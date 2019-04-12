Tour of the Basque Country: Buchmann wins stage 5
Bora-Hansgrohe swaps race leaders in Arrate
Stage 5: Arrigorriaga - Arrate
Emanuel Buchmann continued Bora-Hansgrohe's string of success with a brilliant solo victory during stage 5 at the Tour of the Basque Country on Friday. The German rider attacked on the penultimate ascent and held his gap up the slopes of Usartza before descending into the city of Arrate to take the win by a minute over the chase: runner-up Jon Izagirre (Astana), third-placed Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and fourth-placed Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).
Buchmann's dominant performance meant that he took the overall race lead from teammate Max Schachmann, who was distanced on the final climb. Buchmann now leads the race by 54 seconds over Ion Izagirre, while Schachmann, who won three stages, dropped to third place at 1:04 back.
"It's incredible. It's already the fourth stage win for us, and on the queen stage, and now with the leader's jersey, it's really cool," Buchmann said in a post-race flash interview.
"We will try everything tomorrow to defend the jersey. We have a really strong team here - maybe the strongest team in the race. Tomorrow will be another really hard day; everyone else will try and win this race so that it won't be easy. But we have a strong team, and I'm optimistic."
Usartza
The final climb of the Usartza was five kilometres with 12 per cent pitches half way up followed by lesser 8 per cent and 6 per cent grades all the way to the top before descending into Arrate.
Buchmann made his winning move on penultimate ascent Trabakua, and built his lead out to an almost impossible two minutes as he reached the base of the Usartza.
A chase group of 15 formed behind Buchmann that included many of the race favourites. Mikel Landa (Movistar) was the first to go, but Izagirre responded with Dani Martinez (EF Education First) on his wheel. The three gained only a small advantage, which was short-lived as Fuglsang led the chase and reconnected with them.
Although Schachmann held steady over the six climbs up until the Uzartza, he couldn't hold on any longer as the late-race attacks continued in pursuit of his teammate Buchmann.
Fuglsang was the next to go, and Landa was the first to chase, but Izagirre and Yates were quick to catch his back wheel. Yates and Izagirre jumped around Landa, and put distance on him, as they successful bridged across to Fuglsang.
The three were ultimately racing for second place, however, as Buchmann's gap held steady at 1:40 with 2km to the top.
Buchmann crested the climb and then dropped down into Arrate with the stage victory and became the new overall leader as Izagirre led the chase group across the line for second place and 1:08 back.
How it unfolded
The fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country was 150km from Arrigorriaga to Arrate, and the Queen stage, with seven categorized climbs: Morga (cat. 3 at 17km), Natxitua (cat. 3 at 53km), Bedaroma (cat. 3 at 58km), Arribinieta (cat. 3 at 87km), Izua (cat. 1 at 100km), Trabakua (cat. 3 at 120km) and the final ascent to the summit Usartza (cat. 1).
It was an aggressive start to the decisive race with several early but ultimately unsuccessful breakaway attempts.
A breakaway cleared the field over the top of the third climb, Bedaroma, with four men: Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), but they were caught on the descent as teams Deceuninck-QuickStep set a fast pace at the front of the main field.
Deceuninck-QuickStep led the race over the fourth climb, Arribinieta, causing separations among the peloton. They ultimately set up their GC contender Enric Mas for a searing attack on the steeper slopes, which forced Astana to the fore to chase. A group of 20 chasers emerged behind Mas.
Mas started the day at 2:40 down in the overall classification, but the chasers tried desperately to bring him back on the descent. Once back in the fold, Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) clipped off the front with the latter not working because his teammate Schachmann wore the leader's jersey in the group behind. Still, they gained 35 seconds, and then a minute with 51km to go.
A chase group of eight riders became established behind the two breakaway riders: Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Carlos Quintero (Manzana Postobon), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Gorka Izagirre (Astana) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar).
The main GC favourites were in position in the reduced main field and as they approached the cat. 1 Izua, Bora-Hansgrohe moved forward to try and take control of the race, bringing back the eight chasers. It was a short climb at only 4km but with brutally steep 20 per cent pitches.
Mas launched several attacks on the way up that put Schachmann into difficulty, but after each surge, the overall leader managed to muster up enough strength to claw his way back into the group.
Up in the breakaway, Sanchez attacked and dropped Muhlberger as they reached the summit of Izua. And once back in the main field, Muhlberger was there to help Schachmann over the climb.
Sanchez struggled to maintain a gap, which led to his teammate Izagirre going on the attack next. As they reached the top of the climb, Astana's relentless blows caused Schachmann to lose contact with the leaders. Not by enough, however, and he was able to catch back on when the road flattened out.
A new breakaway of three emerged with Buchmann, Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), who pushed their lead out to one minute over the 15-rider chase group as they neared the next climb, cat. 3 Trabakua, 6.6km with max grades of 12 per cent.
Buchmann made his winning attack 3km from the top, and then flew down this descent at 75kph as his lead grew to 1:50. Henao and Madouas remained between the leader and the reduced main field of favourites led by Astana, until they were caught before the final climb up Usartza.
Buchmann hit the bottom of the Usartza, and with more than two minutes advantage, all he needed to take the stage win and the overall lead, while the chasers raced for the minor places on the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:44:04
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:14
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|5
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:34
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:14
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:05
|16
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:03:23
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:39
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:46
|20
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|21
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:13
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:10
|23
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:34
|24
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:36
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:55
|26
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:59
|27
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:53
|28
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:13
|30
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:20
|31
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:15
|32
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:20
|33
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:25
|34
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:41
|35
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:20:58
|40
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|41
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|43
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|45
|Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|49
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|55
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|58
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|59
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|61
|Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|64
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|65
|Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|67
|Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|68
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|69
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|73
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|74
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|76
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|77
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|79
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|80
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|83
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|86
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|87
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|88
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|90
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|92
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|94
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|97
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|98
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|102
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:16
|103
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|104
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|105
|Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH
|106
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|108
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|112
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|113
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
|114
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|116
|Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
|117
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|118
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|119
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|121
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|122
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|123
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|125
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|126
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:46
|128
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:22:53
|129
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|130
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:17
|131
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|pts
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|13
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|3
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|5
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:45:38
|2
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:40
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:31
|7
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:02:12
|9
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:00
|10
|Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:39
|11
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:07
|12
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:19:24
|15
|Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|16
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|19
|Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|22
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|26
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:42
|29
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|30
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|34
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
|35
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
|37
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|38
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|39
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|40
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:12
|41
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:19
|42
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3:45:16
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:02
|4
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:02:11
|5
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:01
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:08
|7
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:46
|8
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:04
|13
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|15
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:23:30
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:04
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:32
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:55
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:56
|8
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|0:02:11
|9
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|10
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:42
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:44
|13
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:51
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:28
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:41
|16
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:04:54
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:06
|18
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:05:08
|19
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:15
|20
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:32
|21
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:12
|22
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:57
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:32
|24
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:28
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:12
|26
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:03
|27
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:05
|28
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:16
|29
|Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:07
|30
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:22:09
|31
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:11
|32
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:26
|33
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:33
|34
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:22:52
|36
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:22:55
|37
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|38
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:23:10
|40
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|0:23:11
|41
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:45
|42
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:24:07
|43
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:24
|44
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:24:39
|45
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:01
|46
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:25:22
|47
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:32
|48
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:53
|49
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:26:56
|50
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:01
|51
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:35
|52
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:27:41
|53
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:57
|54
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:41
|55
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:47
|56
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:57
|57
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:59
|58
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:04
|59
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:31:10
|60
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:37
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:36
|62
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:38
|63
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:32:46
|64
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:57
|65
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:55
|66
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:57
|67
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:34:11
|68
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:30
|69
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:07
|70
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:35
|71
|Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:35:45
|72
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:26
|73
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:36:28
|74
|Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:31
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:36:59
|76
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:21
|77
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38:43
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:38:44
|79
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:46
|80
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:19
|81
|Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:27
|82
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:40:54
|83
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:41:45
|84
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:46
|85
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:42:13
|86
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42:42
|87
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:13
|88
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:43:15
|89
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:43:17
|90
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:42
|91
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:47
|92
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43:53
|93
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:44:25
|94
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:32
|95
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:34
|96
|Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:45:09
|97
|Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:45:12
|98
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:13
|99
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:45:14
|100
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:45:26
|101
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:45:40
|102
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:51
|103
|Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:46:22
|104
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:46:54
|105
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:47:05
|106
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:00
|107
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:48:40
|108
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:09
|109
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:21
|110
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:49:31
|111
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:49:56
|112
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:51:03
|113
|Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:51:19
|114
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:25
|116
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:51:31
|117
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:51:34
|118
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:47
|119
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:57
|120
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:11
|121
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:52:20
|122
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:52:27
|123
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:53:10
|124
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:53:15
|125
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:38
|126
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:54:15
|127
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:54:16
|128
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|0:54:51
|129
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:55:51
|130
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:43
|131
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
|0:59:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|pts
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|60
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|5
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|32
|10
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|11
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|26
|12
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|23
|13
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|15
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|16
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|18
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|21
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|22
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|23
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|24
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|26
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
|7
|27
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|29
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|6
|30
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|31
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|5
|32
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|33
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|34
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|3
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|36
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|37
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3
|38
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|39
|Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|40
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|2
|41
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|43
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|44
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|2
|45
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|46
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|47
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
|2
|48
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|49
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|4
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|12
|5
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|6
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|7
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|10
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|13
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|14
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|15
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|16
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|3
|17
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|18
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|20
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|2
|21
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|22
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|23
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|24
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|25
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|26
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|27
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|29
|Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|30
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|31
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:24:34
|2
|Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:07
|3
|Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:40
|5
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:47
|6
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:03:50
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:28
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:08
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:28
|10
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:21:51
|11
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|0:22:07
|12
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:23:03
|13
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:20
|14
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:35
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:57
|16
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:25:52
|17
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:57
|18
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:43
|19
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:55
|20
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:33
|21
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32:53
|22
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:07
|23
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:35:24
|24
|Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:27
|25
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:15
|26
|Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:23
|27
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:41:09
|28
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42:49
|29
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:43:21
|30
|Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:44:05
|31
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:44:22
|32
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:44:36
|33
|Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:45:18
|34
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:45:50
|35
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:46:56
|36
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:48:17
|37
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:48:27
|38
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:43
|39
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:51:16
|40
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:34
|41
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:54:47
|42
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
|0:58:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16:24:24
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:48
|4
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:04:14
|5
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:22
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:17
|7
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:39
|8
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:51
|9
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:45
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:03
|11
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:41
|12
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:25
|13
|Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:47:46
|14
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:25
|15
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:50:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy