 15 of 28 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 16 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 17 of 28 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 18 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) looks back to check his gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 28 Garikoitz Bravo (Euskadi) in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 22 of 28 Rohan Dennis (Bahrian-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 28 Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 28 Race leader Max Schachmann with Enric Mas (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 28 Bora-Hansgrohe take charge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 28 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) charged to the stage 2 victory on the short, steep uphill finish in Gorraiz at the Tour of the Basque Country. Bjorn Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal) attacked at the bottom of the climb but was caught and passed by Alaphilippe with roughly 100 metres to go. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) finished third.

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to make a move at the bottom of the climb but was no match for Lambrecht or Alaphilippe. The German finished sixth on the stage and kept his overall lead by five seconds over Alaphilippe and 10 seconds over Kwiatkowski.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) had an untimely puncture that left him chasing the front group during the final 15km. It ended up costing him valuable time in the overall classification, as he crossed the line 1:12 behind Alaphilippe.

How it unfolded

The second stage of Tour of the Basque Country was 149km between Zumarraga and Gorraiz. The race offered two categorised ascents at in the first half: Olaberria (23km) and Lizarrusti (42km), and there were two intermediate sprints for bonus seconds, 3, 2 and 1 in Ibiriki (100km) and Sarrigueren (125km). But it was the nearly five kilometres of dirt roads in the final 50km that were the most decisive parts of the race.

Three riders kicked off the race with an early breakaway: Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) and Garikoitz Garikoitz Bravo (Euskadi) attacked after 12km and quickly opened a gap. Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural) tried to bridge and wound up stuck between the trio and the peloton for quite some time before finally making contact.

The four men raced over the first two ascents with Bernard taking first-place points over the Lizarrusti, but their gap dropped to 2:30 on the descent.

Organisers cancelled the first of six dirt road sectors. The five remaining gravel roads ranged between 400m to 1.8km long: Olatz-Xalduko (50km to go), Azpa (42km to go), Ustarroz (40km to go), Olaz (22km to go) and finally Egues (16km to go).

Astana led the race off the main roads on onto twisting country lanes, and caught the breakaway before the first gravel sector with 52km to go.

The peloton made it through the first gravel stretch intact, but split into two large groups over the Muro de Badostain ascent and into second stretch of dirt, which was much longer at 1.8km.

Movistar and Astana were the two driving forces at the front of the field, making it hard for dropped riders to catch back up.

Stage 1 winner and overnight leader Schachmann sprinted for the intermediate bonus seconds in Ibiriki, picking up three seconds, while Ion Izagirre picked up the full bonus seconds at the second sprint in Sarriguren.

Alaphilippe had a flat tire, but his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates were quick to help him get back into the race. As Astana and Team Sky put the pressure on at the front of the field, however, Adam Yates punctured and needed to take a spare bike, all with only 16km to the finish line in Gorraiz.

Three of his Mitchelton-Scott teammates dropped back to help Yates, but he lost more than a minute. The speed was so high up front that even the lead group was splitting apart.

Heading into the final uphill kick before the finish line, Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe, along with UAE Team Emirates’ Dan Martin stood in good position to contest the stage win.

Astana, Sky and Bora-Hansgrohe led the reduced front group into the last kilometre. Schachmann and Lambrecht jumped at the same time, at the bottom of the hill, but the Lotto Soudal rider opened several metres on the overall leader.

It looked Lambrecht he might hold on all the way to the finish line but he might have burnt too many matches too soon, and Alaphilippe pushed around to take the stage win.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:29:37 2 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:01 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 14 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06 18 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 19 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:09 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 21 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 24 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 25 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 27 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 28 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 29 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 33 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 34 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 36 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 37 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 38 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:16 40 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:18 41 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:20 42 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:23 43 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:00:24 44 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 45 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data 0:00:26 47 Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:05 50 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:10 51 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:12 52 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:15 53 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:24 55 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 56 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:26 57 Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:01:28 58 Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 59 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:31 60 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 61 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 62 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:39 64 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:43 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:01:49 66 Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:53 68 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 69 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:57 70 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 71 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:02:26 73 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:29 74 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:02:35 75 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:43 76 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:45 77 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:09 78 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:54 79 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:32 80 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:08:15 81 Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 82 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 83 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 86 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:58 87 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:53 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 89 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH 90 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 92 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 93 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 94 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 95 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 96 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 97 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 100 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 102 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon 105 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 106 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 107 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 108 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 110 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 111 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 112 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 113 Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 114 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 117 Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 118 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 121 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 122 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon 124 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 125 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 126 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 127 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 130 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 131 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 133 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 134 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 135 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 136 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 138 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 139 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 141 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 142 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 143 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 144 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First

Sprint 1 - km 111.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - km 125.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 pts 2 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 16 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 1

KOM 1 - km 23.5 Cat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 3 pts 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

KOM 2 - km 42.3 Cat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 pts 2 Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 2 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:29:32 2 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:02 4 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 5 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:14 10 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 11 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 12 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:23 13 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:25 14 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data 0:00:31 15 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 16 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:29 17 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:01:33 19 Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:44 21 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:48 22 Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 23 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:02 24 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:48 25 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:50 26 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:37 27 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:20 28 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:03 29 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH 0:12:58 30 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 32 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 33 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 34 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon 37 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 38 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 39 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 40 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 42 Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon 43 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 44 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 45 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:29 46 José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH 47 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 48 Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

Best Basque Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3:29:36 3 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:10 4 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:19 8 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:24 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:06 10 Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:29 11 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 12 Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:08:16 13 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:54 14 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 18 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 19 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:46:44 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:05 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:10 4 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 0:00:13 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:23 6 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:28 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:41 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:00:43 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:00:46 16 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 17 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 18 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:00 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 20 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 21 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 22 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06 23 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:09 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:10 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:12 28 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 29 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data 30 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:14 31 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:16 32 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:01:20 33 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 34 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:01:21 35 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:22 36 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:31 37 Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:34 38 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 41 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:39 42 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:51 43 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:52 44 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:01:53 46 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:58 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:02:00 48 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:06 49 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:09 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 52 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:22 53 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:23 54 Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:27 55 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:31 56 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:37 57 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:45 58 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:59 59 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:01 60 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:05 61 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 62 Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 63 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:10 64 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:20 65 Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:03:23 66 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:24 67 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:32 68 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:03:33 69 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:36 70 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:40 71 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:05 72 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:04:10 73 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:21 74 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:22 75 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:23 76 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:42 77 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:07 78 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:05:09 79 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:46 80 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:33 81 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:34 82 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:09:44 83 Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:09:50 84 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:15 85 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:20 86 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:11:13 87 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:43 88 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:13:50 89 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:54 90 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:02 91 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:07 92 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:10 94 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:12 95 Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:14:13 96 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:14:18 98 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:23 99 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:24 100 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:27 101 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:14:28 102 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:29 103 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 104 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:30 105 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:14:32 106 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:33 107 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:14:34 108 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 109 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:36 110 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:38 111 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:39 113 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:40 114 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:41 116 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:14:42 117 Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 118 Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:14:46 119 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 120 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 121 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:47 122 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:50 123 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 124 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:53 125 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:54 126 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:15:02 127 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:08 128 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:10 130 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:12 131 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:13 132 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:14 133 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:16 135 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:19 136 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:20 137 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:24 138 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:28 139 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:15:29 140 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:33 141 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:34 142 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:36 143 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:39 144 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:41 145 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:15:42 146 Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:56 147 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH 148 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:16:04 149 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:05 150 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:16:10 151 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:11 152 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:13 153 José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH 0:16:33 154 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:16:45 155 Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:16:47 156 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:16:48 157 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:17:01 158 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:17:02 159 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:21

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 32 4 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 20 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 6 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 8 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 11 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 8 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 14 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 15 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 6 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 19 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 3 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 22 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 23 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 24 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 5 pts 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 5 3 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 3 4 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 2 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 6 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:46:48 2 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 0:00:14 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:24 4 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:00:39 5 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43 6 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:56 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:02 8 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 9 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:10 10 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data 0:01:11 11 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:01:16 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:17 13 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:30 14 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:48 15 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:57 16 Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:23 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:41 18 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:55 19 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:57 20 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:01 21 Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:03 22 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:06 23 Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:03:19 24 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:28 25 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:17 26 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:42 27 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:11 28 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:16 29 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:13:46 30 Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:14:09 31 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:14:14 32 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:19 33 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:25 34 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 35 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:32 36 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:46 37 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:49 38 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:09 39 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:12 40 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:15 41 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:20 42 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:29 43 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:32 44 Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:52 45 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH 46 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:09 47 José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH 0:16:29 48 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:16:58