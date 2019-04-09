Tour of the Basque Country: Alaphilippe wins in Gorraiz
Late puncture costs Adam Yates
Stage 2: Zumarraga - Gorraiz
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) charged to the stage 2 victory on the short, steep uphill finish in Gorraiz at the Tour of the Basque Country. Bjorn Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal) attacked at the bottom of the climb but was caught and passed by Alaphilippe with roughly 100 metres to go. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) finished third.
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to make a move at the bottom of the climb but was no match for Lambrecht or Alaphilippe. The German finished sixth on the stage and kept his overall lead by five seconds over Alaphilippe and 10 seconds over Kwiatkowski.
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) had an untimely puncture that left him chasing the front group during the final 15km. It ended up costing him valuable time in the overall classification, as he crossed the line 1:12 behind Alaphilippe.
How it unfolded
The second stage of Tour of the Basque Country was 149km between Zumarraga and Gorraiz. The race offered two categorised ascents at in the first half: Olaberria (23km) and Lizarrusti (42km), and there were two intermediate sprints for bonus seconds, 3, 2 and 1 in Ibiriki (100km) and Sarrigueren (125km). But it was the nearly five kilometres of dirt roads in the final 50km that were the most decisive parts of the race.
Three riders kicked off the race with an early breakaway: Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) and Garikoitz Garikoitz Bravo (Euskadi) attacked after 12km and quickly opened a gap. Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural) tried to bridge and wound up stuck between the trio and the peloton for quite some time before finally making contact.
The four men raced over the first two ascents with Bernard taking first-place points over the Lizarrusti, but their gap dropped to 2:30 on the descent.
Organisers cancelled the first of six dirt road sectors. The five remaining gravel roads ranged between 400m to 1.8km long: Olatz-Xalduko (50km to go), Azpa (42km to go), Ustarroz (40km to go), Olaz (22km to go) and finally Egues (16km to go).
Astana led the race off the main roads on onto twisting country lanes, and caught the breakaway before the first gravel sector with 52km to go.
The peloton made it through the first gravel stretch intact, but split into two large groups over the Muro de Badostain ascent and into second stretch of dirt, which was much longer at 1.8km.
Movistar and Astana were the two driving forces at the front of the field, making it hard for dropped riders to catch back up.
Stage 1 winner and overnight leader Schachmann sprinted for the intermediate bonus seconds in Ibiriki, picking up three seconds, while Ion Izagirre picked up the full bonus seconds at the second sprint in Sarriguren.
Alaphilippe had a flat tire, but his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates were quick to help him get back into the race. As Astana and Team Sky put the pressure on at the front of the field, however, Adam Yates punctured and needed to take a spare bike, all with only 16km to the finish line in Gorraiz.
Three of his Mitchelton-Scott teammates dropped back to help Yates, but he lost more than a minute. The speed was so high up front that even the lead group was splitting apart.
Heading into the final uphill kick before the finish line, Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe, along with UAE Team Emirates’ Dan Martin stood in good position to contest the stage win.
Astana, Sky and Bora-Hansgrohe led the reduced front group into the last kilometre. Schachmann and Lambrecht jumped at the same time, at the bottom of the hill, but the Lotto Soudal rider opened several metres on the overall leader.
It looked Lambrecht he might hold on all the way to the finish line but he might have burnt too many matches too soon, and Alaphilippe pushed around to take the stage win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:29:37
|2
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:01
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:06
|18
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|19
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:09
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|29
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|33
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|34
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|38
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:16
|40
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:18
|41
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:20
|42
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:23
|43
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:24
|44
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|45
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:26
|47
|Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|50
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:10
|51
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:12
|52
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:15
|53
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|55
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|57
|Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:28
|58
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|59
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:31
|60
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:39
|64
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:43
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|66
|Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:53
|68
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|70
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|71
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:02:26
|73
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:29
|74
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:35
|75
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:43
|76
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:45
|77
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:09
|78
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:54
|79
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:32
|80
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:08:15
|81
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|82
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|83
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|86
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:58
|87
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:53
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
|90
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|93
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|95
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|96
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|97
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|100
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon
|105
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|106
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|107
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|108
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|110
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|112
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|113
|Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|114
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|117
|Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|118
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|121
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
|124
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|125
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|126
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|127
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|130
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|131
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|134
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|135
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|136
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|138
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|139
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|141
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|142
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|143
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|144
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|pts
|2
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|8
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3
|pts
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|pts
|2
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:29:32
|2
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:06
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:02
|4
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:06
|5
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|9
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|10
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|11
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|12
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:23
|13
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:25
|14
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|15
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|16
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:29
|17
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:33
|19
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:44
|21
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:48
|22
|Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|23
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:02
|24
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:48
|25
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:50
|26
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:37
|27
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:20
|28
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:03
|29
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
|0:12:58
|30
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|32
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|33
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|34
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon
|37
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|38
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
|43
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|44
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|45
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:29
|46
|José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH
|47
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|48
|Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3:29:36
|3
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|4
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:19
|8
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:06
|10
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:29
|11
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|12
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:08:16
|13
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:54
|14
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|19
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:46:44
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:05
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|4
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:13
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:23
|6
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:28
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:39
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:41
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:43
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:46
|16
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|17
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|18
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:00
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|20
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|21
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|23
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:09
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:10
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:12
|28
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|30
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:14
|31
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:16
|32
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:01:20
|33
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|34
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:01:21
|35
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:22
|36
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:31
|37
|Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|38
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|40
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:39
|42
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|43
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:52
|44
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:53
|46
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:58
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:02:00
|48
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:06
|49
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:09
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|52
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:22
|53
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:23
|54
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:27
|55
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:31
|56
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:37
|57
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:45
|58
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:59
|59
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:01
|60
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:05
|61
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|63
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:10
|64
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:20
|65
|Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:03:23
|66
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:24
|67
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:32
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:03:33
|69
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:36
|70
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:40
|71
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:05
|72
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:10
|73
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:21
|74
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:22
|75
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:23
|76
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:42
|77
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:07
|78
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:05:09
|79
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:46
|80
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:33
|81
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:34
|82
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:09:44
|83
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:09:50
|84
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:15
|85
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:20
|86
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:11:13
|87
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:43
|88
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:13:50
|89
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:54
|90
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:02
|91
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:07
|92
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:10
|94
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:12
|95
|Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:14:13
|96
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:14:18
|98
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:23
|99
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:24
|100
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:27
|101
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:14:28
|102
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:29
|103
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|104
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:30
|105
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:14:32
|106
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:33
|107
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:14:34
|108
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|109
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:36
|110
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:38
|111
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:39
|113
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:40
|114
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:41
|116
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:14:42
|117
|Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|118
|Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14:46
|119
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|121
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:47
|122
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:50
|123
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|124
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:53
|125
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:54
|126
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:15:02
|127
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:08
|128
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:15:10
|130
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:12
|131
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:13
|132
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:14
|133
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:16
|135
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:19
|136
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:20
|137
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:24
|138
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:28
|139
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:15:29
|140
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:15:33
|141
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:34
|142
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:36
|143
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:39
|144
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:41
|145
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:15:42
|146
|Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:56
|147
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
|148
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:16:04
|149
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:05
|150
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:10
|151
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:11
|152
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:13
|153
|José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:16:33
|154
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:16:45
|155
|Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:16:47
|156
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:16:48
|157
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:17:01
|158
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:17:02
|159
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|32
|4
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|20
|5
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|6
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|8
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|9
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|11
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|14
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|15
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|6
|16
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|17
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|19
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|3
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|22
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|23
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|24
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|3
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|3
|4
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|2
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|6
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:46:48
|2
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:14
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:24
|4
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:39
|5
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:43
|6
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:56
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:02
|8
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|9
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:10
|10
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:11
|11
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:16
|12
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:17
|13
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:30
|14
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:48
|15
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:57
|16
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:23
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:41
|18
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:55
|19
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:57
|20
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:01
|21
|Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:03
|22
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:06
|23
|Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:03:19
|24
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:28
|25
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:17
|26
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:42
|27
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:11
|28
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:16
|29
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:13:46
|30
|Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:14:09
|31
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:14:14
|32
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:19
|33
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:25
|34
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:32
|36
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:46
|37
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:49
|38
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:09
|39
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:12
|40
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:15
|41
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:20
|42
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:15:29
|43
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:32
|44
|Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:52
|45
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
|46
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:09
|47
|José Fernandez (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:16:29
|48
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:16:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3:47:10
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|4
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:43
|5
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|6
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:54
|7
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:08
|8
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:26
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:43
|10
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|11
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:01
|12
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:09:24
|13
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:01
|14
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:04
|15
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:14
|16
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:48
|17
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:53
|18
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:15
|19
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:45
