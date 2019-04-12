Image 1 of 38 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 38 Emanuel Buchmann goes solo on stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 38 Max Schachmann finishes stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 38 Emanuel Buchmann goes solo on stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 38 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 38 Stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 38 Michael Cherel (AG2R la Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 38 Stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 38 Max Schachmann slipped to third on stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 38 Emanuel Buchmann wins stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 38 Emanuel Buchmann wins stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 38 Ion Izagirre (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 38 Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 38 Emanuel Buchmann celebrates taking the race lead on stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 Emanuel Buchmann and max Schachmann on the podium after stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 38 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost yellow but took green ion stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 38 Astana tried in van to pull back Emanuel Buchmann during stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 38 Emanuel Buchmann on the stage 5 podium at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 38 Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 38 Mikel Landa (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 38 Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 38 Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 38 Luis Leon Sanchez and Gregor Muhlberger (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 38 Nicholas Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 38 Stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 38 Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 38 AG2R La Mondiale's Larry Warbasse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 38 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Dries Devenyns (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 38 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 38 Ben King (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 38 Stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 38 Peter Stetina (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 38 Pello Bilbao (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 38 Ben King (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 38 Gregor Muhlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 38 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 38 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 38 Stage 5 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Emanuel Buchmann continued Bora-Hansgrohe's string of success with a brilliant solo victory during stage 5 at the Tour of the Basque Country on Friday. The German rider attacked on the penultimate ascent and held his gap up the slopes of Usartza before descending into the city of Arrate to take the win by a minute over the chase: runner-up Jon Izagirre (Astana), third-placed Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and fourth-placed Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

Buchmann's dominant performance meant that he took the overall race lead from teammate Max Schachmann, who was distanced on the final climb. Buchmann now leads the race by 54 seconds over Ion Izagirre, while Schachmann, who won three stages, dropped to third place at 1:04 back.

"It's incredible. It's already the fourth stage win for us, and on the queen stage, and now with the leader's jersey, it's really cool," Buchmann said in a post-race flash interview.

"We will try everything tomorrow to defend the jersey. We have a really strong team here - maybe the strongest team in the race. Tomorrow will be another really hard day; everyone else will try and win this race so that it won't be easy. But we have a strong team, and I'm optimistic."

Usartza

The final climb of the Usartza was five kilometres with 12 per cent pitches half way up followed by lesser 8 per cent and 6 per cent grades all the way to the top before descending into Arrate.

Buchmann made his winning move on penultimate ascent Trabakua, and built his lead out to an almost impossible two minutes as he reached the base of the Usartza.

A chase group of 15 formed behind Buchmann that included many of the race favourites. Mikel Landa (Movistar) was the first to go, but Izagirre responded with Dani Martinez (EF Education First) on his wheel. The three gained only a small advantage, which was short-lived as Fuglsang led the chase and reconnected with them.

Although Schachmann held steady over the six climbs up until the Uzartza, he couldn't hold on any longer as the late-race attacks continued in pursuit of his teammate Buchmann.

Fuglsang was the next to go, and Landa was the first to chase, but Izagirre and Yates were quick to catch his back wheel. Yates and Izagirre jumped around Landa, and put distance on him, as they successful bridged across to Fuglsang.

The three were ultimately racing for second place, however, as Buchmann's gap held steady at 1:40 with 2km to the top.

Buchmann crested the climb and then dropped down into Arrate with the stage victory and became the new overall leader as Izagirre led the chase group across the line for second place and 1:08 back.

How it unfolded

The fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country was 150km from Arrigorriaga to Arrate, and the Queen stage, with seven categorized climbs: Morga (cat. 3 at 17km), Natxitua (cat. 3 at 53km), Bedaroma (cat. 3 at 58km), Arribinieta (cat. 3 at 87km), Izua (cat. 1 at 100km), Trabakua (cat. 3 at 120km) and the final ascent to the summit Usartza (cat. 1).

It was an aggressive start to the decisive race with several early but ultimately unsuccessful breakaway attempts.

A breakaway cleared the field over the top of the third climb, Bedaroma, with four men: Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), but they were caught on the descent as teams Deceuninck-QuickStep set a fast pace at the front of the main field.

Deceuninck-QuickStep led the race over the fourth climb, Arribinieta, causing separations among the peloton. They ultimately set up their GC contender Enric Mas for a searing attack on the steeper slopes, which forced Astana to the fore to chase. A group of 20 chasers emerged behind Mas.

Mas started the day at 2:40 down in the overall classification, but the chasers tried desperately to bring him back on the descent. Once back in the fold, Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) clipped off the front with the latter not working because his teammate Schachmann wore the leader's jersey in the group behind. Still, they gained 35 seconds, and then a minute with 51km to go.

A chase group of eight riders became established behind the two breakaway riders: Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Carlos Quintero (Manzana Postobon), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Gorka Izagirre (Astana) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar).

The main GC favourites were in position in the reduced main field and as they approached the cat. 1 Izua, Bora-Hansgrohe moved forward to try and take control of the race, bringing back the eight chasers. It was a short climb at only 4km but with brutally steep 20 per cent pitches.

Mas launched several attacks on the way up that put Schachmann into difficulty, but after each surge, the overall leader managed to muster up enough strength to claw his way back into the group.

Up in the breakaway, Sanchez attacked and dropped Muhlberger as they reached the summit of Izua. And once back in the main field, Muhlberger was there to help Schachmann over the climb.

Sanchez struggled to maintain a gap, which led to his teammate Izagirre going on the attack next. As they reached the top of the climb, Astana's relentless blows caused Schachmann to lose contact with the leaders. Not by enough, however, and he was able to catch back on when the road flattened out.

A new breakaway of three emerged with Buchmann, Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), who pushed their lead out to one minute over the 15-rider chase group as they neared the next climb, cat. 3 Trabakua, 6.6km with max grades of 12 per cent.

Buchmann made his winning attack 3km from the top, and then flew down this descent at 75kph as his lead grew to 1:50. Henao and Madouas remained between the leader and the reduced main field of favourites led by Astana, until they were caught before the final climb up Usartza.

Buchmann hit the bottom of the Usartza, and with more than two minutes advantage, all he needed to take the stage win and the overall lead, while the chasers raced for the minor places on the podium.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:44:04 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:14 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 5 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:34 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:00 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:14 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:05 16 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:03:23 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:39 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:46 20 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 21 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:13 22 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:10 23 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:34 24 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:36 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:55 26 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:59 27 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:53 28 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 29 Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:13 30 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:20 31 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:15 32 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:20 33 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:25 34 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:41 35 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 37 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:20:58 40 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 41 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 42 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 43 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 45 Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 46 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 52 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 55 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 56 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 58 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 59 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 61 Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 64 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 65 Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 67 Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 68 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 69 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 73 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 74 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 76 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 77 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 78 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 79 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 80 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 81 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 83 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 86 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 87 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 88 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 89 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 90 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 91 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 92 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 94 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 95 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 97 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 98 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 102 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:16 103 Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 104 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 105 Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH 106 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data 108 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 112 Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 113 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH 114 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 115 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 116 Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon 117 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 118 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 119 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 120 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 121 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 122 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 123 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 125 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 126 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 127 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:46 128 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:22:53 129 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 130 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:17 131 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:34

Sprint 1 - km 99.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Sprint 2 - km 121.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 pts 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 pts 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 16 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 10 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 13 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 3 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

KOM 1 - km 17.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2 3 Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

KOM 2 - km 53.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

KOM 3 - km 58.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 4 - km 86.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 1

KOM 5 - km 110.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

KOM 6 - km 130.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 3 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

KOM 7 - km 147.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 5 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:45:38 2 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:40 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:31 7 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:02:12 9 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:00 10 Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:39 11 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:07 12 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:24 15 Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 16 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 22 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 23 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 24 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 26 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:42 29 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data 30 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 34 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH 35 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon 37 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 38 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 39 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 40 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:12 41 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:19 42 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:43

Best Basque Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3:45:16 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:02 4 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:02:11 5 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:01 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:08 7 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:46 8 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:04 13 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 15 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:23:30 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:04 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:55 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:56 8 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 0:02:11 9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25 10 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:42 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:44 13 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:51 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:28 15 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:41 16 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:04:54 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:06 18 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:05:08 19 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:15 20 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:32 21 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:12 22 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:57 23 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:32 24 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:28 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:12 26 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:03 27 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:05 28 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:16 29 Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:07 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:22:09 31 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:22:11 32 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:26 33 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:33 34 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 35 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:22:52 36 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:22:55 37 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 38 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:23:10 40 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data 0:23:11 41 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:23:45 42 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:24:07 43 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:24 44 Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:39 45 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:01 46 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:25:22 47 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:32 48 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:53 49 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:26:56 50 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:01 51 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:35 52 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:27:41 53 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:57 54 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:28:41 55 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:47 56 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:29:57 57 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:59 58 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:04 59 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:10 60 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:37 61 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:36 62 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:38 63 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:32:46 64 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:57 65 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:55 66 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:57 67 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:11 68 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:30 69 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:07 70 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:35 71 Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:35:45 72 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:26 73 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:36:28 74 Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:31 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:36:59 76 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:21 77 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:38:43 78 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:44 79 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:46 80 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:19 81 Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:27 82 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:40:54 83 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:41:45 84 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:46 85 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:42:13 86 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:42:42 87 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:13 88 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:43:15 89 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:43:17 90 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:42 91 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:47 92 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:43:53 93 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:44:25 94 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:32 95 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:34 96 Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:45:09 97 Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:45:12 98 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:13 99 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:45:14 100 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:45:26 101 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:40 102 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:51 103 Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:46:22 104 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:46:54 105 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:47:05 106 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:00 107 Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:48:40 108 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:09 109 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:21 110 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:49:31 111 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:49:56 112 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:03 113 Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:51:19 114 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 115 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:25 116 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:51:31 117 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:51:34 118 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:47 119 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:57 120 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:11 121 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:52:20 122 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:52:27 123 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:53:10 124 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:53:15 125 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:38 126 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:54:15 127 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:54:16 128 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:54:51 129 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:55:51 130 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:43 131 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH 0:59:04

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 pts 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 60 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 51 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 5 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 39 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 32 10 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 11 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 26 12 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 23 13 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 18 16 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 17 18 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 16 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 14 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 11 22 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 23 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 24 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 7 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 26 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 7 27 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 29 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 6 30 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 31 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 5 32 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 34 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 3 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 36 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 37 Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 3 38 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 39 Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 40 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 2 41 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 43 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 44 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data 2 45 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 46 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2 47 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH 2 48 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 49 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 20 pts 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 4 Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 12 5 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 12 6 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 7 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 10 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 10 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 13 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 14 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 4 15 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 16 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 3 17 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 18 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 20 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 2 21 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 22 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2 23 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 24 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 25 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 26 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 27 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 1 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 29 Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1 30 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 31 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:24:34 2 Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First 0:01:07 3 Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:40 5 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:47 6 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:03:50 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:28 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:08 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:28 10 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:21:51 11 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data 0:22:07 12 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:23:03 13 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:20 14 Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:35 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:57 16 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:25:52 17 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:57 18 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:43 19 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:55 20 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:33 21 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:32:53 22 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:07 23 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:35:24 24 Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:27 25 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:15 26 Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:23 27 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:41:09 28 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:42:49 29 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:43:21 30 Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:44:05 31 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:44:22 32 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:36 33 Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:45:18 34 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:45:50 35 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:46:56 36 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:48:17 37 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:48:27 38 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:43 39 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:51:16 40 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:34 41 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:54:47 42 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH 0:58:00