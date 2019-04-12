Trending

Tour of the Basque Country: Buchmann wins stage 5

Bora-Hansgrohe swaps race leaders in Arrate

Emanuel Buchmann continued Bora-Hansgrohe's string of success with a brilliant solo victory during stage 5 at the Tour of the Basque Country on Friday. The German rider attacked on the penultimate ascent and held his gap up the slopes of Usartza before descending into the city of Arrate to take the win by a minute over the chase: runner-up Jon Izagirre (Astana), third-placed Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and fourth-placed Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

Buchmann's dominant performance meant that he took the overall race lead from teammate Max Schachmann, who was distanced on the final climb. Buchmann now leads the race by 54 seconds over Ion Izagirre, while Schachmann, who won three stages, dropped to third place at 1:04 back.

"It's incredible. It's already the fourth stage win for us, and on the queen stage, and now with the leader's jersey, it's really cool," Buchmann said in a post-race flash interview.

"We will try everything tomorrow to defend the jersey. We have a really strong team here - maybe the strongest team in the race. Tomorrow will be another really hard day; everyone else will try and win this race so that it won't be easy. But we have a strong team, and I'm optimistic."

Usartza

The final climb of the Usartza was five kilometres with 12 per cent pitches half way up followed by lesser 8 per cent and 6 per cent grades all the way to the top before descending into Arrate.

Buchmann made his winning move on penultimate ascent Trabakua, and built his lead out to an almost impossible two minutes as he reached the base of the Usartza.

A chase group of 15 formed behind Buchmann that included many of the race favourites. Mikel Landa (Movistar) was the first to go, but Izagirre responded with Dani Martinez (EF Education First) on his wheel. The three gained only a small advantage, which was short-lived as Fuglsang led the chase and reconnected with them.

Although Schachmann held steady over the six climbs up until the Uzartza, he couldn't hold on any longer as the late-race attacks continued in pursuit of his teammate Buchmann.

Fuglsang was the next to go, and Landa was the first to chase, but Izagirre and Yates were quick to catch his back wheel. Yates and Izagirre jumped around Landa, and put distance on him, as they successful bridged across to Fuglsang.

The three were ultimately racing for second place, however, as Buchmann's gap held steady at 1:40 with 2km to the top.

Buchmann crested the climb and then dropped down into Arrate with the stage victory and became the new overall leader as Izagirre led the chase group across the line for second place and 1:08 back.

How it unfolded

The fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country was 150km from Arrigorriaga to Arrate, and the Queen stage, with seven categorized climbs: Morga (cat. 3 at 17km), Natxitua (cat. 3 at 53km), Bedaroma (cat. 3 at 58km), Arribinieta (cat. 3 at 87km), Izua (cat. 1 at 100km), Trabakua (cat. 3 at 120km) and the final ascent to the summit Usartza (cat. 1).

It was an aggressive start to the decisive race with several early but ultimately unsuccessful breakaway attempts.

A breakaway cleared the field over the top of the third climb, Bedaroma, with four men: Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), but they were caught on the descent as teams Deceuninck-QuickStep set a fast pace at the front of the main field.

Deceuninck-QuickStep led the race over the fourth climb, Arribinieta, causing separations among the peloton. They ultimately set up their GC contender Enric Mas for a searing attack on the steeper slopes, which forced Astana to the fore to chase. A group of 20 chasers emerged behind Mas.

Mas started the day at 2:40 down in the overall classification, but the chasers tried desperately to bring him back on the descent. Once back in the fold, Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) clipped off the front with the latter not working because his teammate Schachmann wore the leader's jersey in the group behind. Still, they gained 35 seconds, and then a minute with 51km to go.

A chase group of eight riders became established behind the two breakaway riders: Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Carlos Quintero (Manzana Postobon), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Gorka Izagirre (Astana) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar).

The main GC favourites were in position in the reduced main field and as they approached the cat. 1 Izua, Bora-Hansgrohe moved forward to try and take control of the race, bringing back the eight chasers. It was a short climb at only 4km but with brutally steep 20 per cent pitches.

Mas launched several attacks on the way up that put Schachmann into difficulty, but after each surge, the overall leader managed to muster up enough strength to claw his way back into the group.

Up in the breakaway, Sanchez attacked and dropped Muhlberger as they reached the summit of Izua. And once back in the main field, Muhlberger was there to help Schachmann over the climb.

Sanchez struggled to maintain a gap, which led to his teammate Izagirre going on the attack next. As they reached the top of the climb, Astana's relentless blows caused Schachmann to lose contact with the leaders. Not by enough, however, and he was able to catch back on when the road flattened out.

A new breakaway of three emerged with Buchmann, Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), who pushed their lead out to one minute over the 15-rider chase group as they neared the next climb, cat. 3 Trabakua, 6.6km with max grades of 12 per cent.

Buchmann made his winning attack 3km from the top, and then flew down this descent at 75kph as his lead grew to 1:50. Henao and Madouas remained between the leader and the reduced main field of favourites led by Astana, until they were caught before the final climb up Usartza.

Buchmann hit the bottom of the Usartza, and with more than two minutes advantage, all he needed to take the stage win and the overall lead, while the chasers raced for the minor places on the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:44:04
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:14
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
5Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:34
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:00
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:14
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
12Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:05
16Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:03:23
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:39
19George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:46
20Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
21Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:13
22Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:04:10
23Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:34
24Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:36
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:04:55
26Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:59
27José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:53
28Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
29Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:13
30Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:15:20
31Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:15:15
32Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:20
33Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:25
34Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:41
35Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
36Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
37Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
38Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:20:58
40Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
41Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
42Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
43Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
45Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
46Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
47Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
52Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
55Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
56Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
58Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
59Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
60Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
61Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
64Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
65Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team
66Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
67Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
68Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
69Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
73Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
74Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
76Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
77Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
78Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
79Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
80Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
81Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
82Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
83Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
84Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
86Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
87Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
88Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
89Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
90Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
92Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
94Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
95Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
97David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
98Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
99José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
100Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
101Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
102Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:16
103Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
104Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
105Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH
106Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
108Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
111Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
112Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
113Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
114Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
115Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
116Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
117Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
118Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
119Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
120Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
121Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
122Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
123Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
124Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
125Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
126Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
127Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:46
128Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:22:53
129Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
130David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:17
131Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:34

Sprint 1 - km 99.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Sprint 2 - km 121.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3pts
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe25pts
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott16
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team14
5Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates12
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates10
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
12Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
13Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First3
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

KOM 1 - km 17.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team3pts
2Ben King (USA) Dimension Data2
3Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1

KOM 2 - km 53.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team3pts
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

KOM 3 - km 58.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team3pts
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 4 - km 86.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep3pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team1

KOM 5 - km 110.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data4
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

KOM 6 - km 130.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
3Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates1

KOM 7 - km 147.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
3Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
5Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3:45:38
2Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:40
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:31
7Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:02:12
9Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:00
10Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:39
11Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:07
12Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
14Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:19:24
15Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
16Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
18Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
19Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
21Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
22Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
23Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
24Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
26Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
28Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:42
29Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
30Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
33Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
34Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
35Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon
37Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
38Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
39Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
40Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:21:12
41Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:21:19
42David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:43

Best Basque Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team3:45:16
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:02
4Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:02:11
5Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:01
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:08
7Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:46
8Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
10Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
11Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
12Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:21:04
13Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
15Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16:23:30
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:04
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:32
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:55
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:56
8Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First0:02:11
9Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:25
10Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:42
12Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:44
13Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:51
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:28
15Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:04:41
16Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:04:54
17George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:06
18Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:05:08
19Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:05:15
20Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:32
21Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:12
22Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:57
23David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:32
24José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:28
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:16:12
26Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:03
27Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:21:05
28Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:21:16
29Rubén Fernández (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:07
30Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:22:09
31Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:22:11
32Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:26
33Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:33
34Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
35Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:22:52
36Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:22:55
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
38Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:23:10
40Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data0:23:11
41Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:23:45
42Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:24:07
43Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:24
44Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:24:39
45Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:01
46Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:25:22
47Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:32
48Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:53
49Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:26:56
50Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:27:01
51Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:27:35
52Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:27:41
53Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:57
54Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:28:41
55Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:47
56Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:29:57
57Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:29:59
58Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:04
59Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:31:10
60Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:31:37
61Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:32:36
62Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:38
63Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:32:46
64Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:57
65Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:55
66Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:57
67Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:34:11
68Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:30
69Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:07
70Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:35
71Luis Ángel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:35:45
72Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:26
73Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:36:28
74Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:31
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:36:59
76Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:21
77Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:38:43
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:38:44
79José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:46
80Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:19
81Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:27
82Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:40:54
83Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:41:45
84Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:46
85Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:42:13
86Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:42:42
87Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:13
88Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:43:15
89Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:43:17
90Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:42
91Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:47
92Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:43:53
93Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:44:25
94Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:32
95Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:44:34
96Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:45:09
97Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:45:12
98Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:45:13
99Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:45:14
100Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:45:26
101Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:45:40
102Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:51
103Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon0:46:22
104Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:46:54
105Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:47:05
106Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:48:00
107Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:48:40
108Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:09
109David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:49:21
110Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:49:31
111Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:49:56
112Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:51:03
113Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos-BH0:51:19
114Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
115Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:51:25
116Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:51:31
117Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:51:34
118Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:51:47
119Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:57
120Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:52:11
121Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:52:20
122Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:52:27
123Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:53:10
124Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:53:15
125Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:38
126Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:54:15
127Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:54:16
128Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:54:51
129Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:55:51
130Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:43
131Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH0:59:04

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe96pts
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team60
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott51
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep39
5Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates39
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe37
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe35
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team34
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky32
10Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
11Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb26
12Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First23
13Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ21
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team18
16Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo17
18Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin16
20Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates14
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida11
22Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
23Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
24Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team7
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky7
26Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon7
27Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
29Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First6
30Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
31Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First5
32Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon5
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
34Ben King (USA) Dimension Data3
35George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma3
36Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
37Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias3
38Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
39Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
40Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team2
41Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
43Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
44Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data2
45Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
46Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2
47Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH2
48David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
49Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team20pts
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15
4Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias12
5Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo12
6Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
7Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team10
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
9Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
10Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team7
11Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
13Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb6
14Ben King (USA) Dimension Data4
15Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data4
16Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First3
17Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3
18Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
20Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First2
21Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
22Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2
23Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
24Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
25Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
26José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
27Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida1
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
29Jesús Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1
30David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
31Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates1
32Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16:24:34
2Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Education First0:01:07
3Tadej Pogaar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:21
4Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:40
5Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:47
6Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:03:50
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:28
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:08
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:28
10Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:21:51
11Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data0:22:07
12Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:23:03
13Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:20
14Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:23:35
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:57
16Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:25:52
17Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:25:57
18Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:43
19Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:55
20Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:30:33
21Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:53
22Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:33:07
23Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:35:24
24Gregor Mülberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:27
25Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:15
26Aurélien Paret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:23
27Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:41:09
28Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:42:49
29Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:43:21
30Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:44:05
31Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:44:22
32Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:44:36
33Jhonjan Orlando García (Col) Manzana Postobon0:45:18
34Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:45:50
35Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:46:56
36David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:48:17
37Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:48:27
38Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:50:43
39Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:51:16
40Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:34
41Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:54:47
42Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH0:58:00

Best Basque Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team16:24:24
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:48
4Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:04:14
5Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:22
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:21:17
7Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:39
8Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:22:51
9Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:23:45
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:29:03
11Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:41
12Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:25
13Gari Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:47:46
14Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:50:25
15Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:50:40

