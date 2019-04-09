Trending

Tour of the Basque Country: Alaphilippe wins in Gorraiz

Late puncture costs Adam Yates

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rohan Dennis and Jesus Herrada on the attack

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage 2 at Tour of the Basque Country

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Maximilian Schachmann, Patrick Konrad, Nicholas Schultz and Daniel Felipe Martinez in the Pais Vasco peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben King (Dimension Data) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott at the head of affairs at Pais vasco

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 2 at Tour of the Basque Country

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage 2 at Tour of the Basque Country

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniel Martinez (EF Education First)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in yellow at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 2 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) looks back to check his gap

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Garikoitz Bravo (Euskadi) in the polka dot jersey

(Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Rohan Dennis (Bahrian-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race leader Max Schachmann with Enric Mas

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bora-Hansgrohe take charge

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 2

(Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) charged to the stage 2 victory on the short, steep uphill finish in Gorraiz at the Tour of the Basque Country. Bjorn Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal) attacked at the bottom of the climb but was caught and passed by Alaphilippe with roughly 100 metres to go. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) finished third.

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to make a move at the bottom of the climb but was no match for Lambrecht or Alaphilippe. The German finished sixth on the stage and kept his overall lead by five seconds over Alaphilippe and 10 seconds over Kwiatkowski.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) had an untimely puncture that left him chasing the front group during the final 15km. It ended up costing him valuable time in the overall classification, as he crossed the line 1:12 behind Alaphilippe.

How it unfolded

The second stage of Tour of the Basque Country was 149km between Zumarraga and Gorraiz. The race offered two categorised ascents at in the first half: Olaberria (23km) and Lizarrusti (42km), and there were two intermediate sprints for bonus seconds, 3, 2 and 1 in Ibiriki (100km) and Sarrigueren (125km). But it was the nearly five kilometres of dirt roads in the final 50km that were the most decisive parts of the race.

Three riders kicked off the race with an early breakaway: Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) and Garikoitz Garikoitz Bravo (Euskadi) attacked after 12km and quickly opened a gap. Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural) tried to bridge and wound up stuck between the trio and the peloton for quite some time before finally making contact.

The four men raced over the first two ascents with Bernard taking first-place points over the Lizarrusti, but their gap dropped to 2:30 on the descent.

Organisers cancelled the first of six dirt road sectors. The five remaining gravel roads ranged between 400m to 1.8km long: Olatz-Xalduko (50km to go), Azpa (42km to go), Ustarroz (40km to go), Olaz (22km to go) and finally Egues (16km to go).

Astana led the race off the main roads on onto twisting country lanes, and caught the breakaway before the first gravel sector with 52km to go.

The peloton made it through the first gravel stretch intact, but split into two large groups over the Muro de Badostain ascent and into second stretch of dirt, which was much longer at 1.8km.

Movistar and Astana were the two driving forces at the front of the field, making it hard for dropped riders to catch back up.

Stage 1 winner and overnight leader Schachmann sprinted for the intermediate bonus seconds in Ibiriki, picking up three seconds, while Ion Izagirre picked up the full bonus seconds at the second sprint in Sarriguren.

Alaphilippe had a flat tire, but his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates were quick to help him get back into the race. As Astana and Team Sky put the pressure on at the front of the field, however, Adam Yates punctured and needed to take a spare bike, all with only 16km to the finish line in Gorraiz.

Three of his Mitchelton-Scott teammates dropped back to help Yates, but he lost more than a minute. The speed was so high up front that even the lead group was splitting apart.

Heading into the final uphill kick before the finish line, Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe, along with UAE Team Emirates’ Dan Martin stood in good position to contest the stage win.

Astana, Sky and Bora-Hansgrohe led the reduced front group into the last kilometre. Schachmann and Lambrecht jumped at the same time, at the bottom of the hill, but the Lotto Soudal rider opened several metres on the overall leader.

It looked Lambrecht he might hold on all the way to the finish line but he might have burnt too many matches too soon, and Alaphilippe pushed around to take the stage win.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:29:37
2Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:01
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
5Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
9Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
14Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
15Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:06
18Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
19Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:09
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
21George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
24Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
25Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
27Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
28Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
29Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
30Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
32Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
33Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
34Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
36Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
37Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
38Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:16
40Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:18
41Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:20
42Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:00:23
43Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:00:24
44Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
45José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
46Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data0:00:26
47Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team
48Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
49Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:01:05
50Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:10
51Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:12
52Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:15
53Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:24
55Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
56Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:01:26
57Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:28
58Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
59David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:01:31
60Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
61Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
62Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:39
64Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:43
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:01:49
66Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:53
68Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
69Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:57
70Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
71Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:02:26
73Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:29
74Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:02:35
75Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:43
76Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:45
77Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:09
78Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:54
79Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:32
80Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:08:15
81Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
82Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
83Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
84Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
85Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
86Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:58
87Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:12:53
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
89Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
90David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
92Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
93Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
94Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
95Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
96Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
97Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
99Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
100Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
102Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon
105Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
106Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
107Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
108Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
110Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
111Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
112Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
113Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
114Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
117Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
118Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
120Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
121Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
122Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
124Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
125Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
126Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
127Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
128Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
130Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
131Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
132Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
133José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
134Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
135Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
136Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
138Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
139Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
140Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
141Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
142Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
143Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
144Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First

Sprint 1 - km 111.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - km 125.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep25pts
2Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky16
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
5Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
9Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates7
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
11Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida3
14Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
15Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates1

KOM 1 - km 23.5 Cat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias3pts
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

KOM 2 - km 42.3 Cat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3pts
2Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias2
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:29:32
2Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:06
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:02
4Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:06
5Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:14
10Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
11Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
12Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:23
13Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:25
14Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data0:00:31
15Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
16Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:29
17Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:33
19Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
20Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:44
21Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:48
22Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:54
23Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:02
24Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:48
25Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:50
26Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:37
27Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:20
28Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:03
29Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH0:12:58
30David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
32Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
33Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
34Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon
37Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
38Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
39Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
40Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
42Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
43Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
44Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
45Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:29
46José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH
47Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
48Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

Best Basque Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team3:29:36
3Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:10
4Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
7Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:19
8Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:00:24
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:01:06
10Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:29
11Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
12Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:08:16
13Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:54
14Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
16Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
18Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
19Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:46:44
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:05
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:10
4Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First0:00:13
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:23
6Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:28
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
9Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:39
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:41
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
13Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:43
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
15Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:00:46
16Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
17Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
18Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:00
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
20Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
21Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
22Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:06
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:09
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
26George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:10
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:12
28Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
29Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
30Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:14
31David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:16
32Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:01:20
33Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
34Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:01:21
35Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:22
36Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:31
37Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:34
38Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
41Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:39
42Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:01:51
43Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:52
44Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
45Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:01:53
46Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:58
47Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:02:00
48Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
49José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
50Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:09
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
52Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:02:22
53Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:23
54Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:27
55Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:31
56David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:02:37
57Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:45
58Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:59
59Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:01
60Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:05
61Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
62Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
63Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:10
64Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:20
65Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:03:23
66Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:24
67Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:32
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:03:33
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:36
70Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:40
71Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:05
72Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:04:10
73Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:21
74Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:22
75Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:23
76Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:42
77Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:07
78Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:05:09
79Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:46
80Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:33
81Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:34
82Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:09:44
83Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:09:50
84Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:15
85Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:20
86Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:11:13
87Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:13:43
88Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:13:50
89Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:13:54
90José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:02
91Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:14:07
92Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
93Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:10
94Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:12
95Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon0:14:13
96Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
97Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:14:18
98Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:23
99Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:24
100Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:27
101Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:14:28
102Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:29
103Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
104Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:30
105Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:14:32
106Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:14:33
107Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:14:34
108Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
109Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:14:36
110Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:38
111Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:14:39
113Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:40
114Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:14:41
116Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:14:42
117Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
118Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14:46
119Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
120Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
121Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:47
122Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida0:14:50
123Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
124Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:53
125Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:54
126Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:15:02
127Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:08
128Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:15:10
130Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:12
131Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:13
132Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:15:14
133Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:16
135Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:19
136Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:20
137Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:24
138Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:28
139Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:15:29
140Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon0:15:33
141Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:15:34
142David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:36
143Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:39
144Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:15:41
145Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:15:42
146Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:56
147Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
148Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:16:04
149Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:05
150Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:16:10
151Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:11
152Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:13
153José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH0:16:33
154Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:16:45
155Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH0:16:47
156Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:16:48
157Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:17:01
158Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:17:02
159Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:18:21

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe39pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep39
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky32
4Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First20
5Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
6Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe19
8Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
9Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
10Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12
11Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida8
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky7
14Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates7
15Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First6
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
17Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
19Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First3
20Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates3
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
22Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
23Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
24Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias5pts
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo5
3Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First3
4Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First2
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
6Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:46:48
2Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First0:00:14
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:24
4Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:39
5Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:43
6Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:56
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:02
8Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
9Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:10
10Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data0:01:11
11Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:01:16
12David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:17
13Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:30
14Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:48
15Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:57
16Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:23
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:41
18Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:55
19Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:57
20Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:01
21Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:03
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:06
23Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:03:19
24Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:28
25Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:17
26Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:42
27Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:11
28Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:16
29Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:13:46
30Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon0:14:09
31Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:14:14
32Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:19
33Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:25
34Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
35Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:14:32
36Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida0:14:46
37Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:49
38Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:09
39Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:12
40Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:15
41Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:20
42Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon0:15:29
43David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:32
44Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:52
45Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
46Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:09
47José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH0:16:29
48Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:16:58

Best Basque Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team3:47:10
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
4Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:43
5Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
6Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:00:54
7Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:08
8Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:26
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:01:43
10Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:57
11Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:01
12Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:09:24
13Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:01
14Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:04
15Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:14
16Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:48
17Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:53
18Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:15:15
19Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:45

