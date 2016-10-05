Image 1 of 18 Anthony Giacoppo in yellow after the Tasmania prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 18 Cameron Ivory, Anthony Giacoppo and Peter Livingstone on the Tour of Tasmania prologue podium. (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 18 Anthony Giacoppo on his way to winning the Tasmania prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 18 Alex Quirk rides during the Tour of Tasmania prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 18 The prologue podium in Tasmania (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 18 A riders climbs with the sunshine during the prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 18 A rainbow watches over the prologue course at the Tour of Tasmania (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 18 Darcy Pirotta climbs during the short Tasmania prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 18 James Robinson in action during the Tour of Tasmania prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 18 Spectators watch a rider during the Tour od Tasmania prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 18 A rider navigates the wet roads at the Tour of Tasmania prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 18 A rider rides into the light in Tasmania (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 18 A riders passes the 100m mark during the short, uphill prologue at the Tour of Tasmania (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 18 This unofficial profile shows the steepness of the Tour of Tasmania prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 18 Sam Welsford nears the finish of the Tasmania prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 18 A rider climbs to the finish of the Tour of Tasmania prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 17 of 18 Tom Robinson climbs during the Tour of Tasmania prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 18 of 18 Alex Lack in action during the Tasmania prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Former Australian national criterium champion Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Isowhey Sport) began the Spirit of Tasmania Tour of Tasmania in style on Wednesday, winning the Hudson Civil Products prologue in inclement Launceston conditions.

With strong winds and occasional rain providing a real test for the riders, the West Australian powered to the top of the 670 metre uphill course. Giacoppo stopped the clock in just 1:42.28, while Cameron Ivory (GPM Stulz) and Peter Livingstone (mobius Future Racing) rounded out the podium.

"I had come out here for the past few days and ridden the course, to get a feeling for how hard to go in certain areas," Giacoppo explained post-race. "I started out reasonably evenly, and then really went for it after the minute mark. I died in the last 10 seconds, but obviously can’t complain with that result."

Launceston has happy memories for Giacoppo, who won the Stan Siejka Launceston Cycling Classic in late 2015. Following his prologue victory the Avanti rider commented on his love of riding in the region.

"There is always some fantastic racing here," he said. "I like Launceston slightly better when the sun is out, but it is always a great place to ride – the roads, the hills, you just can’t fault it."

Avanti Isowhey Sport’s strong start is an ominous sign for other teams eager to contest the historic Spirit of Tasmania Tour of Tasmania. Avanti’s Joe Cooper has won three consecutive Subaru National Road Series events, and will be just one of several contenders from the Avanti team capable of challenging for the yellow jersey this week.

"We have a handful of guys who can get the job done," continued Giacoppo. "The stage three Poatina climb is going to be the big challenge, and whoever has the legs on that day will take the Tour. In our team we have Ben O’Connor, Chris Hamilton, Robbie Hucker, Pat Shaw, Jason Lea, Joe Cooper – they all have what it takes."

For GPM Stulz’s Ivory, his podium finish was a special result. The former mountain biker finished less than a second behind Giacoppo, in a strong showing as he prepares for the gruelling four stages ahead.

"I am pretty stoked with that,” said Ivory. "I came third in the Tour de Perth prologue last year, but the podium was called off due to bad weather, so to be able to stand on the podium today is pretty exciting."

The Spirit of Tasmania Tour of Tasmania continues on Thursday with the 119.1km Bicycle Beer Stage 1, starting in picturesque seaside George Town and concluding with a mountaintop finish in Grindelwald.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Isowhey Sport) 0:01:42 2 Cameron Ivory (GPM Stulz) 3 Peter Livingstone (Mobius Future Racing) 4 Alex West (Mobius Future Racing) 0:00:01 5 Alex Wohler (State Of Matter / Maap) 6 Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sport) 0:00:03 7 Darcy Pirotta (JML Racing) 0:00:04 8 Angus Lyons (Jayco/John West VIS) 9 Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sport) 0:00:05 10 Tasman Nankervis (AMR Renault Racing) 0:00:06